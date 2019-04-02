More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Red Wings give Blashill two-year extension to continue developing youth

By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Another playoff-less spring means the Detroit Red Wings have already begun working on the 2019-20 NHL season. First, they extended goaltender Jimmy Howard and now they’re bringing back head coach Jeff Blashill.

The Red Wings announced on Thursday that Blashill has agreed to a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season. He was hired in June 2015 and has headed up a rebuild that is still on-going, but has some bright spots to it.

Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou each hit the 30-goal mark for the first time during career years, while Anthony Mantha hit 20 goals for the second straight season, and Tyler Bertuzzi took a big step forward as part of a developing Red Wing core. There’s still plenty of age on the roster beyond this season — Frans Nielsen, Justin Abdelkader, Darren Helm, Jonathan Ericcsson, Trevor Daley, and likely Niklas Kronwall, whose contract expires this summer — but a youth movement is afoot. In general manager Ken Holland’s eyes Blashill is the right choice to continue to lead this transition phase.

“Jeff has done a tremendous job developing our young talent as we continue to rebuild our organization,” said Holland in a statement. “Our young players have made significant strides during his time as head coach and are playing important minutes in key situations. As we continue to build towards the future, we have the utmost confidence that Jeff is the coach best suited to help our prospects become impactful NHL players. He has gained valuable experience as an NHL coach in each of his four years in Detroit and has instilled a work ethic in our current team that makes us hard to play against every night and competitive in every game, which is the identity we want our team to have as we move forward.”

The one solution the Red Wings have yet to find is a goaltender of the future who can step in in a year or two. With Howard’s extension and Jonathan Bernier still under contract through the end of next season, Holland has $7.25M invested between the pipes for 2019-20.

A two-year extension is a short enough leash that a change could be made if things aren’t trending in the right direction. There’s plenty of speculation about Holland’s future as well. He signed two-year deal last April, but his name has been constantly brought up in rumors surrounding the GM position for the Seattle franchise, which isn’t entering the NHL until the 2020-21 season.

————

U.S., Canada women favorites for IIHF World Championship

Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The American women have beaten Canada in seven of the last eight world hockey championship finals, including a 3-2 overtime win two years ago in Michigan.

Most expect another showdown between the top two national teams at this worlds, which opens Thursday in Espoo, Finland. Canada will play Switzerland and U.S. faces host Finland.

Canada hasn’t beaten the U.S. in a tournament final since the 2014 Four Nations Cup and hasn’t won the world title since 2012. Still, taking two of three games against their Olympic champion frenemies to win February’s ”Rivalry Series” gives Canada some momentum.

”Our goal in the February series wasn’t to come away with wins. That was a bonus,” veteran forward Brianne Jenner told The Canadian Press. ”Our goal was to establish the way we want to play and take steps forward toward the performance you want in the world championships. Obviously, it’s reassuring when you’re able to play that way and get some wins as well. We look at it as a good step in the right direction, but we know there’s a bit of a ways to go to get gold in Finland.”

The tournament features 10 teams for the first time, expanding an eight-team format that has been in place since 2010. Women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics also will be a 10-team tournament.

The world championship format was revamped after 2010. The top two seeds in Group A never faced the bottom two in Group B, which eliminated a pair of lopsided scores from the tournament. The world’s top five seeds – defending champion United States, Canada, Finland, Russia, Switzerland – are in Group A in Espoo. Sweden, Japan, Germany, Czech Republic and France, ranking sixth to 10th, comprise Group B.

What’s different this year is the prospect of Canada and the U.S. playing quarterfinal games against a Group B opponent: There are no longer byes to the semifinals for the top two teams in Group A ahead of the April 14 final.

Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of women’s national teams, said two more countries in the world championship can help grow the game – and she likes having the Canadian team playing together in a non-Olympic year.

”To me, it’s a win-win,” Kingsbury said. ”It allows us to build some critical experience with our group. I do like the schedule more and how it’s spread out. There is a bit of a routine there that can come into place.”

Canada must play a game at least every second day in Espoo to reach the final.

”When I look at the world championship schedule, to me that’s exactly a best-of-seven series in the NHL,” head coach Perry Pearn said. ”You have to get up on game days, you’ve got to be energized and ready to go. The day after, you’ve got to come down a little bit, get relaxed, stay relaxed, be able to rest and then you get back up for the next one.”

Notes: Canadian captain and forward Marie-Philip Poulin didn’t play for Les Canadiennes de Montreal in her team’s Clarkson Cup semifinal series or the March 24 final because of a lower-body injury. Her status is unknown for the world tournament.

Isles’ Lehner gives 7-year-old fan stick, helps finish checklist

Foley family / Lehner
By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
There was only one thing remaining on seven-year-old Jack Kiefer-Foley’s checklist.

After surviving three open heart surgeries before the age of 2 and playing hockey, something doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to do, young Jack, who was born with half a heart, had a message for New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner ahead of Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“He’s defying all the doctors’ odds,” Jack’s mom told MSG Network during the game. “He’s doing every single thing they said he never would.”

Lehner, who is the Islanders 2019 Masterton Trophy nominee, saw the Tweet and responded with “100%” and a heart emoji. “It’s going to put a smile on my face again and make me forget about this [game] and go meet a fantastic human being and see what life’s about there,” he said.

Following the Islanders’ 2-1 loss at Nassau Coliseum, the two met and Jack was able to complete his checklist.

Why Lehner? Jack told MSG Network, “He’s been through a lot in hockey and so have I.”

————

Push for the Playoffs: Stars on brink of postseason return

By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Jim Lites’ chewing out of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin seems like it happened ages ago. For the Dallas Stars, their season, which was highlighted by their CEO calling out his team’s best forwards in separate interviews in late December, could take a turn in a new and brighter direction Tuesday night.

With just as single point against the Philadelphia Flyers (or a Coyotes loss to the Kings), the Stars will return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Since Dec. 28, when Lites went off, the Stars have accumulated the fourth-most points in the Western Conference. Seguin has 20 goals and 43 points in 41 games, while Benn has netted 12 goals and recorded 22 points in 38 games. But the biggest heroes of this season for the franchise have been their goaltenders.

Both Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin have been phenomenal between the pipes for the Stars. Their play is a reason why Dallas is battling the New York Islanders for the William Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed (194). Head coach Jim Montgomery has split their time in net, some of that having to do with the injury bug biting Bishop several times.

Khudobin has played 39 games and posted a .934 even strength save percentage. Bishop has suited up for 45 and has a .936 ESSV%. Those numbers put both in the top five of that category among net minders with 30 appearances, with Bishop leading the league.

Bishop is also third in the NHL with six shutouts, and you wonder if injuries hadn’t hit him in the last few weeks how much of a favorite would he be for the Vezina Trophy? Montgomery said on Monday that he expects Bishop to get in a game before the end of the regular season on Saturday, so that’s a good sign as they hope to be prepping for their Round 1 opponent by then.

“We want to play him, and he needs a game before we start the playoffs and it’s not good for (Anton Khudobin) to play every game, either,” Montgomery said.

The Stars are also waiting on Mats Zuccarello, who played a whole 13:35 after being dealt from the New York Rangers before breaking his arm. There’s an outside chance he returns this weekend as well.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Bruins at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream link)
Hurricanes at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET
Lightning at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET
Penguins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jets at Wild, 8 p.m. ET
Flyers at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET
Oilers at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET
Kings at Coyotes, 10 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY 
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Blues vs. Predators
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS
The Penguins will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they defeat the Red Wings in any fashion
OR
• If they get one point against the Red Wings AND either of the following occur:
-The Canadiens lose to the Lightning in any fashion
-The Hurricanes lose to the Maple Leafs in regulation
OR
• If the Canadiens lose to the Lightning in regulation

The Blue Jackets will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they defeat the Bruins in any fashion AND the Canadiens lose to the Lightning in regulation

The Dallas Stars will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they get one point against the Flyers
OR
• If the Arizona Coyotes lose to the Kings in any fashion

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Islanders —  Clinched
Maple Leafs — Clinched
Penguins — 99.9 percent
Blue Jackets — 94.1 percent
Hurricanes — 75.4 percent
Canadiens — 30.6 percent
Flyers — Eliminated
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference) 
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — Clinched
Golden Knights — Clinched
Stars — 99.5 percent
Avalanche — 77.5 percent
Coyotes — 22.3 percent
Wild — 0.6 percent
Blackhawks — 0.1 percent
Oilers — Eliminated
Canucks — Eliminated
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE 
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Sabres — 9.5 percent
Red Wings — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Wild — 3 percent
Flyers — 2.5 percent
Panthers — 2 percent
Coyotes — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE 
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 125 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 115 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 102 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 98 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE 
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 46 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 42 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 41 goals
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 41 goals

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

