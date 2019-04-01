PHT Morning Skate: Appreciating Tampa; 2019 Kraft Hockeyville winner

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

It’s been an intriguing last few weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since Mar. 16, they’ve played seven games and have won only two. Although they managed to beat Buffalo and Florida. During this stretch, they’ve lost to the Senators (twice), the Rangers and the Flyers. It’s been ugly.

Even though they’ve failed to clinch a playoff spot, they’re still secure when it comes to their spot in the postseason.

“This week is an important one for us,” Auston Matthews said after Saturday night’s loss to the Sens, per NHL.com. Like I said a couple weeks ago, it’s that time of year, you really need to dial it in, and ramp up individually your play, and as a team, really make sure we’re all on the same page offensively, defensively, in all areas, so we can execute all over the ice and make things easier for one another.”

This final week starts with a visit to Nassau Coliseum in Long Island tonight. As you probably know, Islander fans will make sure the building in rocking all night, as they’ll go after their former captain, John Tavares. And the Isles are battling for seeding, so they still have a lot to play for.

The biggest priority for the Leafs will be getting their in-zone coverage squared away and they need to find a way to get Frederik Andersen back to the way he was earlier this season. It might be a little late to fix their defensive-zone issues, but getting Andersen on track is (hopefully) still possible.

The 29-year-old has one win in his last four games and he’s given up nine goals in his last two outings. If he can’t find his game, taking out the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs will be next to impossible.

The Leafs will play four games over six days to end the season. It’s realistic to expect that Andersen will only suit up in half of those games. Can he figure it out in just two games?

“I think I’ve played more games and felt better [in the past], Andersen said, per Sportsnet. “I think that this year I’ve been banged up a little bit at times, and obviously with the time I missed it’s been different. I don’t really want to compare too much of how I felt.

“Right now the focus is on trying to feel good going into the playoffs.”

Time is ticking.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Capitals at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Maple Leafs at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Lightning at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs. Blues, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)

Jets at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Oilers at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

Flames at Kings, 10 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Hurricanes

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Islanders — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Penguins — 100 percent

Blue Jackets — 93.9 percent

Hurricanes — 77.6 percent

Canadiens — 28.5 percent

Flyers — Eliminated

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — Clinched

Golden Knights — Clinched

Stars — 99.7 percent

Avalanche — 77.1 percent

Coyotes — 21.9 percent

Wild — 0.9 percent

Blackhawks — 0.4 percent

Oilers — Eliminated

Canucks — Eliminated

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Sabres — 9.5 percent

Red Wings — 8.5 percent

Ducks — 7.5 percent

Rangers — 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Wild — 3 percent

Panthers — 2.5 percent

Flyers — 2 percent

Coyotes — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 122 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 98 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 41 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.