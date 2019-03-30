More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
AP Photo

Sharks seek to reverse late-season slide before playoffs

Associated PressMar 30, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks were sailing along just two weeks ago, making a strong push for the top spot in the Western Conference to begin what they hoped would be a long playoff run.

Now with just more than a week left in the regular season, they’re struggling just to find a win and to hold on to home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sharks head into a showdown weekend against the other top two teams in the Pacific Division having lost seven games in a row for the first time in more than six years and running out of time to fix their problems.

”I feel like we’re concerned,” forward Logan Couture said. ”We realize where we’re at this year, and how important this push is going to be coming up. How important it should have been the last seven games. You can’t go backward. You can’t change what’s already happened.”

The Sharks were in prime position after beating Minnesota and Winnipeg on back-to-back nights on the road March 11-12, taking over the top spot in the West following a six-game winning streak.

But they haven’t won since and haven’t even held a lead in the last three losses. They allowed three goals in the opening 11 minutes of a 5-4 loss to Chicago on Thursday night.

”Every game recently we’re just losing and hunting down,” forward Tomas Hertl said. ”We have to figure out a way to start early and start with the lead because it’s better to play with the lead than hunting it down every game.”

The skid has coincided with some key injuries to major players. Star defenseman Erik Karlsson went down with a groin injury on Feb. 26 in Boston and hasn’t played since. The Sharks did just fine without him, winning the next six games.

But then defenseman Radim Simek went down with a torn ACL in the win at Winnipeg and captain Joe Pavelski has missed five straight games with a lower-body injury.

Pavelski is expected back this weekend and the Sharks are hopeful that Karlsson will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

”I think we have time,” coach Peter DeBoer said. ”We have two pretty good players sitting in the stands. Those guys will help. You can’t play behind in this game every night. I think that’s the one thing. If we can get that fixed I think the rest of the stuff will kind of roll into place.”

The major problem for the Sharks has been on the defensive end, where too many turnovers and breakdowns are leading to odd-man rushes and goalies Martin Jones and Aaron Dell have been unable to come up with key saves at big moments.

San Jose has allowed 31 goals during the skid, including at least four in six of the seven games. That was the problem against the Blackhawks, when two early penalties led to a 5-on-3 goal that started the three-goal barrage early. A fluky deflection proved to be the game-winner after the Sharks climbed back to tie the game at 4 in the second period.

”Scoring goals really hasn’t been an issue with our team this year,” Couture said. ”We’ve scored I think the top three or top five most goals in the league. It’s giving up goals, giving up easy goals, goals at the wrong times. Taking away our momentum. We score, we tie it up at 4, and then give one up a couple shifts later. It’s goals like that that we want to avoid.”

The skid has left the Sharks six points behind first-place Calgary with five games to go heading into Friday night. While catching the Flames will be a long shot, San Jose also must worry about holding off Vegas, which is only five points behind in the race for home-ice advantage in the first round.

Things could get more precarious if the Sharks don’t fix their problems this weekend when they host the Golden Knights and Calgary in back-to-back games.

”We worked awful hard for six, seven months to put ourselves in a spot where we have a chance over the next week to have home ice in the first round,” DeBoer said. ”We’ve got to work to get that done.”

John Gibson deserves to be Vezina candidate, if not the winner

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

If there’s one travesty come June when the NHL’s awards are handed out, it’s that John Gibson won’t be up on stage receiving the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s best goaltender.

Yes. John Gibson. An NHL goaltender on one of the worst teams in the league, a team that’s fighting for the right to pick first overall rather than raise a second Stanley Cup banner in Anaheim.

It might seem like insanity. Maybe it is.

The Vezina’s three finalists will probably look something like this: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ben Bishop and Frederik Andersen.

Vasilevskiy, of course, because he’s an incredible goaltender playing on perhaps the best regular-season team in NHL history in the Tampa Bay Lightning. There’s a solid case to be made for a guy with six shutouts, a .927 save percentage and 37 wins entering Friday.

Bishop, because he leads the league with a .933 save percentage and has given a low-scoring Dallas Stars team every opportunity to be in the playoff position they’re in.

Andersen, because despite the milk carton defense in Toronto, has put together an impressive year despite the lack of help from his Maple Leafs teammates.

Their numbers are the shiny ones you see when you Google goalie statistics. Their names are atop the rankings of basic goaltending statistics.

They’re all elite goalies, don’t get me wrong, and this is taking nothing away from what they’ve accomplished.

But what John Gibson has done trumps them all.

Gibson’s numbers, on a surface level, look pedestrian. He’s posted a .915 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average in 56 appearances this season. There are several guys ahead of him in that category and likely where the wheels begin to fall off in his Vezina case.

Are the NHL’s 31 general managers, who vote on the Vezina, going to dig much deeper? Probably not, and that’s where Gibson’s case comes to a screeching halt.

Here’s some truth: Gibson has saved more goals above the league average than any other goalie in the NHL this season. His goals-saved above average is 17.8, nearly a full goal and a half above Jaroslav Halak and more than a goal and a half more than Bishop. Andersen? Gibson’s got him beat by over 10 goals. Vasilevskiy? 16.

More truth: Among the 37 goalies this season that have played 1,500 minutes or more, Gibson ranks lowest with an expected save percentage of .913 in 5v5 situations when you factor in the type of shot quality he’s faced. His adjusted save percentage when look at the difference in his actual save percentage of .927 and the expect numbers, you arrive a 1.37, fourth best in the NHL, meaning that Gibson is well above the average of what he should be given the quality of shots he’s faced.

Speaking of quality and the number of shots faced, Gibson has seen more high-danger shots fired his way (299) than any other goalie in the league, and despite this, he’s managed a .823 save percentage, good for ninth best — higher than Andersen and Vasilevskiy. Bishop (.854, 207 shots against) is third, but has seen 92 less high-danger shots.

One more thing: Gibson has seen the fifth-most shots against per 60 minutes played, just slightly behind Andersen, both of whom are well ahead of Bishop and Vasilevskiy.

All these numbers aren’t just for show. They’re important statistics that show just how incredible Gibson’s season has been with the Ducks.

Recency bias won’t help his cause. People will say his season was front-loaded as the Ducks surprised a lot of people with their playoff positioning early on. Does Andersen get the same treatment? Does Vasilevskiy get dinged for the fact he’s blessed by an offensive and defensive juggernaut in front of him?

But don’t blame Gibson because his back broke from carrying the team so hard. Without him, the lowest scoring team in the NHL might be giving the 1974-75 Washington Capitals a run for their money for worst record ever.

Look, all four of these goalies deserve Vezina recognition. There are others, too. Robin Lehner on Long Island, Pekka Rinne in country music’s capital, Marc-Andre Fleury in Sin City.

The point of this exercise is this: often we write off great players on bad teams. Connor McDavid not deserving the Hart Trophy because he plays for the Edmonton Oilers is just one example. The problem with this mindset is we miss the exceptional that gets neglected because of it.

People will brush off a season like Gibson is having, saying his surface statistics are nothing to write home about and will continue along their merry way.

And that’s a shame, because if the Vezina is truly an award for the best goalie in NHL, then Gibson deserves to be, at the very least, in the room in Las Vegas later this June, if not on the stage saying his thank yous.

(Stats courtesy of Corsica)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Push for the Playoffs: Blue Jackets’ Bobrovsky surging at the right time

By Sean LeahyMar 30, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been bouncing between a wild card spot and an early start to their summer recently, but Thursday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens has put them back in the playoff picture with five games to play (and a game in-hand on the Habs, who are also at 90 points). Saturday’s date with the Nashville Predators is the start of a weekend back-to-back set that will see them then fly to Buffalo for a Sunday meeting with the Sabres.

After an up-and-down season, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been surging of late, helping the Blue Jackets to wins in seven of his last nine starts. “[U]nless something really crazy happens,” per head coach John Tortorella, he’ll get the nod tonight against Pekka Rinne.

How good has Bob been during the most important portion of the Blue Jackets’ season? Since March 5, Bobrovsky has posted a .953 even strength save percentage, which has only been bested by Ben Bishop and Philipp Grubauer among netminders with at least four appearances in that timeframe.

“I don’t want to analyze (too much),” Bobrovsky said this week after blanking the New York Islanders, setting a career high in shutouts (8) in the process. “I just want to let it go. I don’t want to stop and think. Just enjoy this time, enjoy this environment. And have fun with it.”

The Blue Jackets are in that nervy spot where they can still grab one of the Metropolitan Division’s final two seeds, take a wild card spot, or just completely miss the playoffs. Every game has huge ramifications attached and they also need to do a little scoreboard watching while taking care of their own business. Fortunately, Bobrovsky has been locked in and putting in a strong finish to season that’s personally been an up and down one.

“He’s just so confident in his game right now,” said Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. “We want that to continue. We’re doing our best in front of him and he’s obviously there to bail us out right now. It’s been a good marriage. We need that to continue down the stretch.”

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Flyers at Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Jets, 7 p.m. ET
Blues at Devils, 7 p.m.  ET
Sabres at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Predators, 8 p.m. ET
Golden Knights at Sharks, 9 p.m. ET
Stars at Canucks, 10 p.m. ET
Blackhawks at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS
• The Maple Leafs will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point at Ottawa OR if the Canadiens lose in any fashion.

• The Islanders will clinch a playoff berth if they win in any fashion vs. Buffalo; OR if they get one point against vs. Buffalo AND the Canadiens lose in any fashion; OR if the Canadiens lose in regulation.

• The Flames (idle) will clinch the Pacific Division title if the Sharks lose in regulation.

• The Flames (idle) will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference if the Jose Sharks lose in regulation AND the Jets lose in any fashion.

• The Stars will clinch a playoff berth if they win in any fashion at Vancouver.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — Clinched
Maple Leafs — 100 percent
Islanders — 100 percent
Penguins — 99.7 percent
Hurricanes — 93.2 percent
Blue Jackets — 80.2 percent
Canadiens — 31 percent
Flyers — Out
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — Clinched
Golden Knights — Clinched
Stars — 99.6 percent
Avalanche — 80.8 percent
Coyotes — 12.8 percent
Wild — 5.5 percent
Blackhawks — 1.1 percent
Oilers — 0.2 percent
Canucks — Eliminated
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Devils — 11.5 percent
Red Wings — 9.5 percent
Sabres — 8.5 percent
Ducks — 7.5 percent
Rangers — 6.5 percent
Canucks — 6 percent
Oilers – 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Canadiens — 1 percent
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 104 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points
Nathan MacKinnon — 95 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 49 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Buzzer: Grubauer’s heroics; Monahan gets back on the board

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
1 Comment

Three stars

1. Philipp Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche

‘Gruuu’

If you’re a fan of the Avalanche, you chanted that 42 times on Friday (and three more in the shootout) as the Avalanche came through with a massive 3-2 win in the lottery rounds.

Grubauer was tremendous, stopping three shots in overtime and all three shooters in the shootout to pick up a what could be a crucial two points in a tight wildcard race in the Western Conference.

2. Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames

Calgary’s top line hasn’t been churning out points in the same way we’re all used to.

Monahan came into the game held off the scoresheet in his previous five games but found two goals and two assists in a four-point performance. That line is going to need to fire on all 12 cylinders to grant the Flames playoff success. Friday’s results will be encouraging.

3. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

The Predators owe Rinne a nice, fancy meal. P.K. Subban can find him the nicest bottle of win in the place.

Rinne made 42 saves in a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rinne should have gotten the shutout if not for a lapse by Subban and Co. who were caught sleeping as Nick Bjugstad walked out from behind the net unimpeded and scored with 63 seconds left in the game.

We’ll let the blame get sorted out in-house, but Rinne’s solid performance put the Predators level with the Winnipeg Jets on 94 points in the Central Division. Winnipeg owns the tie-breaker at this point, and has a game in hand, but Nashville is right there in case the Jets slip again.

Highlights of the night

End-to-end:

Filthy stuff here:

Desperate Dubnyk:

Factoids

St. Louis clinched a playoff berth on Friday, an incredible feat:

Vegas, in their second every NHL season, clinched for the second time:

Scores

Rangers 4, Blues 2
Predators 3, Penguins 1
Red Wings 4, Devils 0
Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)
Flames 6, Ducks 1
Wild 3, Golden Knights 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Grubauer extraordinary as Avalanche extend wildcard lead

AP Photo
By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

‘Gruuuuu’ will be the soundtrack to the Arizona Coyotes’ nightmares tonight when they lay their heads down to sleep tonight.

Enter Sandman? Nah. Enter Philipp Grubauer.

An incredible 42-save effort, one that included Grubauer shaking off two third-period goals that brought the Coyotes level with the Colorado Avalanche in the final eight minutes game, gave the Avalanche a crucial 2-1 shootout win in a pivotal game that may have just settled the wildcard race in the Western Conference.

Colorado’s big offseason acquisition pulled through in the clutch. He survived a 20-shot barrage in the third, stopped three shots in overtime and then turned aside Nick Cousins, Alex Galchenyuk and then Vinnie Hinostroza with a sprawling right-pad save in the shootout to put the Avs three points ahead of the Coyotes with four games to go.

Is it over for the Coyotes? It’s probably a bit too early to say that, but the Avalanche hold the keys to their own playoff destiny now, and no one but themselves and prevent them from unlocking that final spot in the Western Conference.

Arizona certainly showed some poise facing a 2-0 deficit in the second half of the third frame.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

With exactly 8:01 remaining in the third period, the Coyotes and their season appeared to be evaporating quickly.

With exactly 8:00 left in the frame, their Oliver Ekman-Larsson threw them a lifeline.

A captain’s goals if there ever was one, OEL pulled the Coyotes to 2-1. But the Coyotes were still in need of another here. Or the same one. That’d work.

And with exactly 49 seconds left and the net empty 200 feet the other way, OEL did it again to at least secure a point.

Darcy Kuemper turned in a big performance of his own, making 25 saves, including a couple biggies on Nathan MacKinnon, who was flying.

The return of Gabriel Landeskog after a nine-game absence with an upper-body injury was a big boon to the Avs, who are also without Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog provided the assist on MacKinnon’s 1-0 goal.

Derick Brassard even scored, with the trade deadline acquisition finding a big goal.

Both of Colorado’s goals came on the power play, significant because the Coyotes came into the game with the NHL’s best penalty kill. Arizona didn’t give the Avs much five-on-five, so the extra room to breathe on the power play played a critical role.

Colorado has St. Louis, Edmonton, Winnipeg and San Jose left on their schedule. The way Friday’s game shook out was the worst-case scenario for the Minnesota Wild, who are also in the fight four points back after a big win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Minnesota meets Arizona on Sunday.

The race isn’t over, but some clarity was gained.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck