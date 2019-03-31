More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
AP Images

Canadian Women’s Hockey League going out of business

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
The Canadian Women’s Hockey League’s abrupt decision to cease operations leaves North America with one pro league, and opens questions regarding the future of the women’s sport on both sides of the border.

”Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable,” the CWHL said in a statement on Sunday.

The decision to shutter the six-team Canadian-based league came a week after a record 175,000 TV viewers tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup championship game. And it comes four days before the women’s world championships are set to begin in Espoo, Finland.

The CWHL, which was established in 2007, did not provide any details behind its decision, which becomes effective on May 1.

One question raised is whether the CWHL’s Chinese-based team, Shenzhen, was going to return for the 2019-20 season. Shenzhen joined the league two years ago, and paid the CWHL an annual fee.

Last week, Jakob Kolliker, the new coach of China’s national women’s team, told China Daily he hoped the nation would form its own league so his players didn’t have to travel internationally.

Messages left with CWHL officials, including interim Commissioner Jayna Hefford, were not returned.

Numerous players went to Twitter in posting notes expressing their disappointment.

”I’m heartbroken at the news of the CWHL folding,” Calgary Inferno forward Brianne Jenner said. ”Hard to process this after our most successful season to date. … We will rebound from this.”

Added Canadian national team goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens: ”Did not expect news like this morning. Hopefully, the different stakeholders will work together to find a solution and grow the game.”

The CWHL’s demise leaves the U.S.-based, five-team National Women’s Hockey League as the only women’s professional league in North America. And the decision re-opens questions as to whether the NHL should step in and create one league with teams on both sides of the border.

In an email to The Associated Press, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly called the CWHL’s decision ”unfortunate,” and added ”it shouldn’t detract from what the people associated with this initiative have been able to accomplish.”

As for the league stepping in to run a women’s pro sports league, Daly wrote the NHL’s position remains unchanged at this point.

”We recognize the importance of women having options to play the game at the professional level. If those options were to become unavailable in the future, we would certainly consider doing what’s necessary to fill that void,” Daly wrote. ”But that’s not the case currently.”

Daly’s response echoes what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told The AP in September.

Bettman said he had no interest in forming a third league because he didn’t want the NHL ”to look like a bully” by pushing the existing leagues out of business. He was also hesitant of the NHL assuming control of the CWHL or NWHL because, as he put it, ”we don’t believe in their models.”

”We need to start on a clean slate,” Bettman said.

”If at some point the leagues say, ‘We’ve had enough, we don’t see this as a long-term solution, we’d like you to start up and we’ll discontinue operations,’ then we’ll do it. But we’re not pushing it,” he said. ”If we’re going to get involved, it cannot fail, which means it has to be on us.”

In a statement, NWHL Commissioner and founder Dani Rylan said she was saddened to learn of the news, and assured fans the NWHL is committed to playing next season.

Calling it a priority, Rylan said she has already opened discussions to attract the CWHL’s top players to play in the U.S. next season.

The two leagues first discussed the possibility of merging last summer, with Rylan revealing they had follow-up discussions in January, and were scheduled to meet again in April.

”We are sorry to know those talks will not continue,” she said.

The CWHL operated liked Major League Soccer by owning each of its teams, except for Shenzhen. Starting in 2017-18, it began paying its players salaries ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, out of a total budget of $3.7 million.

The NWHL was the first to pay players a salary upon being established in 2015.

Information from the Canadian Press was used in this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Gutsy Coyotes keep playoff hopes alive, leave Wild with low ‘morale’

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes didn’t quite “ace” what’s arguably the biggest regular season weekend in franchise history,* but they deserve at least a B+.

By that analogy, maybe Darcy Kuemper is the overachieving student who’s carry a ragtag group project to a decent grade? Kuemper continued his brilliant 2019 on Sunday, pitching a 36-save shutout as the Coyotes blanked the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in a game that was huge for both teams.

This comes two days after a game against the Colorado Avalanche that inspired a mixture of emotions.

  • The letdown of falling behind 2-0.
  • Pride in being resilient once again this season, as Arizona managed to tie things up 2-2, sending the game beyond regulation.
  • Fear and tension, as while the Coyotes salvaged a point on Friday, the Avalanche increased their lead for the final West seed by a point, while both teams creeped one game closer to the end of the season.

As you can see from the Push for the Playoffs, the Wild technically needed this game even more than the Coyotes, but that’s really just a matter of semantics, as both teams really, really needed to win on Sunday.

So, the good news is that the Coyotes managed three out of a possible four points during this enormous weekend.* The bad news is that it might not matter, as Colorado was greatly emboldened by getting that 3-2 shootout win; even after today’s win, the Avalanche have more points (85 to Arizona’s 84) and more games remaining (four left for the Avs, three for the Coyotes).

* – It’s at least in the top … what, two? Three? Pipe up, Coyotes historians.

For all we know, the Coyotes might need some help, even if they win out.

But the Wild would need a small sports miracle for this to work out. It may help to see the three teams’ spot in the standings really quickly (note: a more detailed rundown of both conference playoff races will come later Sunday night):

WC 1: Avalanche: 85 points in 78 GP, 34 ROW

Coyotes: 84 points in 79 GP, 34 ROW
Wild: 81 points in 79 GP, 35 ROW

The Wild would max out at 87 points if they won all three of their games, which would already be a tough haul considering they’re closing things out against the Jets, Bruins, and Stars. Ultimately, Minnesota finishing ahead of both Colorado and Arizona is pretty tough to imagine, and the players know it.

Ouch but … yeah, those are understandable reactions.

Just to circle back, though: Sunday stands out as one of the most remarkable performances by Kuemper, and he’s been an absolute rock for the Coyotes since the calendar turned to 2019. This is Kuemper’s second shutout in his last three games (just two goals allowed overall in three games), and it’s not just about brilliant outcomes, as he’s been consistent. Kuemper got those two shutouts, allowed one goal three times, gave up two goals three times, and allowed three goals twice in his last 10 games.

Basically, Kuemper’s given the Coyotes a chance to win all of their last 10 games, and he’s stolen a few of those. If you handed out a Post-New-Year’s-MVP, he’d give Nikita Kucherov and others a run for their money.

Sadly, most people will forget about Kuemper’s run – and the Coyotes’ hard work in general – if they fail to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The odds remain against Arizona after this weekend, but credit the Coyotes for keeping the fight alive.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins – Red Wings on NBCSN

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 31, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins at the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On one side, you have the Bruins, a team hoping to cement its hold on the second seed in the Atlantic Division, and thus a round of home-ice advantage.

The Red Wings don’t face much in the way of stakes … yet they’ve been playing with pride lately, nonetheless. It might not help their tanking chances to win on Sunday, but try telling that to the players on the ice.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 PM. ET – NBCSN]

What: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
Where: Little Caesars Arena
When: Sunday, March 31, 7:330 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

BRUINS

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciMarcus Johansson

Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleChris Wagner

Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugBrandon Carlo

Kevan MillerMatt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

RED WINGS

Darren HelmDylan LarkinAnthony Mantha

Tyler BertuzziAndreas Athanasiou — Dominic Turgeon

Martin Frk — Christoffer EhnTaro Hirose

Matt Puempel — Ryan Kuffner

Danny DeKeyserFilip Hronek

Niklas KronwallMadison Bowey

Dylan McIlrath — Luke Witkowski

Jake Chelios

Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Rangers’ Georgiev impressive in shutout of Flyers

By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
In the twilight of Henrik Lundqvist‘s career, it appears the New York Rangers can rest easy knowing they have a capable heir-apparent to begin filling his legendary shoes.

Alexandar Georgiev is a name the Rangers will be hoping can continue an upward trajectory, and the 23-year-old showed another flash of his skill on Sunday afternoon on NBC, shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Star Sunday.

Georgiev turned aside 29 shots on his way to his 13th win of the season and second career shutout.

The Rangers came into the game losers of six straight against the Flyers and were at risk of getting swept by their Metropolitan Division rivals for the first time since the 1984-85 season. That didn’t happen as David Quinn’s young side — the youngest current roster in the NHL at 25.7 years — put together a solid performance, winning their second consecutive game for the first time since Jan. 19 when they won three straight.

Scoring on Sunday came from the Rangers current fountain of youth, with 23-year-old Pavel Buchnevich, 25-year-olds Ryan Strome and Brady Skjei all finding twine for the Blueshirts. A 21-year-old Brett Howden assisted on two goals.

The Flyers entered Sunday fresh of being eliminated from playoff contention 24 hours earlier after dropping a 5-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes. The emotion letdown of that was pretty evident from a team dealing with those thoughts and the fatigue playing the second half of a back to back brings.

Philly put in a valiant effort down the stretch. Changes at general manager and head coach will be a big story of the season, as will an eight-game losing streak where they ended up sitting in last place in the NHL. But they showed some promise after clawing back enough points to be relevant until the eve of the final week of the regular season. From Jan. 10 to March 11, they produced the third most points of any team in the NHL, trailing only the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues.

The Flyers will miss the postseason for the fourth time in the last seven years – after making the postseason 16 times in the prior 17 seasons from 1995 to 2012.

Like Georgiev and the Rangers, Carter Hart appears to the be future in Philadelphia. He didn’t have his best outing on Sunday, allowing three goals on 25 shots, but has been a revelation in a town known for its burgeoning goalie graveyard.

Hart came into the game with a .940 save percentage over his past five games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins visit Red Wings

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 31, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins at the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Boston Bruins can take a big step in locking up home ice advantage in the first round with a win against the Detroit Red Wings on Star Sunday on NBCSN.

The Bruins need three points to lock up the second seed in the Atlantic Division and could have that done with a win in Detroit followed by a point against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday — and that’s if Toronto doesn’t lose a game along the way, which would expedite the process.

“We want to finish second [in the Atlantic],” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s our ultimate goal. But we also want to be healthy.

“We’re here to win games until we get locked in. What’s in front of us is second place. We’d like to get there.”

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, snapping a 12-game winning streak at TD Garden, and are now on the road for three games before returning home next Saturday to close out the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The big thing for the Bruins heading into the postseason is that they’re getting healthy.

David Pastrnak is back. Torey Krug is back. Jake DeBrusk is healthy. Matt Grzelcyk returned on Saturday. And Kevan Miller could return on Sunday.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 PM. ET – NBCSN]

Detroit’s season went how you might expect for a team rebuilding. They’ll miss the playoffs for the third straight season, something they haven’t done in 35 years when they missed five straight seasons between 1979 and 1983.

That said, Detroit is finishing the season on a strong note having won four straight heading into Sunday.

“I think everyone right now is just buying in and we’re competing hard, playing the right way,” Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi said. “Playing simple. And sometimes, simple hockey wins.”

Bertuzzi has been a stud as of late, with seven points over his past three goals. He’s one goal shy of his first 20-goal campaign.

Dylan Larkin reached the 30-goal mark on Thursday, and Andreas Athanasiou joined him on Friday. Larkin comes into the game riding a three-game goal-scoring streak.

“I think we’re playing hard. We’re not giving up on the season, even though it seems like,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “I guess you could look at it as meaningless hockey and meaningless games here down the stretch.”

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.