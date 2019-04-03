PHT Morning Skate: O’Reilly’s Hart case; Doughty ready for season to end

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Ryan O'Reilly trade is looking worse by the day for the Buffalo Sabres. (Buffalo News)

• Speaking of O’Reilly, a case for him to be in the mix for the Hart Trophy. (St. Louis Game-Time).

• Sergei Bobrovsky is doing everything he can to get the Columbus Blue Jackets into the playoffs. (TSN)

• Brad Marchand became the first Bruin to hit the 100-point mark in almost 18 years. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• What does the future of the Montreal Canadiens look like between the pipes? They’re pretty deep behind Carey Price. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Team USA coach John Wroblewski believes that Flyers prospect Joel Farabee can be in the NHL on opening night next season. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Why the Tampa Bay Lightning should consider trading for Hurricanes prospect Adam Fox. (Raw Charge)

• Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers don’t seem to be on the same path right now. (New York Post)

• Cale Makar could give the Avalanche a nice boost before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Mile High Hockey)

• Not many teams win the Stanley Cup and the Presidents’ Trophy in the same year. (The Hockey News)

• Troy Terry will miss the rest of the regular season because of a leg injury. (OC Register)

• Marc Crawford will be in the mix for the Senators coaching vacancy this offseason. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Andreas Athanasiou has made a positive impact on the Red Wings this season. (Winging it in Motown)

• Drew Doughty just wants the Kings’ season to be over. (Sportsnet)

• Scott Barney is now the permanent head coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (CBC)

• The Dallas Stars aren’t shy about using technology behind the bench. (NHL.com)

• The Islanders need their power play to get going before the start of the playoffs. (The Sports Daily)

• Would a 2019 Team North America beat a 2016 Team North America? ESPN tackles that question.

• Puck Junk gives us five coaches that could be fired. (Puck Junk)

• What are the Philadelphia Flyers’ standards? (NBC Sports Philly)

• The American International College hockey program took some serious steps forward this year. (Scotty Wazz)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.