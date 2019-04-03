PHT Morning Skate: O’Reilly’s Hart case; Doughty ready for season to end

• The Ryan O'Reilly trade is looking worse by the day for the Buffalo Sabres. (Buffalo News)
• Speaking of O’Reilly, a case for him to be in the mix for the Hart Trophy. (St. Louis Game-Time).
• Sergei Bobrovsky is doing everything he can to get the Columbus Blue Jackets into the playoffs. (TSN)
• Brad Marchand became the first Bruin to hit the 100-point mark in almost 18 years. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
• What does the future of the Montreal Canadiens look like between the pipes? They’re pretty deep behind Carey Price. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)
• Team USA coach John Wroblewski believes that Flyers prospect Joel Farabee can be in the NHL on opening night next season. (NBC Sports Philly)
• Why the Tampa Bay Lightning should consider trading for Hurricanes prospect Adam Fox. (Raw Charge)
• Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers don’t seem to be on the same path right now. (New York Post)
• Cale Makar could give the Avalanche a nice boost before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Mile High Hockey)
• Not many teams win the Stanley Cup and the Presidents’ Trophy in the same year. (The Hockey News)
• Troy Terry will miss the rest of the regular season because of a leg injury. (OC Register)
• Marc Crawford will be in the mix for the Senators coaching vacancy this offseason. (Ottawa Citizen)
• Andreas Athanasiou has made a positive impact on the Red Wings this season. (Winging it in Motown)
• Drew Doughty just wants the Kings’ season to be over. (Sportsnet)
• Scott Barney is now the permanent head coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (CBC)
• The Dallas Stars aren’t shy about using technology behind the bench. (NHL.com)
• The Islanders need their power play to get going before the start of the playoffs. (The Sports Daily)
• Would a 2019 Team North America beat a 2016 Team North America? ESPN tackles that question.
• Puck Junk gives us five coaches that could be fired. (Puck Junk)
• What are the Philadelphia Flyers’ standards? (NBC Sports Philly)
• The American International College hockey program took some serious steps forward this year. (Scotty Wazz)
