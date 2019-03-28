More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Push for the Playoffs: Metropolitan Division still up for grabs

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The top three teams in the Metropolitan Division have five games left to play, and it’s still anyone’s guess who’s going to come out of the fight to claim the title after April 6. As of Thursday, the Washington Capitals, who are aiming for a fourth straight division championship, hold a three point lead over both the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s who each team has left to play:

CAPITALS: @ Carolina / @ Tampa Bay / @ Florida / vs. Montreal / vs. Islanders
PENGUINS: vs. Nashville / vs. Carolina / @ Detroit / vs. Detroit / vs. New York Rangers
ISLANDERS: @ Winnipeg / vs. Buffalo / vs. Toronto / at Florida / at Washington

The Islanders are tied for third in the NHL for the most wins (23) since the start of 2019, but have faced a bumpy week getting shut out three times while also squeezing in a pair of wins against Philadelphia and Arizona. There’s no doubt that their final game of the regular season against the Capitals is going to have some meaning to it — whether the Metro title is on the line or the difference between a divisional seed and wild card spot is a stake or the carrot of home ice in Round 1 is available to them.

Not to be forgotten, however, are the Hurricanes, who have a game in-hand on the Metro’s top three and sit four points behind the Islanders and Penguins in the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. (They’re also second since Jan. 1, 2019 in the NHL with 26 wins.) Two of their next three games come against the Capitals and Penguins, so either we’ll get a bit of a clearer picture on their potential playoff place or things will get even muddier.

Even the tiebreaker is tight with the Capitals owning 41 regulation or overtime wins (ROW), while the Penguins, Islanders and Hurricanes have won 40.

We may not have any clarity in the Metro until the bitter end.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET
Islanders at Jets, 8 p.m. ET
Stars at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET
Blackhawks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIO
The Capitals will clinch a playoff berth tonight…

• If they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion
OR
• If they get one point against the Hurricanes AND the Canadiens/Blue Jackets game is decided in regulation no matter who wins.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Canadiens
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Penguins vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — 100 percent
Maple Leafs — 100 percent
Penguins — 99.8 percent
Islanders — 99.7 percent
Hurricanes — 93.2 percent
Blue Jackets — 56.3 percent
Canadiens — 54.6 percent
Flyers — Out
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — 100 percent
Golden Knights — 100 percent
Stars — 98.9 percent
Avalanche — 72.4 percent
Coyotes — 22.5 percent
Wild — 5 percent
Oilers — 0.8 percent
Blackhawks — 0.4 percent
Canucks — Out
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Red Wings — 11.5 percent
Devils — 9.5 percent
Rangers — 8.5 percent
Sabres — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Canucks — 6 percent
Blackhawks– 5 percent
Oilers — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 1 percent**
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)
(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 112 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 99 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 49 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 46 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

NHL embraces more betting with William Hill partnership

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The NHL has announced its third partnership with a sports gambling operator, a deal with William Hill.

The league previously into entered deals with FanDuel and MGM. All three companies have been designated as ”official sports betting partners” of the NHL.

The moves reflect the quickly changing landscape surrounding sports betting. Last May, the Supreme Court ruled that states were free to make sports betting legal if they chose, striking down a law that had essentially limited legal sportsbooks to Nevada.

Sports betting is now legal in eight states, and William Hill runs sports books in Nevada, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

The league announced the deal Thursday morning, a few hours before Commissioner Gary Bettman was scheduled to speak at a sports gambling summit organized by a casino-industry group.

Q&A: Kendall Coyne Schofield on impact of NHL Skills participation, 2019 Women’s Worlds

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — It’s been a busy two months for U.S. national team forward Kendall Coyne Schofield. Since her participation in the Fastest Skater competition during the 2019 NHL Skills in San Jose she’s appeared on NBCSN, NHL Network and FOX Sports West as an analyst, spoke on a handful of panels, partnered with adidas and CCM Hockey, played in the Rivalry Series three-game set against Canada, and helped lead the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps to the Isobel Cup.

Now that life has settled down a bit, Coyne Schofield and her U.S. teammates are on Long Island for training camp ahead of the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Finland from April 4-14. The Americans have won seven of the last eight gold medals at the event, all against Canada, and are gunning for their fifth title in a row.

“It’s been busy but it’s been extremely exciting,” Coyne Schofield told Pro Hockey Talk on Wednesday. “We’re seeing the game grow before our eyes and I think that’s what’s so exciting about everything that has happened from All-Star Weekend.”

Days after clocking in a Fastest Skater time of 14.226 and beating out Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, Coyne Schofield was on-air during an NBCSN broadcast between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning. While she reached out to a few people for advice beforehand, veterans in the business like our own Kathryn Tappen and FOX’s Laura Okmin provided some support.

She’s since done the same role for a few other games and enjoyed the experience.

“It’s been awesome. I love it,” she said. “It’s so fun to talk about the game that I’m so passionate about, that I love. Just to be able to dissect a hockey game for an audience and for people who love hockey is so much fun.”

As for what’s next, well, that’s a question to be answered after the Worlds. Coyne Schofield said she’s keeping her focus at the moment on helping the U.S. capture gold once again.

We caught up with Coyne Schofield after the team’s opening practice to talk about the impact of her NHL Skills participation, the growth of women’s hockey internationally, and more.

Enjoy.

PHT: During your post-Skills press conference you talked about how your participation would break barriers and change perception about women in hockey. Since then, what’s been the reaction you’ve received in your travels and on social media from young girls and women who saw your Fastest Skater loop?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “The reaction has been extremely uplifting. Everyone’s seen it, whether it’s directed at me or directed at our game, it’s been extremely positive and eye-opening. I think some people never knew women’s hockey existed before they saw a woman skating a lap on the NHL platform. It’s been amazing but extremely awesome to see all these young girls aspiring to dream big and do something that they never thought could be done before. I think that’s what’s so special.”

PHT: Seeing you, Brianna Decker, Renata Fast, and Rebecca Johnston there taking part opened some eyes around the NHL, and brought up the idea that maybe in the future women could participate fully in All-Star Weekend.

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “Absolutely. I think that’s what was so special about that moment is it opened a lot of doors. In my opinion, the sky’s the limit to this point. I was the first one to compete in one event, but there’s multiple events, there’s a game. The sky’s the limit after the stance the NHL decided to take that night, which I’m so grateful for and I know our sport is grateful for as well. We worked so hard to be put in the conversation to have that moment, and it was just me skating, but it was everyone who allowed that moment to happen in our sport. I hope we see a 3-on-3 team one day and see women competing in every event because there’s so many spectacular players that belong.”

PHT: The Women’s Worlds added two more teams and is up to 10 for the tournament this year. How have you seen the competition improve outside of the U.S./Canada rivalry since your first year playing internationally?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s grown tremendously. [Going from 8 to 10 teams], that shows the growth, and it’s not just U.S. and Canada anymore. A lot of people have that perception, but if they turn on a game — and our games will be on NHL Network, so they can do that — they’ll notice that the game has grown throughout the entire world.”

PHT: The U.S. has won seven of the previous eight gold medals, all against Canada. You play them in the second game. How important is it to get that game in early in the tournament?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s important. It’s a game you look forward to but you have to take it one game at a time. You can’t look past Finland in their home country at the World Championship stage. We’re focused on Finland for Game 1 and then we’ll shift our focus to Canada. It’s a long tournament, and we get an extra game — more hockey, which is super exciting. We’re really looking forward to it because it’s year one of four, and whoever’s there in year four, we’re consistently building starting year one to peak in year four.”

PHT: What are the biggest strengths of this group?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s everyone’s compete level, everyone’s will to want to win, and everyone’s so proud to represent Team USA. It’s such a good, hard-working group, whether it’s your first World Championship or their 10th, everyone’s here for the same goal and everyone’s able to own their role. It’s just an awesome group to be a part of.”

PHT: Sometimes new blood is good for a team but this is a very veteran team. That has to be big for the group in order to keep the momentum of the last few years going.

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “Oh, definitely. For a while we felt like we were chasing and now we feel like we’re the ones being chased. As veteran players, we need to make sure the younger players don’t feel like younger players because they’re not. If you made it to this level you’re not a younger player, you’re an elite level player and you belong here. Everyone can bring their own special talent and we put it all together and that’s what makes us Team USA and the best team in the world.”

PHT Morning Skate: Kuemper’s impact with Coyotes; Vasilevskiy’s Vezina case

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:10 AM EDT
The Buzzer: Pastrnak crushes Rangers; Barrie sets record, helps Avs to huge win

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2019, 1:44 AM EDT
5 Comments

Three stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins 

Hat trick? Check. Five-point night? Check. New career high in goals? Check.

Pastrnak had quite the night in a 6-3 Bruins win against the New York Rangers. He scored a goal in each period, assisted on two others and potted goal No. 36 to establish a new career-mark, surpassing the 35-goal season he had last year.

The Bruins moved six points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic. Assuming they hang on to that spot, the Bruins will host the Leafs in the first round — important, considering Boston has one 12 straight at TD Garden.

2. Tyson Barrie, Colorado Avalanche

The Avs needed a big performance and Barrie stepped up, scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 4-3 win.

Barrie set a new franchise mark for goals by a defenseman with 73, passing Sandis Ozolinsh to call the record his own. The win, meanwhile, kept the Avs two points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes for the second and final wildcard in the West.

Both teams face each other Friday in a colossal matchup that could define who does and doesn’t make the playoffs.

3. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Philly’s future in goal stopped 38 shots in 65 minutes and cast aside all comers in the shootout to keep the Flyers very faint playoff hopes alive.

The Flyers are eight points back of the Montreal Canadiens with five games left. The math is pretty simple here and the Flyers have no room for error and need every other team in the race to lose all their remaining games, essentially.

Either way, Hart’s been great for the Flyers, compiling a 16-11-1 record with a .920 save percentage on a team that can abandon him on some nights. Maybe the curse is over.

Highlights of the night

Pastrnak can pass, too:

The King can still rule his throne:

Freddie Andersen still looking for his equipment after this one:

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)
Bruins 6, Rangers 3
Stars 2, Flames 1
Avalanche 4, Golden Knights 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.