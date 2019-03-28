PHT Morning Skate: Kuemper’s impact with Coyotes; Vasilevskiy’s Vezina case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How Darcy Kuemper helped breathe life back into the Arizona Coyotes’ season. [Sports Illustrated]

• Time is running out for the Frederik Andersen to get himself right for the Toronto Maple Leafs. [TSN]

• The returns of Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey will do wonders for the Winnipeg Jets’ blue line as the playoffs approach. [NHL.com]

• Looking at Andrei Vasilevskiy’s case to win the 2019 Vezina Trophy. [Raw Charge]

• Should the New York Islanders re-sign Brock Nelson? [Lighthouse Hockey]

• The pros and cons of Devan Dubnyk’s brilliant change. [Sportsnet]

• Is John Tavares having the best season ever by a UFA? [The Hockey News]

• Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov is enjoying his first NHL season with his mom by his side. [News and Observer]

• David Quinn has found out what he needed to learn about the New York Rangers’ defense. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Owner of truck in Humboldt Broncos bus crash pleads guilty to safety charges, fined $5,000. [Globe and Mail]

• Finally, never lose sight of the puck or it might just fall out of the sky and into the net behind you, as this goalie found out in the Finnish league playoffs:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.