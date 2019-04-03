More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Blues on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyApr 3, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were 15-18-4 and last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 28-10-4 to become the seventh team since the 1967 expansion – and first in over 20 years – to make the playoffs after ranking last in the entire League at any point after Jan. 1.

Since the Blues are in the hunt for the Central crown, only one team in NHL history has won its division after sitting in last place at any point after its 20th contest: the 2007-08 Capitals, who sat in last place overall through 30 games before claiming the Southeast Division title.

The Blues remarkable turnaround makes Craig Berube a contender for the Jack Adams Award. In case you were wondering, there is precedent for a coach winning the award after taking over midseason – it has happened three times since the inception of the award in 1973-74, most recently by Ken Hitchcock of the Blues.

After rallying to force OT on Monday to keep their season alive, the Blackhawks were officially eliminated on Tuesday by virtue of Colorado’s win over Edmonton. The Oilers led that game 2-0 in the second period, but the Avs scored six unanswered goals to put a firm grasp on the second Wild Card spot. That result also eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.

For Chicago, this now marks two straight years without a playoff appearance, three straight years without a playoff win, and four straight years without a playoff series win.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Brayden Schenn – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Jaden SchwartzOskar SundqvistDavid Perron
Patrick MaroonTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Zach SanfordIvan BarbashevAlex Steen

Vince DunnAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Carl GunnarssonRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

BLACKHAWKS
Drake CaggiulaJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeBrendan Perlini
Brandon SaadArtem AnisimovJohn Hayden
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerDominik Kahun

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Dennis Gilbert – Brent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Cam Ward

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Marchand’s all-around impact driving Bruins’ success

By Adam GretzApr 3, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
3 Comments

One of the many highlights for the Boston Bruins in their 6-2 thumping of the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night was the two points recorded by Brad Marchand to officially put him over the 100-point mark. It is such a big deal because, for one, even with the increase in league-wide offense the past two seasons it is still a milestone that is incredibly rare in today’s NHL.

Also because he is the first Bruins player to do it since Joe Thornton during the 2002-03 season, only the third since 1993 (Adam Oates did it during the 1993-94 season), and only the fifth since 1984.

It is rare for the NHL, and even rarer in Boston.

It also continues what has been an incredible run for Marchand over the past few seasons that has seen him develop into one of the game’s most complete, all-around, and just flat-out dominating players. He is not always (or ever?) mentioned among the league’s elites, but he probably should be.

Because he is. Almost entirely across the board.

The phrase “two-way player” gets thrown around pretty liberally at times and is usually reserved for players that are excellent in one area (offensively or defensively) and maybe above average in the other. Basically, just so you are not completely one-dimensional in your game you can carry the “two-way player” label.

There are only a handful of players in the league that outstanding in both areas, and Marchand has become one of them.

Let’s start by looking at the top-seven forwards in the NHL since the start of the 2006-07 season in goals, points, goals per game, points per game, Corsi percentage (shot attempt-differential), and total shot attempts against per 60 minutes (CA/60).

See if you can spot the trend.

That is Marchand in the top-seven of each category (and often times in the top-five), the only player in the league who can make that claim. As if that is not enough, he is also eighth in total even-strength points, 14th in total power play points, and first in total shorthanded points. There is not a single aspect of the game where he is not among the top-15, and usually top-10, players in the league.

He does everything.

The qualifier that will no doubt get thrown in here is that he spends the bulk of his time playing next to Patrice Bergeron, one of the few players in the NHL who accurately fits the “two-way player” label and is often viewed (and rightfully so) as the engine that drives the Bruins.

It is not wrong to point that out because, let’s be honest, Bergeron is that good, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that he is the one who drives a lot of the possession and shot suppression numbers. When Marchand is a with Bergeron, they are as good (and probably better) than any other duo in the NHL. When they are separated, there are some drops for both of them. Marchand sees a dip in his possession numbers (though it is not a crippling drop as he still posts excellent possessions on his own), while the line sees a significant drop in its ability to produce offense when Marchand is removed from the mix.

And really, I think that might be the simplest way to put all of this: When it comes to the Bruins’ top line (and we haven’t even mentioned David Pastrnak, the third stud player for that group), Bergeron is the one who drives a lot of the shutdown play defensively, while Marchand is the one that drives a lot of the offense.

And for going on three or four seasons now, there have only been a very small handful of players in the NHL who have driven their team’s offense the way Marchand has in Boston.

You may hate him if you’re not a Bruins fan or an opposing player, but you can’t take away from the dominance he has demonstrated over the past few years.

MORE:
McDavid, Marchand, Gritty top 2019 NHLPA Player Poll
Bruins’ Marchand picked quite the time to do the Conor McGregor strut
‘A master troll job’: Leafs GM enjoyed Marchand’s Tweet on Marner’s next contract

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Malkin nearing return for Penguins, Letang still ‘day-to-day’

By Adam GretzApr 3, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

After failing to clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, the Pittsburgh Penguins will get another chance at it on Thursday when they return home.

They might be getting a little additional help for that game as well.

Superstar center Evgeni Malkin, who has been sidelined since March 16 with an upper-body injury he sustained when he was cross-checked by St. Louis Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is officially a game-time decision for Thursday’s game.

Malkin said on Wednesday that his plan all along was to try and play in the final two games of the regular season.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” said Malkin when assessing his availability. “If I feel fine, I’ll have a chance to play. I’ll be ready.”

It will be a welcome sight for the Penguins whenever he returns. While they have managed to keep collecting points in the standings (they are 4-2-2 without him) the offense has dried up considerably, scoring just 18 goals in the past eight games. They managed just one on Tuesday night in Detroit. The top line, led by Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, has gone cold, and without Malkin to center the second line a lot of the pressure has fallen on the bottom-six to get some timely goals. And while they have been able to do that in recent games the Penguins still need their two big lines to be rolling if they are going to have a chance. Getting Malkin back will certainly help that.

Malkin has 71 points in 66 games this season for the Penguins.

The Penguins need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot.

After playing Detroit on Thursday, their regular season finale is against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Making things even more complicated for the Penguins in recent weeks is that Malkin is not the only key injury they are dealing with.

Kris Letang, the team’s top defensemen, has also been sidelined and remains out of the lineup after briefly returning for three games in mid-March. He confirmed on Wednesday that the injury he is dealing with is related to the one that sidelined him in February and that he did not feel right when he initially returned. At this point he is still listed as “day-to-day.”

Brian Dumoulin, Letang’s regular partner on the top defense pairing, is also currently sidelined. He, too, is listed as being “day-to-day.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Report: NHL, NHLPA agree not to change playoff format

By Adam GretzApr 3, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
8 Comments

The NHL’s current playoff format is reportedly sticking around, at least for one more season.

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to extend the format, as well as the current divisional alignment, for one more year. Even though it will continue to be a talking point, the earliest possible change to the format will not be until the 2020-21 season, if one even happens.

The NHL has used the current divisional format since the 2013-14 season.

It is set up so the top-three teams in each division are automatically in the playoffs, while the remaining two spots in each conference are Wild Card teams. The division winners play the Wild Card teams in Round 1, while the second and third place teams face each other.

It is a format designed to create and focus on rivalries, which it absolutely does and has given us some amazing early round matchups in recent years.

Critics of the format, however, don’t like that it can often times guarantee that a top-team in the league gets eliminated in the first-or second-round depending on the strength of the division the play in.

Last year, for example, Nashville and Winnipeg, the teams with the two best records in the league, ended up meeting in Round 2. It was a similar story the year before when Pittsburgh and Washington met in the second round.

This year, Boston and Toronto (the third and fifth best records at the moment) are slated to meet in Round 1, with the winner possibly having to play Tampa Bay (the best team in the league) in round two if it wins its first round series.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos was one of the players that recently questioned the format.

“It is what it is,” said Stamkos, via TSN. “It has been that way for a while now. You’re going to have to beat the best teams to win anyways whether it’s the first round or the conference finals. I understand where they’re coming from from a marketing perspective, wanting to get some rivalries early on, but I think from a perspective of what you’re grinding 82 games for during a season is to finish as high as you can so you can have that advantage come playoffs.”

“I don’t think that’s an advantage to Toronto or Boston to be, what could be the top three teams in the whole league from one division, and then to have to play that team in the first round. I don’t think that’s right, and saying that you saw what [Pittsburgh] and [Washington] had to deal with for the last couple years. It is what it is. You can’t change it now, but I don’t think it’s the most fair in terms of why you play and the advantage you’re supposed to have come playoff time.”

It might not be ideal to have a top team go out early, but there are some fantastic possibilities for Round 1 matchups this season (Boston-Toronto is a given, as is San Jose-Vegas, and both should be amazing; Nashville-Winnipeg is also possibility) that are going to be incredible to watch.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Jets’ Laine evolves from sublime scorer to all-around player

Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

Patrik Laine tossed sports drinks to his teammates in the locker room and received plenty of barbs in return.

Laine led the Winnipeg Jets with 44 goals last season, but on this day in practice he was on the losing end of a breakaway competition and became the water boy.

”I don’t want to waste my goals on a breakaway game,” Laine said as he chirped back.

With 30 goals and 50 points in 79 games, Laine hasn’t had a bad year offensively even amid long stretches of low production. He has had goal droughts of five, six, 12 and 15 games. But at 20 years old in his third NHL season, the Finnish winger has rounded out his game beyond being a sublime scorer and evolved into the kind of player who could contribute to another long playoff run for Winnipeg.

”I believe Patty is going to be a power forward,” coach Paul Maurice said. ”He’s going to become a very powerful man down low. For sure, what happens is you get these guys come in with this extreme talent and you kind of expect it to bleed into all parts of the game, they should be able to do everything well. Well nobody does at 18, 19 and 20. It takes time for them to build their game.”

The second pick in the 2016 draft behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews, Laine scored 80 goals in his first two seasons in North America on smaller ice than he was used to, and it looked like it came so easy.

When it suddenly didn’t, Laine learned quickly he had to work to compensate in other aspects of the game.

”There’s always going to be times when you’re not scoring, but still that’s not the full game,” he said. ”There’s still 17 minutes you need to play pretty much without the puck. There’s obviously those small things that we need to do well as a team that everybody in this locker room appreciates. So you’ve just got to do those things when you’re not scoring and you’ve got to do that all the times.”

That is music to a coach’s ears. Maurice understands the comparisons between Laine and a young Alex Ovechkin. He also knows even the most offensively gifted players struggle early in their careers to figure out how to do other things. Maurice can see progress from Laine just by how hard he works on the ice.

”It’s because Patty’s played way harder 5-on-5,” Maurice said. ”No amateur player comes in usually with an offensive bent and has any idea of how hard you have to play to play against the other team’s best. They spend some time and then they go, ‘OK, the top two lines on every team are completely different in some ways than the bottom two lines, the set of D I’ve got to play against.’ It takes them a while to learn the pace they have to play at.”

It also takes time to grow physically and mentally. General manager Kevin Chevelayoff understands the talent Laine brought to the NHL as a teenager and also the idea that improvement doesn’t happen overnight.

”He’s filling out from a hockey standpoint, but he’s also getting stronger,” Cheveldayoff said. ”He’s still not as physically mature as some of the older players. As that rounds out, I just think his game is really going to define itself even more.”

The definition in Laine’s game and the work ethic, teammates say, comes from captain Blake Wheeler and alternate captain Mark Scheifele. Winnipeg’s two All-Stars don’t have the same raw talent or the wicked shot of Laine, but their examples have rubbed off on him.

”Both great leaders, have tremendous work ethic, understand the game very well,” veteran forward Matt Hendricks said. ”Patty really wants to be an all-around great hockey player. He’s always talking to them about where he could be or what he could do differently to help the team game as well as help them produce offensively.”

Part of Laine’s on-the-job lesson has been appreciating the challenge of facing top defenders each game. Being the focal point of a defensive game plan is nothing new, but seeing that affect his numbers at the NHL level spurred Laine to figure out how to contribute when the puck’s not going in the net.

”It’s always tough, but then you start thinking about all of the other things more and what can I do better and how can I get more chances and still play good defense,” Laine said. ”Playing good defense is going to win you championships. I know that. You can win a lot of games by good offense, but in the long run, you’re going to win more with good defense.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports