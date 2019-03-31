More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
WATCH LIVE: Bruins – Red Wings on NBCSN

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins at the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On one side, you have the Bruins, a team hoping to cement its hold on the second seed in the Atlantic Division, and thus a round of home-ice advantage.

The Red Wings don’t face much in the way of stakes … yet they’ve been playing with pride lately, nonetheless. It might not help their tanking chances to win on Sunday, but try telling that to the players on the ice.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 PM. ET – NBCSN]

What: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
Where: Little Caesars Arena
When: Sunday, March 31, 7:330 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

BRUINS

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciMarcus Johansson

Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleChris Wagner

Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugBrandon Carlo

Kevan MillerMatt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

RED WINGS

Darren HelmDylan LarkinAnthony Mantha

Tyler BertuzziAndreas Athanasiou — Dominic Turgeon

Martin Frk — Christoffer EhnTaro Hirose

Matt Puempel — Ryan Kuffner

Danny DeKeyserFilip Hronek

Niklas KronwallMadison Bowey

Dylan McIlrath — Luke Witkowski

Jake Chelios

Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Rangers’ Georgiev impressive in shutout of Flyers

By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
In the twilight of Henrik Lundqvist‘s career, it appears the New York Rangers can rest easy knowing they have a capable heir-apparent to begin filling his legendary shoes.

Alexandar Georgiev is a name the Rangers will be hoping can continue an upward trajectory, and the 23-year-old showed another flash of his skill on Sunday afternoon on NBC, shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Star Sunday.

Georgiev turned aside 29 shots on his way to his 13th win of the season and second career shutout.

The Rangers came into the game losers of six straight against the Flyers and were at risk of getting swept by their Metropolitan Division rivals for the first time since the 1984-85 season. That didn’t happen as David Quinn’s young side — the youngest current roster in the NHL at 25.7 years — put together a solid performance, winning their second consecutive game for the first time since Jan. 19 when they won three straight.

Scoring on Sunday came from the Rangers current fountain of youth, with 23-year-old Pavel Buchnevich, 25-year-olds Ryan Strome and Brady Skjei all finding twine for the Blueshirts. A 21-year-old Brett Howden assisted on two goals.

The Flyers entered Sunday fresh of being eliminated from playoff contention 24 hours earlier after dropping a 5-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes. The emotion letdown of that was pretty evident from a team dealing with those thoughts and the fatigue playing the second half of a back to back brings.

Philly put in a valiant effort down the stretch. Changes at general manager and head coach will be a big story of the season, as will an eight-game losing streak where they ended up sitting in last place in the NHL. But they showed some promise after clawing back enough points to be relevant until the eve of the final week of the regular season. From Jan. 10 to March 11, they produced the third most points of any team in the NHL, trailing only the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues.

The Flyers will miss the postseason for the fourth time in the last seven years – after making the postseason 16 times in the prior 17 seasons from 1995 to 2012.

Like Georgiev and the Rangers, Carter Hart appears to the be future in Philadelphia. He didn’t have his best outing on Sunday, allowing three goals on 25 shots, but has been a revelation in a town known for its burgeoning goalie graveyard.

Hart came into the game with a .940 save percentage over his past five games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins visit Red Wings

By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins at the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Boston Bruins can take a big step in locking up home ice advantage in the first round with a win against the Detroit Red Wings on Star Sunday on NBCSN.

The Bruins need three points to lock up the second seed in the Atlantic Division and could have that done with a win in Detroit followed by a point against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday — and that’s if Toronto doesn’t lose a game along the way, which would expedite the process.

“We want to finish second [in the Atlantic],” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s our ultimate goal. But we also want to be healthy.

“We’re here to win games until we get locked in. What’s in front of us is second place. We’d like to get there.”

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, snapping a 12-game winning streak at TD Garden, and are now on the road for three games before returning home next Saturday to close out the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The big thing for the Bruins heading into the postseason is that they’re getting healthy.

David Pastrnak is back. Torey Krug is back. Jake DeBrusk is healthy. Matt Grzelcyk returned on Saturday. And Kevan Miller could return on Sunday.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 PM. ET – NBCSN]

Detroit’s season went how you might expect for a team rebuilding. They’ll miss the playoffs for the third straight season, something they haven’t done in 35 years when they missed five straight seasons between 1979 and 1983.

That said, Detroit is finishing the season on a strong note having won four straight heading into Sunday.

“I think everyone right now is just buying in and we’re competing hard, playing the right way,” Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi said. “Playing simple. And sometimes, simple hockey wins.”

Bertuzzi has been a stud as of late, with seven points over his past three goals. He’s one goal shy of his first 20-goal campaign.

Dylan Larkin reached the 30-goal mark on Thursday, and Andreas Athanasiou joined him on Friday. Larkin comes into the game riding a three-game goal-scoring streak.

“I think we’re playing hard. We’re not giving up on the season, even though it seems like,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “I guess you could look at it as meaningless hockey and meaningless games here down the stretch.”

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Rangers visit Flyers on NBC

By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Pride will be at stake between the Rangers and Flyers when they meet in the first game on Star Sunday on NBC.

The Flyers were officially eliminated from the playoffs after a tough 5-2 loss on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers, meanwhile, have been out of contention for a while, missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in 15 years.

“I think the poor start is the reason that we’re in this position,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said after Saturday’s game. “Every year it feels like it’s the same story. We need to figure it out…we know we can make the playoffs and be a dangerous team, but we can believe whatever we want. We just have to go out there and make it happen.”

For New York, stopping the Flyers’ six-game winning streak against them — including their three previous meetings this season — will be top of the order. The Flyers haven’t swept the season series since the 1984-85 season.

Philly put up a valiant effort this season after firing the general manager and head coach they began the season with. The Rangers began the season on a rebuilding foot, having brought in David Quinn while selling off several key pieces at the trade deadline.

Despite where both teams find themselves, there won’t be lacking for motivation.

“You want to win hockey games, especially when you’re playing a division rival,” Quinn said.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]

WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 31, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadPavel Buchnevich
Vladislav NamestnikovFilip ChytilVinni Lettieri
Jimmy VeseyLias AnderssonRyan Strome
Brendan LemieuxBrett HowdenBoo Nieves

Brady SkjeiKevin Shattenkirk
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Brendan SmithNeal Pionk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

FLYERS

James van RiemsdykNolan Patrick — Claude Giroux
Oskar LindblomSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Ryan HartmanScott LaughtonTravis Konecny
Michael RafflCorban KnightPhil Varone

Ivan ProvorovTravis Sanheim
Shayne GostisbeherePhilippe Myers
Robert HaggRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ed Olczyk (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage alongside Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes, Penguins battle for third in Metro

By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

There will be no shortage of motivation for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins when they lock horns on Sunday.

Neither team has locked up a playoff spot yet, so that’s a priority No. 1. A win for either team would go a long way to achieving that goal. But the battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division is also up for grabs in this one, too.

That’s important, as seeding in the Eastern Conference could mean the difference between playing the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning. And that’s no disrespect to the Islanders, but no one wants to face Tampa early on in the postseason.

Carolina could leapfrog the third-place Penguins with a regulation win while Pittsburgh could put a stranglehold on that top-three spot if they’re to find a victory.

The benefit for the Penguins is they had Saturday off, a chance to lick their wounds after a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Carolina, meanwhile, will have to contend with playing in the second game of a back to back, having beaten the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 a day earlier.

Carolina’s plight is slightly more worrying in that they have the Columbus Blue Jackets and their four-game winning streak hot on their heels. Columbus also plays Sunday, also in the second game of a back to back, and a slip up by the Hurricanes could have them sitting in a more precarious position in the second and final wild card.

So, suffice it to say, the stakes are pretty high between the Hurricanes and the Penguins to end the penultimate weekend on the NHL calendar.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Wild at Coyotes, 5 p.m. ET
Hurricanes at Penguins, 5 p.m.  ET
Blue Jackets at Sabres at 6 p.m. ET
Bruins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBCSN
Flames at Sharks, 8 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The Calgary Flames will clinch the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference if… 

• they win in any fashion against the San Jose Sharks.

The Dallas Stars (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if…

• the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Islanders —  Clinched
Maple Leafs — 100 percent
Penguins — 98.4 percent
Hurricanes — 87.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 86 percent
Canadiens — 28.1 percent
Flyers — Eliminated
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — Clinched
Golden Knights — Clinched
Stars — 99.8 percent
Avalanche — 82 percent
Coyotes — 11.2 percent
Wild — 6.5 percent
Blackhawks — 0.5 percent
Oilers — Eliminated
Canucks — Eliminated
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

 

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Red Wings — 9.5 percent
Sabres — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 122 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.