Rangers’ Lundqvist: Struggles in second half ‘more challenging’

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Henrik Lundqvist liked how he started the season. The 37-year-old New York Rangers goalie wasn’t so pleased with how he played toward the end.

He was 15-12-7 with a 3.19 goals-against average during the first half while earning his fifth All-Star appearance. After that, however, he had just three wins in 17 starts to finish with fewer than 24 wins for the first time in his career.

”It was more challenging than I expected it to be and that’s something I have to learn from obviously,” Lundqvist said Sunday at the team’s practice facility in Greenburgh, New York. ”There were so many games I felt good, but where we are right now, good is not going to be enough. You need to play great to win.”

Lundqvist ended the season with 349 career wins, losing his last six tries at No. 350. His 52 starts were his third-fewest – including the shortened 2012-13 season – and his 3.07 GAA and .907 save-percentage were also the worst of his career.

”I think of how good he was in the beginning of the year and he was an All-Star,” general manager Jeff Gorton said. ”It didn’t go well for our team from the trade deadline on and he’s no different than any player. … The guy is still a great goalie.”

There were a lot of ups and downs for the Rangers in the first full season of a makeover that began at the previous year’s trade deadline. They finished 32-36-14 in the first season under coach David Quinn, getting just five wins in their last 21 games (5-10-6) after stars Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes were dealt at this year’s deadline.

New York finished seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division, 20 points out of the last wild card in the Eastern Conference.

”We all understood the situation we’re in, but that doesn’t mean we don’t think we couldn’t have had a better season,” Quinn said. ”For the most part, these guys were very coachable, tried to do everything we asked them to do.”

There were some bright spots as Mika Zibanejad had career highs of 30 goals and 44 assists, Chris Kreider (28 goals, 24 assists) tied his career high in goals, and Pavel Buchnevich (21 goals, 17 assists) had a breakout season. Also, Ryan Strome finished with 18 goals and 15 assists in 63 games since being acquired from Edmonton.

”We were consistently hard-working,” Kreider said. ”Everyone took great strides as individuals. Now it’s just building on that and not looking back.”

Gorton was also pleased overall with what he saw from his rebuilding team.

”You saw a team that competed really hard every night,” he said. ”I think that’ll bode well as we go forward.”

Some other things to know as the Rangers head into the offseason:

BETWEEN THE PIPES

While Lundqvist struggled, young backup Alexandar Georgiev took advantage of a boost in playing time. The Bulgarian-born 23-year-old was 14-13-4 with a 2.91 GAA and two shutouts in 32 games. He was 8-4-4 with a 2.58 GAA over 16 starts after the All-Star break and could push Lundqvist for more playing time next season.

Also, Russian goalie Igor Shestyorkin, selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, could join the franchise this summer after finishing his last season with the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg. He has gone 71-12-10 with a 1.49 GAA the last three seasons with Saint Petersburg.

THE YOUNGSTERS

Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil, the team’s first-round selections in the 2017 draft showed some flashes as they adjust to the NHL.

Chytil, 19, finished with 11 goals and 12 assists in his first full season while moving from center to left wing, though he had just a goal and three assists in his last 23 games. The 20-year-old Andersson had two goals and four assists in 42 games.

FREE-AGENT FRENZY?

The Rangers could choose to hasten their rebuild with some moves in free agency, with Columbus’ Artemi Panarin and San Jose’s Erik Karlsson possible targets.

New York also has decisions to make with some of their own players, with Buchnevich leading the list of restricted free agents. Brendan Lemieux showed flashes after coming over from Winnipeg in the Hayes deal, and Vinni Lettieri, and defensemen Neal Pionk and Tony DeAngelo are also on the list. Also, Kreider, Vladislav Namestnikov, Jimmy Vesey and Jesper Fast will be unrestricted free agents after next season.

WATCH THE DRAFT BOARD

The Rangers have stockpiled draft picks this year with 10 selections, including three first-rounders for the second straight year. Barring any trades, this will make it three straight years with multiple picks in the first round after four straight years without any.

Unless they win the draft lottery, the Rangers aren’t going to get Jack Hughes. However, other strong centers that could be available include Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: PHT 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

By Joey AlfieriApr 8, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Let’s do it all over again.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will battle the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. Last year, the series was decided over seven games, with the Bruins eventually winning on home ice in the seventh contest, 7-4.

The biggest difference between the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, is that the Leafs now have John Tavares in their lineup. The 28-year-old added 47 goals and 88 points in 82 games with his hometown team. Will that be enough to push the Leafs over the top this time around? Probably not.

Getting some added production from Auston Matthews would also help. Matthews posted just one goal and one assist in the seven-game series. He has to take his game to another level in the postseason if the Leafs are going to get by this talented Bruins team.

“It’s going to be a challenge but I think everybody in the locker room is hungry,” Matthews said. “We want to go in and be ready from the very first game and definitely send a message early.”

Sending a message early is probably a good idea. The Leafs dropped the first two games of the series in Boston last year. Toronto was able to win the first game at home to cut their series deficit to 2-1, but they ended up going back to Boston down 3-1. They were able to fend off elimination twice before eventually losing the series.

As Matthews mentioned, the Leafs have to get off to a better start if they’re going to cause an upset.

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
*Friday, April 19, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | TBD
*Sunday, April 21, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | TBD
*Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | TBD

FORWARDS

MAPLE LEAFS: The Leafs are blessed with some of the best firepower in the league. Matthews, Tavares, Mitch Marner, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander, Andreas Johansson and Patrick Marleau have all the ability to create offense. If Toronto is going to go on a run, they’ll need their offense to click from the get-go. It’s the only way they could make up for the defensive lapses in their own end. Of all the teams in the league, only Tampa Bay, Calgary and San Jose scored more goals than Toronto (286). Stopping this talented group of forwards isn’t going to be easy for the Bruins.

BRUINS: Even though the Leafs may be deeper up front, the Bruins have one of the best lines in hockey with Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. All three players averaged better than one point per game this season, and Marchand hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. The key for Boston will be for them to continue to get secondary scoring from the likes of David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and a few others. The Bruins ranked 11th in goals scored this year, with 259.

ADVANTAGE: Maple Leafs. I’ll give the Leafs the slight advantage here only because they’re deeper group of front, but we’re splitting hairs here. Both groups have high-end forwards that can break a game wide open.

DEFENSE

MAPLE LEAFS: This is where the Leafs will have to find answers immediately. From an offensive perspective, the Leafs had one of the top point-producing defenders in the league in Morgan Rielly, who had 72 points in 82 games. Acquiring Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings was a significant move, but it still didn’t fix the defensive zone issues that have plagued the Maple Leafs all season. Veteran Ron Hainsey has seen better days, but head coach Mike Babcock still likes to use the 38-year-old quite regularly (he averaged over 20 minutes per game). The good news for Toronto, is that Jake Gardiner and Travis Dermott are back injury.

BRUINS: Zdeno Chara isn’t as dominating as he was years ago, but the 42-year-old still averages 21:05 of ice time. Charlie McAvoy has become one of the young leaders on that blue line, while Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo round out the top four. Kevan Miller suffered a lower-body injury in the second to last game of the season, but it sounds like he’ll be fine for the start of the playoffs.

ADVANTAGE: Bruins. The Bruins don’t have anyone that can post individual offensive numbers like Rielly, but there’s no denying that they’re way deeper on the back end than the Maple Leafs are. This is as clear of an advantage as you’ll get at any position between this two teams.

GOALTENDING

MAPLE LEAFS: Frederik Andersen has had his share of struggles down the stretch. In order for him to be sharp for the playoffs, Babcock decided that Andersen would start the final two games of the regular season. The 29-year-old finished the regular season with a 36-16-7 record with a 2.77 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage this season. He ended the season with 6-5 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens, which isn’t an ideal way to go in the playoffs. The Leafs struggle with in-zone coverage, which means they’ll need their goalie to stand on his head at times if they’re going to advantage to the second round.

BRUINS: Like Andersen, Rask has struggled down the stretch, too. The 32-year-old won just one of his last four games and he allowed at least three goals or more in all three of those defeats. The Bruins have a capable backup goalie in Jaroslav Halak, but they need Rask to take his game to another level at this crucial moment. Rask finished the year with a 27-13-5 record with a 2.48 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage this season.

ADVANTAGE: Bruins. Both goalies are struggling heading into the playoffs, so whichever one can find their game the quickest will give their team the best chance to win. But heading into the series, it’s hard not give the advantage to Rask. He has more experience and playoff success than Andersen. But this should be an even battle.

ONE BIG QUESTION FOR EACH TEAM

Will the Maple Leafs’ in-zone coverage hold up?

As much as the coaching staff has tried to solve this issue, they still haven’t been able to figure it out. The Leafs tend to make critical mistakes in their own end. They might be able to get away with during the season, but they can’t keep making the same errors in April. Is there any way they can straighten themselves out now? They may just have outscore the Bruins every night?

Can Rask get the job done for the Bruins?

Again, the Bruins have the luxury of having a quality backup in Jaroslav Halak (the Leafs have no such luxury), but if they’re going to go on a run they’ll need their number one goalie to help carry the load. If he struggles against a potent offense like Toronto’s, Boston could be in tough.

PREDICTION

BRUINS IN 5. The Bruins have been playing incredible well for a long time. I can’t see them dropping this series. I think they’ll finish the Maple Leafs off in five games.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sid for Selke? Crosby’s versatile game expanding for Pens

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith has seen it at every stop of his hockey career. Practice comes, the focus shifts to defending and the guys paid lavishly to score goals take their foot off the gas.

”I’ve had people on every single team I’ve ever played on like that, obviously,” the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender said. ”It just comes with the territory of being a gifted offensive player.”

There is an exception. Then again, there almost always is when it comes to Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins captain – whose resume is stuffed with six 100-point seasons, a pair of scoring titles and two Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player – has long been respected and feared for his creative playmaking.

It’s his leadership and conscientious approach to every aspect of the game while stewarding the Penguins through a rocky season to a 13th straight playoff berth that has put the 31-year-old into the conversation for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Both the metrics and the eye test heading into Pittsburgh’s first-round matchup with the New York Islanders provide a compelling case.

Crosby won more than 55% of his faceoffs this season, his best mark since 2009-10. He blocked 43 shots and took away the puck from an opponent 54 times, the second-highest total of his career. After a talk with coach Mike Sullivan last fall, Crosby occasionally found himself killing penalties, a role he embraced and would have happily kept doing if not for concerns over his workload.

Still, there are situations when Sullivan knows he needs the star he calls ”the best 200-foot player in the game” to go do his thing. Nursing a one-goal lead late against Carolina on March 31, Sullivan sent Crosby over the boards over and over and over as the clock dwindled. Pittsburgh held the Hurricanes at bay and emerged with a crucial 3-1 win.

”He was out there three of the last five minutes, defending the six-on-five, defending the five-on-four,” Sullivan said. ”He was the one guy that was dominant in the faceoff circle. I thought his defensive effort was on display.”

Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov was the last player to capture the Selke while scoring 100 points, doing it for Detroit in 1996. Crosby has an outside shot at joining that exclusive company when the league awards are announced in June. Not that Crosby, who has never finished higher than seventh in Selke voting, seems to care.

”I’m still trying to figure it out, to be honest with you,” Crosby said. ”I think it’s still something, you’re trying to ingrain those habits and be in the right positions. I think experience helps that. You realize that it can help you offensively to be good defensively too. It’s not as bad as sometimes you think it needs to be. I think that’s part of it.”

Or maybe more than a part of it.

Pittsburgh center Matt Cullen, at 42 the league’s oldest player, has carved out a 21-year career due in large part to his defensive expertise. Around the time he hit 30, Cullen knew he needed to find different ways to contribute beyond trying to put the puck in the net if he wanted to stick around. He sees Crosby taking some of the same steps not out of necessity but by choice, which makes it all the more impressive.

”I think Sid’s the best example of a guy that has that growth mindset as far as he’s never completely satisfied with where he’s at,” Cullen said. ”He’s always evolving and learning and adapting to different situations.”

Cullen likened Crosby to Michael Jordan, who was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team nine times in addition to winning 10 scoring titles and leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships.

”Sid’s accepted all the challenges of playing against the top lines and then going out and scoring, too,” Cullen said.

Forward Jared McCann arrived in a trade with Florida on Feb. 1. The 22-year-old grew up admiring Crosby from afar. The up-close look has been even more revealing. McCann will find himself transfixed on Crosby’s No. 87 during film sessions, studying the subtle aspects of Crosby’s play in Pittsburgh’s end looking for tips that might translate to his own game, be it positioning, physicality or a sense on knowing where the puck is headed before it gets there.

”I kind of catch myself moving a little bit too much, kind of circling too much,” McCann said. ”I see him stop his feet and then read the play, see where it’s going to go and then go. I feel like as a young player, as much as you can watch him in the defensive zone, you should learn from him.”

Coach Peter Laviolette has spent more than a decade trying to find ways to deal with Crosby during stops in Carolina, Philadelphia and now Nashville, with only occasional success.

”Never once did it cross my mind to think maybe we could put somebody on the ice and take advantage of him,” Laviolette said. ”It’s just that I think his offense overshadows (his defense) sometimes because he’s an elite offensive player.”

Which Sullivan believes separates Crosby from annual Selke contenders like Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar.

”He’s the most dangerous guy with the puck,” Sullivan said. ”He also has the ability to score goals at the other end of the rink in quick strike better than any of the other players in conversation.”

Opportunities that typically begin with Crosby in the defensive zone, doing the dirty work others won’t in an effort to produce the highlights few can.

”His ability to win faceoffs, his puck protection, his strength on the puck, his ability to control the game, all of those things, as important as they are on the offensive side of the puck, they’re just as important on the defensive side,” Predators defenseman PK Subban said.

”When he decides, he’s going to come back into the zone, get the puck and take it out of the zone, he’s going to do it.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Panthers land Joel Quenneville as next head coach

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 8, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers are going big for their next head coach after they announced on Monday that Joel Quenneville will replace Bob Boughner behind their bench.

“Joel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion head coach who will be a transformative leader for the Florida Panthers franchise,” said Panthers general manager Dale Tallon. “We’ve seized the opportunity to add one of the most successful head coaches in hockey history and we’re thrilled that Joel has agreed to take on the challenge of leading our promising young team. I’ve worked with Joel previously and have seen firsthand how his passion for the game, head coaching experience and leadership can impact an organization. Joel will accelerate our growth into a club that qualifies for the playoffs consistently and competes every year toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

In a statement after relieving Boughner of his duties on Sunday, Tallon noted he was seeking a “transformative, experienced head coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward.” That certainly fit Quenneville’s profile, and considering their relationship — Tallon was the Chicago Blackhawks’ GM when he hired Quenneville to replace Denis Savard — you knew the Panthers would be pretty aggressive in trying to persuade the three-time Cup champion to head to Sunrise.

Quenneville also won’t come cheap, which shows you how much Panthers owner Vinnie Viola views this off-season in terms of turning the franchise around. According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth over $30M for five years depending on bonuses. That also means the Blackhawks are happy to see their former head coach, who had a contract through the end of next season, off of their books and into the Eastern Conference.

The addition of a successful, big-name head coach is to be the start of a busy summer for Tallon and the Panthers. They’ve made the playoffs once in the last seven seasons and they aren’t splashing the cash for Quenneville to not be a playoff team a year from now. The biggest question is what happens in net with Roberto Luongo‘s future. The 40-year-old has three years left on his deal and just finished a season where he was hampered with injury. James Reimer still has two years remaining on his contract. Then you have the rumors of a potential tandem free agent signing this summer of Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, which could be a game-changer for the franchise considering the talent that’s already there.

However busy the Panthers’ off-season turns out to be, Monday was a great start in hopes to moving in a better direction.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

