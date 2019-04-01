More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
NHL on NBCSN: Philipp Grubauer continues to be 'hot goalie' for Avs

By Joey AlfieriApr 1, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

When the Colorado Avalanche acquired Philipp Grubauer from the Washington Capitals during the off-season, many assumed that he’d be the 1B to Semyon Varlamov‘s 1A. But when the Avs have needed victories, they’ve turned to the newcomer, instead.

“He’s the hot goalie. We’ll ride him as long as we have to,” head coach Jared Bednar said.

Thanks, in part, to Grubauer, the Avalanche have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They’re currently in a 6-0-1 stretch over their last seven games and the 27-year-old netminder has been between the pipes for each one of those contests. He’s also given up two goals or fewer in all but one of those games (he allowed three goals in a win over Vegas).

“He’s given us such security back there,” forward Sven Andrighetto said of Grubauer. “You play with so much more confidence if your goalie is doing well. He’s been great for us, and we feed off that, for sure.”

Even though things have been going really well for Colorado of late, they can’t afford to take their foot off the accelerator because they haven’t secured a playoff spot. Heading into tonight’s action, they hold just a one-point lead over the Arizona Coyotes, who are sitting in ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Tonight’s game against the Blues won’t be easy. St. Louis is fighting to move up the Central Division standings and they’ve been a tough out for Colorado this year. In the previous three matchups between these two teams this season, the Blues have won all three.

Interestingly enough, Blues goalie Jake Allen, who has taken a back seat to Jordan Binnington of late, has been in goal for each of those wins against the Avalanche. Allen has posted 1.64 goals-against-average and a .951 save percentage against Colorado in 2018-19.

Tonight’s game against the Blues will be the start of a very busy week for the Avs, who will play four games in six days to close out the schedule. After tonight’s clash, they’ll have home games against Edmonton and Winnipeg before heading to San Jose for the regular-season finale on Saturday night.

The fact that Gabriel Landeskog returned to lineup on Friday night was huge and it will continue to be huge. Now, if they could get Mikko Rantanen back, that would increase their odds of making it to the postseason.

“We’re doing different things on different nights to win hockey games,” Bednar said after Friday’s shootout win over the Coyotes. “We’re getting contributions from our whole lineup. Especially with the injuries, guys are stepping up and taking on bigger roles and excelling in those roles. It’s a team game and we’re playing like that right now. There’s no selfishness in our room, it’s all team first.”

Lightning hopeful Hedman will be back for playoffs

By Adam GretzApr 1, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
The most important thing for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the next week is keeping their best players healthy and getting them ready for the start of the playoffs.

Or in the case of top defender Victor Hedman, hoping their top players get healthy and are ready to play in the playoffs.

Hedman had to leave Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals with what the team called an “upper-body injury,” and according to coach Jon Cooper it is doubtful that he will he play again during the rest of the regular season. Cooper, via Joe Smith of The Athletic, declined to comment on whether or not Hedman is dealing with a concussion. According to Smith, the team is hopeful Hedman will be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Hedman was injured when he collided with Capitals forward Carl Hagelin during the Lightning’s 6-3 loss, resulting in Hagelin’s helmet catching him in the chin.

The Lightning have four games remaining this week, all on the road, including Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

Having already clinched the Atlantic Division, the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record the Lightning have nothing to play for in the standings, so being without Hedman for this week won’t be a huge concern in the short-term.

[Related: Lightning’s Hedman leaves game with ‘upper-body injury’]

The concern is if it carries over into the playoffs.

Hedman, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defender, has been just as dominant in 2018-19 and is currently the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 54 points in only 70 games while still playing shutdown defense.

The Lightning have also been without defenders Anton Stralman and Dan Girardi, but Stralman is expected to return to the lineup on the current road trip.

Push for the Playoffs: Leafs try to get back on track

By Joey AlfieriApr 1, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

It’s been an intriguing last few weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since Mar. 16, they’ve played seven games and have won only two. Although they managed to beat Buffalo and Florida. During this stretch, they’ve lost to the Senators (twice), the Rangers and the Flyers. It’s been ugly.

Even though they’ve failed to clinch a playoff spot, they’re still secure when it comes to their spot in the postseason.

“This week is an important one for us,” Auston Matthews said after Saturday night’s loss to the Sens, per NHL.com. Like I said a couple weeks ago, it’s that time of year, you really need to dial it in, and ramp up individually your play, and as a team, really make sure we’re all on the same page offensively, defensively, in all areas, so we can execute all over the ice and make things easier for one another.”

This final week starts with a visit to Nassau Coliseum in Long Island tonight. As you probably know, Islander fans will make sure the building in rocking all night, as they’ll go after their former captain, John Tavares. And the Isles are battling for seeding, so they still have a lot to play for.

The biggest priority for the Leafs will be getting their in-zone coverage squared away and they need to find a way to get Frederik Andersen back to the way he was earlier this season. It might be a little late to fix their defensive-zone issues, but getting Andersen on track is (hopefully) still possible.

The 29-year-old has one win in his last four games and he’s given up nine goals in his last two outings. If he can’t find his game, taking out the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs will be next to impossible.

The Leafs will play four games over six days to end the season. It’s realistic to expect that Andersen will only suit up in half of those games. Can he figure it out in just two games?

“I think I’ve played more games and felt better [in the past], Andersen said, per Sportsnet. “I think that this year I’ve been banged up a little bit at times, and obviously with the time I missed it’s been different. I don’t really want to compare too much of how I felt.

“Right now the focus is on trying to feel good going into the playoffs.”

Time is ticking.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Capitals at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
Maple Leafs at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Lightning at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Avalanche vs. Blues, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)
Jets at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Oilers at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET
Flames at Kings, 10 p.m. ET

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS
The Capitals will clinch the Metropolitan Division:
• If they defeat the Panthers in any fashion
AND
• Islanders lose to the Maple Leafs in regulation.

Toronto will clinch a playoff berth:
• If they get at least one point against the Islanders.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Islanders —  Clinched
Maple Leafs — 100 percent
Penguins — 100 percent
Blue Jackets — 93.9 percent
Hurricanes — 77.6 percent
Canadiens — 28.5 percent
Flyers — Eliminated
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — Clinched
Golden Knights — Clinched
Stars — 99.7 percent
Avalanche — 77.1 percent
Coyotes — 21.9 percent
Wild — 0.9 percent
Blackhawks — 0.4 percent
Oilers — Eliminated
Canucks — Eliminated
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Sabres — 9.5 percent
Red Wings — 8.5 percent
Ducks — 7.5 percent
Rangers — 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Wild — 3 percent
Panthers — 2.5 percent
Flyers — 2 percent
Coyotes — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 122 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 98 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 41 goals

PHT Morning Skate: Appreciating Tampa; 2019 Kraft Hockeyville winner

By Joey AlfieriApr 1, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

John Tavares is going back to Long Island, again, but the crowd reaction will probably be the same. (Toronto Star)

Morgan Rielly has found a way to hit the 20-goal mark this season. (Leafs Nation)

• Check out this preview of the Men’s Frozen Four Tournament. (USCHO)

• How many more 50-goal seasons to Alex Ovechkin have left in the tank? (The Hockey News)

Tuukka Rask has picked a bad time to go into a little slump. (Bruins Daily)

• There’s plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to the CWHL folding. (Sportsnet)

• The Ice Garden breaks down a list of things we know and don’t know about the CWHL folding. (Ice Garden)

• Now that the Golden Knights have locked up a playoff spot, what’s next? (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Flames will probably face an Avalanche team that they’ve had success against this season. (Flames Nation)

• We just passed the one-year anniversary of Scott Foster’s emergency appearance with the Chicago Blackhawks. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• We have to appreciate everything the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished. (Spector’s Hockey)

• The Oilers will miss the playoffs again this year, but it’s not all bad in Edmonton. (Oilers Nation)

• Calumet, Michigan was named Kraft Hockeyville USA for 2019. (NHL)

NHL Playoff picture after Sunday: Flames win West; Movement in East

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 1:07 AM EDT
For the final week of the 2018-19 NHL regular season we will take an updated look at the Stanley Cup Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Monday’s biggest games.

On Sunday, the Flames clinched both the Pacific Division title and the top spot in the West overall. With Calgary confirmed as the number one seed in the Pacific, we get an official playoff matchup: San Jose Sharks (two seed) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (three seed). Yes, that is indeed very exciting.

Those ended up being the only clinching moments, but there was significant movement in the East, with Pittsburgh beating Carolina and Columbus smoking the Sabres. Pittsburgh remains in the third Metro spot, while Columbus takes the first wild-card spot, seeing Carolina drop to the second wild card — for now.


X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Sunday’s playoff clinchers

  • Nothing new clinching-wise in the East, but the lower ranks of the playoff standings shuffled.
  • Pittsburgh beat Carolina in regulation, putting them in the driver’s seat to lock down the Metro’s third seed.
  • Columbus battered Buffalo in regulation, so with Carolina producing zero points, the Blue Jackets leapt to the first wild-card spot on Sunday.
  • Carolina’s loss pushes them to the final wild-card spot, and leaves the idle Canadiens only back one point, with both teams down to three games remaining apiece. Is it all because the Hurricanes killed the “Storm Surge?” (Checks earpiece) Scientifically? Yes.


X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Sunday’s playoff clinchers

  • The Flames clinched the Pacific Division, and also the top spot in the West.
  • With that, it’s Sharks – Golden Knights in the first round.
  • The Coyotes won, so the Stars will have to wait to clinch.

SUNDAY’S SCORES
New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (more)
Arizona Coyotes 4, Minnesota Wild 0 (more)
Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Buffalo Sabres 0
Detroit Red Wings 6, Boston Bruins 3 (more)
Calgary Flames 5, San Jose Sharks 3

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights — series matchup clinched
Predators vs. Blues

MONDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET): The Panthers are already out, so they’ll try to spoil Washington’s bid to really lock down the Metro title. The Capitals have won four games in a row, and with Alex Ovechkin already beyond the 50-goal mark, locking down the top spot might just give them the leeway

Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET): The Maple Leafs don’t have much of a chance to take the second seed in the Atlantic from Boston, and the Isles face a tough challenge in trying to win the Metro from Washington, but both teams are in the hunt enough that this game holds some relevance. Oh yeah, and it’s not like emotions will be stagnant; a certain John Tavares is once again set to get a very warm welcome from Islanders fans on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN): The Avs beat the Coyotes via a shootout on Friday, so they have some breathing room, but Arizona made sure that Colorado cannot just mosey into the last stretch of the season. The Avs’ edge is one standings point and one game in hand on Arizona, so losing here – particularly in regulation – would really hurt. The Blues have a ton of motivation, too, as they have a shot at winning the Central Division outright if they continue their hot streak. This should be a heated one on NBCSN.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET): With 94 standings points, the Jets have a two-point edge on the Blues, while they hold a game in hand over Nashville. That’s not a large margin of error for the Central Division title. They’ll be facing a Blackhawks team with very, very slim playoff hopes, so expect desperation from Jonathan Toews & Co.

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET): The Golden Knights are locked in to the third seed, and might be wise to rest some players. The Edmonton Oilers’ hopes are even slimmer than Chicago’s, so they’ll be desperate … but they’re also kind of a mess.

Then again, aren’t we all?

