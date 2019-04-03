Push for the Playoffs: Blues looking to leap over Predators

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

So here we are. There’s only a handful of days left in the season, and the Central Division picture isn’t any clearer than it was a week ago. The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to make it even more cloudy, as they’ll get to play their game in hand on the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators tonight.

If the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion, they’ll tie the Jets and Predators with 96 points, but they’d jump ahead of Nashville because they’d own the tie-breaker (if the Blues win in a shootout, they’d be tied in points and ROW but the Blues have more head-to-head points).

Since their 2-0 loss in Ottawa on Mar. 14, St. Louis has been on a roll. They’ve taken down playoff teams like Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vegas, and Colorado. And, overall, they’ve rattled off seven wins in their last nine contests (7-1-1). Their only regulation loss came against the Rangers in New York.

So, as we mentioned before, a Blues victory tonight would bring all all three of the top Central Division teams at 96 points. The Jets have the most ROW, the Blues would be second and the Predators would be third. After tonight, here’s how each team’s schedule would look:

— Jets: Thursday at Colorado, Saturday at Arizona

— Blues: Thursday vs. Philadelphia, Saturday vs. Vancouver

— Predators: Thursday vs. Vancouver, Saturday vs. Chicago

This division is still very much up for grabs.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Blues at Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Stream)

Flames at Ducks, 10:30 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche

Jets vs. Stars

Blues vs. Predators

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Islanders — Clinched

Maple Leafs — Clinched

Penguins — 98.9 percent

Hurricanes — 86.4 percent

Blue Jackets — 72.3 percent

Canadiens — 42.4 percent

Flyers — Eliminated

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — Clinched

Golden Knights — Clinched

Stars — Clinched

Avalanche — 97.7 percent

Coyotes — 2.3 percent

Wild — Eliminated

Blackhawks — Eliminated

Oilers — Eliminated

Canucks — Eliminated

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Sabres — 9.5 percent

Red Wings — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Ducks — 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Flyers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 2 percent

Coyotes — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 125 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 115 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 102 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 100 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 47 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 43 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 41 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 41 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.