NHL Playoff picture after Monday: Blackhawks survive — barely

By James O'BrienApr 2, 2019, 2:50 AM EDT
For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Tuesday’s biggest games.

The Maple Leafs locked down a spot, and a series with the Bruins. The Central races are still a puzzle. The Avalanche managed to grind out a point, keeping the West bubble situation interesting. It’s not the end of the line for the Blackhawks, but it is for the Oilers.

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Sunday’s East playoff clinchers

  • It felt like a foregone conclusion, but the Maple Leafs clinched a playoff spot for the third season in a row. With that, we know for sure what we suspected for a while: the Maple Leafs will engage in a rematch with the Bruins, who they faced in a series during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Nothing else was clinched. The Capitals had a chance to clinch the Metropolitan Division title, but both Washington and the Islanders lost on Monday. The most heated East races in the longer ranks were all idle.

Sunday’s West playoff clinchers

  • The Blackhawks avoided being mathematically eliminated. They’re at least technically alive … barely, but technically they are alive.
  • The Oilers, meanwhile, are officially eliminated.
  • The Central Division is very much up for grabs. The Jets (96 points in 79 GP) maintained their slight edge by winning, while the Blues have a chance to a) win the division or b) at least gain a round of home-ice advantage, as St. Louis (94 points in 79 games, 41 ROW) matches Nashville’s 94 points while having one more ROW (Predators also have played 79 games). Those race may indeed go down to the wire.

MONDAY’S SCORES
Panthers 5, Capitals 3
Devils 4, Rangers 2
Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
Lightning 5, Senators 2
Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)
Jets 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1
Flames 7, Kings 2

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — series clinched

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series matchup clinched
Predators vs. Blues

TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Bruins at Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN): The first of two games featuring a playoff team with its spot already confirmed (in this case, Boston), against the Blue Jackets, who are absolutely still fighting for both their position in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs and, if things go especially well, their position in seeding. The Bruins seem especially wise to rest players, as they’ve been pretty banged up this season.

The Blue Jackets are currently on a five-game winning streak, so we’ll see if they can stay hot going into the postseason — you know, if they make it that far.

Hurricanes at Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET): Here’s the second of those matchups, with Toronto possibly resting after clinching the postseason, while the Hurricanes want to strengthen their spot, both to stay in the top eight, and ideally to move back up. Toronto played on Monday, so there’s that much extra inspiration to let players rest. Maybe Auston Matthews makes extra sense, as he seemed to smart from blocking a shot during that win against the Islanders?

Lightning at Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET): As you can see, the Canadiens head into Tuesday two points behind Columbus for the first wild-card spot, and one behind Carolina for the second one. All three teams have played 79 games so far this season.

Like Carolina and Columbus, the Canadiens face an Atlantic team that already has things locked up. Tampa Bay played on Monday, but they’re also chasing lofty numbers, so who knows who will be rested? And, really, even if the Lightning rest players, the team is deep enough that they could give the Habs headaches.

Penguins at Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET): The Pens are close to clinching a spot, even if they haven’t technically locked one up yet. Still, they’re trying to at least maintain the third spot in the Metro, with a chance to even move up and possibly grab the second seed after the Islanders lost on Monday.

They’re the only team with motivation, really, on Tuesday but the Red Wings are on a baffling but fairly impressive five-game winning streak, and the Red Wings might want to spoil things for a team they faced in consecutive championship rounds during better, not-that-long-ago times.

Jets at Wild (8 p.m. ET): If Minnesota has any chance to make the playoffs, they need to win this game. The Jets were pushed to overtime by another desperate team (the Blackhawks) on Monday, so they face a challenge in winning again on Tuesday. If they do, they’ll greatly improve their chances of maintaining their grip on the Central Division crown.

Flyers at Stars (8:30 p.m. ET): The Stars probably can’t take their feet off the pedal. They’re close to clinching, but not guaranteed a spot yet. While the other Central teams seem to be pulling away, they’re also not totally out of the running for, say, the third seed in the division.

Then again, they play such a grinding style (just a +6 goal differential) that maybe giving top players a breather would be wise. Maybe they’d even score some cool points with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn! Are they still horse … stuff, by the way? What’s the update, Jim Lites?

Oilers at Avalanche (9 p.m. ET): What’s seemed inevitable for a while ended up happening: the Oilers have officially fallen short of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both the Avalanche and Oilers played (and lost) on Monday, so while Colorado is tired, they don’t have a clear rest disadvantage.

The Avalanche have a slight edge on the team below, but they can’t afford to let up. As much as the Oilers are a mess right now, Colorado hasn’t exactly been winning easily, and Edmonton touts one of the few players better than Nathan MacKinnon in Connor McDavid. So this could be tough for the Avalanche, at least if the Oilers aren’t totally checked out.

Kings at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET): The Kings have been out of it for a while, and have often looked terrible. Maybe a 7-2 humiliation from the Flames on Monday will make the Kings motivated and angry, for pride reasons, on Tuesday?

The Coyotes are two points behind the Avalanche, with each teams having three games to go. If they want to overcome Colorado, the Coyotes very well might need to win out. Like the Avs, Arizona’s had to grind for their wins more often than not lately, but at least the Coyotes have a rest advantage that the Avs lack.

The Buzzer: More ludicrous numbers for Kucherov, Lightning

By James O'BrienApr 2, 2019, 1:50 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

You could probably give the overall nod to Yanni Gourde. While Kucherov’s three points were all assists, Gourde got to three with two goals and one assist.

But Kucherov’s larger accomplishments demand the greater mention. With these three points, Kucherov somehow has 125 points in 2018-19, with three games to spare. Lightning coach Jon Cooper will need to weigh allowing Kucherov to chase new highs with the lure of rest, as the Bolts have locked up everything for … a while now.

Kucherov’s 125 points ties Joe Thornton‘s 125 from 2005-06 for the best point total since the NHL began using a salary cap (you know, after the full season lost in 2004-05, grumble grumble). You have to go back to Jaromir Jagr’s 1998-99 season, when Jagr scored 127 points in 81 games, to find a higher total that 125 points.

So, sorry, Yanni, but that no-look assist was better than a Night at the Acropolis.

2. Aleksander Barkov

Kucherov wasn’t the only Russian star who hit some gaudy numbers on Monday, although Barkov’s are a bit more specific — and Barkov can only celebrate so much, as his Panthers finish another season without the playoffs, and with little motivation beyond being spoilers.

(Granted, they went almost down to the wire in 2017-18.)

Barkov collected three assists as the Panthers denied the Capitals a chance to lock down the Metropolitan Division title. Those three assists push Barkov’s point total to 94. That’s not just a career-high for Barkov; it also ties the most points generated by a Panthers player, as Pavel Bure hit 94 in just 74 games in 1999-200. (No, your young[er?] eyes weren’t lying to you; Jagr and Bure really were amazing.)

Barkov’s been underrated long enough that most casual fans know that he’s a big deal, but it’s still a sin that he’s only played beyond game 82 once in his already-impressive career.

3. Dylan Strome

Strome’s been a big reason why Chicago has been able to keep their playoff hopes – faint or not – alive, as he’s been tremendous since being traded from the Coyotes. The third pick of the 2015 NHL Draft scored two goals and one assist for three points, helping the Blackhawks push the Winnipeg Jets to overtime before the Jets eventually won.

This pushes Strome to 19 goals and 54 points in 75 games, with 48 of those points coming in his 55 points with the Blackhawks.

Considering how people were wondering if Strome might be a bust, this is a comforting trend for player and the Blackhawks, even if they’re just about certain to fall short of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Highlights of the Night

Kevin Hayes scored the overtime game-winner for the Jets against the Blackhawks, and it was pretty sweet. This is Hayes’ first OT goal at the NHL level, by the way.

That Gourde assist to Brayden Point:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 5, Capitals 3
Devils 4, Rangers 2
Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
Lightning 5, Senators 2
Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)
Jets 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1
Flames 7, Kings 2

Blues get big win, but Avalanche gain a crucial point

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Few things have come easily for the Avalanche lately, and the Blues didn’t exactly budge against them on Monday night. So, while Colorado obviously would’ve preferred to win against St. Louis, getting a “charity point” was very, very important.

The Blues generated a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage in the first period, but only managed a 1-0 lead. The Avalanche pushed back in the second and beyond, yet when Vladimir Tarasenko made it 2-0 just 14 seconds into the third period, it looked like there would be a big win for the Blues — and, indirectly, the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado stayed scrappy, however, and managed to push the game into overtime and then a shootout, with the Blues ultimately coming out on top 3-2 (SO).

A few players stood out for both sides.

  • Each goalie was fantastic. Philipp Grubauer made plenty of tough saves, particularly when the Blues were skating circles around his Avs, and he’s been clutch for Colorado during a time when they’ve really struggled to score goals.
  • Gabriel Landeskog was able to return to action earlier than his injury recovery window indicated, and he’s carved out vital points for the team he captains. Landeskog collected an assist in Colorado’s shootout win against Arizona, and then scored a goal and assisted on the last-minute tying goal by Alexander Kerfoot:
  • Jordan Binnington remains a rock in net for the Blues, stopping 26 out of 28 shots.
  • The Blues are getting great efforts up and down their lineup, making them a sometimes-relentless opponent.
  • Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout against his former team:

With this win, the Blues now have 94 points in 79 games played, keeping them in the running as they jockey for position with the Jets and Predators for the Central Division title, or at least home-ice advantage in the first round. Monday might have been their toughest remaining test of the regular season, as the Blues’ final three opponents all are located outside of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche have a tougher haul going forward, and the Coyotes pose a threat to their playoff positioning:

WC 2: Avalanche – 86 points with three games remaining, 34 regulation/OT wins.

Ninth: Coyotes – 84 points with three games remaining, 34 ROW.

It’s been a grind for the Avs, and their work clearly isn’t done yet, but finding a way to get points on nights like these might ultimately make up the difference between missing the playoffs or playing beyond game 82.

Tavares gets some revenge on Islanders, fans at Nassau

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
“Living well is the best revenge,” and John Tavares has been doing his part with a strong first season as a member of the Maple Leafs. He got a little direct revenge against the Islanders and their heckling fans on Monday, though.

John Tavares didn’t just set a new career-high for points with 87 when he scored a goal against his former team, beefing up what was already a career-high for goals to 46. That tally ended up being the game-winner, as the Maple Leafs beat the Islanders 2-1.

(You can see the goal, and understandably bummed out Islanders fans, in the video above.)

That milestone moment helped the Maple Leafs clinch a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It also greatly hindered the Islanders’ chances of winning the Metropolitan Division, although the Washington Capitals failed to clinch that, as they lost 5-3 to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Really, that might have been TOO MUCH STORYLINE, as Tavares spiting Islanders fan already ranks as a lot. TSN’s Karen Shilton points out that Tavares now has a goal against every team in the NHL, as if we needed a reminder that he’s been a dominant player.

Now, it’s not accurate to say that anyone’s had the “last laugh” here. The Maple Leafs could very well face the Islanders in a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if not, each team plans on remaining in the picture for years to come. So, instead, this is another chapter in what’s become a juicy, if not always particularly mature, story.

This result sets another series in stone: the Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in the first round once again, with Boston looking almost certain to hold home-ice advantage.

In other news from this game, it seemed like Auston Matthews was shaken up after blocking a shot, but he was able to remain in the contest, so the Maple Leafs seemed to dodge a bullet.

Avs’ Zadorov delivers ugly hit on Blues’ Maroon

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Avalanche – Blues is a game between two Central Division teams with significant stakes for both sides, so it isn’t too surprising to see some moments of nastiness.

Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov received a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking St. Louis forward Patrick Maroon, and as you can see from the video above, it was pretty ugly. In fact, It wouldn’t be surprising if the league takes another look at it.

The Blues didn’t score on the ensuing power play, but St. Louis dominated the early proceedings nonetheless. They managed a 1-0 lead (with another would-be goal canceled out by an offside review), and kept Colorado from registering a shot on goal for most of the period. St. Louis ended up generating a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage overall through the opening frame, so Colorado’s lucky to only be down by one goal.

The game is on NBCSN on Monday night, so see if Colorado can get something going against the smothering Blues.

[WATCH LIVE]

Here’s the overturned goal, by the way:

