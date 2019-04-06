More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

WATCH: NHL Live analyzes Round 1 matchups

By Sean LeahyApr 6, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now that all 16 Stanley Cup Playoff teams have been determined NBC Sports will host whiparound studio coverage at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, analyzing the upcoming first-round matchups during a special edition of NHL Live.

Liam McHugh will anchor Saturday night’s coverage on NBCSN alongside analysts Keith Jones and Brian Boucher.

Every first-round Stanley Cup Playoff game will be televised on a national platform.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 11 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

In order to televise as many as five games on a given day/night, NBC Sports Group will utilize NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, and NHL Network to carry first-round games. Local blackouts for games on cable no longer apply (excluding Las Vegas and Pittsburgh), so fans in all markets will have the ability to watch or stream their team on NBC Sports’ national telecasts and digital platforms.

NBCSN will be the primary home of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, offering coverage of one or two games virtually every night of the first round. NBC will present six exclusive first-round broadcasts during the weekends of April 13-14 and April 20-21, including a pair of Saturday primetime broadcasts on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

USA Network, CNBC, and NHL Network will also provide live coverage in primetime, airing games on a majority of nights.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Here are the Round 1 matchups

By Sean LeahyApr 7, 2019, 12:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

After 1,271 games, the 2018-19 NHL regular season has come to a close and we know the Round 1 matchups that will begin the road to the Stanley Cup.

Heading into Saturday, the 16 playoff teams had been decided, but there was plenty of seeding and a division up for grabs. Now that the dust has settled, here’s what we’re looking at for Round 1, which begins Wednesday night.

EASTERN CONFERENCE
A1 – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC2 – Columbus Blue Jackets
A2 – Boston Bruins vs. A3 – Toronto Maple Leafs

M1 – Washington Capitals vs. WC1 – Carolina Hurricanes
M2 – New York Islanders vs. M3 – Pittsburgh Penguins

The Lightning finished their historic season with 62 wins and 128 points, tying the mark set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and falling just short of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ record 132 points. But they still earned the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, and will now have a reunion against their old coach in John Tortorella.

After a 10-year drought the Hurricanes are back in the playoffs. When they last played in the postseason, the Canes reached the Eastern Conference Final before being swept by the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Now the “bunch of jerks” get the defending champions, and given the love generated by the team with their “Storm Surges” this season, they might be the darling underdog pick of the opening round.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs meet for the second straight postseason and third time since 2013. Boston has won the previous two playoff matchups in seven games.

In another rematch from 2013, the Islanders will face the Penguins and have home-ice advantage in a series for the first time since the 1987-88 playoffs. Barry Trotz’s team also won the Jennings Trophy, which is given to “the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.” What a year from Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. The Islanders allowed 196 goals in 2018-19, which is an improvement from the 296 that were scored on them last season.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
C1 Nashville Predators vs. WC1 Dallas Stars
C2 Winnipeg Jets vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC2 Colorado Avalanche
P2 San Jose Sharks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

The Predators claimed the Central Division for the second straight year and they’ll face a staunch defensive team in the Stars who finished right behind the Islanders in the Jennings race. Nashville finished third.

After finding themselves dead last in the NHL on Jan. 3, the Blues recovered and went on a run, thanks to Craig Berube and Jordan Binnington, and are in the postseason. They have an interesting matchup against the Jets, who have struggled of late losing five of their last seven games. They closed out the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night.

Out in the Pacific, the Avalanche will face a tough test against the Flames, the top team in the conference. Calgary won all three of the meetings between these two teams during the regular season. This is the first time since 2006 that the Avalanche have qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.

The Sharks and Golden Knights meet for the second spring in a row. Vegas won last year’s meeting in six game en route to advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

The full Round 1 schedule will released by the NHL on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

For the third consecutive postseason, NBC Sports’ coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff first-round games on NBCUniversal cable networks (NBCSN, USA Network and CNBC), as well as NHL Network, will air side-by-side and will be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in local markets alongside regional sports network game telecasts. (Local blackouts apply in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh in the first round).

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canadian broadcaster Bob Cole ends 50-year career

Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 12:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTREAL (AP) — Long-time Canadian broadcaster Bob Cole has always said the focus should be on the players – not him.

There was little chance of that on Saturday night.

The play-by-play man called his last game for ”Hockey Night in Canada” to cap a 50-year run behind the microphone.

The regular-season finale in Montreal between the Canadiens and the playoff-bound Toronto Maple Leafs was meaningless in the standings, sharpening the focus even more so on the 85-year-old Cole.

”This game had been billed long ago as the biggest game of the season,” Cole said as he opened the broadcast at the Bell Centre. ”It was not to be, but pride is always on the line – Leafs and Canadiens.

”Here we go.”

The pregame show on Sportsnet and CBC began with a montage featuring some of hockey’s great moments, with Cole’s voice providing the soundtrack.

NHL greats including Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Joe Sakic, current stars Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Patrick Kane, as well as host Ron MacLean and Cole’s former color commentator Harry Neale all feted the native of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

”Mr. Cole, congratulations on 50 great years of hockey. You were an inspiration to all of us in Canada,” Gretzky said, before adding the broadcaster’s most recognizable line: ”Ohhhhh baby.”

Players from the Leafs and Canadiens met with Cole and took pictures with him before the game, while his family was on hand to share the moment.

Cole was inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 as a recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting excellence.

His career with ”Hockey Night in Canada” started with a radio broadcast of a playoff game in 1969 at the old Boston Garden between the Bruins and Canadiens. He moved to TV in 1973 and would go on to describe countless hockey moments for millions of fans across the country.

There was the 1972 Summit Series, the Edmonton Oilers’ dynasty of the 1980s and Canada’s gold-medal victory at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City that snapped a 50-year drought.

Cole saw his workload scaled back in recent years by Rogers, which took over national TV rights via Sportsnet ahead of the 2014-15 season. He didn’t call any playoff games last spring for the first time in his career, and got 16 dates on the 2018-19 season.

”You have to feel the game – breathe it – the timing, the sounds you’re creating,” Cole said in the night’s taped opening. ”When you get 20,000 (fans) roaring after a play, it’s perfect.”

”The great players are special people,” he added. ”I’ve enjoyed that over the years. It’s a great privilege.”

The night also included tributes to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on the one-year anniversary of the devastating bus crash that killed 16 people and left 13 others injured.

Don Cherry praised Cole during his Coach’s Corner segment in the first intermission, which opened with archive footage of the pair.

”Foster (Hewitt) was good, Danny (Gallivan) was good,” Cherry said of Cole’s Hockey Night predecessors. ”But the best of all, I think, and I’ve seen them all, is Bob Cole.”

Players, coaches and fans stood in appreciation to honor Cole in the second period as his four children joined him in the gondola he helped design at Bell Centre.

”Thank you so much Montreal and Canada,” he said to viewers, gazing from his perch. ”It’s been a pleasure.

”I’m going to miss this.”

Following a breathless, end-to-end overtime where Cole sounded as good as ever, the game ended with Montreal winning in a shootout.

”It’s been great here in Montreal,” Cole said as he signed off. ”Thank you, so many people.

”We had some fun here tonight.”

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

McDavid’s nightmare week continues with ugly-looking injury

By James O'BrienApr 6, 2019, 11:46 PM EDT
4 Comments

Update: Breathe a sigh of relief, Edmonton Oilers fans.

The team announced that Connor McDavid‘s X-ray came back negative, and he’ll travel back with the Oilers. He’ll then get an MRI in Edmonton. This doesn’t mean that McDavid avoided an injury altogether – later updates could bring word of structural damage, which would arguably be worse news than a break – but it’s promising news at the moment.

For those who were especially worried, seeing the actual tweet might provide comfort.

(The Oilers beat the Flames 3-1 on Saturday, by the way.)

***

The Edmonton Oilers’ season could have ended with at least one great headline, as Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of 2018-19. Unfortunately, the good has almost always been accompanied by the bad for Edmonton lately, and a scary fall for Connor McDavid has people fearing for the worst.

Amateur lip-readers are wondering what McDavid said (at the 24-second mark of the Sportsnet video above) while he was being attended to after a hard, scary-looking crash into the Flames’ net on Saturday. Some wonder if McDavid said “it’s broke.”

What we don’t need to wonder is that McDavid indeed needed help off of the ice, and didn’t appear to put any weight on his left leg while he was being helped off. With this being the final game of the Oilers’ season, it would be surprising if the team played it too coy here, but it also might take a while to learn more.

As inept as the Oilers have seemed for … years now, it would be tough to imagine them allowing McDavid back into this meaningless game for Edmonton, particularly since Draisaitl got 50. But we’re talking about the Oilers here, and also a prideful player in McDavid, who likely is difficult to argue off of the ice.

Either way, this continues a brutal finish to a brutal season, for the Oilers and particularly for McDavid.

Earlier this week, McDavid made what were – by the standards of his often milquetoast quotes – alarming comments while addressing frustrations from this failed season. Now there’s at least some concern that McDavid might need to rehab an injury as the Oilers embark on what could be the most important summer of decisions in team history, or at least in decades.

Even if this ends up being a mere scare, it’s another painful chapter in a lousy season for McDavid.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Predators hop over Jets, Blues to win Central Division

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 6, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

They won’t need a banner for the Presidents’ Trophy this time around, but the Nashville Predators did manage to win the Central Division for the second season in a row — this time on the final night of the season.

Saturday set a fitting scene, then, as the Predators fought back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. An empty-net goal and Nick Bonino‘s late 5-2 tally made the game look a lot more lopsided that it often was.

(In fact, Ryan Ellis kept what could have been a 3-3 tying goal out of the Predators’ net with a head’s up play.)

It’s fitting in at least a few ways. For one thing, the Predators symbolically took the divisional torch from the Blackhawks during their run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Chicago won the 2016-17 Central Division title, then the Predators emphatically swept them. From there, Nashville’s won the last two Central crowns. Maybe that history explains why the Blackhawks gave Nashville such a battle?

The benefits seem pretty clear. Nashville avoids either the St. Louis Blues or the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. That doesn’t mean they’ll open the first round in a leisurely way against the Dallas Stars, but avoiding the Jets and Blues is a plus. Nashville also gets home ice for at least two rounds of the postseason, depending upon how things shake out.

It’s enough to leave you hopping with joy.

Again, it will be Nashville vs. Dallas, which figures to be a very tight-checking matchup.

Meanwhile, we’ll get what is sure to be a slobberknocker (c/o Jim Ross) of a two vs. three seed series in the Central, as the Blues will face the Jets. It’s not yet clear which team will hold home-ice advantage in that series, as the Blues currently sit in second, but Winnipeg can pass them (hop by them?) if they beat the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

That series is, frankly, about as tough to call as the Central Division race has been down the wire.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.