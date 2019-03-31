More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
AP

The Buzzer: Blue Jackets’ top line dominates; Hurricanes bring back Storm Surge

By Adam Gretz Mar 31, 2019, 1:27 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets. They get to share the No. 1 star on Saturday for absolutely dominating the Nashville Predators. Panarin recorded four assists in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win, including three in the first period alone, while Atkinson scored two goals to give him 41 on the season. Atkinson is now just the second Blue Jackets player to ever score 40 goals in a season, joining Rick Nash. His 41st goal of the season also tied him for the franchise single season lead. We also should not forget big trade deadline acquisition Matt Duchene in this one as he also recorded a pair of assists in the win.

2. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. He just keeps making history. His two goals on Saturday night in the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning give him 51 on the season, the eighth 50-goal season of his career. That is second most in league history behind only Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy. Among the other accomplishments for him on Saturday: He is just the fourth player in league history to score 50 goals after celebrating his 33rd birthday (read all about that here), while his power play goal was the 247th of his career, moving him into a tie for fourth-place on the NHL’s all-time list with Luc Robitaille. Overall, he finished the night with 13 total shot attempts, eight shots on goal, four hits, two goals, and a plus-three rating. Overall it was a pretty dominant night for him.

3. Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks. No, Saturday’s game between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers did not really mean anything in the playoff race, and the Ducks’ win does not really help them in the standings or do anything for them except maybe hurt their draft lottery odds. But when you score three goals in one period the way Rickard Rakell did that is worthy of some attention. He is just the second Ducks player to ever record a natural hat trick in a one period, joining only Andrew Cogliano. He is now two goals away from his fourth consecutive 20-goal season in the NHL.

Highlights of the Night

The Montreal Canadiens’ power play has been a mess all season but it came through early on Saturday night to help set the tone in a huge win over the Winnipeg Jets thanks to this tic-tac-toe passing play.

Look at this incredible individual effort from St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas as part of their 3-2 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils. With the win, the Blues are now just two points behind the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators for first place in the Central Division.

One more time for Alex Ovechkin as he scores his 50th goal of the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, but Alex DeBrincat continued his remarkable sophomore season with his 41st goal of the season, keeping him among the NHL’s league leaders.

They said the Storm Surge was finished, but the Carolina Hurricanes went back to the one that started it all on Saturday following their big win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Factoids

  • The New York Islanders completely dominated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night to officially clinch a playoff spot. [New York Islanders]
  • Brent Burns‘ overtime goal snapped the San Jose Sharks’ seven-game losing streak and secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Burns’ goal is his 14th career regular season overtime goal, moving him into first place on the NHL’s all-time list for defenders, passing Scott Niedermayer. [NHL PR]
  • Patrick Marleau played in his 1,653rd career game on Saturday night, passing Mark Recchi for sole possession of fifth place in the NHL’s all-time games played list. As for the game itself, the Maple Leafs were on the wrong end of a 4-2 decision against the Ottawa Senators. [Leafs PR]
  • The Washington Capitals have seven 20-goal scorers this season for the seventh-time in franchise history and the first time since the 2009-10 season. The other instances came in 1982-83, 1983-84, and 1991-92. The latter three were when goal-scoring across the NHL was significantly higher. [Capitals PR]
  • Nicklas Backstrom became just the second active player to record at least four consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals and 50 assists. San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton is the only other active player to do it. [NHL PR]
  • Only one team in the NHL has more wins than the Carolina Hurricanes’ 27 since January 1. The Tampa Bay Lightning, with 28 wins, are the only team in the NHL with more wins since then. Their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday officially eliminated the Flyers from playoff contention this season. [NHL PR]

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Playoff picture after Saturday’s games: Islanders clinch playoff spot

By Adam Gretz Mar 31, 2019, 1:59 AM EDT
Every night throughout the end of the regular season we will take an updated look at the NHL playoff picture. What the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, and set the stage for Sunday’s biggest games. On Saturday the New York Islanders joined the list of teams to have already clinched a playoff spot with a dominant win over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Dallas Stars missed an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Western Conference with a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. 

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s playoff clinchers

  • The New York Islanders are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season thanks to their 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s playoff clinchers

  • No new teams clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference on Saturday. The Dallas Stars, by collecting a point in a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, are just one point away.

SATURDAY’S SCORES

Florida Panthers 4, Boston Bruins 1

Carolina Hurricane 5, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Montreal Canadiens 3, Winnipeg Jets 1

Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Washington Capitals 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

St. Louis Blues 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

New York Islanders 5, Buffalo Sabres 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Nashville Predators 2

San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 5, Edmonton Oilers 1

Vancouver Canucks 3, Dallas Stars 2 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Blues

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes (5 p.m. ET). Two teams still in a fight for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and they both need the two points in this one. The Coyotes enter the day three points behind the Colorado Avalanche, while the Wild are four points back. This game also has meaning for the Dallas Stars, as a Coyotes loss will put the Stars in the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5 p.m. ET). Neither team has clinched a playoff spot yet, but they should both be confident in their chances. This is a huge game for potential playoff seeding, though. The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the day with a two point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes for the third place spot in the Metropolitan Division and what would likely be a first-round matchup against the New York Islanders. Whichever team does not get that spot is looking at a Wild Card spot and a first-round matchup against either the Washington Capitals or Tampa Bay Lightning.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET). Depending on what happens in this game and the Pittsburgh-Carolina game the Columbus Blue Jackets could find themselves in the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. That is what would happen with a Hurricanes’ regulation loss and a Blue Jackets win. Even if it does not work out that perfectly for them, these are two points the Blue Jackets absolutely need to get to help secure a playoff spot because the Buffalo Sabres have been one of the league’s worst teams for three months now and are coming off of an absolutely terrible performance on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET). With a win over the Detroit Red Wings the Boston Bruins would take another step toward securing home-ice advantage in the first-round for their opening round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They know they are almost certainly playing each other, they just do not know where it will begin and which team would host a potential Game 7 if it would be required.

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET). They are pretty much playing for the Pacific Division in this one. A win by the Calgary Flames their first division title since the 2005-06 season and only their second division title since the 1994-95 season. It would also give the Flames the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. A San Jose Sharks win in regulation, on the other hand, pulls them to within four points of the top spot, and while the chances would still be slim, the door would still be slightly open.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks finally end losing streak, secure home ice in round one

By Adam Gretz Mar 30, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
The San Jose Sharks are finally back in the win column.

Brent Burns‘ goal just 22 seconds into overtime on Saturday night lifted the Sharks to a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, snapping what had been a pretty miserable seven-game losing streak that had them reeling down the stretch run of the regular season.

Even bigger than the win on Saturday is what it means for the Sharks in the playoffs.

Saturday’s means win they have guaranteed themselves home-ice advantage in the first-round, while they still an outside shot at winning the Pacific Division. Even though the Sharks are still six points behind the Calgary Flames even after Saturday’s win, the two teams meet on Saturday. It would take an incredible finish by the Sharks, as well as a total collapse by the Flames, but the potential is still there. But it all has to start with a win on Sunday.

Most likely, though, the Sharks’ first-round opponent is probably going to be the same Vegas team they played on Saturday.

Based on what we saw in that game, it should be an exciting, intense, and brutally physical series.

The two teams met in the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago with the Golden Knights winning the series in six games and as they showed on Saturday there is plenty of bad blood between them.

While the Sharks’ losing streak finally came to an end, Vegas now finds itself on five-game losing streak. All of those losses have come without starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the lineup as he has not played since March 15. He had been playing some of his best hockey of the season up until that point, and the Golden Knights are clearly a different team without him in the lineup as there is a substantial drop between him and backup goalie Malcolm Subban.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Alex Ovechkin scores 50 goals for eighth time in career

By Adam Gretz Mar 30, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Alex Ovechkin just keeps right on rolling.

His third period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in the Washington Capitals’ 6-3 win was his league-leading 50th goal of the season, making it the eighth time in his sensational career that he has hit the 50-goal mark in a season.

Only Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy, both with nine, and both having spent the bulk of their careers in the 1980s during the NHL’s all-time highest scoring era, are the only players that have done it more times.

Ovechkin, on the other hand, spent the bulk of his prime years playing in one of the NHL’s lowest scoring eras.

Here is a look at his 50th for this season.

As we pointed out a little more than a week ago, perhaps the most impressive thing about this particular season for Ovechkin is that he is doing it in his age 33 season, putting him on a ridiculously small list of players to accomplish that. The only other players to score at least 50 goals in a single season after celebrating their 33rd birthday are Jaromir Jagr (54 at age 33 in 2005-06), John Bucyk (51 at age 35 in 1970-71), and Bobby Hull (50 at age 33 in 1971-72). This is usually the point in a player’s career that their goal-scoring numbers begin to decline, and often times rapidly. That is obviously not the case here with Ovechkin who remains one of the league’s most dominant players.

He did not have to wait long to keep adding to his total when he scored his 51st goal of the season less than two minutes later when he blasted a one-timer from his office (at the top of the circle on the power play).

Assuming Ovechkin can hold off Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (and barring an insane hot streak from Draisaitl, combined with Ovechkin going cold) he is on track to lead the league in goals for the eighth time in his career.

No player in league history has ever done it that many times.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning’s Hedman leaves game with ‘upper-body injury’

By Adam Gretz Mar 30, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
Before their game on Saturday night the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated the franchise’s first ever Presidents’ Trophy after clinching the NHL’s best regular season record more than two weeks ago.

Once the puck dropped, however, it was the Washington Capitals — the team that eliminated the Lightning in the playoffs a year ago on their way to winning the Stanley Cup — that came out flying and jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

That was not the most concerning news of the night for the Lightning. What could possibly be worse? How about an injury to one of their best players, defenseman Victor Hedman.

Hedman, who had already missed 10 games earlier this season due to injury, exited the game late in the first period after a collision with Capitals forward Carl Hagelin that resulted in Hagelin’s helmet catching him in the chin.

The Lightning eventually announced that Hedman would not return with an “upper-body injury.”

Having already clinched everything they can possibly clinch in the regular season (division, home-ice advantage, Presidents’ Trophy) the Lightning have, quite literally, nothing left to play for over their few remaining regular season games. The biggest concern for them is going to be simply getting through these without suffering any major injuries for the start of the playoffs, especially as coach Jon Cooper doesn’t seem to have any intention on resting any of his key players.

With Anton Stralman and Dan Girardi already out of the lineup the Lightning’s lineup has been a little banged up as of late. It has not really hurt them. But Hedman is the one player on that defensive unit they do not want to be without because he can be such a game-changer given the minutes he logs, the production he is capable of, and the way he can shut down any team’s top player on any given night.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, Hedman is one of the league’s best all-around defenders and is having another monster season for the Lightning with 54 total points (12 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.