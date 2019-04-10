Islanders beat Penguins in OT, take 1-0 series lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t call it an upset, the Islanders hosted Game 1 … and won it.

After failing to protect a late one-goal lead in the third period, and seeing a potential overtime-winner overturned, the Islanders finally beat the Penguins 4-3 in OT, securing a 1-0 series lead.

The game-winner was a thriller, as this time, the Islanders stayed onside. Mathew Barzal created havoc before taking a dangerous shot. Matt Murray was able to stop it, but Josh Bailey managed to score the game-winner from an odd angle. Just like that, an ecstatic Islanders crowd erupted, and this time, the goal counted.

Josh Bailey gets it done and the @NYIslanders take Game 1 in overtime! Don't miss a second of the #StanleyCup Playoffs: https://t.co/71R36CO138 pic.twitter.com/CzGLFYLzLa — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 11, 2019

The Islanders locked down the rare treat of opening this Round 1 series at Nassau Coliseum, aka their cozier, grungier, beloved home on Long Island. Their fans said “Yes!” at the surprising opportunity, providing a boisterous atmosphere. Delightfully, the two teams matched that energy with a testy, well-played, back-and-forth contest.

To the eternal chagrin of Oilers fans, Jordan Eberle did a lot better than his zero playoff goals during the Edmonton run that essentially ran him out of town. Eberle scored the 1-0 goal after the Isles saw a different tally overturned, and he also assisted on the 2-1 goal. Phil Kessel continues to be a force in the postseason, as he scored Pittsburgh’s first goal and assisted on Evgeni Malkin‘s 2-2 tally.

When Nick Leddy made it 3-2 with a seeing-eye wobbler, it seemed like the Islanders might secure the win. After all, Robin Lehner‘s been outstanding all season, and it just felt like the story to tell.

Justin Schultz said no, though. His goal (which was fairly similar to Leddy’s) came with 1:29 remaining in the third period, and overtime it would be.

Schultz with the equalizer! Get to NBCSN to see how the game plays out or stream here: https://t.co/71R36CO138 pic.twitter.com/FgFcadUvHC — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 11, 2019

Early in the overtime period, Tom Kuhnhackl bowled over Murray attempting to score the winning goal. There was a review process, and it was ruled no goal. Kuhnhackl, a former Penguins winger, seemed to also score a 1-0 goal that was overturned as offside. If nothing else, Kuhnhackl was busy against his former team.

And, hey, he got the last laugh. At least in Game 1.

