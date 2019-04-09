More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

PHT Morning Skate: Trotz sets new standard; Babcock on ropes if Maple Leafs wither?

By Scott BilleckApr 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• In Barry Trotz, the Islanders trust. (New York Times)

• Could the Maple Leafs fire Babcock if they flounder again in the playoffs? (Toronto Star)

• Will the Calgary Flames’ poise and consistency win out over their inexperience? (Sportsnet)

• Apparently, the Steve Yzerman-to-Detroit rumors are a laughing matter in Hockey Town. (Detroit Free Press)

Victor Hedman is back practicing, which is a great sign for the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Tampa Bay Times)

• An interesting look at the wildest Stanley Cup Final ever played. (The Score)

Ryan Kesler may need career-ending hip surgery. (NHL.com)

• Vezina candidate Ben Bishop‘s career year leading the Dallas Stars into the playoffs. (NHL.com)

• A look at the veteran guys getting perhaps their last shot at Lord Stanley. (Puck Junk)

• John Tortorella knows his team is up to the task of facing the dominant Lightning. (1st Ohio Battery)

Brent Burns‘ tremendous season could help propel the Sharks into the playoffs’ deep waters. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Lars Eller’s car broke down on his way to practice. He abandoned it on Glebe Road. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Jack Hughes set to change the game and he’ll be grateful no matter where he goes. (The Detroit News)

Jay Bouwmeester gets one-year contract extension. (St. Louis Blues)

• Jeff Blashill wasn’t out of work for too long. (USA Hockey)

• B.C. minor hockey coach finds kidney donor after an appeal from the team. (CTV)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Crease concerns: Several contenders have goalie questions

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mike Smith and David Rittich helped the Calgary Flames finish first in the Western Conference.

Yet there are still questions about how far those goalies can carry their team in the playoffs.

Smith and Rittich sounds more like a law firm than the goaltending tandem anyone expected the NHL’s second-best team to have. Smith is a 37-year-old veteran with a sub.-900 save percentage seven years removed from his last playoff action, while Rittich is a 26-year-old in his first full year in the league who would be getting his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility the Flames split the duties like they did all season, and as a result they’re one of several teams with goaltending questions as the playoffs begin. Winnipeg, San Jose and Toronto are among the other serious contenders with significant question marks in net at the wrong time of year to have them.

”We wouldn’t be where we are without our goaltending,” Calgary general manager Brad Treliving said. ”We’ve gotten strong goaltending all year at the right time. What we’ve never really had is times in the year where both guys are maybe going through a little bit of a skid.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Treliving wouldn’t be surprised if coach Bill Peters uses both goalies in the playoffs, a ”nontraditional” strategy but not one he thinks is a problem. Smith figures to start Game 1 of the first round against Colorado on Thursday, but it’s up in the air after that.

The Flames at least know they can turn to another goalie if one falters. San Jose – which had the worst team save percentage in the NHL at .889 will go with Martin Jones, but backup Aaron Dell has struggled plenty this season, too. The Sharks also open against the defending West champion Vegas Golden Knights, who have arguably the best goaltending situation in the playoffs assuming Marc-Andre Fleury is healthy.

Winnipeg will ride with Connor Hellebuyck, even though Laurent Brossoit should be back from injury to back up in Game 1 Wednesday against St. Louis, which has out-of-nowhere phenom Jordan Binnington. Hellebuyck has not been quite as stellar this year as last when he carried a strong regular season into the West final, though that run could pay dividends this time around.

”One thing that you can’t substitute is experience,” Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said. ”Once you go through something and you experience it, you have a mental template of how you need to act and what you liked about it, what you didn’t like about it. So now he’s got that experience. He likes to play big games.”

With big games to come against the Boston Bruins, Toronto’s Frederik Andersen better be up to the task for the Maple Leafs to avoid a third consecutive first-round exit. Andersen is 3-3-3 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in his last 10 games and wondered if injuries have thrown off his rhythm.

”I think I’ve played more games and felt better” in previous seasons, Andersen said. ”This year I’ve been banged up a little bit at times and obviously with the time I missed, it’s been different.”

After coach Mike Babcock said nothing is more important going into playoffs than a goaltender feeling good about himself, Andersen’s response might not portend great things for Toronto. Add to that switching out regular backup Garret Sparks for Michael Hutchinson at the eleventh hour and there’s Philadelphia Flyers-level goalie drama going on with the Maple Leafs.

There’s no drama with the Flames, who finished second in the league in goals behind Presidents’ Trophy winning Tampa Bay and are confident going into the playoffs. While Columbus acquired Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for depth behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo, Calgary didn’t come close to such a move and will roll along with Smith and Rittich.

”That was not a discussion point for us,” Treliving said. ”They have a great relationship, they push each other, they cheer for each other when they’re not in the net. I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to things outside of our room. We just worry about ourselves inside that room, and I know our guys have a lot of confidence in both guys.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Punchless Wild ponder end of playoff streak at six years

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

As the Minnesota Wild crawled to the end of this fruitless season, there was no more fitting way to finish.

Back-to-back blanks.

The consecutive shutouts by Boston and Dallas gave the Wild a total of 11 games without a goal in 2018-19, pushing them to 27th in the NHL in scoring out of 31 teams. Their 210 goals were more than 100 fewer than league leader Tampa Bay, 40 fewer than they had in 2017-18 and their lowest total in five years.

”If it’s not addressed, then we have problems,” said left wing Jason Zucker, who dipped from a career-high 33 goals to 21.

General manager Paul Fenton has already been busy, trading away mainstay forwards Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund before the deadline. The Wild stayed in the thick of the Western Conference wild-card race well after those moves, but the lack of punch caught up to them down the stretch as they were eliminated in the final week to stop their streak at six straight appearances in the playoffs.

”It’s a disappointing moment in your season when you put in eight months and then it comes to an end, especially like it did the last two games not scoring a goal,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”It’s pretty depressing.”

The Wild finished in last place in the Central Division with 83 points, pushing Boudreau onto less-than-comfortable ground regarding his future with the club. Then again, simply keeping the Wild in contention in his third year on the bench was an admirable coaching job in and of itself.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The strength of this team, scoring production from the blue line , was sapped when defenseman Matt Dumba suffered a season-ending rupture of the pectoral muscle near his right shoulder from an ill-fated fight against Calgary. Then captain Mikko Koivu went down with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee less than two months later, robbing the Wild of their best defensive forward, faceoff-winning center and hard-nosed leader.

Niederreiter, Coyle and Granlund were all underperforming before they were dealt, but their departures forced the lineup into even more flux. Though newcomer Ryan Donato (acquired from Boston for Coyle) and top prospects Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin all had their share of success down the stretch, the natural growing pains were evident, too.

”We can’t keep going the way we’ve been going,” defenseman Ryan Suter said.

Here are some key developments from 2018-19 that will remain relevant for the Wild in the coming year:

OUT OF SYNC: Boudreau missed the playoffs for only the second time in 13 seasons as an NHL coach. Save for one five-game winning streak in late February, though, the Wild failed to generate that buzz of a team with a viable chance at playing past mid-April.

”There was never a prolonged time where everything was good at the same time,” Boudreau said.

HOME ICE, NOT AS NICE: The Wild went just 16-18-7 at Xcel Energy Center after a posting 27-6-8 mark at home in 2017-18 that was the second-best in the league and the second-best in franchise history.

”Just energy-wise, I feel like for some reason on the road maybe we’re just a bit simpler and had more jump,” defenseman Jared Spurgeon said.

SPURGE’S SURGE: Suter recovered remarkably from the broken ankle he suffered right before the 2018 playoffs , skating in all 82 games and totaling 47 points, the third-most of his 14-year career. Spurgeon was an even bigger success story, finishing fifth on the team with 14 goals on the way to a career-high 43 points.

PARISE DOES IT: Left wing Zach Parise led the Wild with 28 goals and 61 points, a sure sign he was on track after a back injury hampered him over the bulk of the three previous years. Parise played in 74 games, his highest total since playing 74 in 2014-15.

NEW PLAN: The core of the blueprint for the future has now become Donato, Eriksson Ek, Greenway, Kunin and Kevin Fiala (acquired from Nashville for Granlund), all of whom were 21 or 22 when the season ended. Donato had 16 points in 22 games.

”I just want to get stronger,” Donato said, ”and hopefully it’ll lead to winning more battles and getting more opportunities to score.”

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Jeff Skinner won’t rush decision on re-signing with Sabres

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As much as he enjoyed his season with the Sabres, forward Jeff Skinner isn’t going to rush into deciding whether to re-sign with Buffalo or pursue free agency following a career-best 40-goal year.

”No, I haven’t made any decisions. It’s a big decision, and it deserves a lot of thought, a lot of reflection on both parts, I think,” Skinner said Monday, when Sabres players cleaned out their lockers two days after closing the season by missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.

”It’s going to take some time and it’s not going to happen in the first couple of days,” he added. ”But yeah, to answer your question, I like it here, I love it here. I like the guys. I like the city and I had a great time.”

The question, as it was when Buffalo acquired Skinner in a trade with Carolina in August, is whether the two sides can reach an agreement on a new deal before the ninth-year player is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

They have been in talks since January, with both sides saying negotiations are still ongoing.

Aside from searching for a new coach after Phil Housley was fired on Sunday, re-signing Skinner is considered the Sabres’ top offseason priority in the team’s rebuilding plans and bid to appease a frustrated fan base. Buffalo finished 27th in the overall standings and closed the season winning just 16 of its final 57 games.

General manager Jason Botterill on Sunday said there remains what he called ”a 100% chance” of Buffalo re-signing Skinner.

”I can understand where fans are coming from. He’s a fun player. He’s an entertaining player,” Botterill said. ”I think the relationship for both sides, for the player and the team, has been a positive one. That’s why we’re trying to find a resolution.”

Skinner became Buffalo’s first player to score 40 goals since Thomas Vanek in 2008-09, and he finished third on the team with a career-high-matching 63 points in 82 games.

He was particularly productive when playing on Buffalo’s top line centered by Jack Eichel. The two combined for 68 of the Sabres’ 226 goals this season.

Eichel would love to have his linemate back, while acknowledging the decision is up to Skinner.

”The nature of the business is Jeff Skinner has to, at this time, worry about Jeff Skinner,” Eichel said.

”Obviously, we love Skins. I love Skins,” he added. ”I mean, we want him in this room just as much as you guys do. He’s really close with the guys. He adds a great dynamic to our team.”

Skinner enjoyed playing in Buffalo in part because it’s closer to his hometown of Toronto. That allowed family and friends to watch him play more frequently by making the two-hour drive to Buffalo as opposed to flying to Raleigh, North Carolina.

On the downside, Skinner has yet to make the playoffs in nine seasons, since being drafted in the first round by Carolina in 2010.

”It’s tough to really put a firm percentage on it. I think for me, I want to win,” Skinner said when asked how much making the playoffs factors into his decision.

And yet, Skinner went on to mention how much he believes the Sabres are headed in the right direction and spoke of how much he wants to help the team next year.

Skinner played down how often he has included himself when referring to the Sabres beyond this season.

”I’m a Sabre. I feel any interview I go through during the season, I think it’s a ‘we.’ That’s just the way it is,” he told The Associated Press.

”I mean, I don’t think it changes,” Skinner said, referring to his pending decision. ”It needs to be given the thought it deserves, the reflection it deserves. And that’s what we’ll do going forward.”

NOTE: Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that former Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks coach Todd McLellan is a candidate to replace Housley. The people, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres are not releasing details of their search, said there is no timetable on how long it will take for Buffalo to complete the process.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Flames vs. Avalanche: PHT 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

By Adam GretzApr 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was a 23-point turnaround (84 to 107) for the Calgary Flames this season, and after missing the playoffs by 11 points a year ago they came back this season and claimed the top spot in the Western Conference with six points of cushion in the standings.

It produced their first division title in 13 years, only their second since 1995, and has them going into the postseason as a strong contender for the Stanley Cup.

They have award front-runners for the Hart Trophy (Johnny Gaudreau) and Norris Trophy (Mark Giordano) and a deep, talented roster that is littered with young players just now entering the prime of their career. They are not only a formidable threat to win it all this season, they are probably not going away anytime soon.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, saw their point total regress by five points this season but still managed to secure their second consecutive playoff appearance thanks to an 8-1-2 finish to the regular season that was driven by the firepower of Nathan MacKinnon up front and a spectacular goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer.

When it comes to individual talent and star power, this series might be one of the most intriguing ones of Round 1 as the two teams boast eight of the top-40 point producers in the NHL this season. It might be the 1 vs. 8 matchup in the Western Conference, but it is probably going to be a lot closer than the gap in the standings might suggest.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 11, 2019, 10 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames | SN, TVA Sports, NHL Network
Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:30 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames | CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
Monday, April 15, 2019, 10 p.m.: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10 p.m.: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Friday, April 19, 2019, TBD: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames | TBD
Sunday, April 21, 2019, TBD: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche | TBD
Tuesday, April 23, 2019, TBD: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames | TBD

FORWARDS

CALGARY: The Flames have assembled an outstanding young core of forwards, led by MVP contender Johnny Gaudreau. Between him, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm the Flames have four of the top-30 scoring forwards in the league this season, and none of them are over the age of 25. In total, they had five 20-goal scorers, seven players score at least 13 goals, and they finished the season as the second-highest scoring team in the league behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. They have impact players and depth, which is exactly what you need for a lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff run.

COLORADO: The story for the Avalanche for the past two years has been the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog. It a trio that stacks up with any other team in the league and they can — and will — carry the entire offense. They have a little more depth than they did a year ago, thanks in part to the career year for Carl Soderberg, but this is still a team that will go as far as its big-three can take them. The big concern is whether or not Rantanen, who has been sidelined since March 21, will be ready for the start of the series.

ADVANTAGE: FLAMES. Both teams have some of the best and most productive forwards in the league, and there will be a ton of star power on the ice throughout this series, but the Flames are just a little bit deeper up front and get the advantage.

DEFENSE

CALGARY: The Flames are an outstanding defensive team and have what should be the Norris Trophy winner in Mark Giordano. At 35 years old he is still a workhorse on their blue line and was the best all-around defender in the league this season due to his offensive production (nearly a point per game) and shutdown play defensively. T.J. Brodie, Noah Hanifin, and Travis Hamonic round out a top-four that help the Flames be one of the best shot suppression teams in the league.

COLORADO: Tyson Barrie has always been an underrated player and Samuel Girard, one of the key pieces they acquired in last year’s Matt Duchene trade, looks like he is on track to becoming a really good defender. The rest of the defense is solid, if unspectacular. Ian Cole is a two-time Stanley Cup winner and a fearless shot-blocker, while Erik Johnson remains a mainstay in their top-four. The Avalanche are not as bad defensively as they have been in recent years, but they are not really a team that is going to lock you down, either.

ADVANTAGE: FLAMES. They have the best defender in the series (Giordano) and the better depth on the blue line. There isn’t a huge gap between these two teams in total goals against, but when it comes to things that the defense can control (shots on goal, scoring chances) the Flames rate significantly higher. Everything after that comes down to goaltending. Speaking of which…

GOALTENDING

CALGARY: Now we get to the concern with this Flames team. Mike Smith has been as bad as it can get in the NHL this season, and while David Rittich has been a nice surprise, he is a massive question mark going into playoffs because he is almost no track record to go by. Even more concerning is the fact he is rolling into the playoffs with an .897 save percentage in his 15 appearances since February 1. If he falters? Well … has Smith done anything to inspire confidence this season?

COLORADO: Philipp Grubauer had a miserable start to the season but has been lights out in the second half, especially down the stretch of the regular season as the Avalanche made their push for a playoff spot. For the season his .917 save percentage is well above the league average, and in his past 16 appearances dating to back to February 1 he is all the way up to .948. He is, at the moment, the hot goalie you hear about this time of year.

ADVANTAGE: AVALANCHE. Simply because right now Grubauer is the hot hand, Rittich is regressing at the wrong time of year, and they do not have a good solution after him.

ONE BIG QUESTION FOR EACH TEAM

Will David Rittich be good enough?

He better be, because the Flames really do not have another option. Their depth at forward and defense is as good as it gets in the NHL this season, and their only weakness is at the one position that could do the most damage to their chances. He has not played well down the stretch, and he will be facing a team that has three top-tier scorers and a pretty good power play.

Will they get enough offense after the big three?

The trio of MacKinnon, Landeskog, and Rantanen combined to score 41 percent of the Avalanche’s goals this season. There were only three other teams in the NHL that had a bigger percentage of their goals go to their top-three players, and keep in mind that Landeskog and Rantanen combined to miss 16 man-games due to injury. This is an extremely top heavy team offensively. The problem for the Avalanche is the playoffs often times come down to each team’s top players canceling each other out and the series being determined by one of two things: Goaltending, or depth. The Avalanche might have a slight edge in goal, but they do not have the advantage when it comes to depth.

PREDICTION

FLAMES IN 7. This seems like a series that has a chance to go the distance. The Avalanche are entering the playoffs on a bit of a role, they have the better goalie at the moment, and they might be able to steal enough goals on the power play to really make this close. In the end, though, the Flames do still have the deeper roster up front and on defense and that should — should — be enough to get them through to Round 2.

MORE PREVIEWS:
• Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Islanders vs. Penguins
 Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.