More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Mantha shows Bruins that Red Wings aren’t exactly tanking

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The good news is that the Detroit Red Wings really might have something in the top line of Anthony Mantha, Dylan Larkin, and Tyler Bertuzzi. In fact, that top line actually outshone Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak on Sunday, the best line in the NHL according to plenty.

The bad news is that that trio has been so good, they might mess up Detroit’s draft lottery odds.

By beating the Bruins 6-3 on Sunday, the Red Wings have now rattled off a five-game winning streak. They’ve already been mathematically eliminated from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, so it’s all about building for next year. With this winning streak in mind, they’re building up confidence more so than building up their draft lottery odds.

With the Sabres sprawling (1-8-1 in their last 10 games, including another humbling loss on Sunday), Detroit may eventually pass Buffalo, as both teams have 72 points with three games remaining. Actually, the Red Wings take the ROW (regulation/overtime win) advantage 28-26, so Buffalo would finish below them if the season ended on Sunday.

That said, even the Red Wings fans who were gritting their teeth likely found their mouths forming to a smile by the end of Sunday’s game, especially when they were watching Anthony Mantha. The promising forward generated the first hat trick of his career, and by adding two assists, also generated his first five-point game in the NHL.

The Bruins had more immediate stakes in this one, although they seem virtually assured of holding onto the second seed in the Atlantic. Maybe that thought was on enough players’ minds on Sunday, as they didn’t exactly play Boston’s typical brand of strong defense.

There were some nice moments for Boston, though, with this play from Patrice Bergeron to Brad Marchand for a shorthanded goal standing out.

The Red Wings ultimately came out on top of a seesaw game where they scored two goals in the first period, allowed three Bruins tallies in the second, and then ran away with four goals in the third to win 6-3.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Bobrovsky and Blue Jackets are on fire

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Anthony Mantha

What a game by the big Red Wings winger.

It was all about five in Detroit on Sunday. That’s how many games the Red Wings have now won in a row, and that’s how many points Mantha collected. Mantha generated the first hat trick of his NHL career, and added two assists for his first five-point game.

Mantha came into Sunday with 19 goals, so he also crossed the 20-goal barrier, finishing the night with 22 goals and 45 points on the season. He has a solid chance to meet or exceed last season’s career-highs of 24 goals and 48 points.

2. Darcy Kuemper

There were three impressive shutouts on Sunday, so we’ll just go in order of who got the most saves, so apologies to Rangers’ netminder Alexandar Georgiev, who finished the afternoon with 29 saves to blank the Flyers.

Kuemper generated a 39-save shutout in gaining an absolutely crucial win for the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, and he’s really been dragging Arizona through a lot of low-margin-of-error games lately. Really, Kuemper has been one of the best netminders in the NHL since the calendar turned 2019, and he’s giving Arizona a decent chance to beat some enormous odds.

Kuemper now has five shutouts in 2018-19, and has generated two in his last three games, only allowing two goals overall during that span.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky

It’s been a bumpy season for Bob, to say the least, but he’s coming up big in some absolutely clutch moments for the Blue Jackets.

Bobrovsky generated a 38-save shutout on Sunday, just one behind Kuemper. Like his Coyotes colleague, Bobrovsky has been red hot lately. Bobrovsky now has three shutouts in his last five games, and four in his last seven. He’s only allowed seven goals overall in his last seven games.

Bobrovsky’s won five games in a row, and also seven of his last eight. The Blue Jackets’ prospects have risen from possibly missing the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs after going all-in, to maybe avoiding the Lightning in the first round, and possibly going into the postseason with some swagger.

Things tend to change when “Vezina Bob” comes back into the picture, eh?

Highlights of the Night

From Anthony Mantha’s five points to that sweet Patrice Bergeron to Brad Marchand shorthanded goal, the Red Wings – Bruins game had some of Sunday’s best action, so enjoy the full highlights:

Factoids

  • More on this in a future post, but the Calgary Flames clinched both the Pacific Division and top seed in the West by beating the Sharks on Sunday. So, the Lightning get home-ice throughout the postseason, while the Flames get that edge through the West playoffs.
  • This means that the Sharks and Golden Knights will face each other in what could be a fierce Pacific second vs. third seed series in the first round.
  • That sweet Brad Marchand shorthanded goal was his 26th, setting a new Bruins record, so watch it in isolation if you’d prefer:

Scores

New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0
Arizona Coyotes 4, Minnesota Wild 0
Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Buffalo Sabres 0
Detroit Red Wings 6, Boston Bruins 3
Calgary Flames 5, San Jose Sharks 3

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Red Wings’ Witkowski delivers big hit, fights Bruins’ Acciari

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s tougher to make an opponent pay for hitting your teammate when that opponent can handle things in a fight.

Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari clearly was angered when he saw his teammate Joakim Nordstrom suffer a questionable hit by Detroit Red Wings winger Luke Witkowski. In a short but violent and spirited fight, it seemed like Witkowski got the best of Acciari.

Either way, the replays in the video above are pretty entertaining, if you’re into fights. It wasn’t an epic, mind you, but some of the shots are pretty compelling.

The Red Wings ended up beating the Bruins 6-3 on Sunday.

Canadian Women’s Hockey League going out of business

AP Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League’s abrupt decision to cease operations leaves North America with one pro league, and opens questions regarding the future of the women’s sport on both sides of the border.

”Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable,” the CWHL said in a statement on Sunday.

The decision to shutter the six-team Canadian-based league came a week after a record 175,000 TV viewers tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup championship game. And it comes four days before the women’s world championships are set to begin in Espoo, Finland.

The CWHL, which was established in 2007, did not provide any details behind its decision, which becomes effective on May 1.

One question raised is whether the CWHL’s Chinese-based team, Shenzhen, was going to return for the 2019-20 season. Shenzhen joined the league two years ago, and paid the CWHL an annual fee.

Last week, Jakob Kolliker, the new coach of China’s national women’s team, told China Daily he hoped the nation would form its own league so his players didn’t have to travel internationally.

Messages left with CWHL officials, including interim Commissioner Jayna Hefford, were not returned.

Numerous players went to Twitter in posting notes expressing their disappointment.

”I’m heartbroken at the news of the CWHL folding,” Calgary Inferno forward Brianne Jenner said. ”Hard to process this after our most successful season to date. … We will rebound from this.”

Added Canadian national team goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens: ”Did not expect news like this morning. Hopefully, the different stakeholders will work together to find a solution and grow the game.”

The CWHL’s demise leaves the U.S.-based, five-team National Women’s Hockey League as the only women’s professional league in North America. And the decision re-opens questions as to whether the NHL should step in and create one league with teams on both sides of the border.

In an email to The Associated Press, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly called the CWHL’s decision ”unfortunate,” and added ”it shouldn’t detract from what the people associated with this initiative have been able to accomplish.”

As for the league stepping in to run a women’s pro sports league, Daly wrote the NHL’s position remains unchanged at this point.

”We recognize the importance of women having options to play the game at the professional level. If those options were to become unavailable in the future, we would certainly consider doing what’s necessary to fill that void,” Daly wrote. ”But that’s not the case currently.”

Daly’s response echoes what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told The AP in September.

Bettman said he had no interest in forming a third league because he didn’t want the NHL ”to look like a bully” by pushing the existing leagues out of business. He was also hesitant of the NHL assuming control of the CWHL or NWHL because, as he put it, ”we don’t believe in their models.”

”We need to start on a clean slate,” Bettman said.

”If at some point the leagues say, ‘We’ve had enough, we don’t see this as a long-term solution, we’d like you to start up and we’ll discontinue operations,’ then we’ll do it. But we’re not pushing it,” he said. ”If we’re going to get involved, it cannot fail, which means it has to be on us.”

In a statement, NWHL Commissioner and founder Dani Rylan said she was saddened to learn of the news, and assured fans the NWHL is committed to playing next season.

Calling it a priority, Rylan said she has already opened discussions to attract the CWHL’s top players to play in the U.S. next season.

The two leagues first discussed the possibility of merging last summer, with Rylan revealing they had follow-up discussions in January, and were scheduled to meet again in April.

”We are sorry to know those talks will not continue,” she said.

The CWHL operated liked Major League Soccer by owning each of its teams, except for Shenzhen. Starting in 2017-18, it began paying its players salaries ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, out of a total budget of $3.7 million.

The NWHL was the first to pay players a salary upon being established in 2015.

Information from the Canadian Press was used in this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Gutsy Coyotes keep playoff hopes alive, leave Wild with low ‘morale’

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Arizona Coyotes didn’t quite “ace” what’s arguably the biggest regular season weekend in franchise history,* but they deserve at least a B+.

By that analogy, maybe Darcy Kuemper is the overachieving student who’s carry a ragtag group project to a decent grade? Kuemper continued his brilliant 2019 on Sunday, pitching a 39-save shutout as the Coyotes blanked the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in a game that was huge for both teams.

This comes two days after a game against the Colorado Avalanche that inspired a mixture of emotions.

  • The letdown of falling behind 2-0.
  • Pride in being resilient once again this season, as Arizona managed to tie things up 2-2, sending the game beyond regulation.
  • Fear and tension, as while the Coyotes salvaged a point on Friday, the Avalanche increased their lead for the final West seed by a point, while both teams creeped one game closer to the end of the season.

As you can see from the Push for the Playoffs, the Wild technically needed this game even more than the Coyotes, but that’s really just a matter of semantics, as both teams really, really needed to win on Sunday.

So, the good news is that the Coyotes managed three out of a possible four points during this enormous weekend.* The bad news is that it might not matter, as Colorado was greatly emboldened by getting that 3-2 shootout win; even after today’s win, the Avalanche have more points (85 to Arizona’s 84) and more games remaining (four left for the Avs, three for the Coyotes).

* – It’s at least in the top … what, two? Three? Pipe up, Coyotes historians.

For all we know, the Coyotes might need some help, even if they win out.

But the Wild would need a small sports miracle for this to work out. It may help to see the three teams’ spot in the standings really quickly (note: a more detailed rundown of both conference playoff races will come later Sunday night):

WC 1: Avalanche: 85 points in 78 GP, 34 ROW

Coyotes: 84 points in 79 GP, 34 ROW
Wild: 81 points in 79 GP, 35 ROW

The Wild would max out at 87 points if they won all three of their games, which would already be a tough haul considering they’re closing things out against the Jets, Bruins, and Stars. Ultimately, Minnesota finishing ahead of both Colorado and Arizona is pretty tough to imagine, and the players know it.

Ouch but … yeah, those are understandable reactions.

Just to circle back, though: Sunday stands out as one of the most remarkable performances by Kuemper, and he’s been an absolute rock for the Coyotes since the calendar turned to 2019. This is Kuemper’s second shutout in his last three games (just two goals allowed overall in three games), and it’s not just about brilliant outcomes, as he’s been consistent. Kuemper got those two shutouts, allowed one goal three times, gave up two goals three times, and allowed three goals twice in his last 10 games.

Basically, Kuemper’s given the Coyotes a chance to win all of their last 10 games, and he’s stolen a few of those. If you handed out a Post-New-Year’s-MVP, he’d give Nikita Kucherov and others a run for their money.

Sadly, most people will forget about Kuemper’s run – and the Coyotes’ hard work in general – if they fail to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The odds remain against Arizona after this weekend, but credit the Coyotes for keeping the fight alive.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.