More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Getty Images

Push for the Playoffs: Saturday’s are for deciding the playoff matchups

By Scott BilleckApr 6, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

We’ve made it to the final day of the regular season.

All 16 teams chasing Lord Stanley’s mug are set, but who will face who is yet to be determined for 12 of those clubs. We know the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. The rest, however, is up in the air.

Perhaps the most interesting race of the day will come in the Central Division.

There, the Nashville Predators hold a narrow one-point lead on the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg has held the top spot for most of the year, but a few late-season duds have allowed both the Predators and surging Blues a chance at the division crown.

The Predators will see another division-winning banner raised to the roof of Bridgestone Arena with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. That’s the easy math. A loss, even if it comes in overtime or a shootout where they’d pick up a point, adds a lot of uncertainty.

The Blues face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon. A win, at least temporarily, will move them to the summit. Likewise, a point would move them ahead of the Jets for the time being.

If Nashville is to lose earlier in the night in regulation, then the division will be Winnipeg’s providing the Jets can secure a point. If Nashville picks up a loser point, then the Jets would have to take maximum points to secure their first divisional crown

Basically, any combination of a Jets win and a loss by Nashville will earn them first place. St. Louis, meanwhile, will have to take care of their own business and then cross their fingers.

It’s a wild race few imagined would be the case at the midway point of the season. But here we are, and it’s coming right down to the wire.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Canucks at Blues (4 p.m. ET)
Blue Jackets at Senators (7 p.m. ET)
Hurricanes at Flyers (7 p.m. ET)
Rangers at Penguins (7 p.m. ET)
Islanders at Capitals (7 p.m. ET)
Wild at Stars (8 p.m. ET)
Blackhawks at Predators (8 p.m. ET)
Jets at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET)
Avalanche at Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Islanders —  Clinched
Maple Leafs — Clinched
Penguins — Clinched
Hurricanes — Clinched
Blue Jackets — Clinched
Canadiens — Eliminated
Flyers — Eliminated
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — Clinched
Golden Knights — Clinched
Stars — Clinched
Avalanche — Clinched
Coyotes — Eliminated
Wild — Eliminated
Blackhawks — Eliminated
Oilers — Eliminated
Canucks — Eliminated
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Sabres — 9.5 percent
Red Wings — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Oilers — 6.5 percent
Ducks– 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Flyers — 3.5 percent
Wild — 3 percent
Blackhawks — 2.5 percent
Panthers — 2 percent
Coyotes — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 126 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 116 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 109 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 104 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 100 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 49 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 47 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 44 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 44 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Panthers’ Barkov looks to overtake Bure in final game of the season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 6, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When the Florida Panthers step on the ice tonight at BB&T Center, it will be the last time they do so until the fall.

There won’t be a playoff series this season for the third year running but rather a quiet send off and a season that will all soon be forgotten. The postmortems are surely coming. What went wrong, what were the positives and how can a team that appears to have some pretty solid talent figure out its issues in goal will all be discussed in the coming days and weeks.

But before garbage bag day takes place, the Panthers can help one of their stalwarts break a record that’s stood for nearly 20 years.

Aleksander Barkov enters Game 82 of the regular season with 94 points in the bag. His 34 goals and 60 assists are both career highs in what’s been an incredible personal season for the Finn.

And that season can gain an exclamation point beside it if Barkov is to notch a single point in their game against the New Jersey Devils. Barkov sits level with Pavel Bure for most points in a single season. Bure put up 58 goals and 94 points during the 1999-2000 season in his first full ride with the team.

Despite where the team sits heading into the final game, the points record is not lost on Barkov’s teammates.

“I told him that we’ve got to do it early, just get it out of the way,” Panthers forward Jonathan Boudreau said on Saturday morning. “Last game he didn’t get a point, but I feel we’ve got to get him a point and beat Bure. It would be great for him.”

If Barkov can get a point (and the odds are good with 10 points in 14 career games against the Devils), then it will be the second Bure record to fall this season.

On the other side of the continent, Bure’s rookie points record with the Vancouver Canucks was broken by Elias Pettersson last month. Bure had 60 points during his rookie year in 1991-92. Pettersson notched his 61st point on March 18 and has 65 now with a game to go.

It hasn’t been a kind year for the Russian Rocket, at least not in the record books. But it’s been a great season for two young players following in his wake.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

NHL playoff picture after Friday: Last but not least

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 6, 2019, 12:44 AM EDT
3 Comments

For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Saturday’s biggest games.

The only game that mattered in the playoff race on Friday was the game the Columbus Blue Jackets played in. Win and they were in, and that’s exactly what they did

For some big numbers and highlights, check The Buzzer.

z – clinched conference x – clinched playoff berth (via NHL.com)

Friday’s East playoff clinchers

  • Just one: Columbus, as aforementioned. They make the playoffs for the fifth time in team history and for the third straight year. They’ve never won a playoff series.
z – clinched conference x – clinched playoff berth (via NHL.com)

Friday’s West playoff clinchers

  • None. All eight playoff teams in the West are decided. Where some of them finish will be determined on Saturday.
  • It should be noted that Colorado could climb into the first wildcard with a win on Saturday and a Dallas loss in regulation.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 2 (SO)
Blackhawks 6, Stars 1
Ducks 5, Kings 2

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — series clinched

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Blues
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series clinched
Predators vs. Stars

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES (with all 16 teams set, Saturday becomes a day of seeding battles)

Canucks at Blues (4 p.m. ET):

The easy math is that the Blues finish first in the Central if they win and both Nashville and Winnipeg lose. Basically, if they win, it’s cross your fingers time as they watch the two later games.

Blue Jackets at Senators (7 p.m. ET):

The Blue Jackets, who clinched on Friday, will finish in the first wildcard with a win and a Carolina loss in any fashion. They can also clinch providing they get a point and Carolina loses in regulation.

Hurricanes at Flyers (7 p.m. ET):

The Hurricanes can overtake the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan if they win and Pittsburgh loses in regulation.

Rangers at Penguins (7 p.m. ET):

The Penguins need a single point to ensure they keep first place. They can also finish as high as second if they win and the New York Islanders loss in regulation in Washington. The Penguins can also finish as low as the first wildcard if Carolina wins and Pittsburgh loses in regulation.

Islanders at Capitals (7 p.m. ET):

The Capitals have won the Metro, but a point by the Islanders will ensure they finish second. Pittsburgh can overtake them with a win and an Islanders regulation loss.

Wild at Stars (8 p.m. ET):

Dallas keeps their first wildcard seed providing they get a point at home to Minnesota. If they lose, Colorado could overtake them with a win.

Blackhawks at Predators (8 p.m. ET):

The Predators will win the Central Division title with a win. Things get dicey if they manage only a point or lose in regulation. See Blues game above and Jets game down below.

Jets at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET):

Winnipeg will retake the Central lead and the division title if they win and Nashville loses in any fashion. They will also get it if they pick up a loser point and Nashville loses in any fashion.

Avalanche at Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET):

The Avs can finish in the first wildcard spot providing they beat San Jose and Dallas loses in regulation.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Blue Jackets clinch with Panarin’s help

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 6, 2019, 12:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets

Panarin scored one of the filthier goals you’ll see to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the third period.

From there, he nearly scored on a couple of occasions in overtime after the New York Rangers tied the game 2-2 with six seconds left in the third. And in the shootout, Panarin fired the winner, a pinpoint accurate shot that went bar down.

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Another two goals helped the Blackhawks to a dominant 6-1 win against the playoff-bound Dallas Stars.

Kane’s had an incredible season (along to with Jonathan Toews, whose two assists helped him set a new career-high in that category).

3. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

He’s likely going to get robbed of the Vezina, so here’s a star for an incredible season.

Gibson has endured a season without a defense or much scoring in front of him and still has 26 wins, an impressive save percentage and unreal underlying statistics that have him ranked with the best in the league.

Gibson made 37 assists for the Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The Ducks finished 11-5-1 in their final 17 games. Gibson had seven wins in his last nine starts.

Highlights of the night

Sam Steel continues to shine:

Panarin’s shootout winner:

Bob’s best:

Kane’s wrister:

Factoids

Scores

Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 2 (SO)
Blackhawks 6, Stars 1
Duck 5, Kings 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blackhawks’ Crawford exits game with groin injury

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 5, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
5 Comments

Corey Crawford‘s season appears as if it will end the same way it started: on the shelf.

The Blackhawks’ No. 1 stopped all nine shots he faced in 25:46 before giving way to Cam Ward in the second period. The injury itself seemed to happen with just over four minutes left in the first period.

Crawford slid across his crease to stop a shot before appearing to be in some discomfort. He was able to get back to his feet, although he didn’t look right. He finished the period and played a further 5:46 before he had to leave.

Here’s that play:

Crawford’s season has been one to forget.

He missed the first five games of the current campaign, a carry-over after he missed the entire second half of the 2017-18 season with a concussion. A second concussion in December forced Crawford to miss over two months of action before he returned at the end of February, where he went on the play 16 of the past 17 games for the Blackhawks.

In all, he made 39 appearances this season.

The Blackhawks finished up their season against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. They were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week after a remarkable turnaround.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck