More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
AP Images

U.S. women score five in third, top Finns 6-2 to open IIHF World Championship

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Hilary Knight put the U.S. ahead during a five-goal third period Thursday, rallying the Americans past host Finland 6-2 on opening day of the women’s world hockey championship.

The U.S. women have won the last four worlds and seven of the last eight. The reigning Olympic champs have lost only one opener in 18 previous worlds – in 2013 when they opened against Canada. The top rivals in women’s hockey play Saturday in the Group A preliminary round.

Ten players had at least a point for the U.S., which has lost only once to Finland in 15 previous games.

Finland led 2-1 after two periods when the Americans broke through against goalie Noora Raty. Melissa Samoskevich tied it at 3:10 of the third before Knight put the U.S. ahead to stay at 4:51.

Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield had a goal and two assists, and Knight and Alex Carpenter each finished with a goal and an assist. Brianna Decker and Annie Pankowski had a goal apiece.

The Finns took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Elisa Holopainen at 9:28 of the first. Coyne Schofield tied it at 17:48 of the first. Petra Nieminen gave Finland a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:18 in the second. Then the Americans took control in the third.

In other games, Canada blanked Switzerland 6-0, Japan beat France 3-0 and Germany topped Sweden 2-1.

Emily Clark had two goals for Canada. Also scoring were Loren Gabel, Natalie Spooner, Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull. Shannon Szabados made six saves for her 20th career shutout.

Canada, which last won the event in 2012, was playing without forward and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who has a knee injury.

The Canadians went up 2-0 after the first period when Gabel and Spooner scored 16 seconds apart. They put the game out of reach in the third when Clark scored twice in a span of just over six minutes. Switzerland goaltender Andrea Brandli made 41 saves.

Japan won in Group B. For Germany, Laura Kluge had the only goal of a shootout. Sofia Engstrom gave Sweden the lead 9:53 into the second period before Germany tied it when Emily Nix scored just over four minutes later.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Fleury returns to Golden Knights’ lineup just in time for playoffs

By Adam GretzApr 4, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Vegas Golden Knights have nothing to gain in the standings on Thursday night (except to play spoiler for the Arizona Coyotes), but they will still be getting some good news as starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be making his return to the lineup after missing the past nine games due to a lower-body injury.

Fleury has not played for the Golden Knights since he stopped 40 out of 41 shots in a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars back on March 15.

In his absence the team relied heavily on backup Malcolm Subban and ended up winning just four of the nine games to settle in the third spot in the Pacific Division.

The start on Thursday, which figures to be Fleury’s final start of the regular season, will at least allow him to get some game action in before the team’s Round 1 matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

Prior to the injury Fleury had been playing what was perhaps his best hockey of the season with a personal six-game winning streak that saw him allow just five total goals. During that stretch he had a save percentage of .972 and recorded a pair of shutouts to give him eight on the season.

[Related: Fleury’s boom-or-bust season makes Golden Knights total wild card]

Overall he has a .914 save percentage in 59 appearances for the Golden Knights.

It has been kind of a bizarre season for Fleury as he has gone through stretches of total domination, like his most recent run before the injury, and had a lot of other games where he has been a little off. Which version of him the Golden Knights get in the playoffs will be a pretty big factor in how far they are able to go.

Even so, there is a pretty significant gap between Fleury and Subban and having the former back and healthy is going to be a huge advantage for them, especially in a Round 1 matchup against a Sharks team that has badly struggled down the stretch and has a major hole in net.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper is expected to be a game-time decision after he had to exit their most recent game after a stick blade went through his mask and struck him in the face.

The Coyotes are facing a must-win situation on Thursday as any loss (or any point by the Colorado Avalanche) will eliminate them from playoff contention.

Related: Analyzing the remaining NHL playoff races

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Analyzing the remaining NHL Playoff races

By Adam GretzApr 4, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We are down to the final days of the 2018-19 regular season and as of Thursday there are still four playoff spots up for grabs, two divisions that need to be won, and seedings to be set.

So let’s take a closer look at who is still in it, what they have ahead of them, and what all can happen over the next four days.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Playoff Spots Up For Grabs

In the Eastern Conference there are four teams fighting for three remaining playoff spots as the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens compete.

The Penguins and Hurricanes could claim two of those spots on Thursday night.

The Penguins have three potential paths to clinching a playoff spot: A win against the Detroit Red Wings; an overtime or shootout loss combined with either a Montreal loss in any fashion OR a Carolina loss in regulation; A Montreal loss in regulation.

The Hurricanes are in on Thursday if they win in regulation and Montreal loses in any fashion, or if they win in a shootout and Montreal loses in regulation.

The Canadiens can not clinch a playoff spot on Thursday, while Columbus has the night off.

Remaining Schedules For All Four Teams

Pittsburgh Penguins: Detroit Red Wings (H), New York Rangers (H)
Carolina Hurricanes: New Jersey Devils (H), Philadelphia Flyers (A)
Columbus Blue Jackets: New York Rangers (A), Ottawa Senators (A)
Montreal Canadiens: Washington Capitals (A), Toronto Maple Leafs (H)

While the Penguins, Hurricanes, and Blue Jackets all wrap up their regular season schedules with teams on the outside of the playoff picture, the Canadiens have to play a team fighting for a division championship and their biggest rival in the regular season finale. They are not only on the outside of the playoff picture entering Thursday, they have what is by the toughest road in terms of the remaining schedule.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Everything is clinched. The Tampa Bay Lightning have secured the top spot and will play the second wild card team in the first round, while the 2-3 matchup is locked in with the Boston Bruins facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins will have home ice advantage.

The winner of that series will play the winner of the Tampa Bay-WC2 in Round 2.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Who can still win it: Washington Capitals, New York Islanders

The Capitals enter Thursday night with a three-point lead over the Islanders, and can clinch it in one of three ways. If they win, if they get one point and the Islanders lose in any fashion, or if the Islanders lose in regulation. If the Capitals fail to secure the division title on Thursday night it sets up a winner-take-all regular season finale in Washington on Saturday, when the Capitals will host the Islanders.

Given the circumstances (Barry Trotz returning to Washington one year after leading the Capitals to a Stanley Cup and trying to steal the division away on the final day of the regular season?!) it would probably be the game of the year.

Remaining schedules for both teams

Washington Capitals: Montreal Canadiens (H), New York Islanders (H)
New York Islanders: Florida Panthers (A), Washington Capitals (A)

Potential seeding still up for grabs

This is the division that has the potential for the most chaos.

While only the Capitals and Islanders can still claim the top spot, every spot after first place is up for grabs. The Islanders, Penguins, and Hurricanes could all still finish as high as second place and get home-ice advantage Round 1, while the Blue Jackets can finish no higher than third. The Capitals can finish no lower than second. All of that means the 2 vs. 3 matchup could feature anything from Penguins-Capitals, to Islanders-Penguins, to Islanders-Blue Jackets, to Capitals-Hurricanes, to Capitals-Blue Jackets.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The playoff spot up for grabs

There is only one playoff spot still open, and it is coming down to the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes.

The Avalanche clinch with at least one point in the standings or any loss by the Coyotes.

The situation is very simple: The only way Arizona can take the second Wild Card spot is if the Avalanche lose their remaining two games in regulation and the Coyotes win their remaining two games in regulation or overtime. Basically, the Coyotes need a small miracle. It seems like a long shot, yes, but the very fact they are still even in the race given all of the injuries they have dealt with this season and where they were coming from a year ago is something of a small miracle on its own.

Neither team has a favorable schedule, and that definitely favors the Avalanche.

Remaining schedules for both teams

Colorado Avalanche: Winnipeg Jets (H), San Jose Sharks (A)
Arizona Coyotes: Vegas Golden Knights (A), Winnipeg Jets (H)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Who can still win it: Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues

The Jets can clinch the division on Thursday if they win AND Nashville loses in regulation and the Blues lose in any fashion.

Remaining schedules for all three teams

Winnipeg Jets: Colorado Avalanche (A), Arizona Coyotes (A)
Nashville Predators: Vancouver Canucks (H), Chicago Blackhawks (H)
St. Louis Blues: Philadelphia Flyers (H), Vancouver Canucks (H)

Seedings still up for grabs

All of them. The Jets, Predators, and Blues could all finish anywhere from first to third, while the Blues could also drop down to fourth as the Dallas Stars still have a very slim chance to move up to the third spot if they win out and the Blues lose out. Like the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, there are an insane number of potential Round 1 matchups still in play here.

If Dallas loses its remaining two games and the Avalanche win their remaining two games, the Stars could also fall down to the second Wild Card spot and have to face the top-seed Calgary Flames.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Everything is clinched.

The Calgary Flames have locked up the division and the top spot in the Western Conference, giving them a Round 1 meeting with the second Wild Card team (Dallas, Colorado, or Arizona).

Meanwhile the 2 vs. 3 matchup is locked in between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, with San Jose claiming home-ice advantage.

Related: Avalanche on verge of playoff berth

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Top women’s players vow to shape pro hockey in North America

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Some of the top women’s hockey players in the world are vowing to use their voices to shape the future of the sport in North America after the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced it is shutting down after 12 seasons at the end of this month.

The CWHL announcement Sunday was followed just two days later by word that the National Women’s Hockey League planned to establish teams in Canada’s two largest cities , Toronto and Montreal, by next season. The NWHL currently has five teams, all in the U.S.

The rapid-fire developments came as players from both leagues gathered in Finland for the world championships, which start Thursday. Eighteen of 23 players on Canada’s roster, six from the U.S., and two each from Finland and Japan played in the CWHL this past season.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin, a three-time CWHL MVP with Les Canadiennes de Montreal, said the game’s biggest names must form a united front when tournament ends in mid-April.

”When the time comes, we’re going to stick together,” Poulin told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. ”Obviously there’s going to be two weeks now where we’re going to focus on the world championship. It’s going to be huge for us for the next couple months to come out strong and stick together. Not only Canada, but the U.S., Finland, Sweden, everyone.”

Calls for one women’s professional league in North America have increased over the last year. One league’s dissolution opens that door, but is women’s hockey ready walk through it?

”I hope so,” said American forward Hilary Knight, who was Poulin’s linemate in Montreal. ”It’s no secret that resources were getting dispersed between two leagues.”

For the players who have put time, energy and sweat into their CWHL team, the loss the loss of the league felt like a heavy price to pay.

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner hoisted the Clarkson Cup trophy a week before the CWHL declared its demise . Her Calgary Inferno beat Les Canadiennes 5-2 in Toronto.

”I think the reason we’re all so devastated our league is gone is because we love it so much,” Jenner said. ”We’re focused on this tournament right now, but certainly as an international player group, we have a lot to think about in the offseason. I think our power comes from being united as a group.”

The Americans have experience flexing their collective power.

Prior to the 2017 world championship on home ice in Michigan, the U.S. players threatened to boycott the tournament if USA Hockey didn’t provide more financial and competitive support for the national women’s team. They won several concessions from their federation.

”As long as our national team girls, the U.S. and Canada, are sticking together, I think it shows a lot,” said U.S. forward Brianna Decker, who played for the Inferno this past season. ”I think that what’s we’re striving for is one league. It’s disappointing about the CWHL. They put so much work and effort into growing our sport and growing our game. I hope that something bigger and better (is coming). There obviously is a lot of unknown right now.”

While the NWHL declared its interest in the Toronto and Montreal markets, the general managers from the six CWHL clubs said in a statement ”there are currently no negotiations occurring between any former CWHL teams and the NWHL.”

The prospect of losing what the Les Canadiennes have built in Montreal worries Caroline Ouellette. The four-time Olympic gold medalist played for Les Canadiennes before retiring last year and stepping behind the bench. She is one of Canada’s assistant coaches in Espoo.

”The saddest thing for me is thinking about my GM and everything she’s done for 12 years and not knowing what’s going to happen for her,” Ouellette said. ”I’m know I’m going to keep pushing so we can keep Les Canadiennes in Montreal and keep having the organization that we’ve had.”

She echoed the need for top players to get involved as soon as possible to get the league they want.

”I think 100% the players know they are the ones holding the power,” Ouellette said. ”They know the game is going to take the direction that they want it to take.”

Straschnitzki makes new life year after Humboldt crash

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tom Straschnitzki was wrangling his fussy youngest child when his iPhone buzzed. His hands full, Tom put the phone on speaker and heard the terrifying sound of his oldest son calling from a bus and screaming for help.

”Dad, you’ve got to help this time! You’ve got to save the boys! You’ve gotta help!” Ryan Straschnitzki pleaded.

Straschnitzki’s transport bus was on the way back from his rehabilitation session and it had been rear-ended by a truck at a red light. The impact from the December accident hurled the 19-year-old former hockey prospect from his wheelchair to the floor. The fender-bender not far from his home outside Calgary, Alberta, came 10 months after a devastating collision on a Saskatchewan highway that left several members of his Humboldt Broncos teammates and coaches among the 16 dead , a country in mourning and every parent who has ever put a young athlete on a bus shaken.

Tom and his wife, Michelle, were panicked that their son, paralyzed from the chest down, was in yet another bus accident. They were also bewildered by their son imploring his dad to help other hockey players when he was alone on the transport bus.

Tom tried to talk his son down, bring his mind back to the present and promised him there was no one else to save. Straschnitzki hung up and his parents waited for a few frightening minutes until he calmly called back and said he was fine. He would get on another bus and head home.

Though he downplayed the episode months later, it was no less traumatic for a family still reeling from the one of the worst tragedies in Canadian sports history. In the year since the April 6 accident, grieving families have tried to stitch their lives back together, most moving on without their sons. The Straschnitzkis have a new life, recast as a family of six stuffed in hotel rooms, relying on donations to stretch their meager budget and making sure their son can still live his best life.

”This is the life we have now,” Tom Straschnitzki said. ”And we’re not going to let anyone cry for us.”

Ryan Straschnitzki wears a big smile as he wheels into a Philadelphia hotel lobby in a Philadelphia Flyers sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap. He was in town for a recent checkup at Shriners Hospitals for Children and had spent the previous night at the Flyers game.

Straschnitzki, who turns 20 on April 20, is upbeat in public and has tried to stay positive throughout his daily physiotherapy sessions, sledge hockey practice, interviews and even just the joys of being a young adult. He hangs out with friends, watches Netflix, plays videogames and dabbles with the idea of working for an NHL team or becoming a motivational speaker.

Straschnitzki is idealistic about his recovery and, like countless athletes who suffered physical setbacks, refuses to let doctors define his fate. His playing career snatched away, Straschnitzki has taken assisted steps on a treadmill with the aid of therapists.

”I’m pretty strong-minded,” he said. ”It kind of got to me that, there are ups and downs, but don’t let it get to you and keep pushing forward.”

The Broncos were just teens from across Canada with eyes on hockey scholarships and the NHL when their bus left for a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. The survivors now are spread out – center Brayden Camrud returned to play this season for the Broncos – and most sustained permanent physical injuries and other health issues. They remain bonded through a group text chat where they talk hockey or just check in and make sure everyone is OK.

”I’m glad at where the boys are right now,” Ryan Straschnitzki said. ”They’re healing in their own ways. We’re there for each other. The guys who aren’t with us anymore, they left an impact on us. I think we use that as motivation for everything we do now.”

His new life starts with sled hockey – known as sledge hockey outside the U.S. – for players with physical disabilities. Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting. The recent stop at Shriners cleared him for contact, reigniting dreams of representing his country at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing. Straschnitzki has found refuge from the dark days on the ice and plays now not to make a team or impress a coach, but for fun.

”It’s just trying not to get in my own head,” he said. ”My way to escape from all that is on the ice.”

Straschnitzki has mostly vivid memories of the accident but largely avoids describing it. His father has no doubt Straschnitzki is dealing with guilt for simply being alive while so many of his buddies are gone.

The Broncos rebuilt their roster this season and made the playoffs. Straschnitzki couldn’t watch. He skipped the memorial banner ceremony and has yet to return for a game.

”I’m not sure when I’ll go back,” he said. ”I just don’t want to. I don’t think I’m ready. It’s kind of a mix of all sorts of things. I think when I am ready, I’ll go back and visit.”

Tom thinks his son could benefit from counseling, but that ”it takes Ryan a lot to trust people.”

Tom was laid off from New Star Energy shortly after the accident and Michelle Straschnitzki is also out of work even as their lives remain impossibly hectic. There’s always somewhere to be, a function, a trip, rehab, and all the commitments for their other children. They are expected to move into a new house on April 27.

”We’ve got a paralyzed kid here. We need help,” Tom said. ”Jobs are hard right now in Alberta.”

The agonizing reminders of the wreck loom large as the anniversary approaches. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who caused the crash, was sentenced last month to eight years in prison . He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

On Saturday, the Straschnitzkis will continue their push from helplessness to hopeful and focus on the possibilities ahead. Ryan Straschnitzki just wants to go to the Calgary Flames game Saturday night and not think about the anniversary.

”That’s the day our life changed,” Tom Straschnitzki said. ”This year is the year we begin again.”