NHL on NBCSN: Bruins visit Red Wings

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins at the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Boston Bruins can take a big step in locking up home ice advantage in the first round with a win against the Detroit Red Wings on Star Sunday on NBCSN.

The Bruins need three points to lock up the second seed in the Atlantic Division and could have that done with a win in Detroit followed by a point against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday — and that’s if Toronto doesn’t lose a game along the way, which would expedite the process.

“We want to finish second [in the Atlantic],” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s our ultimate goal. But we also want to be healthy.

“We’re here to win games until we get locked in. What’s in front of us is second place. We’d like to get there.”

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, snapping a 12-game winning streak at TD Garden, and are now on the road for three games before returning home next Saturday to close out the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The big thing for the Bruins heading into the postseason is that they’re getting healthy.

David Pastrnak is back. Torey Krug is back. Jake DeBrusk is healthy. Matt Grzelcyk returned on Saturday. And Kevan Miller could return on Sunday.

Detroit’s season went how you might expect for a team rebuilding. They’ll miss the playoffs for the third straight season, something they haven’t done in 35 years when they missed five straight seasons between 1979 and 1983.

That said, Detroit is finishing the season on a strong note having won four straight heading into Sunday.

“I think everyone right now is just buying in and we’re competing hard, playing the right way,” Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi said. “Playing simple. And sometimes, simple hockey wins.”

Bertuzzi has been a stud as of late, with seven points over his past three goals. He’s one goal shy of his first 20-goal campaign.

Dylan Larkin reached the 30-goal mark on Thursday, and Andreas Athanasiou joined him on Friday. Larkin comes into the game riding a three-game goal-scoring streak.

“I think we’re playing hard. We’re not giving up on the season, even though it seems like,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “I guess you could look at it as meaningless hockey and meaningless games here down the stretch.”

