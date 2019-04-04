More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

NHL Playoff picture after Wednesday: Blues come up short for share of Central lead

By Scott BilleckApr 4, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Thursday’s biggest games.

The St. Louis Blues failed to tie for the Central Division lead after dropping a 4-3 shootout decision to the Chicago Blackhawks. 

Wednesday’s East playoff clinchers

  • None. The Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 4-1 in a game of no importance to the playoff picture.

Wednesday’s West playoff clinchers

  • None. But the St. Louis Blues missed a chance to bring themselves level with the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on 96 spots. The Blues now have 95 after picking up a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago Blackhawks.

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

Senators 4, Rangers 1
Blackhawks 4, Blues 3 (SO)
Ducks 3, Flames 1

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — series clinched

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series clinched
Predators vs. Blues

THURSDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

This means nothing in the playoff race. The Lightning will finish first in the Atlantic Division and the Maple Leafs will finish third. But the Lightning are chasing the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings’ 62 regular-season wins, most in NHL history. The Lightning are on 60 with two games remaining. The math is simple.

Islanders at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Speaking of simple math, a win for the Islanders on Thursday will lock up second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage against whoever they face in the first round. A win will also pull themselves to within one point of the top-seeded Washington Capitals, at least momentarily, with the Capitals also in action Thursday.

Red Wings at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

The Penguins are in a fight to say in the top three of the Metro. The Hurricanes will have an easier matchup (at least on paper) against the New Jersey Devils while Pittsburgh has to contend with the Red Wings, a team that’s won six straight. Third place will be theirs if they beat Detroit and the Hurricanes lose. They could still catch the Islanders for second, too, depending on how the Isles do.

Canadiens at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Montreal desperately needs a win. After pulling out all the stops in a 4-2 victory against the Lightning on Tuesday, they’ll face another still test in the Capitals, who can secure the division crown with a win.

Devils at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

A Hurricanes win will clinch themselves a playoff spot for the first time in nearly a decade. That’s what’s on the line in this one. Win and you’re in.

Flyers at Blues, 8 p.m. ET

With the Blues only picking up a point in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Wednesday, they now need a lot of help from the two teams in from of them, namely Nashville and Winnipeg, to go from last to first by the end of the regular season. That starts with a tough game on Thursday being that it’s on the second half of a back to back.

Canucks at Predators, 8 p.m. ET

The Predators can still win the Central Division but will need some help from the Jets and the Blues. The Predators need Winnipeg to lose somewhere down the line and to win out themselves to take the division crown.

Jets at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

The Jets held a closed-door meeting after a dreadful 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Jets hold the keys to first place and need only to win their two remaining games to book a date with the Dallas Stars. They’ll be in tough against the Avalanche, who can clinch a playoff spot with a point.

Coyotes at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET 

The Coyotes have to win and then they need to hope the Jets can knock off the Avalanche in regulation. That’s the only way they stay alive until Game 82. Arizona has put up one hell of a fight, and they’ll have to put up a bigger one still as they’re likely to be without Darcy Kuemper, who took a stick to the eye on Tuesday.

The Buzzer: Toews dazzles; Tkachuk hits 45

By Scott BilleckApr 4, 2019, 12:58 AM EDT
Three stars

1. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Some thought he was petering out as an elite hockey player in the NHL. Few expected the type of season Toews is having.

Captain Serious scored his career-high 35th goal of the season and added the only goal that mattered in the shootout to push the Blackhawks past the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday Night Hockey. Toews now has a career high in goals and points and needs one assist to make it a career-high hat trick with helper No. 45.

A season for the haters.

2. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators 

The Senators are playing for next year (or perhaps three years down the road), and Tkachuk is set to feature in Ottawa’s lineup for a long time, which is a good thing.

Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to given him 45 points in 69 games in his rookie season. It’s been a trying year in Ottawa on and off the ice, but Tkachuk has been a bright spot.

3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Another goal (his 42nd) and another assist (his 65th) came off the stick of Kane in Chicago’s win.

Kane came into the game with 105 points, one shy of his career-best 106 that he set in 2015-16 when he won the Art Ross. He won’t win that award this season, Nikita Kucherov has that locked up, but Kane’s two points established a new career mark with 107.

Highlights of the night

This is tremendous:

This, too:

Getzlaf can still fake out defenders:

Kane’s sick mitts:

Factoids

Scores

Senators 4, Rangers 1
Blackhawks 4, Blues 3 (SO)
Ducks 3, Flames 1

Blackhawks outlast Blues in shootout win

By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
The chances of the St. Louis Blues going from last place in the National Hockey League just after the New Year began to finish first in the Central Division at regular season’s end took a bit of a hit on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Blues dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Chicago Blackhawks, who were punted from playoff contention a night earlier.

Wednesday’s game on NBCSN was St. Louis’ game-in-hand on the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets. A win would have put them level on 96 points with their two of Central rivals, but they only managed one point to put them on 95 with two games remaining. Essentially, they will need Winnipeg and Nashville to each drop their two remaining games and find wins in their own two remaining to steal the division crown.

Both Nashville and Winnipeg are in action on Thursday.

Jonathan Toews was the start of the show, opening the scoring in the first period off a slick feed from Patrick Kane for his 35th. The goal gave Toews a new career high, surpassing the total of 34 he set 10 years ago.

Toews then scored the only goal of the shootout to give Chicago the win.

Some figured Toews fell off last year after his worst statistical season outside of the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. Instead, the 30-year-old has set a new career high in goals and points and has matched a career mark in assists, needing just one more for the career-high hat trick.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

St. Louis was a stubborn bunch in this game. They trailed 3-1 in the third period thanks to Kane’s 42nd but watched as David Perron brought the game to 3-2 and then Tyler Bozak scored with 38.9 seconds showing on the game clock to force overtime.

Cam Ward got the start for the Blackhawks in what could be his final in the NHL. There’s a thought out there that the 35-year-old could hang ’em up after his 699th NHL appearance.

The start was Ward’s first in a month, with an injury keeping him out of action for a good chunk of that. Still, the veteran backstop turned aside 37 shots in win No. 333 in his 14-year NHL career.

The Blues went with Jake Allen, who made 35 saves. St. Louis plays the second half of a back to back against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, and it’s expected that rookie wonder Jordan Binnington will get the call there.

St. Louis still needs to make sure they get another point, regardless of where they finish, just in case the Dallas Stars win out. Dallas (91 points) could move into third place in the division if everything went right for them and everything went wrong for the Blues.

A final note: Kane set a new career-high in points with 107, eclipsing the 106 that won him the Art Ross in 2015-16.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Blues on Wednesday Night Hockey

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 3, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were 15-18-4 and last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 28-10-4 to become the seventh team since the 1967 expansion – and first in over 20 years – to make the playoffs after ranking last in the entire League at any point after Jan. 1.

Since the Blues are in the hunt for the Central crown, only one team in NHL history has won its division after sitting in last place at any point after its 20th contest: the 2007-08 Capitals, who sat in last place overall through 30 games before claiming the Southeast Division title.

The Blues remarkable turnaround makes Craig Berube a contender for the Jack Adams Award. In case you were wondering, there is precedent for a coach winning the award after taking over midseason – it has happened three times since the inception of the award in 1973-74, most recently by Ken Hitchcock of the Blues.

After rallying to force OT on Monday to keep their season alive, the Blackhawks were officially eliminated on Tuesday by virtue of Colorado’s win over Edmonton. The Oilers led that game 2-0 in the second period, but the Avs scored six unanswered goals to put a firm grasp on the second Wild Card spot. That result also eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.

For Chicago, this now marks two straight years without a playoff appearance, three straight years without a playoff win, and four straight years without a playoff series win.

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Brayden Schenn – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Jaden SchwartzOskar SundqvistDavid Perron
Patrick MaroonTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Zach SanfordIvan BarbashevAlex Steen

Vince DunnAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Carl GunnarssonRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

BLACKHAWKS
Drake CaggiulaJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeBrendan Perlini
Brandon SaadArtem AnisimovJohn Hayden
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerDominik Kahun

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Dennis Gilbert – Brent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Cam Ward

Marchand’s all-around impact driving Bruins’ success

By Adam GretzApr 3, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
One of the many highlights for the Boston Bruins in their 6-2 thumping of the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night was the two points recorded by Brad Marchand to officially put him over the 100-point mark. It is such a big deal because, for one, even with the increase in league-wide offense the past two seasons it is still a milestone that is incredibly rare in today’s NHL.

Also because he is the first Bruins player to do it since Joe Thornton during the 2002-03 season, only the third since 1993 (Adam Oates did it during the 1993-94 season), and only the fifth since 1984.

It is rare for the NHL, and even rarer in Boston.

It also continues what has been an incredible run for Marchand over the past few seasons that has seen him develop into one of the game’s most complete, all-around, and just flat-out dominating players. He is not always (or ever?) mentioned among the league’s elites, but he probably should be.

Because he is. Almost entirely across the board.

The phrase “two-way player” gets thrown around pretty liberally at times and is usually reserved for players that are excellent in one area (offensively or defensively) and maybe above average in the other. Basically, just so you are not completely one-dimensional in your game you can carry the “two-way player” label.

There are only a handful of players in the league that outstanding in both areas, and Marchand has become one of them.

Let’s start by looking at the top-seven forwards in the NHL since the start of the 2006-07 season in goals, points, goals per game, points per game, Corsi percentage (shot attempt-differential), and total shot attempts against per 60 minutes (CA/60).

See if you can spot the trend.

That is Marchand in the top-seven of each category (and often times in the top-five), the only player in the league who can make that claim. As if that is not enough, he is also eighth in total even-strength points, 14th in total power play points, and first in total shorthanded points. There is not a single aspect of the game where he is not among the top-15, and usually top-10, players in the league.

He does everything.

The qualifier that will no doubt get thrown in here is that he spends the bulk of his time playing next to Patrice Bergeron, one of the few players in the NHL who accurately fits the “two-way player” label and is often viewed (and rightfully so) as the engine that drives the Bruins.

It is not wrong to point that out because, let’s be honest, Bergeron is that good, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that he is the one who drives a lot of the possession and shot suppression numbers. When Marchand is a with Bergeron, they are as good (and probably better) than any other duo in the NHL. When they are separated, there are some drops for both of them. Marchand sees a dip in his possession numbers (though it is not a crippling drop as he still posts excellent possessions on his own), while the line sees a significant drop in its ability to produce offense when Marchand is removed from the mix.

And really, I think that might be the simplest way to put all of this: When it comes to the Bruins’ top line (and we haven’t even mentioned David Pastrnak, the third stud player for that group), Bergeron is the one who drives a lot of the shutdown play defensively, while Marchand is the one that drives a lot of the offense.

And for going on three or four seasons now, there have only been a very small handful of players in the NHL who have driven their team’s offense the way Marchand has in Boston.

You may hate him if you’re not a Bruins fan or an opposing player, but you can’t take away from the dominance he has demonstrated over the past few years.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.