Blues get big win, but Avalanche gain a crucial point

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Few things have come easily for the Avalanche lately, and the Blues didn’t exactly budge against them on Monday night. So, while Colorado obviously would’ve preferred to win against St. Louis, getting a “charity point” was very, very important.

The Blues generated a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage in the first period, but only managed a 1-0 lead. The Avalanche pushed back in the second and beyond, yet when Vladimir Tarasenko made it 2-0 just 14 seconds into the third period, it looked like there would be a big win for the Blues — and, indirectly, the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado stayed scrappy, however, and managed to push the game into overtime and then a shootout, with the Blues ultimately coming out on top 3-2 (SO).

A few players stood out for both sides.

  • Each goalie was fantastic. Philipp Grubauer made plenty of tough saves, particularly when the Blues were skating circles around his Avs, and he’s been clutch for Colorado during a time when they’ve really struggled to score goals.
  • Gabriel Landeskog was able to return to action earlier than his injury recovery window indicated, and he’s carved out vital points for the team he captains. Landeskog collected an assist in Colorado’s shootout win against Arizona, and then scored a goal and assisted on the last-minute tying goal by Alexander Kerfoot:
  • Jordan Binnington remains a rock in net for the Blues, stopping 26 out of 28 shots.
  • The Blues are getting great efforts up and down their lineup, making them a sometimes-relentless opponent.
  • Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout against his former team:

With this win, the Blues now have 94 points in 79 games played, keeping them in the running as they jockey for position with the Jets and Predators for the Central Division title, or at least home-ice advantage in the first round. Monday might have been their toughest remaining test of the regular season, as the Blues’ final three opponents all are located outside of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche have a tougher haul going forward, and the Coyotes pose a threat to their playoff positioning:

WC 2: Avalanche – 86 points with three games remaining, 34 regulation/OT wins.

Ninth: Coyotes – 84 points with three games remaining, 34 ROW.

It’s been a grind for the Avs, and their work clearly isn’t done yet, but finding a way to get points on nights like these might ultimately make up the difference between missing the playoffs or playing beyond game 82.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Tavares gets some revenge on Islanders, fans at Nassau

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
“Living well is the best revenge,” and John Tavares has been doing his part with a strong first season as a member of the Maple Leafs. He got a little direct revenge against the Islanders and their heckling fans on Monday, though.

John Tavares didn’t just set a new career-high for points with 87 when he scored a goal against his former team, beefing up what was already a career-high for goals to 46. That tally ended up being the game-winner, as the Maple Leafs beat the Islanders 2-1.

(You can see the goal, and understandably bummed out Islanders fans, in the video above.)

That milestone moment helped the Maple Leafs clinch a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It also greatly hindered the Islanders’ chances of winning the Metropolitan Division, although the Washington Capitals failed to clinch that, as they lost 5-3 to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Really, that might have been TOO MUCH STORYLINE, as Tavares spiting Islanders fan already ranks as a lot. TSN’s Karen Shilton points out that Tavares now has a goal against every team in the NHL, as if we needed a reminder that he’s been a dominant player.

Now, it’s not accurate to say that anyone’s had the “last laugh” here. The Maple Leafs could very well face the Islanders in a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if not, each team plans on remaining in the picture for years to come. So, instead, this is another chapter in what’s become a juicy, if not always particularly mature, story.

This result sets another series in stone: the Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in the first round once again, with Boston looking almost certain to hold home-ice advantage.

In other news from this game, it seemed like Auston Matthews was shaken up after blocking a shot, but he was able to remain in the contest, so the Maple Leafs seemed to dodge a bullet.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Avs’ Zadorov delivers ugly hit on Blues’ Maroon

By James O'BrienApr 1, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Avalanche – Blues is a game between two Central Division teams with significant stakes for both sides, so it isn’t too surprising to see some moments of nastiness.

Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov received a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking St. Louis forward Patrick Maroon, and as you can see from the video above, it was pretty ugly. In fact, It wouldn’t be surprising if the league takes another look at it.

The Blues didn’t score on the ensuing power play, but St. Louis dominated the early proceedings nonetheless. They managed a 1-0 lead (with another would-be goal canceled out by an offside review), and kept Colorado from registering a shot on goal for most of the period. St. Louis ended up generating a lopsided 15-2 shots on goal advantage overall through the opening frame, so Colorado’s lucky to only be down by one goal.

The game is on NBCSN on Monday night, so see if Colorado can get something going against the smothering Blues.

Here’s the overturned goal, by the way:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Blues host Avs on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado enters this matchup with a one-point lead over Arizona – and a game in hand – for the final Wild Card spot in the West. On Sunday, Darcy Kuemper and the Coyotes shut out the Wild 4-0, dropping Minnesota’s playoff chances to less than 1%. The Avs are coming off a 3-2 win against Arizona on Friday to improve to 6-0-1 in their past 7 games – all started by Philipp Grubauer. They did concede a point to the Coyotes in blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period (and also the opportunity to pick up a “ROW”), but Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Colorado the two points.

Grubauer has started each of the past seven games for Colorado, boasting a 1.55 GAA and .957 SV% to go along with the 6-0-1 record in those contests. The 2018 Stanley Cup champ with Washington is providing a similar influence on the Avs this season as he did for the Caps last season.

The Blues clinched a playoff berth on Friday and will make their seventh playoff appearance in the last eight seasons. Then on Saturday, St. Louis beat New Jersey 3-2 to pull them within two points of the Central lead (the Jets and Predators both have 94 points).

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were 15-18-4 and last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 27-10-4 to become the seventh team since the 1967 expansion – and first in over 20 years – to make the playoffs after ranking last in the entire League at any point after Jan. 1.

Since the Blues are in the hunt for the Central crown, it is worth mentioning that only one team in NHL history has won its division after sitting in last place at any point after its 20th contest: the 2007-08 Capitals, who sat in last place overall through 30 games before claiming the Southeast Division title.

What: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
Where: Enterprise Center
When: Monday, April 1, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

AVALANCHE
Alexander Kerfoot – Nathan MacKinnon – J.T. Compher
Gabriel LandeskogCarl SoderbergColin Wilson
Derick BrassardTyson JostMatt Calvert
Matt NietoSven AndrighettoGabriel Bourque

Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeTyson Barrie
Nikita ZadorovPatrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

BLUES
Brayden SchennRyan O'ReillyVladimir Tarasenko
Jaden SchwartzOskar SundqvistDavid Perron
Patrick MaroonTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Zach SanfordIvan BarbashevAlex Steen

Vince DunnAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Carl GunnarssonRoberto Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Stunning numbers: It was a terrible March for Sabres

By Adam GretzApr 1, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
5 Comments

Every month we take a look at some stunning numbers around the NHL.

What is standing out to us lately?

Let’s take a look…

The Buffalo Sabres didn’t win a game in regulation in March

The Sabres are not going to finish the 2018-19 season with the NHL’s worst record, but you could probably put together a pretty convincing argument that they are, in fact, the worst team in the league as their perpetual rebuild continues to go nowhere (read more about that here).

Everything about their early season success was built around a 10-game winning streak that, while impressive, was dominated by overtime and shootout wins. That is no way to sustain success in the NHL, and the Sabres most definitely did not sustain success this season and the month of March may have been their worst stretch of them all.

Their 4-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night, a game where they were booed off the ice after the first period, wrapped up a month where they managed to go just 2-12-2 in their 16 games. The six points they tallied in the standings was the lowest total in the league for the month, four behind the New Jersey Devils and five behind the New York Rangers, the two teams directly ahead of them. What is worse? Buffalo played one more game than both of them. Even the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings managed to pick up 13 points in their 14 games in March.

Even uglier for Buffalo? Neither of their two wins came in regulation, winning one in overtime (their first game in March against the Pittsburgh Penguins) and one in a shootout (against the St. Louis Blues). They went an entire calendar month without winning a game outright in regulation.

Even worse than that? They have only won 19 games in regulation all season, a mark that is currently tied for the worst in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings.

Never before has a 10-game winning streak actually been a bad thing considering all of the flaws it masked with this team.

Panthers’ top players did not go away quietly

The Florida Panthers are going to miss the playoffs for the 16th time in the past 18 season, and sticking true to the form they displayed all season the month of March was a very hit-and-miss month for them with a four-game losing streak, a four-game winning streak, and a bunch of inconsistent results. What was consistent, though, was the play of their top forwards. Aleksander Barkov (24 points) and Jonathan Huberdeau (23 points) were the second and third leading point producers in the NHL for the month, trailing only Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (27 points). Evgenii Dadonov also had a huge month with 19 points, good enough for the seventh most in the league in March.

[Related: Is there quick fix for Panthers’ continued woes?]

Ben Bishop was nearly unbeatable in March

Goaltending has been one of the biggest factors in the Dallas Stars’ push for a playoff spot as Bishop and Anton Khudobin have both been outstanding this year. Bishop was at his best in March as he recorded a .969 save percentage in his nine appearances and only allowed seven total goals in more than 478 minutes of action. That also included four shutouts. Only 15 goalies in the NHL have recorded four shutouts for the season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored all the goals for themselves

Two of the stranger stat lines in March belong to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand and Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

In Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins continued to be one of the few bright spots on an otherwise forgettable Oilers team as he scored eight goals in the team’s 14 games. He only recorded a single assist, the the second most lopsided goal-to-assist ratio in the league for the month.

The only player that had a more lopsided stat line was Bjorkstrand who finished the month with eight goals for the Blue Jackets and zero assists.

Darcy Kuemper takes a lot of penalties for a goalie

Kuemper has been amazing for the Arizona Coyotes this season, stepping in for the injured Antti Raanta and helping to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive. He was incredible in March, and if they make the playoffs he will be a huge reason why. But we need to talk about something here: He has 14 penalty minutes this season, by far the most in the NHL among goalies, and had eight penalty minutes alone in the month of March.

No other goalie in the league has more than six penalty minutes for the season.

The penalty breakdown for Kuemper: Three delay of game penalties and a tripping penalty in March. For the season, he has four delay of games and three(!) tripping penalties!

Only three goalies recorded more than 14 penalty minutes in a season over the past three years.

Then again, considering how good the Coyotes’ penalty kill has been this season and how many shorthanded goals they have scored maybe he is just looking to give his team an edge. (Obviously I am joking about that … I think?)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.