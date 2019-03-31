WATCH LIVE: Rangers visit Flyers on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Pride will be at stake between the Rangers and Flyers when they meet in the first game on Star Sunday on NBC.
The Flyers were officially eliminated from the playoffs after a tough 5-2 loss on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers, meanwhile, have been out of contention for a while, missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in 15 years.
“I think the poor start is the reason that we’re in this position,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said after Saturday’s game. “Every year it feels like it’s the same story. We need to figure it out…we know we can make the playoffs and be a dangerous team, but we can believe whatever we want. We just have to go out there and make it happen.”
For New York, stopping the Flyers’ six-game winning streak against them — including their three previous meetings this season — will be top of the order. The Flyers haven’t swept the season series since the 1984-85 season.
Philly put up a valiant effort this season after firing the general manager and head coach they began the season with. The Rangers began the season on a rebuilding foot, having brought in David Quinn while selling off several key pieces at the trade deadline.
Despite where both teams find themselves, there won’t be lacking for motivation.
“You want to win hockey games, especially when you’re playing a division rival,” Quinn said.
WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 31, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RANGERS
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Pavel Buchnevich
Vladislav Namestnikov — Filip Chytil — Vinni Lettieri
Jimmy Vesey — Lias Andersson — Ryan Strome
Brendan Lemieux — Brett Howden — Boo Nieves
Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk
Marc Staal — Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Smith — Neal Pionk
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk — Nolan Patrick — Claude Giroux
Oskar Lindblom — Sean Couturier — Jakub Voracek
Ryan Hartman — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny
Michael Raffl — Corban Knight — Phil Varone
Ivan Provorov — Travis Sanheim
Shayne Gostisbehere — Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg — Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ed Olczyk (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage alongside Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.
