The Buzzer: Blue Jackets clinch with Panarin’s help

Panarin scored one of the filthier goals you’ll see to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the third period.
From there, he nearly scored on a couple of occasions in overtime after the New York Rangers tied the game 2-2 with six seconds left in the third. And in the shootout, Panarin fired the winner, a pinpoint accurate shot that went bar down.
He’s likely going to get robbed of the Vezina, so here’s a star for an incredible season.
Gibson has endured a season without a defense or much scoring in front of him and still has 26 wins, an impressive save percentage and unreal underlying statistics that have him ranked with the best in the league.
Gibson made 37 assists for the Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The Ducks finished 11-5-1 in their final 17 games. Gibson had seven wins in his last nine starts.
For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Saturday’s biggest games.
SATURDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES (with all 16 teams set, Saturday becomes a day of seeding battles)
Canucks at Blues (4 p.m.ET):
The easy math is that the Blues finish first in the Central if they win and both Nashville and Winnipeg lose. Basically, if they win, it’s cross your fingers time as they watch the two later games.
Blue Jackets at Senators (7 p.m.ET):
The Blue Jackets, who clinched on Friday, will finish in the first wildcard with a win and a Carolina loss in any fashion. They can also clinch providing they get a point and Carolina loses in regulation.
Hurricanes at Flyers (7 p.m.ET):
The Hurricanes can overtake the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan if they win and Pittsburgh loses in regulation.
Rangers at Penguins (7 p.m.ET):
The Penguins need a single point to ensure they keep first place. They can also finish as high as second if they win and the New York Islanders loss in regulation in Washington. The Penguins can also finish as low as the first wildcard if Carolina wins and Pittsburgh loses in regulation.
Islanders at Capitals (7 p.m.ET):
The Capitals have won the Metro, but a point by the Islanders will ensure they finish second. Pittsburgh can overtake them with a win and an Islanders regulation loss.
Wild at Stars(8 p.m.ET):
Dallas keeps their first wildcard seed providing they get a point at home to Minnesota. If they lose, Colorado could overtake them with a win.
Blackhawks at Predators (8 p.m.ET):
The Predators will win the Central Division title with a win. Things get dicey if they manage only a point or lose in regulation. See Blues game above and Jets game down below.
Jets at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET):
Winnipeg will retake the Central lead and the division title if they win and Nashville loses in any fashion.
Avalanche at Sharks (10:30 p.m.ET):
The Avs can finish in the first wildcard spot providing they beat San Jose and Dallas loses in regulation.
Corey Crawford‘s season appears as if it will end the same way it started: on the shelf.
The Blackhawks’ No. 1 stopped all nine shots he faced in 25:46 before giving way to Cam Ward in the second period. The injury itself seemed to happen with just over four minutes left in the first period.
Crawford slid across his crease to stop a shot before appearing to be in some discomfort. He was able to get back to his feet, although he didn’t look right. He finished the period and played a further 5:46 before he had to leave.
He missed the first five games of the current campaign, a carry-over after he missed the entire second half of the 2017-18 season with a concussion. A second concussion in December forced Crawford to miss over two months of action before he returned at the end of February, where he went on the play 16 of the past 17 games for the Blackhawks.
Goaltender Corey Crawford (groin) will not return to tonight’s game. #Blackhawks
It took 81 games and a whole lot of uncertainty, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are playoff bound for the third straight year.
Nothing has come easy in Ohio this season. Even in the clincher, a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Rangers, the Blue Jackets had to come from behind against a team nowhere near the playoffs, watch as said team tied the game with an empty net and six seconds left on the game clock and then endure a nailbiting overtime period before taking it in the lottery round.
But none of that really matters now. Columbus is in.
And now all that matters is what the Blue Jackets do now that they’re in. In their 18-year history as a franchise, they’ve played just 21 postseason games. You can do the math, but it adds up to no series wins in that time. They’ve never made it out of the first round and will be in tough once again, regardless if they finish in the first wildcard, which they can do with a win tomorrow and a Carolina loss, or the second wildcard, which they currently own after eliminating the Montreal Canadiens in Friday’s win.
There will certainly be extra incentive to put in a good performance on Saturday in the second game of a back to back. The prospects of playing the Tampa Bay Lightning if they finish in the second wildcard seed aren’t good.
Playing Washington, and having a chance to exact some revenge after last year’s debacle, would be preferred because, a) it’s not the Lightning, and b) there’s that extra motivation for retribution (but mostly a).
Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t make all those moves in late February for the rollercoaster to end in Round 1. He’s got too much skin in the game.
There is only playoff spot still up for grabs in the NHL’s playoff race, and it could be decided as early as Friday night if the Columbus Blue Jackets can beat the New York Rangers. While that would be somewhat disappointing as it relates to drama and excitement for the final day of the regular season, there will still be plenty of big storylines to watch.
What should you be paying attention to? Let’s take a look.
1. Columbus just needs one win. Everything is sitting right there for the Blue Jackets. All they have to do is win one game against either the sixth-worst team in the league (the Rangers on Friday) or the worst team in the league (the Ottawa Senators on Saturday). That is it. That is all they need to do. If they manage to miss the playoffs (which they would do with if they fail to collect two points over those two games and if Montreal beats Toronto) it would probably be one of the most stunning end-of-season collapses in league history. No pressure!
2. Tampa Bay looks to tie the NHL’s single season win record. They can’t break the record, but if the Lightning beat the Boston Bruins they would win their 62nd game of the season, tying them with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most wins in a single season. They are currently one of just three teams to have ever won at least 60 in a single season.
3. More Nikita Kucherov milestones. Assuming they do not rest him, Nikita Kucherov would need four points to become the first player since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr during the 1995-96 season to record at least 130 points in a season. He is also four assists away from 90 for the season. While that seems like a tall order, keep in mind he already has eight four-point games this season, including one four-assist game.
4. Blues try to go from worst to first. In the first week of January the St. Louis Blues had the worst record in the Western Conference. With a win on Saturday, combined with losses by the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, they would finish the season in first place in the Central Division. That is a remarkable turnaround in a very short period of time.
5. Leon Draisaitl and John Tavares shoot for 50. You have to go all the way back to the 2011-12 season to find the last time the NHL had multiple 50-goal scorers in the same season (Steven Stamkos and Evgeni Malkin did it) but we have a chance to see it happen again this season. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl needs just one to become the first Oilers player since Wayne Gretzky scored 62 during the 1986-87 season (that is, if you exclude Craig Simpson’s 1987-88 season, where he only scored 43 of his goals as a member of the Oilers). His season has been kind of lost in the shadows of another monster year from Connor McDavid and overlooked because of the rest of the team’s struggles, but he has been sensational. Tavares, if he plays in what is a meaningless game for Toronto, would need to score three goals against the Montreal Canadiens to record his first 50-goal season. There have only been seven 50-goal performances since the start of the 2010-11 season, and four of them belong to Alex Ovechkin.
6. Four players are within reach of 100 points. Kucherov, McDavid, Draisaitl, Patrick Kane and Brad Marchand are already at the century mark, and with big games in their regular season finales Sidney Crosby (98 points), Johnny Gaudreau (98 points), Nathan MacKinnon (98 points), and Stamkos (97 points) could also get there. That is, of course, assuming they play. Pittsburgh (Crosby) and Colorado (MacKinnon) are the only players on teams that can improve their place in the standings, so it is possible Gaudreau or Stamkos could be held out. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov is the next closest player with 94 points, but would need an incredible effort to get to 100 on the season.
7. The potential for some finales. While there is no indication that he is going to retire, the reality is that Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo is 40 years old and his future with the team (or in the NHL) could very much be in doubt. With the Wild missing the playoffs and a new general manager in charge, it is possible Bruce Boudreau could be coaching his final game in Minnesota. Jason Pominville, a long-time fan favorite in Buffalo, could be appearing in his final game as a member of the Sabres.
8. The draft lottery watch. The Ottawa Senators are locked in to the NHL’s worst record meaning their first-round pick (which now belongs to the Colorado Avalanche) will have the best odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But several other teams could see their odds change depending on the outcome of their remaining games. The big ones to watch are the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils. Entering play on Friday the Kings have the second worst record in the league, sitting just one point behind the Devils. A Devils regulation loss, combined with one Kings win, would see New Jersey’s lottery odds jump up from 11.5 percent to 13.5 percent.
9. The Nichushkin and Rieder watch.Tobias Rieder has played 66 games for the Edmonton Oilers this season and not scored a goal. Valeri Nichushkin has played 57 games for the Dallas Stars and not scored a goal OR taken a penalty. Will one of them get a goal? At least let Rieder get one after he had to take all of the blame for the Oilers’ struggles this season.