Grubauer extraordinary as Avalanche extend wildcard lead

By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT
‘Gruuuuu’ will be the soundtrack to the Arizona Coyotes’ nightmares tonight when they lay their heads down to sleep tonight.

Enter Sandman? Nah. Enter Philipp Grubauer.

An incredible 42-save effort, one that included Grubauer shaking off two third-period goals that brought the Coyotes level with the Colorado Avalanche in the final eight minutes game, gave the Avalanche a crucial 2-1 shootout win in a pivotal game that may have just settled the wildcard race in the Western Conference.

Colorado’s big offseason acquisition pulled through in the clutch. He survived a 20-shot barrage in the third, stopped three shots in overtime and then turned aside Nick Cousins, Alex Galchenyuk and then Vinnie Hinostroza with a sprawling right-pad save in the shootout to put the Avs three points ahead of the Coyotes with four games to go.

Is it over for the Coyotes? It’s probably a bit too early to say that, but the Avalanche hold the keys to their own playoff destiny now, and no one but themselves and prevent them from unlocking that final spot in the Western Conference.

Arizona certainly showed some poise facing a 2-0 deficit in the second half of the third frame.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

With exactly 8:01 remaining in the third period, the Coyotes and their season appeared to be evaporating quickly.

With exactly 8:00 left in the frame, their Oliver Ekman-Larsson threw them a lifeline.

A captain’s goals if there ever was one, OEL pulled the Coyotes to 2-1. But the Coyotes were still in need of another here. Or the same one. That’d work.

And with exactly 49 seconds left and the net empty 200 feet the other way, OEL did it again to at least secure a point.

Darcy Kuemper turned in a big performance of his own, making 25 saves, including a couple biggies on Nathan MacKinnon, who was flying.

The return of Gabriel Landeskog after a nine-game absence with an upper-body injury was a big boon to the Avs, who are also without Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog provided the assist on MacKinnon’s 1-0 goal.

Derick Brassard even scored, with the trade deadline acquisition finding a big goal.

Both of Colorado’s goals came on the power play, significant because the Coyotes came into the game with the NHL’s best penalty kill. Arizona didn’t give the Avs much five-on-five, so the extra room to breathe on the power play played a critical role.

Colorado has St. Louis, Edmonton, Winnipeg and San Jose left on their schedule. The way Friday’s game shook out was the worst-case scenario for the Minnesota Wild, who are also in the fight four points back after a big win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Minnesota meets Arizona on Sunday.

The race isn’t over, but some clarity was gained.

The Buzzer: Grubauer’s heroics; Monahan gets back on the board

By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Three stars

1. Philipp Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche

‘Gruuu’

If you’re a fan of the Avalanche, you chanted that 42 times on Friday (and three more in the shootout) as the Avalanche came through with a massive 3-2 win in the lottery rounds.

Grubauer was tremendous, stopping three shots in overtime and all three shooters in the shootout to pick up a what could be a crucial two points in a tight wildcard race in the Western Conference.

2. Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames

Calgary’s top line hasn’t been churning out points in the same way we’re all used to.

Monahan came into the game held off the scoresheet in his previous five games but found two goals and two assists in a four-point performance. That line is going to need to fire on all 12 cylinders to grant the Flames playoff success. Friday’s results will be encouraging.

3. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

The Predators owe Rinne a nice, fancy meal. P.K. Subban can find him the nicest bottle of win in the place.

Rinne made 42 saves in a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rinne should have gotten the shutout if not for a lapse by Subban and Co. who were caught sleeping as Nick Bjugstad walked out from behind the net unimpeded and scored with 63 seconds left in the game.

We’ll let the blame get sorted out in-house, but Rinne’s solid performance put the Predators level with the Winnipeg Jets on 94 points in the Central Division. Winnipeg owns the tie-breaker at this point, and has a game in hand, but Nashville is right there in case the Jets slip again.

Highlights of the night

End-to-end:

Filthy stuff here:

Desperate Dubnyk:

Factoids

St. Louis clinched a playoff berth on Friday, an incredible feat:

Vegas, in their second every NHL season, clinched for the second time:

Scores

Rangers 4, Blues 2
Predators 3, Penguins 1
Red Wings 4, Devils 0
Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)
Flames 6, Ducks 1
Wild 3, Golden Knights 2

Quinn Hughes made quite the debut for Canucks

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
When Quinn Hughes joined Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser on the ice during 3-on-3 overtime for Vancouver on Thursday, you couldn’t really blame Canucks fans for thinking “The future is now.”

(Granted, they might have thought that in a less-cliched, but maybe more profanity-laced way. Depending upon the specific Canucks fan, of course.)

Hughes made his NHL debut during Vancouver’s 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings, and showed why fans were chanting “We want Hughes!” before his first shift. The 19-year-old didn’t disappoint, either, showing why people think he was a steal as the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Hughes grabbing an assist in the game wasn’t promising merely because he already produced offense. Instead, it really encapsulated a lot of the reasons people think he’s going to be a big deal. During the play, he absolutely bamboozled Trevor Lewis with his excellent skating and anticipation, banking the puck to himself, and then letting go a shot that created a juicy rebound. Brock Boeser then fired it home, so this was very much a primary assist by Hughes:

And that 3-on-3 OT sequence seemed like a portal into a future — a future where Pettersson, Boeser, and Hughes give opponents fits.

Hughes’ skating and scoring ability seem like they’ll translate incredibly well to the modern NHL game, and that showed on Thursday.

It’s also a reminder that, while this ranks as another painful season for the Canucks, it’s tough to dismiss the feeling of hope in Vancouver. For all GM Jim Benning has done wrong – and the list isn’t necessarily small – it sure seems like he’s hit it out of the park multiple times with draft picks, at least in the first round.

And while the Canucks dynamic duo/tremendous trio weren’t exactly lingering in the late rounds of drafts, these weren’t necessarily layup picks like, say, selecting Sidney Crosby first and Evgeni Malkin after Alex Ovechkin.

  • Boeser, 22, went 23rd overall in 2015. The Canucks’ hated foes the Bruins had three opportunities to pick Boeser. Also, Boeser was selected after the likes of Pavel Zacha, Evgeny Svechnikov, and Joel Eriksson Ek. (Sorry, fans of the several teams who whiffed especially badly there.)
  • It feels strange to call the fifth pick of the 2017 NHL Draft a “steal,” especially this early … but Pettersson already looks like a star at 20. If there was a re-draft, Pettersson would go ahead of Nico Hischier, Nolan Patrick, Miro Heiskanen, and Cale Makar … right? He certainly would last as long as fifth.
  • Hughes, 19, went seventh. The opening picks of that draft have made remarkable impacts already, from obvious guys like Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov, to players who maybe had to scrape for their positions in Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Tkachuk. Hughes might not be a “steal” like the other two, but the Canucks would still prosper if he merely ends up being a really useful player.

It’s tantalizing, then, to wonder how much the Canucks may skip in line if they hit another homer in the first round, this time in the upcoming 2019 NHL Draft.

From a fun headlines standpoint, you wouldn’t be able to top the Canucks getting projected top pick Jack Hughes to join his brother Quinn. That’s possible, although unlikely — via the Push for the Playoffs, you can see that Vancouver’s draft lottery odds currently stand at just six percent.

In the likely event that Vancouver doesn’t win the draft lottery, the Canucks have shown that they can make the most of a first-rounder, even when it’s not at the absolute top of a draft. (At least lately, as the jury’s still out on players like Olli Juolevi, who went fifth in 2016.)

Honestly, even if the results are more modest this time around, the future seems brighter every time a new gem is added to the mix, and Hughes looks like he might continue that trend. This trio should also make the Canucks a lot more fun to watch in the present while they build toward that future.

Coyotes face huge weekend against Avalanche, Wild

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
With the 2018-19 season winding down, we’re still not technically in the realm of “must-win” games, but we’re awfully close.

On Thursday, the Blue Jackets clobbered the Canadiens in a game with huge implications for the East playoff races. Friday is almost as pivotal in the West’s wild-card battles, and the Arizona Coyotes in particular face their most important weekend in ages.

To start, the Coyotes face the Avalanche in Colorado in an enormous game on Friday. Here’s how a regulation win or loss can swing the odds of making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, at least by Money Puck’s metrics:

This isn’t the only bubble battle for the Coyotes this weekend, either. After Friday’s big game against the Avs, the Coyotes will host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

In the case of the East races, there are two most realistic scenarios: 1) Columbus and Montreal battles for the final wild-card or 2) Carolina, Columbus, and Montreal jockey for the two wild-card spots. (The Hurricanes losing on Thursday keeps things closer, as you can see in the Push for the Playoffs.)

With the Stars in a comfortable spot, the battles come down to the final wild card out West. As you can see, the Coyotes and Wild are the most realistic threats to the Avalanche maintaining their playoff berth, with Chicago and especially Edmonton being extreme long shots:

The Coyotes’ weekend matchups basically conclude the relevant head-to-head matches remaining in the bubble races, unless the Oilers beat the odds and remain relevant when they face the Avalanche in Colorado on April 2.

So, once we pass this weekend, there would be a lot of scoreboard watching if the standings remain tight.

There are any number of ways things could look different by Monday. The Avalanche could be way ahead of everyone else if they beat the Coyotes in regulation, and then Arizona beats the Wild in regulation on Sunday. The Coyotes could win both of their games in regulation, making scoreboard watching a less nervous experience.

It’s really something to consider the stakes. The Avalanche are hoping to grit out a second straight run to the postseason. Arizona hasn’t been there since 2011-12, when they were the Phoenix Coyotes. The Wild, meanwhile, haven’t missed the playoffs since 2012. The Blackhawks aren’t far removed from winning the 2015 Stanley Cup, yet they’re teetering on the edge of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. And the Oilers, well … they’re the Oilers. That’s a whole other book.

Considering all the injuries the Coyotes have dealt with, it’s remarkable that they’re this close, and the attention Rick Tocchet receives is warranted. Such strong efforts will feel only like moral victories if Arizona falls short, however, and this weekend is probably the biggest one the Coyotes has faced in ages. Maybe decades?

If you want to soak in a near-playoff atmosphere on Friday after absorbing it by watching the scene in Columbus on Thursday, chances are, you’ll find it in Colorado between the Avs and the Coyotes. One game (and for the Coyotes, one weekend) doesn’t get much bigger in a sport with an 82-game regular season.

Flames’ once-red-hot top line has been ice cold

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT
For years now, Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau have gone together like peanut butter and chocolate, so it was startling to see Bill Peters split them up, even briefly.

With the Calgary Flames going through (very much relative) struggles lately, Peters has tried different things. Sometimes that means pushing Elias Lindholm up and down the lineup, trying Michael Frolik with Gaudreau, and most jarringly, placing Monahan as a third-line center, with Gaudreau on Derek Ryan‘s wing.

If morning skate lines stick, the Flames are going back to that combination of Monahan, Gaudreau, and Lindholm on Friday. Let’s take a look at their recent funk, which explains why Peters decided to shuffle up the deck chairs in the first place:

Monahan: Five-game pointless streak, a four-point game against the Devils representing the only time he’s generated points in the last eight games (one goal, three assists from that contest against New Jersey).

Lindholm: Also on a five-game pointless streak, and also not much going on beyond blowing the doors off of the lowly Devils. Lindholm has one assist in his last seven games. He’s failed to generate a point in 11 of his last 13 games. Much like Monahan, getting those four points against the Devils (one goal, three assists in that one) camouflages a big drought to an extent. Overall, he has one goal and four assists for five points in his past 13 games.

Gaudreau: Had an assist in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, but has been slumping by his standards, too. Gaudreau only has two points (1G, 1A) in his last six games. He thumped the Devils for an-even-more-ridiculous six(!) points, making his last 11 games look fine with five goals and four assists for nine points, yet he’s been held without a point in seven of his last 11 games.

Taking it to heart

Gaudreau still tends to pass the “eye test” most nights, and with Lindholm feeling a bit like “found money” as a newcomer with unclear expectations heading into 2018-19, much of the angst seems focused most on Monahan. Even weeks ago, a Flames Nation mailbag seemed to be all about what’s wrong with Monahan.

During his brief demotion, it seemed clear that Monahan is all-too-conscious of his cold streak.

“Yeah, when things aren’t going your way and you’re feeling frustrated, that’s when you tend to tighten up your stick and not make the plays you want to make,” Monahan said, via the Calgary Sun’s Daniel Austin. “When you’re coming into a game without that confidence, usually it tends to be a tough game so you’ve got to be tough-minded and ready to go each and every night.”

The bounces dry up

This is an opportunity for Monahan, Lindholm, and Gaudreau to get on track, but to me, it would be wise if someone emphasized optimism with these players. After all, consider that:

  • Gaudreau’s already at career-highs for goals (35) and points (93), blowing away last season’s career-high of 84 points.
  • Monahan’s tied his career-high of 31 goals, and after peaking with 64 points last season, he’s at a career-best 76 points.
  • Lindholm never had a 20-goal season in Carolina, yet he has 27 in his first go with the Flames. Lindholm has more assists (50) this season than he ever generated points with the Hurricanes (his ‘Canes-high was 45), making Lindholm’s 77 points in as many games a truly profound jump.
  • The Flames already clinched a playoff spot, and seem almost certain to win the Pacific. They can take the time to a) rest and b) regain their confidence, while also avoiding a scary first-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the grand scheme of things, the Flames’ top line was playing over their heads for much of this season, and regression recently hit them like a cruel bucket of ice water.

Just consider their shooting percentages before and after the All-Star Break.

Gaudreau pre: 29 goals in 51 games, 17.8 percent.
Gaudreau post: 6 goals in 26 games, 7.9 percent.

Lindholm pre: 21 goals in 51 games, 17.6 percent.
Lindholm post: 6 goals in 26 games, 10.3 percent.

Monahan pre: 27 goals in 51 games, 17.1 percent
Monahan post: 4 goals in 24 games, 8.9 percent.

Maybe it’s not very satisfying to say that a lot of this comes down to luck and bounces, but … a lot of this comes down to luck and bounces.

Now, with a playoff spot locked down and their seeding close to guaranteed, the Flames would likely be wise to rest prominent players. Monahan was recently injured, and even if he can play, maybe he’d benefit more from a brief breather? Gaudreau’s a player who uses his elusiveness to avoid some of the grind of the NHL, but an 82-game season wears on everyone.

(And, while Mark Giordano defies age as a strong Norris candidate at 35, the Flames would probably be wise to let him heal up before the big games, too.)

***

None of this totally dismisses the unease that comes from seeing a dominant line’s numbers dry up. That is a little scary. And it’s a bit troubling to realize that, while this trio should give opponents fits, their early numbers might have been a bit of a mirage.

Yet, the Flames have one of the best second lines in the NHL, and chances are, their top line will start moving the needle again soon enough. Nonetheless, it’s something to watch, both as the season winds down and the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

