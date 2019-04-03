WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Blues on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were 15-18-4 and last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 28-10-4 to become the seventh team since the 1967 expansion – and first in over 20 years – to make the playoffs after ranking last in the entire League at any point after Jan. 1.
Since the Blues are in the hunt for the Central crown, only one team in NHL history has won its division after sitting in last place at any point after its 20th contest: the 2007-08 Capitals, who sat in last place overall through 30 games before claiming the Southeast Division title.
The Blues remarkable turnaround makes Craig Berube a contender for the Jack Adams Award. In case you were wondering, there is precedent for a coach winning the award after taking over midseason – it has happened three times since the inception of the award in 1973-74, most recently by Ken Hitchcock of the Blues.
After rallying to force OT on Monday to keep their season alive, the Blackhawks were officially eliminated on Tuesday by virtue of Colorado’s win over Edmonton. The Oilers led that game 2-0 in the second period, but the Avs scored six unanswered goals to put a firm grasp on the second Wild Card spot. That result also eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.
For Chicago, this now marks two straight years without a playoff appearance, three straight years without a playoff win, and four straight years without a playoff series win.
