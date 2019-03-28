More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

PHT Morning Skate: Kuemper’s impact with Coyotes; Vasilevskiy’s Vezina case

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:10 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How Darcy Kuemper helped breathe life back into the Arizona Coyotes’ season. [Sports Illustrated]

• Time is running out for the Frederik Andersen to get himself right for the Toronto Maple Leafs. [TSN]

• The returns of Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey will do wonders for the Winnipeg Jets’ blue line as the playoffs approach. [NHL.com]

• Looking at Andrei Vasilevskiy’s case to win the 2019 Vezina Trophy. [Raw Charge]

• Should the New York Islanders re-sign Brock Nelson? [Lighthouse Hockey]

• The pros and cons of Devan Dubnyk’s brilliant change. [Sportsnet]

• Is John Tavares having the best season ever by a UFA? [The Hockey News]

• Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov is enjoying his first NHL season with his mom by his side. [News and Observer]

• David Quinn has found out what he needed to learn about the New York Rangers’ defense. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Owner of truck in Humboldt Broncos bus crash pleads guilty to safety charges, fined $5,000. [Globe and Mail]

• Finally, never lose sight of the puck or it might just fall out of the sky and into the net behind you, as this goalie found out in the Finnish league playoffs:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Pastrnak crushes Rangers; Barrie sets record, helps Avs to huge win

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2019, 1:44 AM EDT
Three stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins 

Hat trick? Check. Five-point night? Check. New career high in goals? Check.

Pastrnak had quite the night in a 6-3 Bruins win against the New York Rangers. He scored a goal in each period, assisted on two others and potted goal No. 36 to establish a new career-mark, surpassing the 35-goal season he had last year.

The Bruins moved six points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic. Assuming they hang on to that spot, the Bruins will host the Leafs in the first round — important, considering Boston has one 12 straight at TD Garden.

2. Tyson Barrie, Colorado Avalanche

The Avs needed a big performance and Barrie stepped up, scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 4-3 win.

Barrie set a new franchise mark for goals by a defenseman with 73, passing Sandis Ozolinsh to call the record his own. The win, meanwhile, kept the Avs two points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes for the second and final wildcard in the West.

Both teams face each other Friday in a colossal matchup that could define who does and doesn’t make the playoffs.

3. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Philly’s future in goal stopped 38 shots in 65 minutes and cast aside all comers in the shootout to keep the Flyers very faint playoff hopes alive.

The Flyers are eight points back of the Montreal Canadiens with five games left. The math is pretty simple here and the Flyers have no room for error and need every other team in the race to lose all their remaining games, essentially.

Either way, Hart’s been great for the Flyers, compiling a 16-11-1 record with a .920 save percentage on a team that can abandon him on some nights. Maybe the curse is over.

Highlights of the night

Pastrnak can pass, too:

The King can still rule his throne:

Freddie Andersen still looking for his equipment after this one:

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)
Bruins 6, Rangers 3
Stars 2, Flames 1
Avalanche 4, Golden Knights 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche hold on, regain sole possession of final wildcard in West

By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2019, 1:28 AM EDT
In a battle for one lone playoff spot, a massive win by one contending team often demands an equal or greater response from another.

It’s either that or things get dicey.

With Arizona winning 1-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks, they drew level with the Colorado Avalanche on points for the second and final wildcard in the Western Conference. The win threw the ball back in the Avs’ court, a high-stakes game of HORSE that’s drawing ever closer to an epic conclusion after narrowly holding on to a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Colorado seemed up to the task right out of the gate, finding goals from Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon inside the first 10 minutes of the opening period to jump out to a 2-0 lead through the first 20.

Winners of six of their past 10 outings, and with points in their previous five, the Avs kept their foot on the gas and Tyson Barrie snatched a 3-0 lead early into the second period. Barrie’s goal was his record-breaking 73rd with the franchise, ushering him past Sandis Ozolinsh for most by a defenseman.

The Golden Knights entered the night needing a single point to clinch their second berth into the playoffs for the second time in their two-year existence. Despite not having Marc-Andre Fleury due to injury, the Malcolm Subban-led Knights had done an admirable job holding the fort in his absence with 10 wins in their past 13 games.

And like a team running hot, Vegas stormed back following Barrie’s goal, striking twice through Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith to pull them to within a goal.

Gabriel Bourque restored the two-goal cushion late in the period, a goal that survived a challenge for goaltender interference.

Vegas poured it on in the third, firing 15 shots on Philipp Grubauer (who ended his night with 34 saves). One beat him — an Alex Tuch swat out of mid-air that made for a nail-biting finish for the Avs.

Vegas had several chances when they pulled Subban as a full-frontal assault came the way of the Avalanche net. Adding to the drama was a penalty to the Avalanche with eight seconds left gave Vegas one final chance.

This is how close Jonathan Marchessault came to tying the game, grabbing a point that would have snagged a playoff spot for the Golden Knights.

Arizona’s win and Colorado’s response only adds to the hype train rolling into their meeting on Friday, a game that could very well decide the race if Colorado is to win or one that will write another chapter if Arizona can continue to defy all expectations.

They don’t get bigger than that down the stretch.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars’ Bishop leaves game with lower-body injury

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 27, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT
Things you see in your nightmares if you’re the Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop getting injured.

There’s no pinching your way out of this one at the moment after Bishop left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury while pitching a shutout in the second period against the Calgary Flames.

A likely Vezina candidate, Bishop was moving from left to right inside his crease to cover off a developing play in front of him. He stayed down in the butterfly before keeling over in obvious pain. From there, it was down the tunnel for and out of the game, with Anton Khudobin replacing him.

The Stars say he is questionable to return and Bishop didn’t emerge for the third period.

This is the second time this month the Stars have had to sweat a Bishop LBI. He left a game against the Minnesota Wild on March 14 and missed the next two games.

Bishop entered Wednesday first among starters with a .932 save percentage and fourth in shutouts with six. He was working on No. 7 after making 20 saves against the Western Conference-leading Flames prior to leaving.

Bishop’s numbers only get better when you dig a little deeper. He’s fourth in 5v5 save percentage at .935 and first among starters with a whopping 16.45 goals-saved above average. He’s second in high danger save percentage, too.

Khubobin has been solid with a .924 save percentage, but let’s not kid ourselves here: the Stars are likely going to face the high-powered Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Bishop was a stud earlier this week when the Stars beat the Jets 5-2.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pastrnak’s five-point night helps Bruins tighten hold on second place

By Scott BilleckMar 27, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Give David Pastrnak the games back that he missed due to injury and it’s more than likely he’d be challenging the Alex Ovechkin and a couple others for the Rocket Richard.

Hell, he might be flirting with a 100-point season, too.

Alas, he’ll have to settle for a new career-high in goals after a magical night.

Gifted does not do Pastrnak justice and doesn’t begin to describe his goal-scoring abilities, and he put another show against the New York Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey, sniping his third hat trick of the season in a five-point effort that as the Boston Bruins doubled up the Rangers 6-3 on NBCSN.

Pastrnak scored a goal in each period, included two power-play markers and another on the second line after a little line juggling saw Pastrnak move down to play with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk while Bruce Cassidy experimented with new linemates for Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the latter who contributed three assists in the game.

Pastrnak’s goals were his 34, 35 and 36 of the season, surpassing the 35 total he scored last year.

For good measure, ‘Pasta’ added a pair of assists to give him 77 points in 61 games this season. His third hat trick of the current campaign was the first time a Bruins player had achieved the feat since Cam Neely did so 25 years ago during the 1993-94 season.

The win, coupled with the Toronto Maple Leafs only managing to get a point against the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-4 shootout loss, means the Bruins move six points clear of their Atlantic Division rivals, and will likely have home-ice advantage when the two teams inevitably meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a big deal given that Boston has now won 12 straight at TD Garden.

The Rangers brought the game to 3-2 in the third period before penalty trouble ultimately sealed their fate later in the frame.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, goals No. 29 and 30, for the lone silver lining for the Blue Shirts, who have won just twice in the month of March.

Henrik Lundqvist put himself in the save of the year conversation with his dandy in the first period.

Lundqvist made his 50th appearance for the Rangers this season, making him the seventh netminder in league history to have appeared in at least 50 games in at least 12 different seasons, joining a pretty elite crew of puck stoppers.

He is one win shy of 450 in his NHL career.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.