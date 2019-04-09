More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flyers start search for coach after missing playoffs

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers found a pair of rookies this season they expect to become superstars over the long haul.

The first one is obvious: Gritty, the mischievous furball that not only would win an NHL mascot MVP vote by a landslide, the googly-eyed giant just might win a popularity contest among all of sports’ greatest characters.

The next one is the spark the Flyers need more than a Phillie Phanatic knockoff: a goalie.

Carter Hart gave Flyers fans a reason to tune in when the season was left for dead and showed that – yes! maybe? – the franchise that has foundered between the pipes may have a goalie who can win them a Stanley Cup. Hart is just 20 years old but showed enough flashes of promise from his mid-December call-up from the minors that it convinced the Flyers (37-37-8; 82 points) they won’t have to chase another veteran this summer.

”Am I going to trade Carter Hart? I’d have to be crazy,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

Fletcher can scratch ”get No. 1 goalie” off his summer to-do list.

But the list is long for a franchise that has failed to reach the second round of the playoffs since 2012 and has alternated between missing and making the postseason each of the following years.

”We weren’t good enough,” Fletcher said Monday.

That’s why Fletcher was hired after Ron Hextall was fired in November after 4+ seasons on the job in which he tried to revive a depleted farm system and patiently build a championship contender. Fletcher fired coach Dave Hakstol weeks later and gave minor league coach Scott Gordon the interim label. Fletcher and Gordon met briefly Monday to discuss upcoming schedules – but not the fate of the coach. The Florida Panthers took one of the top candidates off the market when they hired Joel Quenneville on Monday. Gordon, who quickly became popular with the players, is among the candidates.

”I had a great time with the group of players,” Gordon said. ”What I liked about it, when I was up front and called them out and was hard and challenged them, I got a response from them. When you try and do that in this day in age and not have them resent you, that’s an important part.”

Fletcher thinks it’s important, too.

”My search for the next head coach starts today and Scott remains a candidate,” he said.

Here are some key developments from 2018-19 that will remain relevant for the Flyers:

GETTING GRITTY WIT IT

Gritty was the undisputed star of the lost season.

He made 114 appearances this season, including cameos at the Stadium Series and All-Star weekend. The Flyers sold more than 17,000 pieces of Gritty merchandise at home games this season. The NHLPA voted Gritty the best mascot in the NHL and he was as in-demand as a Hollywood A-lister, with appearances on the late-night circuit with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

The Flyers may have been unwatchable, but Gritty was a surefire smash.

HELP WANTED

The Flyers might continue to try to build from within. There is money to spend, but the NHL free-agent market is thin, with Erik Karlsson, Tyler Myers and Anton Stralman among possible players the Flyers could target.

Possible.

”I don’t think it’s an elite market, but we’ll see,” Fletcher said. ”There are always players that can help your team.”

BAD HABITS

Like many bad teams, the Flyers fell behind first in games and got off to a slow start that left them buried in the standings before a midseason surge offered a glint of a playoff hope.

”We have some bad habits right now,” Fletcher said. ”It’s mindset, but you need the mindset to embrace the habits. It’s about making sure going into camp next year, we have to change some details, change our mindset and have a good start. A lot of reasons we fall behind in games is because we give up easy goals. It’s not about effort. It’s about thinking, about working smart and playing better.”

STEP UP

The Flyers need more out of once-prized prospects Shayne Gostisbehere and Nolan Patrick. ”Ghost” slumped from a career-high 65 points last season to just nine goals and 37 points this season.

Travis Sanheim, Oskar Lindblom and Phil Myers played for Gordon in the minors and there’s hope that the familiarity can help them improve on their 25-22-4 record since the interim coach took over.

”I think we have good players,” Fletcher said. We just need a few more.”

Golden Knights’ offense powering Vegas as playoffs arrive

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights struggled when they opened the season and wound up in last place in the Western Conference at one point, a humbling stumble for a team that was just a few months removed from a charmed run to the Stanley Cup Final in its first year of existence.

With the addition of Mark Stone and four stacked lines, the defending conference champions may be hitting their stride at the right time as the playoffs arrive.

Vegas opens the postseason Wednesday in San Jose, a rematch of the second-round series won by the Golden Knights in six games last season.

Stone, a top-line talent who came to the team at the trade deadline, joined offseason acquisitions Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty to form one of the most dangerous lines in the league. Vegas is 11-6-2 since acquiring Stone from Ottawa.

”You look at the entire group as a whole, we have depth, and a lot of teams have that,” Stone said. ”We’re just looking to build as deep of a team as possible, and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”

That includes what has been Vegas’ top line the past two seasons: Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – the team’s top three points scorers, with 59, 56 and 53, respectively.

Stone leads everyone with 73 points, but 62 came with Ottawa, before he arrived in Las Vegas.

Coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t see a difference in the lines consisting of his top six forwards, as he tends to alternate the two in the starting lineup.

”Truthfully, there’s no second line for me,” said Gallant, last year’s Jack Adams Award winner. ”There’s a lot of talent in both of those lines and when both of them are playing well, everything’s going right, it’s a tough team to beat.”

Then there’s the bottom six, which on any given night has produced all the offense the Golden Knights need.

Alex Tuch ranks fourth on the team with 52 points, Cody Eakin is sixth with 41 points and the goal-scoring duo has given the Golden Knights depth at the third line, something they lacked last June when the Washington Capitals celebrated their first Stanley Cup title on Vegas’ home ice.

The fourth line of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier and Ryan Reaves is the blue-collar line that can wreak havoc from a physical standpoint or produce offense when the opposition least expects it.

Reaves leads the league with 305 hits, while Carrier ranks fourth with 277.

”We know what we can and can’t do,” Stone said. ”We need to be playing our style of hockey at the right time, which is whenever the playoffs start. We’ve had spurts of great hockey, but as far as putting a 60-minute game together, we haven’t quite done that yet.”

The Golden Knights’ depth, and offensive potential to break out in any given game, could cause problems for San Jose, which hasn’t had the consistency it would like between the pipes. Out of 56 goalies who made 20-plus starts this season, Sharks starter Martin Jones ranks 52nd in save percentage at .896. His backup, Aaron Dell, is last at .886.

And with what appears to be a healthy roster heading into the postseason, Gallant has a stable of forwards he can call upon to play on any line, at any time. For the second year in a row, their mindset isn’t about proving they belong on a specific line, it’s about how eager they are to play alongside different teammates when needed to help the team.

”You have a good culture, good group of guys, good work ethic, you look around the room and everyone is humble and having fun,” Eakin said. ”There’s going to be times all year where guys are going down, guys are jumping around, lots of different line combinations. But you get a good, hardworking group of guys without egos, that’s when the fun happens. That’s when you can jell and bond and develop some chemistry.

”It comes from good, strong work ethic from the guys, good guys that want to do better for each other than just for themselves.”

This story has been corrected to show that the Golden Knights’ record since acquiring Mark Stone is 11-6-2, not 11-4-2.

NHL draft lottery set, with US center Jack Hughes the prize

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Jack Hughes will have a pretty good idea of where he’ll be headed after Tuesday night.

Expected to be the top pick at June’s NHL draft, the 17-year-old center with the U.S. national development team will be on hand when the lottery results are revealed in Toronto.

The 15 teams that failed to qualify for the 2019 playoffs – or franchises that acquired the first-round picks of nonplayoff clubs – will participate in the lottery.

The Colorado Avalanche, who open the postseason Thursday against the Calgary Flames, have the best odds of landing the first pick at 18.5% after acquiring the selection from the Ottawa Senators in the trade for Matt Duchene in November 2017.

Ottawa, which finished 31st in the overall standings, could have sent the team’s first pick at last June’s draft to Colorado, but decided instead to keep the selection before drafting winger Brady Tkachuk at No. 4.

Tuesday’s draft lottery will consist of three separate drawings – for first, second and third overall -meaning the Avalanche can pick no later than fourth.

The top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Hughes had 12 goals and 36 assists in 24 games for the USNDT this season.

Finish winger Kappo Kakko, meanwhile, is ranked as the top European skater.

The Los Angeles Kings have the second-best odds at 13.5%, followed by the New Jersey Devils (11.5%), Detroit Red Wings (9.5%), Buffalo Sabres (8.5%), New York Rangers (7.5%), Edmonton Oilers (6.5%), Anaheim Ducks (6%), Vancouver Canucks (5%), Philadelphia Flyers (3.5%), Minnesota Wild (3%), Chicago Blackhawks (2.5%), Florida Panthers (2%), Arizona Coyotes (1.5%) and Montreal Canadiens (1%).

The 12 clubs not selected in three lottery draws will be assigned draft selections four through 15, in inverse order of regular-season standings.

This year’s draft is set for Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on June 21 and 22.

Jets vs. Blues: PHT 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

By Scott BilleckApr 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
If we’re being honest, this series is incredibly difficult to predict.

There are a few reasons for this. First off, the St. Louis Blues were once the worst team in the NHL. On the final day of the season, they briefly stood atop the Central Division summit before they were surpassed by the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, the latter of who St. Louis takes on in Round 1.

St. Louis had a ridiculous second half of the season, clipping along with a 30-10-5 record since the clock struck midnight at New Years. Winnipeg, by comparison, took a bit of a dump in the same time frame and lost the first-place spot in the Central that they had held for most of the season with an as-near-as-makes-no-difference .500 record of 22-18-3.

Winnipeg’s first-half record was first in the division. St. Louis’ was seventh. And that was pretty much reversed over the course of the second half of the year. The Jets even won the season series 3-1, outscoring the Blues 18-10 in that span, including an 8-4 drubbing where Patrik Laine scored five goals.

But none of those games happened after Jan. 1. The Jets haven’t faced this re-invented Blues team with their sensational rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington began his life as the Blues starter on Jan. 7, posting a shutout, and went on to win 24 of 30 (24-5-1) games he appeared in after that. His save percentage was .927 during that stretch and he finished first in the NHL with a 1.89 goals-against average. It’s in the running for the story of the year in the NHL.

With Winnipeg’s struggles and St. Louis’ successes, you can see why this one appears up in the air.

On paper, you’d take the Jets. On merit, at least right now, you’d probably bet on the Blues.

If Winnipeg has just been conserving the fuel in their gas tank (after running it dry in the Western Conference Final last season), then they’ve pulled the wool over many an eye and could have a pretty good time against St. Louis.

But if the likes of Laine (with one goal in his past 19 games) can’t figure it out, and if Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele (who have played a ton of hockey this season) can’t shoulder the load, then St. Louis will have an edge and an upset (if you can even call it that at this point).

Winnipeg’s secret weapon here might just be the return of defenseman Josh Morrissey, however. One of the NHL’s best shutdown rearguards is slated for a Game 1 return after missing 20 games with a suspected shoulder injury.

Morrissey, alongside Jacob Trouba, form one of the best shutdown pairs in the NHL. And with Dustin Byfuglien now back and acquainted with the game of hockey after missing half the season with separate ankle issues, Winnipeg might be able to finally stem the bleeding on the backend.

It should be mentioned that some have wondered if the Jets are all working off the same page during their struggles. It’s legitimate. Wheeler has mentioned the word maturity a couple times now in the last several weeks. Leadership has been called into question, especially when the team brought back Matt Hendricks, widely regarded as one of the best room guys in the NHL.

These aren’t the things you want to hear from a team that’s considered a Stanley Cup contender. It certainly causes some concern. How much? Who knows.

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 10, 8 p.m.: St. Louis @ Winnipeg | SN, TVAS, NHL Network
Friday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.: St. Louis @ Winnipeg | SN, TVAS, CNBC
Sunday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.: Winnipeg @ St. Louis | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, April 16, 9:30 p.m.: Winnipeg @ St. Louis | CNBC, SN, TVAS
*Thursday, April 18, TBD: St. Louis @ Winnipeg | TBD
*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Winnipeg @ St. Louis | TBD
*Monday, April 22, TBD: St. Louis @ Winnipeg | TBD

FORWARDS

BLUES: A big key to this series is if Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly can keep leading the team on the scoresheet. Both players, especially Tarasenko, were big reasons why the team won games at the other end of the ice.

It should be noted that the Blues have 13 players with at least 10 goals this season. Sure, that includes a couple defensemen, but it shows they have depth behind the two mentioned above. The Blues need to carry possession and work within the structure that’s got them to where they are. That means being stingy on the backend and turning that into offense the other way.

JETS: If Laine had 10 more goals, you’d be calling this a wash for Winnipeg. It probably still is, given the robust nature of their talent up front. Laine only scored 30 this season, which happens when one of the hottest shots in the NHL finds itself stuck in a deep freeze.

Scheifele led the Jets with 38 markers and probably would have hit 40 is not for slow down at the end of the year. Still, he had a career year and his playoffs last season, before the Jets were bounced, were a display of dominance. If he can rekindle that, that will go a long way in this season. Should also mention Wheeler’s 71 assists, a franchise mark from the elite passer.

Winnipeg’s biggest question here is if they’ll find that depth scoring (and if Laine can figure it out). The Jets brought in Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline and will be looking to him to shoulder some of that, along with Nikolaj Ehlers

ADVANTAGE: WINNIPEG: The Jets’ scoring talent is just better. They just need to actually use that talent.

DEFENSE

BLUES: The Blues allowed the fourth fewest shots against this season, which has certainly allowed Binnington to ease into his new role as starter.

The truth of the matter is St. Louis has a sound defense, one that has contributed to the sixth fewest goals allowed in 2018-19. That’s remarkable, given how bad the Blues were prior to their turnaround. Names like Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko chew up minutes, and they have depth, too, with Jay Bouwmeester, Joel Edmundson, Vince Dunn, Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo.

They’re a formidable backend that doesn’t give up a lot of shots, including some of the lowest high-danger chances allowed at five-on-five.

JETS: Without Josh Morrissey, this team would have had major issues, but it appears he will return from a 24-game hiatus due to injury to rejoin Trouba on the top pairing. That’s big news for the Jets, but one can’t help but wonder if the Jets defensive lapses will still continue.

Wheeler mentioned a lack of maturity in this group a couple times down the stretch. It extends to the whole team, of course, but Winnipeg’s defense needs to get it together here.

ADVANTAGE: ST. LOUIS: The numbers don’t lie. St. Louis is a shot-suppressing monster.

GOALTENDING

BLUES: Binningt…. Winnington has put together a run since he got his first NHL start on Jan. 7 that would win him the Calder if those voting stopped worrying about the ‘you need to play x games’ thing.

Binnington has played enough to warrant consideration for a couple of year-end awards, and if he continues that torrid run, he’s going to give Winnipeg fits. The Jets ran up against a white-hot Marc-Andre Fleury in the WCF last year and couldn’t solve him. If Binnington can be that unsolvable puzzle, then that’s going to be tough. But he’s never played on this stage, so there’s that, too.

JETS: Connor Hellebuyck is nowhere near his runner-up Vezina form that he was in last season. But, Hellebuyck has played lately like his runner-up Vezina form that he was in last season. A 9.13 save percentage during the season is nothing to write home about, but his .930 over his final 10 appearances certainly is.

That’s key here. Hellebuyck got some rest throughout the season and it appears to be paying off at a very good time. Hellebuyck can have his moments, and he shouldn’t be allowed to play the puck, but he’s been the model of consistency for a bit now.

Can he outduel Binnginton? That’s the question.

ADVANTAGE: WINNIPEG. It might be crazy, but I’m taking Winnipeg. I think Hellebuyck’s experience slightly edges Binnginton’s lack of it. The stakes get much higher now and Hellebuyck has proven he can handle them in the past. There’s plenty of faith that Binnington’s stone-cold demeanor can do the same, but we need to see it first, just to be sure.

ONE BIG QUESTION FOR EACH TEAM

Can Binnington handle the playoff pressure? 

It’s one thing to win the in the regular season. It’s another to win in the playoffs. Binnington, as mentioned above, has been a revelation for St. Louis, but the real pressure begins on Wednesday. Is he up to the task?

Will Winnipeg find its stride? 

It’s been a while since Winnipeg could be called rightful Stanley Cup contender. Their recent play just doesn’t earn the distinction. If they can find their quickness, they’re nearly unbeatable (a 5-0 win against Nashville down the stretch was proof of that). If not, the series is anyone’s guess.

PREDICTION

JETS IN 6. While Winnipeg has struggled on the back nine, it’s hard to write them off just yet. If they turn up the quickness dial, they’re going to cause all sorts of problems for the Blues, no matter how good Binnginton can be.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blues started from the bottom, now they’re here in playoffs

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Dead last in the NHL in early January, the St. Louis Blues looked like underachievers who cost their head coach his job and wouldn’t remain together for long.

Then the Blues did the improbable, winning 30 of their final 45 games to become the seventh team since the expansion era began in 1967 to go from last in the league after New Year’s Day to the playoffs.

The transformation didn’t begin Jan. 3, when the team was at the bottom of the standings. St. Louis’ roller-coaster ride started when it missed the playoffs by one point a year ago, rose with offseason additions of Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Patrick Maroon, and took a steep drop with the November firing of coach Mike Yeo.

Then the steady climb began.

Through a gelling process that took far longer than expected, a transition to interim coach Craig Berube amid the noise of trade speculation and a 70-day stretch spent almost entirely on the road, the Blues became the Stanley Cup contender they were expected to be. They open the playoffs at Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

”We showed that we get the job done here together,” forward Brayden Schenn said. ”We have a veteran group, experienced group that I think we can do hopefully some damage in the playoffs.”

Playoffs? Until mid-January, the Blues didn’t win three straight games.

Looking back, general manager Doug Armstrong didn’t bank on how long it would take the team to coalesce with so many new players.

”There was a lot of really good players that were respectful of each other, almost too respectful, and nobody wanted to step on anyone’s toes and take charge,” Armstrong said. ”It was the perfect storm in a positive way that we had an experienced group of players that were embarrassed. Craig simplified his message, which I think for a veteran team is appreciated, and then they responded to the embarrassment I think that they were feeling and we were feeling as an organization.”

The embarrassment of a second midseason coaching change in three years and 22 losses in their first 37 games made for a good start. Then reports surfaced that Armstrong was at least listening on trading just about anyone on the roster from five-time 30-goal-scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko to 25-year-old defenseman Colton Parayko.

”We didn’t want to split up,” forward Oskar Sundqvist said. ”We kind of came together as a group and said we don’t want to split up, we want to stay together and we obviously need to play a lot better and start winning some hockey games for that to happen.”

The front office and coaching staff noticed improvement in December, but the positive results didn’t start showing until right around the time of goaltender Jordan Binnington‘s first start on Jan. 7. The 25-year-old went 13-1-1 in his first 15 starts and gave St. Louis an unexpected boost.

As Armstrong said, if the Blues knew Binnington would be league-best 1.89 goals-against average and .927 save percentage good, ”We would’ve had him up here a couple years ago.”

It wasn’t just Binnington. Led by O’Reilly, Parayko and captain Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis became more structured and better defensively under Berube, who finally saw tangible results of molding this group into a heavy, north-south team.

Still, the hole was deep and the Blues went over two months until mid-March without playing consecutive home games. Instead of falling apart, the Blues bonded away from home and put together a season-saving, 11-game winning streak.

”At that time when we went on the road, it was like two months basically on the road, we were in a position where we had to win,” Berube said. ”These guys did a good job, they came together as a team and played really well over that span and we’re in the position we’re in because of that.”

Games during that streak resonate to different members of the Blues. Veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remembers the victory at Anaheim before the All-Star break that gave the team a much-needed ”reset.” Armstrong won’t soon forget his team’s third-period comeback at Florida two games later that kept the good vibrations going into an overtime victory at Tampa Bay and a sweep of a home-and-home series against Nashville.

”We got on a positive roll of winning games and we were playing every other night, so you really start to get into the groove,” Armstrong said. ”That was a big stretch of games in there where I think the belief was cemented in our minds that I’m not saying we’re the best team in the league, but we felt we could compete with the better teams in the league at that point.”

Armstrong said he never came close to pulling the trigger on a major trade that would’ve shaken up the core, in large part because it was too far away from the deadline to make such a move. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement that he didn’t want to make a move but rather an acknowledgement that a fellow GM would have thrown him an anchor rather than a life preserver.

Finally playing up to expectations allowed the Blues to finish third in the Central Division, just behind the Jets.

Bouwmeester, who signed a $3.25 million extension for next season, considers the Blues underdogs going into the playoffs because they started from the bottom. But now they’re here and look more than capable of making a long run.

”You look over the season just how well we’ve been able to rally and find a way and crawl back into it, I’m very confident in our group that we can have success,” O’Reilly said. ”Throughout the season, we beat some great hockey teams we feel we can beat anyone. Going into it, there’s definitely a lot of belief, but at the same time it’s a lot of hard work that we’re looking forward to doing.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno