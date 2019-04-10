More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

All eyes on Binnington when Blues face off against Jets

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Jordan Binnington is about to get a crash course in what Connor Hellebuyck faced last season.

The St. Louis Blues’ rookie goaltender will make his playoff debut against Hellebuyck and the high-powered Jets in Game 1 of their first-round series Wednesday night in Winnipeg. If Binnington can match what Hellebuyck did last year in his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Blues could continue their surprising run after going from last in the NHL in January all the way to the postseason.

Binnington hasn’t taken time to reflect on his 24-5-1 record with a .927 save percentage and league-leading 1.89 goals-against average since making his first start in January.

”It’s really been nonstop, and I’ve been enjoying it and working hard,” Binnington said. ”You’ve got to be relentless at this level, so you don’t really have time to think.”

The Jets are and should be thinking a lot about Binnington, who’s as much of an unknown quantity as there is in these playoffs. The 25-year-old languished in the minors before St. Louis turned to him midseason almost by default with starter Jake Allen not at his best and backup Chad Johnson struggling so much he was put on waivers.

The Blues’ absurd turnaround from last place on Jan. 3 to third in the Central Division had a lot to do with Craig Berube replacing Mike Yeo as coach, but it also coincided with Binnington stepping into the crease.

”Binner came up and won some games and played really well and we got on a streak and never really looked back,” veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said.

Hellebuyck hasn’t been quite as sharp this season after he backstopped the Jets to the Western Conference final a year ago with a .927 save percentage and 2.25 GAA in the first two rounds. Still, going that run should help him the second time around.

”One thing that you can’t substitute is experience,” Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. ”Once you go through something and you experience it, you have a mental template of how you need to act and what you liked about it, what you didn’t like about it. So now he’s got that experience.”

It’s not just Hellebuyck, either. Save for a handful of guys who were around for a first-round sweep at the hands of Anaheim in 2015, last year was the first chance for a lot of Jets players to get on the ice in the playoffs, including young guns Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers.

”It’s still hockey,” Laine said. ”It doesn’t matter if you have 10 Stanley Cups, you’ve still got to win. You’ve still got to play the game. So hopefully we know what to do in certain situations, but hopefully the experiences from last year are going to help us a little bit this year.”

INJURY REPORT

Berube expects banged-up center Tyler Bozak and defenseman Colton Parayko to be able to go.

Winnipeg will be without forward Brandon Tanev for Game 1, coach Paul Maurice said, but should have top-four defenseman Josh Morrissey back after missing six weeks with an upper-body injury. The Jets played long stretches without Morrissey and top defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and still managed to finish second in the division.

”Obviously every team has nicks and bruises and injuries,” Cheveldayoff said. ”You certainly would love to have your full complement of players. But I think the thing you look at the most is how have you sustained it? Obviously going into the playoffs here with the group that we have, they’ve scratched and clawed their way.”

O’REILLY FACTOR

When the Blues had a bad first couple of months of the season, center Ryan O'Reilly was still on his game and producing. Acquired from Buffalo in a trade last summer, O’Reilly has been exactly what St. Louis has needed and led the team with 77 points.

”He’s good on both ends of the ice, he’s very easy to play with, makes it easier on his linemates,” forward Brayden Schenn said. ”He works hard at both ends of the ice, has good vision, good in the battles, good faceoff guy. There’s obviously a ton of elements to his game that make him good and a special player.”

O’Reilly won 56.9% of his faceoffs, good for eighth in the league, and the matchup against Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry – who ranked seventh – will be one to watch.

COACHING CHANGE

Like Berube, Maurice took over the Jets during the season, but that was back in 2013-14. Berube is an interim coach for the second time after replacing Peter Laviolette with Philadelphia three games into the 2013-14 season. He said he has approached St. Louis differently.

”It’s two totally different teams, to be honest with you,” Berube said.” When you take a team over, first and foremost you’ve got to manage your players and manage a locker room and things like that and there’s different scenarios on both teams. We play a different brand of hockey here than I did in Philly.”

That’s a very north-south brand of hockey that has fit the Blues well. And the biggest difference between Berube and Yeo is practice, where the new coach runs a tight ship, is quick to blow the whistle to stop drills and believes those habits translate to games.

No sport seems to lend itself to unexpected results quite like the NHL.

The New York Islanders returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and opening up their Round 1 series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice, has to qualify as perhaps the unexpected result in the NHL this season.

Go back to the start of the season, look at the situation they were in, look at their roster, and it would have been almost impossible to have lower expectations for this team as almost nobody had them projected as a playoff team.

The 2017-18 version of the team was one of the worst defensive teams of the modern era, and it lost one of its steadiest defensive players in Calvin de Haan.

Even worse, they lost John Tavares, their franchise player, in free agency to the Toronto Maple Leafs and were entering this season with three of their top-five returning forwards, including new captain Anders Lee, all in contract years. All can still unrestricted free agents on July 1. Given the makeup of the roster, the preseason expectations, and the contract situation for so many of their top players it seemed almost inevitable that they would be sellers at the deadline and an afterthought come playoff time.

Not going to lie, I thought this team was going to be a disaster at the start (especially given their offseason — which I hated!), and even as they kept winning games early in the year kept waiting for the inevitable regression in the second half. Even though they did slow down a little bit, they never fell off the cliff and continued to fight for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. In short, I was very wrong about this.

As was pretty much everybody else, I am guessing, outside of their own building.

Welcome to life in the NHL, where nobody really knows anything, and the sport itself can make you question everything you think you know. At least in the short-term.

How did the Islanders do it?

Well, let’s start with new coach Barry Trotz, who is getting most of the credit for the turnaround.

This was the Islanders’ biggest offseason acquisition, if for no other reason than they were hiring away the reigning Stanley Cup winning coach. That is always a big deal and a notable move, and the results were immediate. The Islanders’ turnaround has only strengthened Trotz’s reputation as a defensive coach, and the numbers show just how much of an impact he has made.

Remember, this is largely the same defense that played for the Islanders a year ago when they were, unquestionably, the worst defensive team in the league and one of the worst defensive teams in the past 25 years.

There is a lot of significant improvement in pretty much every category, going from the bottom-three (and in some cases last) to the middle the pack in some, and the top-10 in others.

Obviously there was nowhere else to go but up for this team, but that is still a significant move in the right direction, especially considering the personnel.

But I still think the perception of this team as being a total shutdown team defensively is a little off. You look at the goals against numbers and immediately want to think “best defensive team in the league,” because that is just what you always think about the team that gave up the fewest goals in the league. But when you look at the other areas that are actually a representation of their defensive play, specifically their ability to limit shots and scoring chances, they are simply … good.

They are certainly not bad, they are definitely better than they were, but I am not quite sure they reach the level of *great* defensively.

They are average (shot attempts against, high-danger scoring chances against) to above average (expected goals against).

This where the goaltending factor comes in, because goaltending can change everything for an NHL team. It is also one of the biggest reasons the sport can be so unpredictable and volatile with its results.

Islanders fans didn’t like a few weeks ago when I gave the goalies more credit for the team’s success than Trotz, but that was not an attempt to take credit away from Trotz. It was just trying to look at things objectively.

When you do, it is hard to not give a ton of credit to the play of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss for just how far the team has climbed.

For the season, they finished with the best combined save percentage in the NHL, and when the Islanders did have a defensive breakdown in front of them, they consistently bailed them out at a rate better than almost any other goalie for any other team in the league.

Some more numbers, and again, a comparison versus their performance from a season ago.

Not only was the defense awful a season ago, but so were the goalies. Put those two things together and you have a recipe for madness.

For as much as the team improved defensively, the goalies saw their performance improve even more, especially as it relates to their 5-on-5 save percentage and their save percentage against high-danger scoring chances.

Those are massive, massive, massive jumps. Game-changing jumps. Season-changing jumps.

Yes, seeing fewer chances helps, but even when they did see chances they played significantly better and stopped more of them than they did a season ago. That is still where a lot of the improvement comes in and the biggest reason the Islanders went from absolute worst goal prevention team to the absolute best goal prevention team, and not merely a “good” goal prevention team.

That is also okay.

Sometimes that is how you have to win. The goalies are part of the team and get paid a lot of money, too. They are allowed to impact a team’s fortunes (and often times do).

The thing of it is, we probably should have seen this coming, and if there is an area where we (or at least me) got it wrong with this team prior to the season, it was with the goalies. We should have known they would at least have a chance to be pretty good.

Greiss’ performances stands out, but it is not the first time he has played at this level.

He has appeared in at least 20 games five times in his career and has finished those seasons with the following save percentages: .927 (this season), .925, .920, .913, .908, and .892 (a year ago). He has consistently been an above average goalie outside of this past season, which was the obvious outlier in his career.

While Lehner was coming off of a disastrous season in Buffalo, he, too, had shown the ability to play at a fairly high level in the NHL and behind some pretty shoddy defensive teams. His save percentages in seasons with at least 20 games played: .930 (this season), .924, .920, .913, .908 (a year ago in Buffalo), and .905.

Again, pretty consistently league average or better.

You are not wrong if you are skeptical about the long-term outlook of the Islanders beyond this season, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Lee, Brock Nelson, and Jordan Eberle and their contracts. Will they be back? And if not, who are the Islanders replacing them with?

Plus, every year there is a team that greatly outperforms its underlying numbers and thinks they stumbled upon the secret on how to do it. Then they eventually badly regress the next season when the goalies regress. It happens like clockwork.

Maybe that happens with the Islanders.

Or maybe Trotz keeps improving the defense enough to make up for whatever slight regression might happen in net, or maybe they find improvements in other areas. A lot can happen in a few months. But right now none of that matters this season for this team in these playoffs because this team has made it work. They improved enough defensively with the help of their new coaching staff to be competitive. Their goalies improved enough on top of that to make them a contender, proving pretty much everyone in the league wrong, and a team that is going to be an extremely difficult team to knock out in the playoffs.

Excuse Derick Brassard for having a little difficulty finding his bearings after the veteran center took an unorthodox cross-country route in reaching the NHL playoffs.

Starting the season with Pittsburgh, Brassard was traded to Florida and spent 10 games with the Panthers before landing in Colorado in time to help the Avalanche’s late-season surge to clinch the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff berth. Brassard is also re-adjusting to center after playing on the wing in Florida.

”It’s been kind of a weird season for me personally. By coming here, I had to try to adjust quickly,” Brassard said Monday as Colorado prepares for a first-round matchup against Calgary. ”I feel like I’m fitting in really well. I wish I could chip in a little more. I think it’s been three or four games, since I’m back to my normal position.”

Brassard, who has four goals in 20 games for Colorado, was one of 32 players involved in 20 deals struck at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25.

Brassard’s acquisition – Colorado gave up a third-round draft pick – wasn’t the most notable of the day. And yet it was a reflection of numerous teams’ approach to addressing needs before making a final playoff push and beyond.

The Winnipeg Jets led the way in completing six trades, including acquiring veteran center Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers. Central Division rival Nashville responded by acquiring forwards Mikael Granlund from Minnesota and Wayne Simmonds from Philadelphia. Vegas struck what was the most impressive deal by landing forward Mark Stone in a multiplayer trade with Ottawa.

The trades don’t include various deals struck in the days leading up to the deadline, such as Columbus’ addition of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate swaps with Ottawa.

And while other teams were wheeling and dealing, teams such as Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay elected to stand pat. The Lightning roster was already deep and talented at all positions.

”Well, I think if I was as the GM in Tampa, I’d probably stand pat, too,” former NHL executive turned broadcaster Brian Burke said. ”They’re the class of the league this year.”

In the end, Burke wondered how many of the trades will truly make the difference in determining the Stanley Cup champion.

”The trade deadline, so many mistakes are made,” Burke said. ”(You have) 15 teams making moves at the deadline, and there’s (only) one parade.”

Of the 16 playoff teams, only two – Pittsburgh and Colorado – were sitting outside the top eight spots in the conference standings on Feb. 25. Montreal dropped out in the East and Minnesota in the West.

The Jets’ additions failed to push them ahead of the Predators in the race for the Central title, though they were enough to keep Winnipeg ahead of the late-charging S. Louis Blues. Winnipeg was a point behind Nashville on Feb. 25 and finished the season in the same position.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, however, believes his team is better prepared in opening the playoffs against St. Louis.

”They’ve meshed in,” Cheveldayoff said of the newcomers.

”They’ve gone through the newness process,” he added. ”That’s over. They’re just like every one of us now.”

In Nashville, the Predators believe they added leadership to the locker room and more of a hard-hitting presence on the ice in preparing to open against Dallas.

”Just seeing who we match up against in the playoffs, it’s those heavier teams, bigger bodies and having guys up front who can handle the bigger D,” defenseman Ryan Ellis said. ”The moves we made made our team better.”

In Columbus, the Blue Jackets went all in by adding to their roster rather than subtracting players such as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Artemi Panarin – both eligible to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Panarin led the team with 87 points, while Bobrovsky closed the season by going 10-3, including four shutouts.

Add in the likes of Duchene, Dzingel and defenseman Adam McQuaid, and the Blue Jackets believe they have the depth for a daunting first-round matchup against Tampa Bay.

”They’ve been through the trenches with us. They’ve been able to feel a part of this team, take ownership of this team and know their role within it,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. ”You look at it, and we’re four deep everywhere. Our defensive core is set. It just makes you feel more confident.”

In Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champions benefited by adding forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen.

Hagelin, a trusted two-way forward, had three goals and 11 points in 20 games with the Capitals after combining for just eight points in 38 games split between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. Jensen’s addition is even more important with defenseman Michal Kempny sidelined with a lower body injury.

”I think they kind of filled holes that maybe we had really well,” defenseman Brooks Orpik said. ”Even if Kemper didn’t get injured, I think adding another good NHL guy was important for us.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Arlington, Virginia, and AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the dominant regular-season goaltenders of the last decade. He’s the only active netminder to win the Vezina Trophy twice, too. Unfortunately for him and the teams he’s played for, success hasn’t followed him into the playoffs.

Bobrovsky has been to the postseason three times as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. His team failed to advance to the second round all three times and his individual numbers have been pretty mediocre. The difference between his numbers in the regular season and in the playoffs are staggering.

In 2016-17, he had a 2.06 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage during the regular season. He came away with his second Vezina Trophy that year. In the playoffs, he posted a 3.88 goals-against-average and a .882 save percentage over five games.

Last season, he posted a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage in 65 games. In the postseason, the Blue Jackets were able to build up a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals, but they were eventually bounced from the postseason when they lost four games in a row. Bobrovsky had a 3.18 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage in the series. Not good enough. Again.

This season has been an interesting one for the Russian netminder. By his standards, it wasn’t a banner year. There were ups, there were downs, there was a lot of talk about him being an unrestricted free agent at the of the season, but in the end he was able to help get his team into the playoffs.

“I’m not going to talk about any trophies, not at this time of the year,” head coach John Tortorella said, per the Tampa Times. “But I’ll tell you the guy we have, he is one hell of a goalie. I can’t speak on Vasy, I’m not with him every day.

“I know the guy we have, the way he prepares, the way he goes about his business before he steps on the it, it is second to none. I’ve had (Dominik) Hasek, I’ve had Hendrik Lundqvist, I’ve had some really good goalies that I’ve been fortunate enough to be around and watch how they prepare. And there’s no one who prepares better than our guy.”

The Jackets were underdogs against the Penguins and Capitals in previous years, but the challenge that awaits them this year might be the most difficult of all. Columbus has a good team, but they’re not nearly as deep as the Tampa Bay Lightning team they’re going to be facing. The Bolts won 62 games this year and they finished 21 points ahead of any other team in the league. Beating Tampa won’t be easy.

If the Jackets are going to shock the hockey world, they’ll need the 30-year-old to take his game to another level. Not only will he have to be better than Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, he’ll have to be better than Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and several others.

In any other circumstance, a number eight seed losing to the top seed wouldn’t be an issue. But this might just be the final time we see Bobrovsky in a Blue Jackets uniform. Does he want to go out with a whimper? Probably not.

Columbus is a well balanced team, but in order to sneak by Tampa they’ll need their franchise player to elevate his game to a level he’s probably never reached before.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tom Wilson tries not to read everything about him on social media.

You’d think being on the receiving end of endless tweets and messages that are, well, not suitable for work would be reason enough to skip them. But Wilson can’t just ignore it all because sometimes it goes beyond hockey.

”Last year there’s people putting my parents’ address on Twitter and people underneath being like, ‘Oh, good to know,”’ Wilson said. ”I said: ‘Hey, just so you know, this is out there. The mail and stuff, just make sure you’re aware.”’

Such is life for Wilson, one of the most hated players in the NHL – if not the guy at the top of the list. The Washington Capitals winger has been suspended four times over the past 19 months and there were a few other incidents that might have crossed the line. He is the guy opponents and their fans despise and the player no teammate would willingly do without. Inside the Capitals’ locker room, the 25-year-old Wilson is so admired he could succeed Alex Ovechkin as captain.

In an era where enforcers are hard to find, not only does Wilson play on the edge – he lives on it.

”I think a lot of guys maybe have lost some respect for him,” said St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford, who broke into the league with Wilson and the Capitals. ”He’s had quite a few cheap hits the past couple years. But that’s just how he plays. He’s on the edge. Sometimes he crosses it.”

Wilson gave Columbus’ Alexander Wennberg a concussion and broke the jaw of Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese in the playoffs. He gave St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist a concussion with a hit to the head – in the preseason – that drew a 20-game suspension that was reduced to 14 by an arbitrator. He has avoided trouble since then and set career highs with 22 goals and 40 points in 63 games, becoming one of Washington’s most important pieces as it tries to repeat as Stanley Cup champion.

”He’s shooting the puck better than he has ever done,” said New Jersey Devils defenseman Connor Carrick, a fellow 2012 Capitals draft pick and junior teammate of Wilson’s in the Ontario Hockey League. ”He’s got a good glide for a big guy, and that’s what you’ve seen, I think, with other guys around the league with that frame that haven’t been able to continue.”

When the Capitals selected Wilson 16th overall seven years ago, then-general manager George McPhee hoped they’d be getting a power forward like Milan Lucic. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Wilson might turn out to be better than Lucic, especially if he can stay on the right side of the suspension line and play 75-plus games in a season.

”He’s fast, he’s got good skill, he plays a physical game, he puts D-men on edge and other forwards on edge when he’s on the ice,” said Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who gave Wilson a concussion of his own in December and apologized in the aftermath of the hit. ”I think he is a really good player. I think if he played a little smarter, he’d be even better.”

Wilson has worked at that. He spent time with vice president of player safety and former enforcer George Parros going over video clips and what the league deems acceptable. This season he has been thinking more about each hit he delivers because the next one that crosses the line could cost him more than a couple of months.

The Toronto native said his suspension history – two for illegal checks to the head, one for interference and one for boarding – has forced him to change his approach.

”I have to be aware of it,” Wilson said. ”Hockey’s an extremely fast game, and it’s a hard-hitting game. It’s probably faster than it ever has been, so those plays happen quickly and I’ve just got to do the best I can to control the situation and control the outcome, and that’s just something that I’ve kind of tried to focus on.”

Wilson is one of the very few players to have a disciplinary hearing and not get punished, for an incident with Brayden Schenn in 2013 that was so polarizing the NHL put out a video to explain why it didn’t suspend him.

This season, referees gave Wilson a match penalty and ejected him for a hit on New Jersey’s Brett Seney in November, but the league reviewed it, rescinded it and he played on.

”I don’t know if his timing is wrong or what’s happening, but I wouldn’t say he’s dirty all the time. But obviously he got those incidents where he’s come wrong into situations and that is something he needs to work on,” Sundqvist said. ”He’s one of the most important players for Washington and unfortunately he’s been doing some bad stuff and I hope he comes to his senses and stops doing that.”

Pittsburgh’s Jack Johnson said Wilson has a history of being ”reckless and dangerous” and that players have to be aware of where Wilson is on the ice because ”he’s big and runs around.”

For all the outside talk about taming Wilson, the Capitals don’t really want that.

”He has to remember what he is at times,” alternate captain Brooks Orpik said. ”Without that physical side, he’s not going to get the space and the chances that he gets offensively. The reason he gets as many chances and opportunities is because of his physical play and his intimidation. If that leaves his game, then his opportunities are going to be suppressed.”

Teammate Nicklas Backstrom said one of Wilson’s strengths is that he can do it all from 5-on-5 to power play to penalty kill. Washington signed Wilson to a $31 million, six-year contract last summer for all those elements, which he showcased with 15 points in 21 playoff games during the Stanley Cup run.

Wilson turned Carl Hagelin from an enemy into a friend after five hard-fought playoff series against him. Hagelin watched Penguins’ teammate Aston-Reese go down on a hit to the head from Wilson in the second round last spring, but after a trade to the Capitals, he has come to appreciate the human underneath the No. 43 jersey.

”When you play against certain guys, especially in the playoffs, you obviously don’t like him. You dislike him a lot,” Hagelin said. ”And then you come to a new team and you get to know him as a person and all of a sudden he’s a great guy. … It’s one of those things, just like any other person, you have to prove yourself to me as a person.”

Wilson said he wants to be the kind of guy who’s hard to play against but also move on without any hard feelings. Yet he is aware of his reputation.

”The hockey world’s very small,” he said. ”I always wanted to be someone that’s hard to play against but you can go out and have a beer with the guy and have fun in the summer or whatever. I think that’s what hockey is kind of about.”

Wilson, of course, is not just the muscle on a star-laden team featuring Ovechkin, Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov but is also a young leader the organization is building around.

”There are those moments that you don’t like to see when that stuff’s going down, but the rest of it and all the Caps fans and all that make up for the good side of things,” Wilson said. ”You see kind of those scary things happen in the world, but it’s a pretty darn good life and I love what I do and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

