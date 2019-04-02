More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets eye playoff berth vs. Bruins

By Sean Leahy Apr 2, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blue Jackets are seeking their third straight playoff berth as John Tortorella, who was hired seven games into the 2015-16 season after the team started 0-7-0, looks to lead Columbus to their first-ever playoff series win, should they make it. A Columbus win over Boston and a Montreal loss in regulation to Tampa will get them in.

Columbus entered the NHL in the 2000-01 season and made the playoffs just twice in their first 15 seasons. The Blue Jackets are the only team in the league that has never won a playoff series.

The Blue Jackets enter this game riding a five-game win streak, having outscored their opponents 24-4. Prior to this run, Columbus had dropped three straight before a 5-0 win against Vancouver to end a four-game road trip started their current run.

The Bruins recorded a point in 19 consecutive games from Jan. 29 to March 9 (15-0-4) and more recently had their 12-game home win streak snapped on Saturday against Florida. They come in having lost two straight after falling at Detroit on Sunday – a game in which they led 3-2 in the third before being outscored 4-0 in the final period to lose 6-3.

Brad Marchand scored again on Sunday adding to his career high point total which now stands at 98 this season (leads team/fifth in NHL). He’s put up his fourth straight 30-goal season (35 – second on team) and since his goal against Detroit was when the Bruins were shorthanded, he passed Rick Middleton for the franchise record with his 26th all-time shorthanded goal.

Bruins leading goal-scorer David Pastrnak (36 goals) recently returned after missing 16 games with a thumb injury suffered when he fell leaving a sponsorship dinner. He’s picked up right where he left off with 11 points (5G-6A) in seven games since returning including a hat trick three games ago against the Rangers.

What: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets
Where: Nationwide Arena
When: Tuesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Blue Jackets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid Krejci – Carson Kuhlman
Marcus JohanssonCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

BLUE JACKETS
Artemi PanarinMatt DucheneCam Atkinson
Ryan DzingelPierre-Luc DuboisJosh Anderson
Boone JennerAlexander WennbergOliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon DubinskyRiley NashNick Foligno

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Markus NutivaaraDavid Savard
Scott HarringtonDean Kukan

Starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick.

Capitals’ Kempny done for season with torn hamstring

By Adam Gretz Apr 2, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
If the Washington Capitals are going to go repeat as Stanley Cup champions they are going to have to do it without the services of defenseman Michal Kempny.

The team announced on Tuesday that Kempny will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring. He is looking at a four-to-six month recovery time. Kempny was injured in a March 20 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Capitals acquired Kempny just before the 2017-18 NHL trade deadline for a third-round draft pick in a move that, at the time, probably slid under the radar. But he would quickly become a key part of their defense and appeared in all 24 playoff games, scoring two goals and adding three assists on the team’s run to a championship.

Prior to his injury this season he had taken on an even bigger role with the Capitals and had seen his ice-time increase to nearly 20 minutes per night while playing alongside John Carlson on the team’s top defense pair. The Capitals outscored teams by a 58-39 margin and controlled more than 52 percent of the shot attempts in more than 800 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time with that duo on the ice (data via Natural Stat Trick).

Kempny finishes his 2018-19 season with six goals and 19 assists in 71 games.

The Capitals addressed their blue line again at the trade deadline this year with a similar move, acquiring Nick Jensen from the Detroit Red Wings.

With Kempny now done for the season that acquisition takes on even more importance.

With two games remaining on their regular season schedule entering play on Tuesday, the Capitals are looking to secure what would be their fourth consecutive Metropolitan Division title.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What’s in store for Wild after disappointing season?

By Adam Gretz Apr 2, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild need a miracle.

Without one over the next five days, their season is going to come to a bitterly disappointing end that not only snaps the team’s six-year run of consecutive postseason appearances, but also spoils the guarantee from coach Bruce Boudreau that the team would, in fact, make the playoffs.

What has to make this season so disappointing for Minnesota is where the team was coming from the previous two years, and just how wide open the playoff race in the Western Conference turned out to be.

You may not have looked at the Wild as one league’s top teams before this season, but keep in mind only three teams in the NHL recorded more points than Minnesota’s 207 during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, while they topped the 100-point mark in three of the past four individual seasons. It may have never resulted in a meaningful playoff run, but the Wild were always good enough to matter, even if they weren’t quite good enough to actually do anything that would make them stand out come playoff time.

Add in the fact that the second wild card team in the West is likely to finish with one of the lowest point totals any playoff team has had in the salary cap era and it is kind of stunning that this team is almost certainly going to fall short, even when you take into account the injuries that have sidelined Mathew Dumba and Mikko Koivu for most of the season.

They should still be better than this.

That is almost certainly going to lead to more changes for an organization that has already undergone significant change over the past year.

The first big question is probably going to be the fate of Boudreau, and given the circumstances it is worth wondering if he is coaching his final games in Minnesota this week.

Anytime you have a team that will (again, barring a miracle) be now going four consecutive years without a postseason series win, and is likely to miss the playoffs by regressing by nearly 20 points in the standings, the job security of that coach, no matter their credentials in the league, is going to be in question. That is especially true when the team in question has a new general manager (Paul Fenton) that is almost certainly going to be looking for an excuse to bring in their own coach.

Realistically speaking, it is going to be awfully difficult for the Wild to find a better coach than the one they have now (unless they can convince Joel Quenneville to take their job, if it becomes available) so there is definitely going to be a risk there if that is the direction they go. And that is a concern.

But no matter who the coach is the future of the franchise is going to come down to the players Fenton and his staff are able to assemble.

And that is where the real red flag should be for Wild fans.

In his first full season as general manager Fenton dramatically overhauled the core of the team by trading Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund in an effort to get younger. That also seems to have been the only primary objective because there is not much to suggest the team got better as a result of that sequence of trades.

The early returns, especially in the case of Niederreiter (traded straight up to Carolina for Victor Rask), are looking … poor.

It is not necessarily the results of the trades that is most concerning right now, but the process behind them.

In all three trades the Wild were trading core players, all of whom still had term remaining on their contracts beyond this season (meaning the Wild shouldn’t have felt pressure to trade them when they did), at what was arguably their lowest possible values.

If you are going to trade such significant players you need to make sure you are maximizing the return of that asset as best you can, and there is plenty of objective evidence to argue that the Wild did no such thing.

You don’t need to dig very far to see just how concerning the thought process was in these moves.

At the time of their trades, all of Niederreiter, Coyle and Granlund were stuck in down years that could probably best be described as unlucky.

Niederreiter, a proven 25-goal scorer that plays a heck of a two-way game and can drive possession, was getting just 14 minutes of ice-time and had what was the second-lowest PDO of his career (PDO simply being the sum of a player’s on-ice shooting percentage and save-percentage during 5-on-5 play). Everything about his season and his career should have indicated that he was due to bounce back at some point, whether it was this season or next season. The bounce back began almost as soon as he arrived in Carolina where he has been one of the Hurricanes’ best and most productive players. He looks like the player he has always been, and one that the Wild could absolutely use both this season and in future seasons.

In return for that, the Wild received Victor Rask  who is roughly the same age as Niederreiter, with a lesser resume in the NHL, and a career that seems to be trending in the wrong direction.

It was the same situation for Granlund, a forward that scored at a 70-point pace over the previous two seasons and was one of the few difference-makers the team had at forward.

And while the return for Granlund (Kevin Fiala, a long-time favorite of Fenton going back to his days as Nashville’s assistant general manager) looks better than the return for Niederreiter, it’s still worth wondering how much better it makes the team in the long-run.

The only trade that is looking overly promising at the moment and could be a decent upgrade is the Coyle for Ryan Donato swap.

Given that almost all of the Wild’s roster is still under team control for the foreseeable future (Koivu, Eric Fehr, Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, J.T. Brown, and Jared Spurgeon are the only players eligible for unrestricted free agency over the next two years) it is almost a given that any other significant overhaul of the roster is going to have to come through trades, and the early look into his process there is, again, concerning.

If the Wild are going to turn things around in the short-term they are going to need to see significant steps from young players like Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, and Joel Eriksson Ek, while also hoping that Fenton and his staff gambled correctly on the likes of Fiala and Donato and don’t continue to sell core players at their lowest value.

Without any of that that it’s hard to see better days being on the horizon for the Wild.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds

NWHL
Associated Press Apr 2, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
The National Women’s Hockey League is moving swiftly to expand to Toronto and Montreal following the demise of its Canadian-based rival.

NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan told The Associated Press on Tuesday the league’s board had approved an investment plan to establish teams in Canada’s two largest cities for the start of next season. Rylan also said her league has received a commitment from the NHL that will make it one of the NWHLs biggest financial sponsors.

The decision by the U.S.-based NWHL to cross the border and expand from five teams to seven comes on just two days after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League abruptly announced it will cease operations by May 1 due to financial issues. The CWHL had four teams in Canada, one in suburban Boston and a sixth in China, and its decision after 12 seasons was seen as a major blow to the sport.

”The news definitely came as a shock to us on Sunday morning, but it was obvious that we needed to do what we could to provide for those players to have a place to play this fall,” Rylan said by phone. ”The focus of ours was to figure out a solution for Canada first, and we’re fortunate we were able to do that pretty quickly here.”

Rylan said the expansion decision and NHL’s increased backing weren’t exactly connected. She instead views the NHL’s increased financial support as ”an endorsement of our business and the brands that we’re growing.”

Rylan did not reveal how much additional money the NWHL will receive above the NHL’s $50,000 previous annual commitment. The NHL also contributed $50,000 to support the CWHL.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the league has increased its financial support. Daly, however, cautioned the additional support doesn’t change the NHL’s position in fully backing a women’s pro sports league.

Daly referred to what he wrote on Sunday in response to the CWHL’s collapse.

”We recognize the importance of women having options to play the game at the professional level. If those options were to become unavailable in the future, we would certainly consider doing what’s necessary to fill that void,” Daly wrote. ”But that’s not the case currently.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman previously told The AP he was hesitant about the league assuming control of the CWHL or NWHL or both because, as he put it, ”we don’t believe in their models.” At the time, he emphasized the importance of starting with a clean slate.

The CWHL operated liked Major League Soccer by owning each of its teams, except for the one based in Shenzhen, China. Starting in 2017-18, it began paying player salaries ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 out of a total budget of $3.7 million. The NWHL has relied on private investors and was the first to pay players a salary.

The shifting fortunes for pro women’s hockey in its hotbed of North America has come with most of the world’s top players in Finland for the world championships, which open on Thursday. Many players tweeted their disappointment on Sunday and Canada’s national team issued a statement Tuesday.

”We are disappointed and shocked to learn of the CWHL’s plan to shut down league operations,” the team said. ”There are many unanswered questions about the future, but we will continue to create dialogue with our teammates, fellow players and leagues. Our priority as players is to move forward and advance the game at all levels, and to ensure female hockey players have a viable league for the future.”

Rylan previously had merger discussions with CWHL officials in a bid to form one North American league rather than have two leagues competing for the same pool of sponsorship money and investor backing.

With the CWHL ceasing operations, Rylan said she can now work to fulfilling the vision she had when establishing the NWHL in 2015.

”A lot of stakeholders and brands have been hesitant to invest in women’s hockey because there was a decision to make before, the CWHL or NWHL,” Rylan said.

”And now there’s no decision,” she added. ”We are the league to do business with and we are continuing conversations and exploring conversation, and eager to accept that business this offseason.”

Without going into detail, Rylan didn’t rule out the possibility of adding more expansion teams before the start of next season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watson to return to Predators for first time since suspension

Associated Press Apr 2, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson is returning to the lineup for the first time since he was suspended by the NHL more than two months ago for alcohol abuse.

Coach Peter Laviolette announced Watson will play in Nashville’s game Tuesday night in Buffalo. The decision comes two days after Watson was recalled from the minors, where he scored four goals in two games with AHL Milwaukee.

Watson has missed 27 games since being suspended on Jan. 29. He entered the second stage of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program because of what the NHL and the players’ union described as ”ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

Watson began the season serving an 18-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. His girlfriend issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident in the parking lot of a gas station.

Nashville has three games remaining and entered the final week of the regular season in a three-way race to win the Central Division title.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports