Top women’s players vow to shape pro hockey in North America

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Some of the top women’s hockey players in the world are vowing to use their voices to shape the future of the sport in North America after the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced it is shutting down after 12 seasons at the end of this month.

The CWHL announcement Sunday was followed just two days later by word that the National Women’s Hockey League planned to establish teams in Canada’s two largest cities , Toronto and Montreal, by next season. The NWHL currently has five teams, all in the U.S.

The rapid-fire developments came as players from both leagues gathered in Finland for the world championships, which start Thursday. Eighteen of 23 players on Canada’s roster, six from the U.S., and two each from Finland and Japan played in the CWHL this past season.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin, a three-time CWHL MVP with Les Canadiennes de Montreal, said the game’s biggest names must form a united front when tournament ends in mid-April.

”When the time comes, we’re going to stick together,” Poulin told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. ”Obviously there’s going to be two weeks now where we’re going to focus on the world championship. It’s going to be huge for us for the next couple months to come out strong and stick together. Not only Canada, but the U.S., Finland, Sweden, everyone.”

Calls for one women’s professional league in North America have increased over the last year. One league’s dissolution opens that door, but is women’s hockey ready walk through it?

”I hope so,” said American forward Hilary Knight, who was Poulin’s linemate in Montreal. ”It’s no secret that resources were getting dispersed between two leagues.”

For the players who have put time, energy and sweat into their CWHL team, the loss the loss of the league felt like a heavy price to pay.

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner hoisted the Clarkson Cup trophy a week before the CWHL declared its demise . Her Calgary Inferno beat Les Canadiennes 5-2 in Toronto.

”I think the reason we’re all so devastated our league is gone is because we love it so much,” Jenner said. ”We’re focused on this tournament right now, but certainly as an international player group, we have a lot to think about in the offseason. I think our power comes from being united as a group.”

The Americans have experience flexing their collective power.

Prior to the 2017 world championship on home ice in Michigan, the U.S. players threatened to boycott the tournament if USA Hockey didn’t provide more financial and competitive support for the national women’s team. They won several concessions from their federation.

”As long as our national team girls, the U.S. and Canada, are sticking together, I think it shows a lot,” said U.S. forward Brianna Decker, who played for the Inferno this past season. ”I think that what’s we’re striving for is one league. It’s disappointing about the CWHL. They put so much work and effort into growing our sport and growing our game. I hope that something bigger and better (is coming). There obviously is a lot of unknown right now.”

While the NWHL declared its interest in the Toronto and Montreal markets, the general managers from the six CWHL clubs said in a statement ”there are currently no negotiations occurring between any former CWHL teams and the NWHL.”

The prospect of losing what the Les Canadiennes have built in Montreal worries Caroline Ouellette. The four-time Olympic gold medalist played for Les Canadiennes before retiring last year and stepping behind the bench. She is one of Canada’s assistant coaches in Espoo.

”The saddest thing for me is thinking about my GM and everything she’s done for 12 years and not knowing what’s going to happen for her,” Ouellette said. ”I’m know I’m going to keep pushing so we can keep Les Canadiennes in Montreal and keep having the organization that we’ve had.”

She echoed the need for top players to get involved as soon as possible to get the league they want.

”I think 100% the players know they are the ones holding the power,” Ouellette said. ”They know the game is going to take the direction that they want it to take.”

Analyzing the remaining NHL Playoff races

By Adam GretzApr 4, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
We are down to the final days of the 2018-19 regular season and as of Thursday there are still four playoff spots up for grabs, two divisions that need to be won, and seedings to be set.

So let’s take a closer look at who is still in it, what they have ahead of them, and what all can happen over the next four days.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Playoff Spots Up For Grabs

In the Eastern Conference there are four teams fighting for three remaining playoff spots as the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens compete.

The Penguins and Hurricanes could claim two of those spots as soon as Thursday night Thursday night.

The Penguins have three potential paths to clinching a playoff spot: A win against the Detroit Red Wings; an overtime or shootout loss combined with either a Montreal loss in any fashion OR a Carolina loss in regulation; A Montreal loss in regulation.

The Hurricanes are in on Thursday if they win in regulation and Montreal loses in any fashion, or if they win in a shootout and Montreal loses in regulation.

The Canadiens can not clinch a playoff spot on Thursday, while Columbus has the night off.

Remaining Schedules For All Four Teams

Pittsburgh Penguins: Detroit Red Wings (H), New York Rangers (H)
Carolina Hurricanes: New Jersey Devils (H), Philadelphia Flyers (A)
Columbus Blue Jackets: New York Rangers (A), Ottawa Senators (A)
Montreal Canadiens: Washington Capitals (A), Toronto Maple Leafs (H)

While the Penguins, Hurricanes, and Blue Jackets all wrap up their regular season schedules with teams on the outside of the playoff picture, the Canadiens have to play a team fighting for a division championship and their biggest rival in the regular season finale. They are not only on the outside of the playoff picture entering Thursday, they have what is by the toughest road in terms of the remaining schedule.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Everything is clinched. The Tampa Bay Lightning have secured the top spot and will play the second wild card team in the first round, while the 2-3 matchup is locked in with the Boston Bruins facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins will have home ice advantage.

The winner of that series will play the winner of the Tampa Bay-WC2 in Round 2.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Who can still win it: Washington Capitals, New York Islanders

The Capitals enter Thursday night with a three-point lead over the Islanders, and can clinch it in one of three ways. If they win, if they get one point and the Islanders lose in any fashion, or if the Islanders lose in regulation. If the Capitals fail to secure the division title on Thursday night it sets up a winner-take-all regular season finale in Washington on Saturday, when the Capitals will host the Islanders.

Remaining schedules for both teams

Washington Capitals: Montreal Canadiens (H), New York Islanders (H)
New York Islanders: Florida Panthers (A), Washington Capitals (A)

Potential seeding still up for grabs

This is the division that has the potential for the most chaos.

While only the Capitals and Islanders can still claim the top spot, every spot after first place is up for grabs. The Islanders, Penguins, and Hurricanes could all still finish as high as second place and get home-ice advantage Round 1, while the Blue Jackets can finish no higher than third. The Capitals can finish no lower than second. All of that means the 2 vs. 3 matchup could feature anything from Penguins-Capitals, to Islanders-Penguins, to Islanders-Blue Jackets, to Capitals-Hurricanes, to Capitals-Blue Jackets.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The playoff spot up for grabs

There is only one playoff spot still open, and it is coming down to the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes.

The Avalanche clinch with at least one point in the standings or any loss by the Coyotes.

The situation is very simple: The only way Arizona can take the second Wild Card spot is if the Avalanche lose their remaining two games in regulation and the Coyotes win their remaining two games in regulation or overtime. Basically, the Coyotes need a small miracle. It seems like a long shot, yes, but the very fact they are still even in the race given all of the injuries they have dealt with this season and where they were coming from a year ago is something of a small miracle on its own.

Neither team has a favorable schedule, and that definitely favors the Avalanche.

Remaining schedules for both teams

Colorado Avalanche: Winnipeg Jets (H), San Jose Sharks (A)
Arizona Coyotes: Vegas Golden Knights (A), Winnipeg Jets (H)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Who can still win it: Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues

The Jets can clinch the division on Thursday if they win AND Nashville loses in regulation and the Blues lose in any fashion.

Remaining schedules for all three teams

Winnipeg Jets: Colorado Avalanche (A), Arizona Coyotes (A)
Nashville Predators: Vancouver Canucks (H), Chicago Blackhawks (H)
St. Louis Blues: Philadelphia Flyers (H), Vancouver Canucks (H)

Seedings still up for grabs

All of them. The Jets, Predators, and Blues could all finish anywhere from first to third, while the Blues could also drop down to fourth as the Dallas Stars still have a very slim chance to move up to the third spot if they win out and the Blues lose out. Like the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, there are an insane number of potential Round 1 matchups still in play here.

If Dallas loses its remaining two games and the Avalanche win their remaining two games, the Stars could also fall down to the second Wild Card spot and have to face the top-seed Calgary Flames.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Everything is clinched.

The Calgary Flames have locked up the division and the top spot in the Western Conference, giving them a Round 1 meeting with the second Wild Card team (Dallas, Colorado, or Arizona).

Meanwhile the 2 vs. 3 matchup is locked in between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, with San Jose claiming home-ice advantage.

Straschnitzki makes new life year after Humboldt crash

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tom Straschnitzki was wrangling his fussy youngest child when his iPhone buzzed. His hands full, Tom put the phone on speaker and heard the terrifying sound of his oldest son calling from a bus and screaming for help.

”Dad, you’ve got to help this time! You’ve got to save the boys! You’ve gotta help!” Ryan Straschnitzki pleaded.

Straschnitzki’s transport bus was on the way back from his rehabilitation session and it had been rear-ended by a truck at a red light. The impact from the December accident hurled the 19-year-old former hockey prospect from his wheelchair to the floor. The fender-bender not far from his home outside Calgary, Alberta, came 10 months after a devastating collision on a Saskatchewan highway that left several members of his Humboldt Broncos teammates and coaches among the 16 dead , a country in mourning and every parent who has ever put a young athlete on a bus shaken.

Tom and his wife, Michelle, were panicked that their son, paralyzed from the chest down, was in yet another bus accident. They were also bewildered by their son imploring his dad to help other hockey players when he was alone on the transport bus.

Tom tried to talk his son down, bring his mind back to the present and promised him there was no one else to save. Straschnitzki hung up and his parents waited for a few frightening minutes until he calmly called back and said he was fine. He would get on another bus and head home.

”Pretty minor, but it still kind of sucks,” Straschnitzki said.

Though he downplayed the episode months later, it was no less traumatic for a family still reeling from the one of the worst tragedies in Canadian sports history. In the year since the April 6 accident, grieving families have tried to stitch their lives back together, most moving on without their sons. The Straschnitzkis have a new life, recast as a family of six stuffed in hotel rooms, relying on donations to stretch their meager budget and making sure their son can still live his best life, even if it means traveling from Alberta to Philadelphia and perhaps all the way to Thailand to find it.

”This is the life we have now,” Tom Straschnitzki said. ”And we’re not going to let anyone cry for us.”

Ryan Straschnitzki wears a big smile as he wheels into a Philadelphia hotel lobby in a Philadelphia Flyers sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap. He was in town for a recent checkup at Shriners Hospitals for Children and had spent the previous night at the Flyers game where he was honored on the scoreboard and mingled with the players in the locker room.

Straschnitzki, who turns 20 on April 20, is always upbeat in public and has tried to use the power of positivity throughout his daily physiotherapy sessions, sledge hockey practice, interviews and even just the joys of being a young adult. He hangs out with friends, watches Netflix, plays videogames and dabbles with the idea of working for an NHL team or becoming a motivational speaker.

”It’s been nothing but good things,” he said.

Straschnitzki is idealistic about his recovery and, like countless athletes who suffered physical setbacks, refuses to let doctors define his fate. He’s bulked up to 183 pounds, somehow more muscular than his playing weight of 190 and light years from the 140 pounds he hit in the hospital after the crash. His playing career snatched away, Straschnitzki has taken assisted steps on a treadmill with the aid of therapists.

”I’m pretty strong-minded,” he said. ”It kind of got to me that, there are ups and downs, but don’t let it get to you and keep pushing forward.”

Straschnitzki was among 10 survivors at the NHL Awards last June in Las Vegas. Standing side by side in Humboldt jerseys they accepted the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award for head coach Darcy Haugaan, who died in the crash.

They were just teens from across Canada with eyes on hockey scholarships and the NHL when the bus left for a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. Straschnitzki was an early-season trade acquisition after Haugan had become impressed by the 5-foot-11 defenseman in a spring tournament. The survivors now are spread out – center Brayden Camrud returned to play this season for the Broncos – and most sustained permanent physical injuries and other mental health issues. They remain bonded through a group text chat where they talk hockey or just check in and make sure everyone is OK.

”I’m glad at where the boys are right now,” Ryan Straschnitzki said. ”They’re healing in their own ways. We’re there for each other. The guys who aren’t with us anymore, they left an impact on us. I think we use that as motivation for everything we do now.”

Straschnitzki has connected to various NHL teams that rallied to support him and the Humboldt survivors. He’s struck a friendship with San Jose Sharks goalie and Airdrie native Aaron Dell, and worked up scouting reports for the Calgary Flames. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the celebrities who met Straschnitzki in a Saskatchewan hospital

The visitors for the Humboldt victims also included former junior hockey players who survived a similar bus crash in 1986.

Sheldon Kennedy, who played in the NHL, talked about the indelible impact that crash would have on them. Tom was struck by this message from Kennedy: ”You’re going to have survivor’s guilt, If you don’t, there’s something wrong with you. I’m telling you now because it took 10 years for someone to tell us.”

Former ”Survivor” contestant Gervase Peterson heard about the Straschnitzkis’ plight and asked his bosses at a Philadelphia ambulance company if they could help when the family was in town. Peterson arranged for round-trip rides for Straschnitzki between their latest hotel stop and Shriners.

”Look, anybody that’s been through what he’s been through, just to have the will to still live is wonderful,” Peterson said. ”But to have the will to make a life for yourself after that is a whole other ballgame. He shows that. He wants to have a life still and do something.”

That new life starts with sled hockey – known as sledge hockey outside the U.S. – for players with physical disabilities. Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting. Former Team Canada national sledge player Chris Cederstrand coaches Straschnitzki at East Calgary Twin Arena. The recent stop at Shriners cleared him for contact, reigniting dreams of representing his country at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing. Straschnitzki has found refuge from the dark days on the ice and plays now not to make a team or impress a coach, but for fun.

”It’s just trying not to get in my own head,” he said. ”My way to escape from all that is on the ice.”

The next phase comes later this fall when he plans to travel to Thailand for a new type of procedure on his spine. He will have a stimulation implant controlled by a type of remote control placed in his back. According to the family, the implant sends electrical current to the spinal cord that stimulates nerves and limbs, perhaps helping him regain control of his bladder and strengthen other core muscles that could make him a better sledge player.

”It sounds pretty promising,” Straschnitzki said. ”If you’re hopeful and keep a good heart, I think good things will happen.”

Tom Straschnitzki puts down the Coors Light at the hotel bar and pulls out his iPhone to show the instant his family’s life was turned upside down. He scrolls for a moment – a small smile forms because a number for Bret Hart, the old WWE star and a childhood idol, is now in his contacts – when he finds it: a screenshot of 4:58 p.m., April 6, when he lost connection with Ryan’s phone through the location sharing app.

Tom had arrived home from his job at an oil company and was about to settle in with Michelle to watch Humboldt play after Ryan was suspended two games in the previous junior league playoff round for boarding. The excitement dimmed when Tom received a text at 5:10 p.m. from a friend who worked as a hockey scout asking if he had heard about a bus accident in Saskatchewan.

Could be anything. The friend texted Tom about 10 minutes later with an urgent message to pick up his phone. Tom answered and the update was relayed: ”I think it’s the Broncos’ bus.” Tom and Michelle flipped on the 5:30 news still thinking they’d hear about a fender-bender, not see life-changing carnage.

”We saw it on the news and it was like, oh my God. All we could do was sit and wait,” Tom said.

The news spread quickly through the Calgary suburb. Soon nearly five dozen friends and neighbors had filled the Straschnitzki home, offering moral support and nervously calling hospitals and checking the ticker for updates. Around 7:30 p.m., the father of Bryce Fisk, a Broncos defenseman, called.

”Tom, I found Ryan, he’s alive,” Tom said Fisk told him. ”I asked, ‘How’s everyone else?’ He said, ‘I’ve got to go. It’s a mess.”’

Ryan Straschnitzki remembers texting a friend when the bus was struck, and he was shot out a bus window and tossed to the pavement, where he was eventually found, face and arms bloodied.

Neighbors pitched in to pay for a flight for Tom and Michelle to get to Saskatchewan and the couple hurried to the side of their son. Tom steeled his nerves and told Michelle to stay strong, unsure of the grim reality they were about to face with their son hooked up to tubes in the ICU following seven-hour surgery. Straschnitzki didn’t look that bad, just a cut above one of his eyes, but suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

The kid who was hooked on hockey since he laced up skates for the first time at age 3 had the resolve to recover. That much glistened from the outset.

”The first thing he said was, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I asked what he was sorry about, he goes, ‘I can’t feel below my chest,”’ Tom said. ”I said, ‘I don’t give an F about that. You’re alive and I’m talking to you.’ Then he just kind of zoned out for a bit and then he looked at me and said, ‘Did Team Canada win sled hockey in the Olympics?”’

”You know what, I’m going to try sled, I’m going to try and make the team so we can maybe bring home the gold,” Ryan told his dad.

Straschnitzki has mostly vivid memories of the accident but largely avoids describing it. His father has no doubt Straschnitzki is dealing with guilt for simply being alive while so many of his buddies are gone. Logan Boulet, one of those killed, had registered as a donor and six people across Canada benefited from his organs. A GoFundMe account raised more than $15 million.

The Broncos rebuilt their roster this season and made the playoffs. Straschnitzki couldn’t watch. He skipped the memorial banner ceremony and has yet to return for a game.

”I’m not sure when I’ll go back,” he said. ”I just don’t want to. I don’t think I’m ready. It’s kind of a mix of all sorts of things. I think when I am ready, I’ll go back and visit.”

Tom thinks his son could benefit from counseling, but that ”it takes Ryan a lot to trust people.”

”You want to talk to him but he’s 19,” Tom said. ”When he does have his down times, you try and talk. But basically, he wants to be left alone so we give him his space.”

Personal space is an unattainable luxury for the Straschnitzkis over three rooms at the Hampton Inn. The family home is undergoing extensive renovations to make it accessible for Straschnitzki and his family, which also includes twin siblings, a younger son and a dog. They are on their second different hotel and have been displaced since last summer. Canadian contractor and TV host Mike Holmes was brought in to oversee the extreme makeover, and charity has come from across the country to ease the financial burdens. Easter Seals Alberta has partnered with Garaventa Lift to provide a residential elevator. Jet HydroVac Calgary donated concrete. Former St. Louis Blues forward Kelly Chase, who played for Humboldt, gifted a $40,000 wheelchair. The Straschnitzkis were set there and opted to pass it along to a veterans group in Canada, intent on trying to help others when they can.

Every bit of assistance helps.

Tom was laid off from New Star Energy shortly after the accident and Michelle Straschnitzki is also out of work even as their lives remain impossibly hectic. There’s always somewhere to be, a function, a trip, rehab, and all the commitments for their other children.

”We’ve got a paralyzed kid here. We need help,” Tom said. ”Jobs are hard right now in Alberta.”

The Straschnitzkis thought they’d be home late last summer. Straschnitzki instead passed time with a friend in the Philly hotel while Tom sipped beer and slipped out for the occasional smoke break. He was fine giving his son his personal space for a few hours. They are expected to move into their new house on April 27.

Ryan Straschnitzki is about to find freedom on the open road. He recently passed a driver’s test in a Toyota Camry built for people with disabilities. Ryan used hand controls to navigate the gas and brake and is waiting on his new license.

”His first little run, it was like first time drivers. Floor it, stop it,” Tom said.

The agonizing reminders of the wreck loom large as the anniversary approaches. The owner of the transport truck involved in the deadly bus crash admitted he did not follow provincial and federal safety rules. Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who caused the crash, was sentenced last month to eight years in prison . He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

Judge Inez Cardinal began her decision by reading aloud each victim’s name.

”Families have been torn apart because of the loss,” Cardinal said at the sentencing. Survivors, Cardinal suggested, ”are putting on a brave face in an attempt to be strong.”

Tom Straschnitzki says he does not forgive Sidhu, who is likely to face deportation to his home country of India after he serves time.

”He’s the head of the snake,” Tom said.

On Saturday, the Straschnitzkis will continue their push from helplessness to hopeful, refusing to let their tragedy define them and instead find focus on in the possibilities ahead. Ryan Straschnitzki just wants to go to the Calgary Flames game Saturday night and not think about the anniversary.

”That’s the day our life changed,” Tom Straschnitzki said. ”This year is the year we begin again.”

Panthers goalie Luongo to turn 40, figure out what’s next

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Luongo won 227 games during his 20s. He won 262 more games during his 30s.

And now, his 40s await.

Florida’s veteran goalie – the oldest netminder and third-oldest player to appear in the NHL this season – will celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on Thursday. He’s tentatively scheduled to start the Panthers’ season-finale on Saturday night. Then it’ll be time for Luongo to begin his rite of spring: figuring out whether to keep playing.

”I don’t really want to make any decisions over the course of a season,” said Luongo, who would be the 20th goalie to play an NHL game as a 40something. ”Obviously, there’s a lot of emotions involved with that and you want to make sure that you make the right decision for all parties involved. I still love to play the game, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Luongo still has three years left on his contract and hasn’t given any indication that he’s looking at Saturday night as a farewell. He led the Panthers’ goaltender corps in starts and minutes this season – even after injuring a knee on opening night and missing a month, then being sidelined again a few weeks later with an aggravation of the same problem.

The Panthers missed the playoffs again. The franchise hasn’t won a postseason series since 1996. But in the room, Luongo’s voice still carries more weight than any other.

”He’s a future Hall of Famer,” said 22-year-old Sam Montembeault – a rookie and possibly Florida’s goalie heir apparent, who grew up idolizing Luongo and now sits next to him in the locker room. ”Every time I come to the rink, I’m learning from him. Before every game, he gives me advice, talks to me about the tendencies of certain players. I hope at 39 years old I can be as good as he is. I’ll take that any day.”

Luongo’s numbers this season weren’t great: His goals-against average is 3.10, the highest of any full season in his career, and his save percentage is a career-low .900. But the Panthers were plagued by defensive issues all season, which needs consideration when looking at Luongo’s numbers. And he’s finishing the year strong, with a 4-1-0 record in his last five starts.

”I know he wants to finish this season off the right way,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said. ”And I think, after the season, he’s going to relax and he’s going to take some time. He’s going to spend some time with his family and think about what he wants to do next year.”

The Panthers plan to be active in free agency this summer. They’ll likely target a top goalie on July 1 and have been high on Montembeault’s potential.

Still, it would still be shocking if Florida didn’t try to convince Luongo to come back.

He remains a fan favorite, the veritable face of the franchise. He’s third in NHL history in wins, second all-time in saves, and has won more games with the Panthers than any two other goalies to ever don the team colors have combined. And if anyone thinks his mind is made up, Luongo turned to Twitter this week in an effort to debunk a report that health issues are soon going to usher in the end of his career.

”The only thing that I don’t really enjoy is when you see something that’s completely fabricated,” Luongo said. ”That’s the part that sometimes you’re not too happy about. But that being said, I’ve been through it many times. I handled it the best way that I could by making a joke out of it, and I’m moving on from there.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL on NBCSN: Canadiens visit Capitals in pivotal game

By Scott BilleckApr 4, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

There’s no shortage of storylines in this one.

Let’s take the Montreal Canadiens, for instance. They could move into a playoff spot with a win. Montreal’s lot in life heading into Thursday’s game has them sitting level on points with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference. Columbus (who also play Thursday) holds the tiebreaker and the keys to the spot, providing they win out.

For Montreal, it’s about keeping the pressure on and bottling some of the resilience and tenacity they showed against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in a 4-2 win. The Habs came back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in the game before scoring twice in the third period to knock off the Atlantic Division leaders. In their previous outing, they beat the Winnipeg Jets, who currently lead the Central Division and now have a chance for a division-leader hat trick against Washington.

If Columbus wins but the Carolina Hurricanes fail to do so in regulation against the New Jersey Devils, the Canadiens would leapfrog them into a playoff spot, too. For Montreal, they could still end up finishing in the first wildcard and a likely Round 1 matchup against these very Capitals.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Speaking of these very Capitals, they can clinch a fourth straight Metropolitan Division crown with a win against the Canadiens.

The Caps are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday, one that snapped a four-game winning streak.

“Certainly it’s nice to see us battle, but there’s no consolation prizes for stuff like that,” defenseman John Carlson said following the game. “We needed to be better earlier, that’s really what it comes down to.”

Washington will be in tough against Carey Price, who’s been sensational over the past month. In his past eight games, he’s gone 6-1-1 with a .933 save percentage. That might not be a problem for Alex Ovechkin, however. He’s got 51 goals this season to pace the league and has one hand on the Rocket Richard trophy, leading Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs by four goals.

And while we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here, we just can’t help it.

Things get very, very interesting if Washington loses in regulation and the New York Islanders pick up two points against the Panthers.

Both the Capitals and the Islanders face each other in the final game of the season for each club. The game would be for the divisional crown, with the Capitals, theoretically on 102 points, and the Islanders on 101.

John Walton (play-by-play) and Joe Micheletti (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

