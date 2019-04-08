More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bobrovsky comes back strong in Blue Jackets’ playoff chase

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Through an odd, erratic season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, nobody has had a bumpier ride than star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

A high-profile contract issue, a slump, a disciplinary suspension and a humiliating healthy scratch. That all turned into a terrific stretch in March where the 30-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner showed he is still one of the NHL’s finest stoppers.

”Bob” and the Blue Jackets won six of his last seven starts, including three shutouts and a shootout on Friday night that saw him stop all three attempts as Columbus beat the New York Rangers 3-2 win to secure the second Eastern Division wildcard. The Blue Jackets open the playoffs on Wednesday in Tampa against the formidable Lightning.

”He’s a hell of a goalie,” coach John Tortorella said, ”and he’s found his game at a very important time.”

The drama for Bobrovsky, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, started last summer when he refused to sign a long-term contract extension with the Blue Jackets, creating some discord among teammates and fans. It didn’t help that teammate and fellow Russian Artemi Panarin also declined to re-up for the long haul in Columbus.

After winning five of his last six starts in December, Bobrovsky had a terrible January. He was suspended for what the team saw as petulant behavior after being pulled from a game Jan. 8. He watched from the press box as a healthy scratch in early March, a loud and clear message from Tortorella.

Coincidence or not, he has been sublime ever since. So good the Blue Jackets wouldn’t be heading to the playoffs for the third straight year without him.

”There was a lot of things that happened during the season,” Bobrovsky said. ”I don’t want to think over and go over all this stuff. As I said, lots of things were happening behind those doors, and I don’t want to talk about it. It is what it is.”

The issue now is which Bobrovsky will show up for the postseason: the stalwart, regular-season standout or the forgettable, fold-in-the-playoffs guy.

He is just 3-8 in the past two playoffs with a .893 save percentage as the Blue Jackets were ousted in the first round by Pittsburgh in 2017 and Washington in 2018. Now comes Tampa Bay, which led the NHL in scoring.

The Blue Jackets added proven producers Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline – and hung on to Panarin and Bobrovsky – to try to win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Tortorella said he’s proud of how the team put the Bobrovsky/Panarin issues aside and prevailed in a season where ”we have gone a little bit Jekyll and Hyde.”

”Listen, there has been some (stuff) running around our team all year long, right from the get-go as far as guys leaving,” Tortorella said. ”There have been a lot of things that happened within that room. I think the team has held together strong.”

The Blue Jackets’ other stars have (finally) stepped up and gotten help from some usually unsung teammates, namely Oliver Bjorkstrand, a 23-year-old wing who put together a six-game goal streak down the stretch and scored in nine in the final 10 games. He finished with a goal and two assists on Saturday.

Flashy 19-year-old rookie Alexandre Texier played his first NHL game on Friday and scored his first goal on Saturday.

”I believe we can compete with anyone in this league, and we’ve got to believe that,” Duchene said. ”It’s a great challenge right off the bat. We can go in, and no pressure on us. We can go in and play loose and enjoy the ride.”

Sid for Selke? Crosby’s versatile game expanding for Pens

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith has seen it at every stop of his hockey career. Practice comes, the focus shifts to defending and the guys paid lavishly to score goals take their foot off the gas.

”I’ve had people on every single team I’ve ever played on like that, obviously,” the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender said. ”It just comes with the territory of being a gifted offensive player.”

There is an exception. Then again, there almost always is when it comes to Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins captain – whose resume is stuffed with six 100-point seasons, a pair of scoring titles and two Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player – has long been respected and feared for his creative playmaking.

It’s his leadership and conscientious approach to every aspect of the game while stewarding the Penguins through a rocky season to a 13th straight playoff berth that has put the 31-year-old into the conversation for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Both the metrics and the eye test heading into Pittsburgh’s first-round matchup with the New York Islanders provide a compelling case.

Crosby won more than 55% of his faceoffs this season, his best mark since 2009-10. He blocked 43 shots and took away the puck from an opponent 54 times, the second-highest total of his career. After a talk with coach Mike Sullivan last fall, Crosby occasionally found himself killing penalties, a role he embraced and would have happily kept doing if not for concerns over his workload.

Still, there are situations when Sullivan knows he needs the star he calls ”the best 200-foot player in the game” to go do his thing. Nursing a one-goal lead late against Carolina on March 31, Sullivan sent Crosby over the boards over and over and over as the clock dwindled. Pittsburgh held the Hurricanes at bay and emerged with a crucial 3-1 win.

”He was out there three of the last five minutes, defending the six-on-five, defending the five-on-four,” Sullivan said. ”He was the one guy that was dominant in the faceoff circle. I thought his defensive effort was on display.”

Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov was the last player to capture the Selke while scoring 100 points, doing it for Detroit in 1996. Crosby has an outside shot at joining that exclusive company when the league awards are announced in June. Not that Crosby, who has never finished higher than seventh in Selke voting, seems to care.

”I’m still trying to figure it out, to be honest with you,” Crosby said. ”I think it’s still something, you’re trying to ingrain those habits and be in the right positions. I think experience helps that. You realize that it can help you offensively to be good defensively too. It’s not as bad as sometimes you think it needs to be. I think that’s part of it.”

Or maybe more than a part of it.

Pittsburgh center Matt Cullen, at 42 the league’s oldest player, has carved out a 21-year career due in large part to his defensive expertise. Around the time he hit 30, Cullen knew he needed to find different ways to contribute beyond trying to put the puck in the net if he wanted to stick around. He sees Crosby taking some of the same steps not out of necessity but by choice, which makes it all the more impressive.

”I think Sid’s the best example of a guy that has that growth mindset as far as he’s never completely satisfied with where he’s at,” Cullen said. ”He’s always evolving and learning and adapting to different situations.”

Cullen likened Crosby to Michael Jordan, who was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team nine times in addition to winning 10 scoring titles and leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships.

”Sid’s accepted all the challenges of playing against the top lines and then going out and scoring, too,” Cullen said.

Forward Jared McCann arrived in a trade with Florida on Feb. 1. The 22-year-old grew up admiring Crosby from afar. The up-close look has been even more revealing. McCann will find himself transfixed on Crosby’s No. 87 during film sessions, studying the subtle aspects of Crosby’s play in Pittsburgh’s end looking for tips that might translate to his own game, be it positioning, physicality or a sense on knowing where the puck is headed before it gets there.

”I kind of catch myself moving a little bit too much, kind of circling too much,” McCann said. ”I see him stop his feet and then read the play, see where it’s going to go and then go. I feel like as a young player, as much as you can watch him in the defensive zone, you should learn from him.”

Coach Peter Laviolette has spent more than a decade trying to find ways to deal with Crosby during stops in Carolina, Philadelphia and now Nashville, with only occasional success.

”Never once did it cross my mind to think maybe we could put somebody on the ice and take advantage of him,” Laviolette said. ”It’s just that I think his offense overshadows (his defense) sometimes because he’s an elite offensive player.”

Which Sullivan believes separates Crosby from annual Selke contenders like Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar.

”He’s the most dangerous guy with the puck,” Sullivan said. ”He also has the ability to score goals at the other end of the rink in quick strike better than any of the other players in conversation.”

Opportunities that typically begin with Crosby in the defensive zone, doing the dirty work others won’t in an effort to produce the highlights few can.

”His ability to win faceoffs, his puck protection, his strength on the puck, his ability to control the game, all of those things, as important as they are on the offensive side of the puck, they’re just as important on the defensive side,” Predators defenseman PK Subban said.

”When he decides, he’s going to come back into the zone, get the puck and take it out of the zone, he’s going to do it.”

Rangers’ Lundqvist: Struggles in second half ‘more challenging’

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Henrik Lundqvist liked how he started the season. The 37-year-old New York Rangers goalie wasn’t so pleased with how he played toward the end.

He was 15-12-7 with a 3.19 goals-against average during the first half while earning his fifth All-Star appearance. After that, however, he had just three wins in 17 starts to finish with fewer than 24 wins for the first time in his career.

”It was more challenging than I expected it to be and that’s something I have to learn from obviously,” Lundqvist said Sunday at the team’s practice facility in Greenburgh, New York. ”There were so many games I felt good, but where we are right now, good is not going to be enough. You need to play great to win.”

Lundqvist ended the season with 449 career wins, losing his last six tries at No. 450. His 52 starts were his third-fewest – including the shortened 2012-13 season – and his 3.07 GAA and .907 save-percentage were also the worst of his career.

”I think of how good he was in the beginning of the year and he was an All-Star,” general manager Jeff Gorton said. ”It didn’t go well for our team from the trade deadline on and he’s no different than any player. … The guy is still a great goalie.”

There were a lot of ups and downs for the Rangers in the first full season of a makeover that began at the previous year’s trade deadline. They finished 32-36-14 in the first season under coach David Quinn, getting just five wins in their last 21 games (5-10-6) after stars Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes were dealt at this year’s deadline.

New York finished seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division, 20 points out of the last wild card in the Eastern Conference.

”We all understood the situation we’re in, but that doesn’t mean we don’t think we couldn’t have had a better season,” Quinn said. ”For the most part, these guys were very coachable, tried to do everything we asked them to do.”

There were some bright spots as Mika Zibanejad had career highs of 30 goals and 44 assists, Chris Kreider (28 goals, 24 assists) tied his career high in goals, and Pavel Buchnevich (21 goals, 17 assists) had a breakout season. Also, Ryan Strome finished with 18 goals and 15 assists in 63 games since being acquired from Edmonton.

”We were consistently hard-working,” Kreider said. ”Everyone took great strides as individuals. Now it’s just building on that and not looking back.”

Gorton was also pleased overall with what he saw from his rebuilding team.

”You saw a team that competed really hard every night,” he said. ”I think that’ll bode well as we go forward.”

Some other things to know as the Rangers head into the offseason:

BETWEEN THE PIPES

While Lundqvist struggled, young backup Alexandar Georgiev took advantage of a boost in playing time. The Bulgarian-born 23-year-old was 14-13-4 with a 2.91 GAA and two shutouts in 32 games. He was 8-4-4 with a 2.58 GAA over 16 starts after the All-Star break and could push Lundqvist for more playing time next season.

Also, Russian goalie Igor Shestyorkin, selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, could join the franchise this summer after finishing his last season with the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg. He has gone 71-12-10 with a 1.49 GAA the last three seasons with Saint Petersburg.

THE YOUNGSTERS

Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil, the team’s first-round selections in the 2017 draft showed some flashes as they adjust to the NHL.

Chytil, 19, finished with 11 goals and 12 assists in his first full season while moving from center to left wing, though he had just a goal and three assists in his last 23 games. The 20-year-old Andersson had two goals and four assists in 42 games.

FREE-AGENT FRENZY?

The Rangers could choose to hasten their rebuild with some moves in free agency, with Columbus’ Artemi Panarin and San Jose’s Erik Karlsson possible targets.

New York also has decisions to make with some of their own players, with Buchnevich leading the list of restricted free agents. Brendan Lemieux showed flashes after coming over from Winnipeg in the Hayes deal, and Vinni Lettieri, and defensemen Neal Pionk and Tony DeAngelo are also on the list. Also, Kreider, Vladislav Namestnikov, Jimmy Vesey and Jesper Fast will be unrestricted free agents after next season.

WATCH THE DRAFT BOARD

The Rangers have stockpiled draft picks this year with 10 selections, including three first-rounders for the second straight year. Barring any trades, this will make it three straight years with multiple picks in the first round after four straight years without any.

Unless they win the draft lottery, the Rangers aren’t going to get Jack Hughes. However, other strong centers that could be available include Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach

Panthers land Joel Quenneville as next head coach

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 8, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers are going big for their next head coach after they announced on Monday that Joel Quenneville will replace Bob Boughner behind their bench.

“Joel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion head coach who will be a transformative leader for the Florida Panthers franchise,” said Panthers general manager Dale Tallon. “We’ve seized the opportunity to add one of the most successful head coaches in hockey history and we’re thrilled that Joel has agreed to take on the challenge of leading our promising young team. I’ve worked with Joel previously and have seen firsthand how his passion for the game, head coaching experience and leadership can impact an organization. Joel will accelerate our growth into a club that qualifies for the playoffs consistently and competes every year toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

In a statement after relieving Boughner of his duties on Sunday, Tallon noted he was seeking a “transformative, experienced head coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward.” That certainly fit Quenneville’s profile, and considering their relationship — Tallon was the Chicago Blackhawks’ GM when he hired Quenneville to replace Denis Savard — you knew the Panthers would be pretty aggressive in trying to persuade the three-time Cup champion to head to Sunrise.

Quenneville also won’t come cheap, which shows you how much Panthers owner Vinnie Viola views this off-season in terms of turning the franchise around. According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth over $30M for five years depending on bonuses. That also means the Blackhawks are happy to see their former head coach, who had a contract through the end of next season, off of their books and into the Eastern Conference.

The addition of a successful, big-name head coach is to be the start of a busy summer for Tallon and the Panthers. They’ve made the playoffs once in the last seven seasons and they aren’t splashing the cash for Quenneville to not be a playoff team a year from now. The biggest question is what happens in net with Roberto Luongo‘s future. The 40-year-old has three years left on his deal and just finished a season where he was hampered with injury. James Reimer still has two years remaining on his contract. Then you have the rumors of a potential tandem free agent signing this summer of Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, which could be a game-changer for the franchise considering the talent that’s already there.

However busy the Panthers’ off-season turns out to be, Monday was a great start in hopes to moving in a better direction.

PHT Morning Skate: How long is Rask’s leash?; Williams’ value to Hurricanes

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 8, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News remembers Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons. (The Hockey News)

• Even though the Montreal Canadiens didn’t make the playoffs, the future appears to be bright for the franchise. (TSN)

• Here’s a positve point of view on Columbus’ chances of taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning. (The Cannon)

• How much rope will the Bruins give Tuukka Rask in the first round? (WEEI)

Justin Williams is an important figure in the Carolina Hurricanes dressing room. (News & Observer)

• Could another first-round exit be the end of Mike Babcock’s tenure behind the bench in Toronto? (Toronto Star)

Henrik Lundqvist will take some time to digest the difficult season he and his team just had. (New York Post)

• What does the firing of Bob Boughner mean for the Panthers organization going forward? (The Rat Trick)

• The Buffalo Sabres were abysmal in the second half of the regular season, and it cost Phil Housley his job. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• The fourth lines could make a huge difference in the series between the Sharks and Golden Knights. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• This Washington Capitals fan showed off a detailed Stanley Cup dress. (NHL.com)

