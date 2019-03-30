Push for the Playoffs: Blue Jackets’ Bobrovsky surging at the right time

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been bouncing between a wild card spot and an early start to their summer recently, but Thursday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens has put them back in the playoff picture with five games to play (and a game in-hand on the Habs, who are also at 90 points). Saturday’s date with the Nashville Predators is the start of a weekend back-to-back set that will see them then fly to Buffalo for a Sunday meeting with the Sabres.

After an up-and-down season, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been surging of late, helping the Blue Jackets to wins in seven of his last nine starts. “[U]nless something really crazy happens,” per head coach John Tortorella, he’ll get the nod tonight against Pekka Rinne.

How good has Bob been during the most important portion of the Blue Jackets’ season? Since March 5, Bobrovsky has posted a .953 even strength save percentage, which has only been bested by Ben Bishop and Philipp Grubauer among netminders with at least four appearances in that timeframe.

“I don’t want to analyze (too much),” Bobrovsky said this week after blanking the New York Islanders, setting a career high in shutouts (8) in the process. “I just want to let it go. I don’t want to stop and think. Just enjoy this time, enjoy this environment. And have fun with it.”

The Blue Jackets are in that nervy spot where they can still grab one of the Metropolitan Division’s final two seeds, take a wild card spot, or just completely miss the playoffs. Every game has huge ramifications attached and they also need to do a little scoreboard watching while taking care of their own business. Fortunately, Bobrovsky has been locked in and putting in a strong finish to season that’s personally been an up and down one.

“He’s just so confident in his game right now,” said Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. “We want that to continue. We’re doing our best in front of him and he’s obviously there to bail us out right now. It’s been a good marriage. We need that to continue down the stretch.”

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Flyers at Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m. ET

Canadiens at Jets, 7 p.m. ET

Blues at Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Sabres at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Golden Knights at Sharks, 9 p.m. ET

Stars at Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

Blackhawks at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• The Maple Leafs will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point at Ottawa OR if the Canadiens lose in any fashion.

• The Islanders will clinch a playoff berth if they win in any fashion vs. Buffalo; OR if they get one point against vs. Buffalo AND the Canadiens lose in any fashion; OR if the Canadiens lose in regulation.

• The Flames (idle) will clinch the Pacific Division title if the Sharks lose in regulation.

• The Flames (idle) will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference if the Jose Sharks lose in regulation AND the Jets lose in any fashion.

• The Stars will clinch a playoff berth if they win in any fashion at Vancouver.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Islanders — 100 percent

Penguins — 99.7 percent

Hurricanes — 93.2 percent

Blue Jackets — 80.2 percent

Canadiens — 31 percent

Flyers — Out

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — Clinched

Golden Knights — Clinched

Stars — 99.6 percent

Avalanche — 80.8 percent

Coyotes — 12.8 percent

Wild — 5.5 percent

Blackhawks — 1.1 percent

Oilers — 0.2 percent

Canucks — Eliminated

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Red Wings — 9.5 percent

Sabres — 8.5 percent

Ducks — 7.5 percent

Rangers — 6.5 percent

Canucks — 6 percent

Oilers – 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Panthers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)



ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 104 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points

Nathan MacKinnon — 95 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 49 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.