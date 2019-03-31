Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes, Penguins battle for third in Metro

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

There will be no shortage of motivation for these the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins when they lock horns on Sunday.

Neither team has locked up a playoff spot yet, so that’s a priority No. 1. A win for both teams would go a long way to achieving that goal. But the battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division is also up for grabs in this one, too.

That’s important, as seeding in the Eastern Conference could mean the difference between playing the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning. And that’s no disrespect to the Islanders, but no one wants to face Tampa early on in the postseason.

Carolina could leapfrog the third-place Penguins with a regulation win while Pittsburgh could put a stranglehold on that top-three spot if they’re to find a victory.

The benefit for the Penguins is they had Saturday off, a chance to lick their wounds after a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Carolina, meanwhile, will have to contend with playing in the second game of a back to back, having beaten the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 a day earlier.

Carolina’s plight is slightly more worrying in that they have the Columbus Blue Jackets and their four-game winning streak hot on their heels. Columbus also plays Sunday, also in the second game of a back to back, and a slip up by the Hurricanes could have them sitting in a more precarious position in the second and final wild card.

So, suffice it to say, the stakes are pretty high between the Hurricanes and the Penguins to end the penultimate weekend on the NHL calendar.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Wild at Coyotes, 5 p.m. ET

Hurricanes at Penguins, 5 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Sabres at 6 p.m. ET

Bruins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBCSN

Flames at Sharks, 8 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The Calgary Flames will clinch the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference if…

• they win in any fashion against the San Jose Sharks.

The Dallas Stars (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if…

• the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Islanders — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Penguins — 98.4 percent

Hurricanes — 87.5 percent

Blue Jackets — 86 percent

Canadiens — 28.1 percent

Flyers — Eliminated

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — Clinched

Golden Knights — Clinched

Stars — 99.8 percent

Avalanche — 82 percent

Coyotes — 11.2 percent

Wild — 6.5 percent

Blackhawks — 0.5 percent

Oilers — Eliminated

Canucks — Eliminated

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Red Wings — 9.5 percent

Sabres — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Ducks — 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Panthers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)



ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 122 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 105 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck