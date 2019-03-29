Push for the Playoffs: Blues’ turnaround has them eyeing Central title

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

This season has been a rollercoaster ride for the St. Louis Blues, but they’ve found a way to put themselves within striking distance of the second spot in the Central Division. Heading into tonight’s action, the Blues find themselves just two points behind the Nashville Predators, who are currently in second.

Not only does St. Louis have a game in hand on Nashville, they also have one more regulation/overtime victory so far this season. Tonight could be the night the Blues overtake the Preds, as both teams are in action.

The Blues have kept themselves within striking distance of the their division rival thanks to a perfect four-game home stand that saw them beat Edmonton, Detroit, Tampa Bay, and Vegas.

“This homestand’s been pretty good,” Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said, per NHL.com. “We haven’t been great at home all year. I think to have a four-game stretch like this at home, still trying to push and get ready for the playoffs, that’s pretty big because you know that’s going to be pretty big in a series like that.

“The last two games, you knew there were really good teams coming in. I thought we played pretty well. You’re never going to play a perfect game and they’re going to get chances. They are who they are, but I thought we handled it pretty well.”

Of course, the all three spots in the Central are still pretty much in play. St. Louis is still only four points back of the Winnipeg Jets for top spot.

Another thing the Blues have going for them, is that they won’t face the most difficult schedule over the final few days of the season. After tonight’s game against the Rangers, they’ll play in New Jersey tomorrow before going up against a tough Colorado team and non-playoff squads like Chicago, Philadelphia and Vancouver.

They’ll need the teams around them to falter a little bit, but a division crown isn’t out of the realm of possibility for this Blues team.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Blues vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Predators vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Devils vs. Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ET

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

Ducks vs. Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Wild vs. Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The St. Louis Blues will clinch a playoff berth tonight if…

• They pick up a point in their game against the Rangers

OR

• If the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion against the Avs

The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch a playoff berth if…

• They get at least one point against the Wild

OR

• If the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion against the Avs

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Penguins vs. Islanders

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Islanders — 100 percent

Penguins — 99.8 percent

Hurricanes — 87.7 percent

Blue Jackets — 82.4 percent

Canadiens — 30.1 percent

Flyers — Out

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Stars — 99.8 percent

Avalanche — 72 percent

Coyotes — 22.7 percent

Wild — 4.2 percent

Blackhawks — 1 percent

Oilers — 0.3 percent

Canucks — Out

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Red Wings — 9.5 percent

Rangers — 8.5 percent

Sabres — 7.5 percent

Ducks — 6.5 percent

Canucks — 6 percent

Oilers– 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Panthers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent**

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 114 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 104 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 101 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 49 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 47 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.