More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Healthy Thornton could be key for Sharks against Knights

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton‘s contributions to the San Jose Sharks in last year’s playoff series against Vegas were limited to pregame warmups and leadership.

After being hampered by knee injuries the past two postseasons, Thornton is healthy to start the playoffs this year for the first time since leading the Sharks on a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. San Jose opens the first round Wednesday night against the Golden Knights in a rematch of a second-round series won by Vegas in six games last year.

Thornton missed the first two games of the 2017 playoffs before returning to play the final four of a first-round loss despite having a torn ACL in his left knee. He then missed the entire postseason with a torn ACL in his right knee last year.

”He’s put a lot of work in the past couple of years just to have this opportunity,” captain Joe Pavelski said. ”It’s a credit to him. As much as he wants to be around us, we want him around.”

The 39-year-old Thornton enters the postseason playing his best hockey of the season, with his 33 points since Jan. 7 ranking third on the team in that span.

Thornton’s play has given the Sharks three top centers, along with Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, after being thin down the middle last year. While the top two lines get most of the attention from the opposition, Thornton has created consistent offense with wingers Kevin Labanc and Marcus Sorensen.

”He’s been an elite player in this league for 20 however many years now,” Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland said. ”He brings a lot, he sees the ice extremely well, he’s a big guy and on that third line I think he’s the type of guy who makes everyone around him better.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

A healthy Thornton isn’t going to be the only difference when these teams meet in the playoffs for a second straight year. The Sharks also added star defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade before the season and another skilled forward at the trade deadline in Gustav Nyquist.

The Golden Knights added an entirely new second line that is talented enough to be the top group on many teams. Vegas signed Paul Stastny as a free agent in July, acquired Max Pacioretty in a deal with Montreal in September and then got the big piece that sparked the season at the trade deadline with a deal for Mark Stone.

The Knights won 10 of 11 after the trade, including a 7-3 win in San Jose, before a late-season slump cost them a chance at home-ice in this series

”It was hard last year obviously, we definitely didn’t have as much depth as now,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. ”I think we have a healthy team and we definitely have the depth. We’re a confident group, we know we can make some damage in the playoffs.”

Here are some other things to watch:

KARLSSON’S HEALTH: Karlsson missed 17 games with his second groin injury of the season before returning with some rust for the regular-season finale. San Jose hopes he can shake that rust quickly and get the team back to the form it had in December and January before the first injury happened and the Sharks were playing as well as anyone. Coach Peter DeBoer called Karlsson a critical piece who helps on both ends of the ice.

”He’s probably one of the best, if not the best transporter of the puck in the league,” DeBoer said. ”That speaks for itself. We missed him and it’s nice to have him back.”

IN BLOOM: Perhaps the biggest difference in last year’s series was the play of Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who had two shutouts and a .935 save percentage in the series. Fleury missed nearly three weeks late this season with a lower-body injury and allowed eight goals in two losses after returning. But he has shown the ability to carry a team in the playoffs in the past.

PLAYOFF JONES: Sharks goalie Martin Jones heads into the postseason with the lowest save percentage of any starting goalie in the playoffs. But ever since arriving in San Jose before the 2015-16 season, Jones has been better in the playoffs than the regular season. His .926 career save percentage in the playoffs ranks sixth best in NHL history among goalies with at least 40 starts. He has allowed two or fewer goals in nearly two-thirds of his postseason starts.

FOURTH-LINE GRINDERS: Both teams have plenty of skill up front but the Golden Knights can bring an element of physicality with the fourth line featuring Ryan Reaves and Williams Carrier. Reaves led the league with 305 hits, while Carrier ranked fourth with 277. The Sharks will answer with enforcer Micheal Haley on the fourth line to start the series but could switch to Joonas Donskoi later. Donskoi, who was on the top line last postseason, has no goals in his last 34 games.

AP freelancer W.G. Ramirez in Las Vegas contributed to this report

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

10 stunning numbers from the 2018-19 NHL regular season

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 10, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Throughout the 2018-19 regular season we have looked at some stunning numbers from around NHL.

What stood out to us most as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin?

Let’s take a look…

1. Goal scoring goes up again. The average NHL game featured 5.96 goals per game this season, the highest it has been since the 2005-06 season when the league topped the six-goal per game mark coming out of the 2005 lockout.

If you remember, that was the year penalties skyrocketed around the league with the crackdown on obstruction and interference.

There are a lot of possibilities for the recent increase, including the smaller goalie gear to the continuation of 3-on-3 overtime, to any number of smaller changes in the league. It is never any one thing that leads to drops in scoring, and it is never any one thing that leads to increases. A lot of times it is simply a lot of smaller changes that add up into big changes, and there have been a few in the NHL in recent years with the goalies and overtime rules.

2. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Edmonton Oilers’ teammates finished second and fourth respectively in the NHL scoring race, the first time a pair of teammates finished in the top-five since Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf did it for the Anaheim Ducks during the 2013-14 season.

It is the 15th time it has happened in the past 20 years.

What is stunning about it is the Oilers are only the third team out of that group to have actually missed the playoffs with two top-five scorers on their roster.

Two of the teams reached the Stanley Cup Final (one of them won it), three others went as far as the Conference Final, there was a Presidents’ Trophy winner, and a handful of teams that at least made it to Round 2.

The full list over the past 20 years:

Edmonton: 2018-19: Missed Playoffs
Anaheim 2013-14: Reached Round 2
Tampa Bay 2012-13: Missed playoffs
Tampa Bay 2010-11: Reached Eastern Conference Final
Vancouver 2010-11: Reached Stanley Cup Final
Washington 2009-10: Won Presidents’ Trophy, lost Round 1
Pittsburgh 2008-09: Won Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay 2006-07: Lost Round 1
Ottawa 2005-06: Reached Round 2
Colorado 2002-03: Lost Round 1
Vancouver 2001-02: Lost Round 1
Pittsburgh 2000-01: Reached Eastern Conference Final
Anaheim 1999-00: Lost Round 1
Anaheim 1998-99: Missed playoffs
Colorado 1998-99: Reached Western Conference Final

3. A big year for milestones. Alex Ovechkin and Draisaitl both hit the 50-goal mark this season, making it the first time since the 2011-12 season that two players did it in the same season. Draisaitl is also the first player other than Ovechkin to score 50 goals in a season since that year. There have only been 12 50-goal seasons over the past decade. Six of them belong to Ovechkin, two belong to Steven Stamkos, and Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Corey Perry, and Draisaitl all have one each.

There were also six player to top the 100-point mark, the most to do it in one year since the 2006-07 season when seven players did it.

4. All of the Lightning’s dominance. The Lightning’s 62 wins tied the NHL record for most wins in a single season, while their 3.89 goals per game average was the 20th best single season mark since 1990. All 19 teams ahead of them played between 1990 and 1995, just before the start of the NHL’s Dead Puck Era. They are one of only three teams in the top-40 that played after 1995.

Their 28.2 percent success rate on the power play was also the 10th best in NHL history. The nine teams ahead of them and the seven immediately after them all played in the 1970s or 1980s.

Not enough dominance? They became the first team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins to feature three 40-goal scorers in the same season (Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point).

5. Chandler Stephenson‘s historically clean season: The Capitals forward appeared in 64 games this season and did not take a single penalty, the only player in the league to play at least 60 games and not spend one minute in the penalty box. He is one of just 16 players in NHL history to play at least 60 games in a season and not take a penalty, and the first since Butch Goring during the 1980-81 season.

Dallas’ Valeri Nichushkin was close to joining him, going 57 games without a penalty (or a goal!).

6. Aleksander Barkov‘s penalty dominance. We know Barkov is one of the game’s best players thanks to his combination of shutdown defense and now dominant offense, but he is consistently one of the league’s most valuable players in terms of giving his team’s a special teams advantage. Barkov drew 35 penalties this season while only being called for, a penalty differential of plus-31, the best in the league.

Other players that excelled in this area include Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson (plus-28), Carolina’s Warren Foegele (plus-22), and New Jersey’s Nico Hischier (plus-19).

7. The Islanders succeeded in going worst to first. No team in the NHL gave up more goals than the New York Islanders during the 2017-18 season, and no team gave up fewer goals during the 2018-19 season. They improved their goals against number by 102 goals in one season. That is more than stunning, it is completely insane. Read more here on how they did it.

8. Fighting is still rapidly going away. Anyone that is paying attention to the evolution of the NHL game knows that fighting is quickly disappearing from the sport, but you might be shocked as to just how much it is going away. There was not one player in the NHL this season that dropped the gloves more than six times (there were 10). Only three teams (Boston, New York Rangers, Ottawa) had more than 20 fights for the entire season.

9. Drew Doughty‘s ugly season. From the moment he arrived in the NHL Doughty has been one of the NHL’s best defensive players. Between 2008-09 and 2017-18 there were only eight defenders in the NHL that had a better plus-minus than his plus-93. Say what you want about plus-minus (I know the flaws), but anyone that can play nearly a decade and be that far on the plus side in goals is probably pretty solid. This season? He finished as a minus-34, the second worst mark in the entire league, ahead of only Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. A lot of that is due to playing the most minutes on a lousy team whose starting goalie had a terrible year, but it is still unheard of to see Doughty that far down the list.

10. A stunning shootout stat. There were four teams that did not win a game in a shootout this season (the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, and Ottawa Senators). Before this season there were only five teams in the entire shootout era that went a full season without a shootout win, and two of them came during the lockout shortened 2012-13 season. You can probably credit 3-on-3 overtime for that stat.

The Maple Leafs were only involved in two shootouts total this season, and both of them came in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

All eyes on Binnington when Blues face off against Jets

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jordan Binnington is about to get a crash course in what Connor Hellebuyck faced last season.

The St. Louis Blues’ rookie goaltender will make his playoff debut against Hellebuyck and the high-powered Jets in Game 1 of their first-round series Wednesday night in Winnipeg. If Binnington can match what Hellebuyck did last year in his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Blues could continue their surprising run after going from last in the NHL in January all the way to the postseason.

Binnington hasn’t taken time to reflect on his 24-5-1 record with a .927 save percentage and league-leading 1.89 goals-against average since making his first start in January.

”It’s really been nonstop, and I’ve been enjoying it and working hard,” Binnington said. ”You’ve got to be relentless at this level, so you don’t really have time to think.”

The Jets are and should be thinking a lot about Binnington, who’s as much of an unknown quantity as there is in these playoffs. The 25-year-old languished in the minors before St. Louis turned to him midseason almost by default with starter Jake Allen not at his best and backup Chad Johnson struggling so much he was put on waivers.

The Blues’ absurd turnaround from last place on Jan. 3 to third in the Central Division had a lot to do with Craig Berube replacing Mike Yeo as coach, but it also coincided with Binnington stepping into the crease.

”Binner came up and won some games and played really well and we got on a streak and never really looked back,” veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said.

Hellebuyck hasn’t been quite as sharp this season after he backstopped the Jets to the Western Conference final a year ago with a .927 save percentage and 2.25 GAA in the first two rounds. Still, going that run should help him the second time around.

”One thing that you can’t substitute is experience,” Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. ”Once you go through something and you experience it, you have a mental template of how you need to act and what you liked about it, what you didn’t like about it. So now he’s got that experience.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

It’s not just Hellebuyck, either. Save for a handful of guys who were around for a first-round sweep at the hands of Anaheim in 2015, last year was the first chance for a lot of Jets players to get on the ice in the playoffs, including young guns Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers.

”It’s still hockey,” Laine said. ”It doesn’t matter if you have 10 Stanley Cups, you’ve still got to win. You’ve still got to play the game. So hopefully we know what to do in certain situations, but hopefully the experiences from last year are going to help us a little bit this year.”

INJURY REPORT

Berube expects banged-up center Tyler Bozak and defenseman Colton Parayko to be able to go.

Winnipeg will be without forward Brandon Tanev for Game 1, coach Paul Maurice said, but should have top-four defenseman Josh Morrissey back after missing six weeks with an upper-body injury. The Jets played long stretches without Morrissey and top defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and still managed to finish second in the division.

”Obviously every team has nicks and bruises and injuries,” Cheveldayoff said. ”You certainly would love to have your full complement of players. But I think the thing you look at the most is how have you sustained it? Obviously going into the playoffs here with the group that we have, they’ve scratched and clawed their way.”

O’REILLY FACTOR

When the Blues had a bad first couple of months of the season, center Ryan O'Reilly was still on his game and producing. Acquired from Buffalo in a trade last summer, O’Reilly has been exactly what St. Louis has needed and led the team with 77 points.

”He’s good on both ends of the ice, he’s very easy to play with, makes it easier on his linemates,” forward Brayden Schenn said. ”He works hard at both ends of the ice, has good vision, good in the battles, good faceoff guy. There’s obviously a ton of elements to his game that make him good and a special player.”

O’Reilly won 56.9% of his faceoffs, good for eighth in the league, and the matchup against Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry – who ranked seventh – will be one to watch.

COACHING CHANGE

Like Berube, Maurice took over the Jets during the season, but that was back in 2013-14. Berube is an interim coach for the second time after replacing Peter Laviolette with Philadelphia three games into the 2013-14 season. He said he has approached St. Louis differently.

”It’s two totally different teams, to be honest with you,” Berube said.” When you take a team over, first and foremost you’ve got to manage your players and manage a locker room and things like that and there’s different scenarios on both teams. We play a different brand of hockey here than I did in Philly.”

That’s a very north-south brand of hockey that has fit the Blues well. And the biggest difference between Berube and Yeo is practice, where the new coach runs a tight ship, is quick to blow the whistle to stop drills and believes those habits translate to games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

How the Islanders proved everyone wrong

By Adam GretzApr 10, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No sport seems to lend itself to unexpected results quite like the NHL.

The New York Islanders returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and opening up their Round 1 series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice, has to qualify as perhaps the unexpected result in the NHL this season.

Go back to the start of the season, look at the situation they were in, look at their roster, and it would have been almost impossible to have lower expectations for this team as almost nobody had them projected as a playoff team.

The 2017-18 version of the team was one of the worst defensive teams of the modern era, and it lost one of its steadiest defensive players in Calvin de Haan.

Even worse, they lost John Tavares, their franchise player, in free agency to the Toronto Maple Leafs and were entering this season with three of their top-five returning forwards, including new captain Anders Lee, all in contract years. All can still unrestricted free agents on July 1. Given the makeup of the roster, the preseason expectations, and the contract situation for so many of their top players it seemed almost inevitable that they would be sellers at the deadline and an afterthought come playoff time.

Not going to lie, I thought this team was going to be a disaster at the start (especially given their offseason — which I hated!), and even as they kept winning games early in the year kept waiting for the inevitable regression in the second half. Even though they did slow down a little bit, they never fell off the cliff and continued to fight for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. In short, I was very wrong about this.

As was pretty much everybody else, I am guessing, outside of their own building.

Welcome to life in the NHL, where nobody really knows anything, and the sport itself can make you question everything you think you know. At least in the short-term.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

How did the Islanders do it?

Well, let’s start with new coach Barry Trotz, who is getting most of the credit for the turnaround.

This was the Islanders’ biggest offseason acquisition, if for no other reason than they were hiring away the reigning Stanley Cup winning coach. That is always a big deal and a notable move, and the results were immediate. The Islanders’ turnaround has only strengthened Trotz’s reputation as a defensive coach, and the numbers show just how much of an impact he has made.

Remember, this is largely the same defense that played for the Islanders a year ago when they were, unquestionably, the worst defensive team in the league and one of the worst defensive teams in the past 25 years.

There is a lot of significant improvement in pretty much every category, going from the bottom-three (and in some cases last) to the middle the pack in some, and the top-10 in others.

Obviously there was nowhere else to go but up for this team, but that is still a significant move in the right direction, especially considering the personnel.

But I still think the perception of this team as being a total shutdown team defensively is a little off. You look at the goals against numbers and immediately want to think “best defensive team in the league,” because that is just what you always think about the team that gave up the fewest goals in the league. But when you look at the other areas that are actually a representation of their defensive play, specifically their ability to limit shots and scoring chances, they are simply … good.

They are certainly not bad, they are definitely better than they were, but I am not quite sure they reach the level of *great* defensively.

They are average (shot attempts against, high-danger scoring chances against) to above average (expected goals against).

This where the goaltending factor comes in, because goaltending can change everything for an NHL team. It is also one of the biggest reasons the sport can be so unpredictable and volatile with its results.

Islanders fans didn’t like a few weeks ago when I gave the goalies more credit for the team’s success than Trotz, but that was not an attempt to take credit away from Trotz. It was just trying to look at things objectively.

When you do, it is hard to not give a ton of credit to the play of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss for just how far the team has climbed.

For the season, they finished with the best combined save percentage in the NHL, and when the Islanders did have a defensive breakdown in front of them, they consistently bailed them out at a rate better than almost any other goalie for any other team in the league.

Some more numbers, and again, a comparison versus their performance from a season ago.

Not only was the defense awful a season ago, but so were the goalies. Put those two things together and you have a recipe for madness.

For as much as the team improved defensively, the goalies saw their performance improve even more, especially as it relates to their 5-on-5 save percentage and their save percentage against high-danger scoring chances.

Those are massive, massive, massive jumps. Game-changing jumps. Season-changing jumps.

Yes, seeing fewer chances helps, but even when they did see chances they played significantly better and stopped more of them than they did a season ago. That is still where a lot of the improvement comes in and the biggest reason the Islanders went from absolute worst goal prevention team to the absolute best goal prevention team, and not merely a “good” goal prevention team.

That is also okay.

Sometimes that is how you have to win. The goalies are part of the team and get paid a lot of money, too. They are allowed to impact a team’s fortunes (and often times do).

The thing of it is, we probably should have seen this coming, and if there is an area where we (or at least me) got it wrong with this team prior to the season, it was with the goalies. We should have known they would at least have a chance to be pretty good.

Greiss’ performances stands out, but it is not the first time he has played at this level.

He has appeared in at least 20 games five times in his career and has finished those seasons with the following save percentages: .927 (this season), .925, .920, .913, .908, and .892 (a year ago). He has consistently been an above average goalie outside of this past season, which was the obvious outlier in his career.

While Lehner was coming off of a disastrous season in Buffalo, he, too, had shown the ability to play at a fairly high level in the NHL and behind some pretty shoddy defensive teams. His save percentages in seasons with at least 20 games played: .930 (this season), .924, .920, .913, .908 (a year ago in Buffalo), and .905.

Again, pretty consistently league average or better.

You are not wrong if you are skeptical about the long-term outlook of the Islanders beyond this season, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Lee, Brock Nelson, and Jordan Eberle and their contracts. Will they be back? And if not, who are the Islanders replacing them with?

Plus, every year there is a team that greatly outperforms its underlying numbers and thinks they stumbled upon the secret on how to do it. Then they eventually badly regress the next season when the goalies regress. It happens like clockwork.

Maybe that happens with the Islanders.

Or maybe Trotz keeps improving the defense enough to make up for whatever slight regression might happen in net, or maybe they find improvements in other areas. A lot can happen in a few months. But right now none of that matters this season for this team in these playoffs because this team has made it work. They improved enough defensively with the help of their new coaching staff to be competitive. Their goalies improved enough on top of that to make them a contender, proving pretty much everyone in the league wrong, and a team that is going to be an extremely difficult team to knock out in the playoffs.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

MORE: Penguins vs. Islanders Round 1 preview

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Trading places: NHL deadline deals’ effect on playoff teams

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Excuse Derick Brassard for having a little difficulty finding his bearings after the veteran center took an unorthodox cross-country route in reaching the NHL playoffs.

Starting the season with Pittsburgh, Brassard was traded to Florida and spent 10 games with the Panthers before landing in Colorado in time to help the Avalanche’s late-season surge to clinch the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff berth. Brassard is also re-adjusting to center after playing on the wing in Florida.

”It’s been kind of a weird season for me personally. By coming here, I had to try to adjust quickly,” Brassard said Monday as Colorado prepares for a first-round matchup against Calgary. ”I feel like I’m fitting in really well. I wish I could chip in a little more. I think it’s been three or four games, since I’m back to my normal position.”

Brassard, who has four goals in 20 games for Colorado, was one of 32 players involved in 20 deals struck at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25.

Brassard’s acquisition – Colorado gave up a third-round draft pick – wasn’t the most notable of the day. And yet it was a reflection of numerous teams’ approach to addressing needs before making a final playoff push and beyond.

The Winnipeg Jets led the way in completing six trades, including acquiring veteran center Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers. Central Division rival Nashville responded by acquiring forwards Mikael Granlund from Minnesota and Wayne Simmonds from Philadelphia. Vegas struck what was the most impressive deal by landing forward Mark Stone in a multiplayer trade with Ottawa.

The trades don’t include various deals struck in the days leading up to the deadline, such as Columbus’ addition of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate swaps with Ottawa.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

And while other teams were wheeling and dealing, teams such as Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay elected to stand pat. The Lightning roster was already deep and talented at all positions.

”Well, I think if I was as the GM in Tampa, I’d probably stand pat, too,” former NHL executive turned broadcaster Brian Burke said. ”They’re the class of the league this year.”

In the end, Burke wondered how many of the trades will truly make the difference in determining the Stanley Cup champion.

”The trade deadline, so many mistakes are made,” Burke said. ”(You have) 15 teams making moves at the deadline, and there’s (only) one parade.”

Of the 16 playoff teams, only two – Pittsburgh and Colorado – were sitting outside the top eight spots in the conference standings on Feb. 25. Montreal dropped out in the East and Minnesota in the West.

The Jets’ additions failed to push them ahead of the Predators in the race for the Central title, though they were enough to keep Winnipeg ahead of the late-charging S. Louis Blues. Winnipeg was a point behind Nashville on Feb. 25 and finished the season in the same position.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, however, believes his team is better prepared in opening the playoffs against St. Louis.

”They’ve meshed in,” Cheveldayoff said of the newcomers.

”They’ve gone through the newness process,” he added. ”That’s over. They’re just like every one of us now.”

In Nashville, the Predators believe they added leadership to the locker room and more of a hard-hitting presence on the ice in preparing to open against Dallas.

”Just seeing who we match up against in the playoffs, it’s those heavier teams, bigger bodies and having guys up front who can handle the bigger D,” defenseman Ryan Ellis said. ”The moves we made made our team better.”

In Columbus, the Blue Jackets went all in by adding to their roster rather than subtracting players such as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Artemi Panarin – both eligible to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Panarin led the team with 87 points, while Bobrovsky closed the season by going 10-3, including four shutouts.

Add in the likes of Duchene, Dzingel and defenseman Adam McQuaid, and the Blue Jackets believe they have the depth for a daunting first-round matchup against Tampa Bay.

”They’ve been through the trenches with us. They’ve been able to feel a part of this team, take ownership of this team and know their role within it,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. ”You look at it, and we’re four deep everywhere. Our defensive core is set. It just makes you feel more confident.”

In Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champions benefited by adding forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen.

Hagelin, a trusted two-way forward, had three goals and 11 points in 20 games with the Capitals after combining for just eight points in 38 games split between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. Jensen’s addition is even more important with defenseman Michal Kempny sidelined with a lower body injury.

”I think they kind of filled holes that maybe we had really well,” defenseman Brooks Orpik said. ”Even if Kemper didn’t get injured, I think adding another good NHL guy was important for us.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Arlington, Virginia, and AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports