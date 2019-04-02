More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Getty Images

The Buzzer: More ludicrous numbers for Kucherov, Lightning

By James O'BrienApr 2, 2019, 1:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

You could probably give the overall nod to Yanni Gourde. While Kucherov’s three points were all assists, Gourde got to three with two goals and one assist.

But Kucherov’s larger accomplishments demand the greater mention. With these three points, Kucherov somehow has 125 points in 2018-19, with three games to spare. Lightning coach Jon Cooper will need to weigh allowing Kucherov to chase new highs with the lure of rest, as the Bolts have locked up everything for … a while now.

Kucherov’s 125 points ties Joe Thornton‘s 125 from 2005-06 for the best point total since the NHL began using a salary cap (you know, after the full season lost in 2004-05, grumble grumble). You have to go back to Jaromir Jagr’s 1998-99 season, when Jagr scored 127 points in 81 games, to find a higher total that 125 points.

So, sorry, Yanni, but that no-look assist was better than a Night at the Acropolis.

2. Aleksander Barkov

Kucherov wasn’t the only Russian star who hit some gaudy numbers on Monday, although Barkov’s are a bit more specific — and Barkov can only celebrate so much, as his Panthers finish another season without the playoffs, and with little motivation beyond being spoilers.

(Granted, they went almost down to the wire in 2017-18.)

Barkov collected three assists as the Panthers denied the Capitals a chance to lock down the Metropolitan Division title. Those three assists push Barkov’s point total to 94. That’s not just a career-high for Barkov; it also ties the most points generated by a Panthers player, as Pavel Bure hit 94 in just 74 games in 1999-200. (No, your young[er?] eyes weren’t lying to you; Jagr and Bure really were amazing.)

Barkov’s been underrated long enough that most casual fans know that he’s a big deal, but it’s still a sin that he’s only played beyond game 82 once in his already-impressive career.

3. Dylan Strome

Strome’s been a big reason why Chicago has been able to keep their playoff hopes – faint or not – alive, as he’s been tremendous since being traded from the Coyotes. The third pick of the 2015 NHL Draft scored two goals and one assist for three points, helping the Blackhawks push the Winnipeg Jets to overtime before the Jets eventually won.

This pushes Strome to 19 goals and 54 points in 75 games, with 48 of those points coming in his 55 points with the Blackhawks.

Considering how people were wondering if Strome might be a bust, this is a comforting trend for player and the Blackhawks, even if they’re just about certain to fall short of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Highlights of the Night

Kevin Hayes scored the overtime game-winner for the Jets against the Blackhawks, and it was pretty sweet. This is Hayes’ first OT goal at the NHL level, by the way.

That Gourde assist to Brayden Point:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 5, Capitals 3
Devils 4, Rangers 2
Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
Lightning 5, Senators 2
Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)
Jets 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1
Flames 7, Kings 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues get big win, but Avalanche gain a crucial point

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Few things have come easily for the Avalanche lately, and the Blues didn’t exactly budge against them on Monday night. So, while Colorado obviously would’ve preferred to win against St. Louis, getting a “charity point” was very, very important.

The Blues generated a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage in the first period, but only managed a 1-0 lead. The Avalanche pushed back in the second and beyond, yet when Vladimir Tarasenko made it 2-0 just 14 seconds into the third period, it looked like there would be a big win for the Blues — and, indirectly, the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado stayed scrappy, however, and managed to push the game into overtime and then a shootout, with the Blues ultimately coming out on top 3-2 (SO).

A few players stood out for both sides.

  • Each goalie was fantastic. Philipp Grubauer made plenty of tough saves, particularly when the Blues were skating circles around his Avs, and he’s been clutch for Colorado during a time when they’ve really struggled to score goals.
  • Gabriel Landeskog was able to return to action earlier than his injury recovery window indicated, and he’s carved out vital points for the team he captains. Landeskog collected an assist in Colorado’s shootout win against Arizona, and then scored a goal and assisted on the last-minute tying goal by Alexander Kerfoot:
  • Jordan Binnington remains a rock in net for the Blues, stopping 26 out of 28 shots.
  • The Blues are getting great efforts up and down their lineup, making them a sometimes-relentless opponent.
  • Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout against his former team:

With this win, the Blues now have 94 points in 79 games played, keeping them in the running as they jockey for position with the Jets and Predators for the Central Division title, or at least home-ice advantage in the first round. Monday might have been their toughest remaining test of the regular season, as the Blues’ final three opponents all are located outside of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche have a tougher haul going forward, and the Coyotes pose a threat to their playoff positioning:

WC 2: Avalanche – 86 points with three games remaining, 34 regulation/OT wins.

Ninth: Coyotes – 84 points with three games remaining, 34 ROW.

It’s been a grind for the Avs, and their work clearly isn’t done yet, but finding a way to get points on nights like these might ultimately make up the difference between missing the playoffs or playing beyond game 82.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Tavares gets some revenge on Islanders, fans at Nassau

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

“Living well is the best revenge,” and John Tavares has been doing his part with a strong first season as a member of the Maple Leafs. He got a little direct revenge against the Islanders and their heckling fans on Monday, though.

John Tavares didn’t just set a new career-high for points with 87 when he scored a goal against his former team, beefing up what was already a career-high for goals to 46. That tally ended up being the game-winner, as the Maple Leafs beat the Islanders 2-1.

(You can see the goal, and understandably bummed out Islanders fans, in the video above.)

That milestone moment helped the Maple Leafs clinch a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It also greatly hindered the Islanders’ chances of winning the Metropolitan Division, although the Washington Capitals failed to clinch that, as they lost 5-3 to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Really, that might have been TOO MUCH STORYLINE, as Tavares spiting Islanders fan already ranks as a lot. TSN’s Karen Shilton points out that Tavares now has a goal against every team in the NHL, as if we needed a reminder that he’s been a dominant player.

Now, it’s not accurate to say that anyone’s had the “last laugh” here. The Maple Leafs could very well face the Islanders in a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if not, each team plans on remaining in the picture for years to come. So, instead, this is another chapter in what’s become a juicy, if not always particularly mature, story.

This result sets another series in stone: the Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in the first round once again, with Boston looking almost certain to hold home-ice advantage.

In other news from this game, it seemed like Auston Matthews was shaken up after blocking a shot, but he was able to remain in the contest, so the Maple Leafs seemed to dodge a bullet.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Avs’ Zadorov delivers ugly hit on Blues’ Maroon

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Avalanche – Blues is a game between two Central Division teams with significant stakes for both sides, so it isn’t too surprising to see some moments of nastiness.

Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov received a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking St. Louis forward Patrick Maroon, and as you can see from the video above, it was pretty ugly. In fact, It wouldn’t be surprising if the league takes another look at it.

The Blues didn’t score on the ensuing power play, but St. Louis dominated the early proceedings nonetheless. They managed a 1-0 lead (with another would-be goal canceled out by an offside review), and kept Colorado from registering a shot on goal for most of the period. St. Louis ended up generating a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage overall through the opening frame, so Colorado’s lucky to only be down by one goal.

The game is on NBCSN on Monday night, so see if Colorado can get something going against the smothering Blues.

[WATCH LIVE]

Here’s the overturned goal, by the way:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Blues host Avs on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado enters this matchup with a one-point lead over Arizona – and a game in hand – for the final Wild Card spot in the West. On Sunday, Darcy Kuemper and the Coyotes shut out the Wild 4-0, dropping Minnesota’s playoff chances to less than 1%. The Avs are coming off a 3-2 win against Arizona on Friday to improve to 6-0-1 in their past 7 games – all started by Philipp Grubauer. They did concede a point to the Coyotes in blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period (and also the opportunity to pick up a “ROW”), but Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Colorado the two points.

Grubauer has started each of the past seven games for Colorado, boasting a 1.55 GAA and .957 SV% to go along with the 6-0-1 record in those contests. The 2018 Stanley Cup champ with Washington is providing a similar influence on the Avs this season as he did for the Caps last season.

The Blues clinched a playoff berth on Friday and will make their seventh playoff appearance in the last eight seasons. Then on Saturday, St. Louis beat New Jersey 3-2 to pull them within two points of the Central lead (the Jets and Predators both have 94 points).

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were 15-18-4 and last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 27-10-4 to become the seventh team since the 1967 expansion – and first in over 20 years – to make the playoffs after ranking last in the entire League at any point after Jan. 1.

Since the Blues are in the hunt for the Central crown, it is worth mentioning that only one team in NHL history has won its division after sitting in last place at any point after its 20th contest: the 2007-08 Capitals, who sat in last place overall through 30 games before claiming the Southeast Division title.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
Where: Enterprise Center
When: Monday, April 1, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

AVALANCHE
Alexander Kerfoot – Nathan MacKinnon – J.T. Compher
Gabriel LandeskogCarl SoderbergColin Wilson
Derick BrassardTyson JostMatt Calvert
Matt NietoSven AndrighettoGabriel Bourque

Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeTyson Barrie
Nikita ZadorovPatrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

BLUES
Brayden SchennRyan O'ReillyVladimir Tarasenko
Jaden SchwartzOskar SundqvistDavid Perron
Patrick MaroonTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Zach SanfordIvan BarbashevAlex Steen

Vince DunnAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Carl GunnarssonRoberto Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington