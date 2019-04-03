More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Wednesday Night Hockey: Blues defensemen find ways to contribute offensively

By Joey AlfieriApr 3, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blues have found a way to go from being in the basement of the NHL standings to competing for the Central Division title all in the same season. A lot of the credit seems to go to goalie Jordan Binnington, interim head coach Craig Berube, or forward Ryan O'Reilly. All three of those individuals deserve a ton of praise for getting the Blues turned around, but we often ignore the contributions this team gets from their defense.

Heading into Wednesday’s action, the Blues are tied for lead the league (with Carolina) for goals by defesemen. Incredibly enough, St. Louis has three defenders with double-digit goal totals so far. Alex Pietrangelo (13), Vince Dunn (12), and Colton Parayko (10) lead the way in that category. Carl Gunnarsson, Jay Bouwmeester Robert Bortuzzo, Joel Edmundson, and Chris Butler have also combined to find the back of the net 11 times.

“Obviously, you’re not creating those [goals] by yourself,” Dunn said after a game against the Penguins last month, per NHL.com. “The forwards did a great job pressuring them and getting the puck back when we got it in. They found us up high. The [defensemen] got their pucks through.”

It’s no secret that all of the best teams in the Central have high-end defensemen. The Predators are often considered to have the best blue line in the league, while the Jets have Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey and others. We never seem to give the Blues enough credit in that regard. Maybe a division title will change that.

The Blackhawks, who will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row, will look to play spoiler against their division rivals tonight. There’s still a lot on the line for St. Louis, who are within striking distance of the Jets and Predators in the standings. A win of any kind would move the Blues to second place in the division and it would put all three teams at 96 points (the Jets would remain in first place because they have the highest amount of ROW).

“Obviously, it’s been a great run with all the stuff we have (went through) during this year,” winger Vladimir Tarasenko said. “It’s really good and I’m really proud of everyone on this team, how we went from last place in the League. There’s still a lot of stuff to play for. There’s no time to rest and hang on to this success. We need to improve this and keep going.”

Starting tonight, the Blues will finish the season with three games in four nights, but they’ll face three non-playoff teams in Chicago, Philadelphia and Vancouver.

“It’s a special group, it really is…But in no means are they satisfied,” Berube said. “That’s the feeling I get from them and that’s good. They want a lot more.”

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Push for the Playoffs: Blues looking to leap over Predators

By Joey AlfieriApr 3, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

So here we are. There’s only a handful of days left in the season, and the Central Division picture isn’t any clearer than it was a week ago. The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to make it even more cloudy, as they’ll get to play their game in hand on the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators tonight.

If the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion, they’ll tie the Jets and Predators with 96 points, but they’d jump ahead of Nashville because they’d own the tie-breaker (if the Blues win in a shootout, they’d be tied in points and ROW but the Blues have more head-to-head points).

Since their 2-0 loss in Ottawa on Mar. 14, St. Louis has been on a roll. They’ve taken down playoff teams like Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vegas, and Colorado. And, overall, they’ve rattled off seven wins in their last nine contests (7-1-1). Their only regulation loss came against the Rangers in New York.

So, as we mentioned before, a Blues victory tonight would bring all all three of the top Central Division teams at 96 points. The Jets have the most ROW, the Blues would be second and the Predators would be third. After tonight, here’s how each team’s schedule would look:

Jets: Thursday at Colorado, Saturday at Arizona
Blues: Thursday vs. Philadelphia, Saturday vs. Vancouver
Predators: Thursday vs. Vancouver, Saturday vs. Chicago

This division is still very much up for grabs.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Blues at Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)
Flames at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Islanders —  Clinched
Maple Leafs — Clinched
Penguins — 98.9 percent
Hurricanes — 86.4 percent
Blue Jackets — 72.3 percent
Canadiens — 42.4 percent
Flyers — Eliminated
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE 
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Sabres — 9.5 percent
Red Wings — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Flyers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Panthers — 2 percent
Coyotes — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE 
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 125 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 115 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 102 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 100 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE 
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 47 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 43 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 41 goals
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 41 goals

2 Comments
NHL Playoff picture after Tuesday: Canadiens gain crucial ground

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:47 AM EDT
For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Wednesday’s biggest games.

Montreal came up huge, Columbus threw up a dud and the Arizona Coyotes are on life-support. Also, the Western Conference gained some clarity on Tuesday night. 

For some big numbers and highlights, check The Buzzer.

Tuesday’s East playoff clinchers

  • The Boston Bruins locked up home-ice advantage with a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 4-1 loss by the Toronto Maple Leafs at home to the Carolina Hurricanes
  • Speaking of the Hurricanes, they moved into the first wildcard with Columbus’ stumble.
  • The Montreal Canadiens moved into a tie for the second wildcard with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Tuesday’s West playoff clinchers

  • The Dallas Stars clinched with a convincing 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
  • The Minnesota Wild are done, even after an impressive 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. So too are the Chicago Blackhawks. Both teams had their hopes in the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, and well, never put your hope in the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Winnipeg’s loss coupled with Nashville’s win means the Predators are once again tied for top spot in the Central Division. Winnipeg holds the keys to first place if they can win their final two games.
  • The Colorado Avalanche needed a win to keep the Arizona Coyotes at bay and got one. A big one. The Coyotes needed to beat the Los Angeles Kings and they didn’t. They trail the Avs by four points with two games to play.

TUESDAY’S SCORES

Predators 3, Sabres 2
Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2
Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1
Canadiens 4, Lightning 2
Red Wings 4, Penguins 1
Wild 5, Jets 1
Stars 6, Flyers 2
Avalanche 6, Oilers 2
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Kings 3, Coyotes 1

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — series clinched

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series matchup clinched
Predators vs. Blues

WEDNESDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Blues at Blackhawks (8 p.m. on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN)

There’s only one that has any bearing on a race in either conference. The St. Louis Blues can move back into a three-way tie for the uber-up in the air Central Division. The Nashville Predators moved level with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday after the former won and the latter lost. The Blues, with a game in hand and two points behind both teams, can keep things interesting. The Jets still hold the keys to the division as long as they win their final two games. But there are two teams, including the Blues, who are waiting in the wings if they are to slip.

The Buzzer: Lehkonen scores monster goal; Radulov helps Stars clinch

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckApr 3, 2019, 12:41 AM EDT
Three stars

1. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs needed a hero. His name was Artturi.

And the story went like this: Lehkonen had a goal and an assist as the Canadiens beat the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday in a must-win game. Lehkonen scored the game-winner, a goal he basically batted out the air twice in the same sequence.

How big was that goal? Well, given the Columbus Blue Jackets got thumped 6-3 by the Boston Bruins, the Habs moved into a tied for the final wildcard in the East with the Blue Jackets who both sit on 94 points. Both teams have two games left and Columbus holds their destiny in their own hands still, but all the pressure is on CBJ now.

2. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars

Needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, Radulov went out and posted a four-point night, scoring twice and adding two helpers to put a small ‘x’ beside the Stars’ name in the Western Conference Standings.

Radulov scored the game-winner in the second period on the power play.

3. Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

This feels like a culmination star.

Bertuzzi did something on Tuesday night that no one had in the 93-year history of the storied franchise. With two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win for the Red Wings against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bertuzzi recorded his fourth straight three-plus point night, making him the first player in team history to ever do so.

That’s quite the accomplishment given some of the guys (Gordie Howe, namely) who have played for the Red Wings over the years.

Highlights of the night

Esa Lindell with an incredible goal:

This is more of a blunder than a highlight, but Domi has skills like Messi here, despite the own goal:

Indeed, this would have been the save of the year:

Factoids

Scores

Predators 3, Sabres 2
Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 2
Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1
Canadiens 4, Lightning 2
Red Wings 4, Penguins 1
Wild 5, Jets 1
Stars 6, Flyers 2
Avalanche 6, Oilers 2
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Kings 3, Coyotes 1

