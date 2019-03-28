Capitals clinch playoff spot, spoil Hurricanes’ final Storm Surge

The defending Stanley Cup champions have officially punched their tickets for the playoffs.
Nic Dowd‘s late third period goal on Thursday night lifted the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes –their second win over the Hurricanes in three days — sending them to the playoffs and getting them one step closer to another Metropolitan Division title.
While the win is significant for the Capitals, the big story out of this game might be what the result does to the Hurricanes as they now find themselves in what will be a three-team scramble to the finish for two wild card spots.
Their loss on Thursday, combined with the Columbus Blue Jackets’ big win over the Montreal Canadiens, means the Hurricanes now sit just one point ahead of both teams in the race for a Wild Card spot with five games remaining in the season.
There are definitely worse positions to be in, but they are not anywhere near as comfortable as they seemed to be earlier in the week after their big overtime win against the Canadiens.
Thursday’s loss also spoiled the Hurricanes’ plans for one final storm surge celebration as team captain Justin Williams announced earlier in the day that this game, regardless of the outcome, would be the final post-game Storm Surge celebration of the season.
There was no Storm Surge following the game.
This has been an exciting season for a young Hurricanes team that has taken a huge step forward and helped re-energize a fanbase that hadn’t had much reason to be optimistic over the past decade.
But how much will that matter if the team can’t finish the job and end what is currently the league’s longest playoff drought? They are still in a playoff position as of now, while three of their final five games are against teams currently outside of a playoff spot (two against the Philadelphia Flyers, one against the New Jersey Devils), but the pressure is almost certainly going to increase after Thursday’s results in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Islanders weren’t in any serious danger of losing their hold on a playoff spot entering Thursday’s game in Winnipeg, and it was always going to be just a matter of when, and not if, they officially clinch a postseason berth.
Even so, they were some concerning trends starting to emerge over the past month. Perhaps the biggest one was that in their past eight games against against teams in a playoff spot they were only 2-6-0 with just 10 total goals scored (and six of those goals coming in just one of those games).
Trailing by two goals with less than 14 minutes to play on Thursday, it looked like they were on their way to yet another frustrating loss against a playoff team.
Then everything changed in an instant.
The Islanders scored three goals over the final 13 minutes, including two in the final two minutes, to storm back for a 5-4 win that moved them back into second place in the Metropolitan Division and has them one step closer to returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Jordan Eberle was the big hero for the Islanders on Thursday with a pair of third period goals, including the game-winner just 33 seconds after Casey Cizikas had tied the game.
Mathew Barzal also snapped what had been a lengthy goal-scoring drought for the Islanders, netting his first goal in 20 games.
As for the Jets, this could be a big missed opportunity.
At different points throughout the game they held leads of 2-0, 3-1, and 4-2, on home ice, with a chance to extend their lead over the Nashville Predators in the Central Division race. To not even get a single point out of that leaves the door wide open for the Predators to perhaps steal that top spot away from them.
The Jets’ lead over the Predators sits at two points while both teams have five games remaining.
Four of the Jets’ five remaining games are on the road.
Since going all in at the NHL trade deadline the Columbus Blue Jackets have been … confusing.
Honestly, that is probably the only way to describe the past month as they have failed to consistently play up to the expectations they created with a flurry of blockbuster trades and have been unable to make any kind of a significant move in the standings.
Their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night was probably the most significant one remaining on their schedule, simply because this is one of the teams they are directly competing with for a playoff spot. A regulation win would result in a four-point swing in the standings for one of them.
It was the Blue Jackets that ended up coming out on the positive side of that swing.
They managed to shake off an ugly first period performance and stormed back for a 6-2 win that brought them even with the Canadiens in the standings at 90 points and, for now, gives them possession of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are also now just one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes, who lost again to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, for the first Wild Card spot.
Shaw was given a two-minute minor for interference during the game, but the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is already looking at it for potential supplemental discipline.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who went absolutely ballistic on the bench after the hit, called it “Suspendable. Ridiculously suspendable” in his post-game press conference.
Shaw was announced as the Canadiens’ nominee Masterton Trophy earlier in the day. He has 18 goals and 43 total points in only 57 games has been one of the Canadiens’ most productive forwards this season.
Given that their remaining schedule is absolutely brutal (their final four regular season games are against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets — four teams that are not only playoff teams, but are also legitimate Stanley Cup contenders) the timing of all of that could not possibly be worse.
The Winnipeg Jets have made a habit of “finding ways to win” this season, but it hasn’t always been pretty. That’s been particularly true lately, with key defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey out with injuries.
It’s unclear when, exactly, Byfuglien and Morrissey may return. This NHL.com report from Tim Campbell indicates that the team thinks Byfuglien could play on Saturday (or even Thursday), with the general feeling being that he could be back in the lineup soon. Morrissey, meanwhile, seems to be targeting an early April return.
Campbell’s story is entertaining because of the range of ways people describe the impact of Byfuglien, citing both his ability to move the puck out of trouble (and in trouble for opponents), and his ability to intimidate opposing players if they try to cause trouble. Jets coach Paul Maurice tends to have a way with words, so it’s not shocking that he painted quite the picture.
“He changes the way [opposing] forwards view their night,” Maurice said. “I don’t know that people are chirping our bench any more but you’re not checking your shoulder quite as hard when you’re going to get a puck when it’s not Dustin coming after you.”
The Jets are generally better equipped to handle the absence of Byfuglien and Morrissey, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a strain. Byfuglien’s been averaging 24:26 TOI per game so far in 2018-19, while Morrissey had been logging 22:24 TOI. That burden fell to Jacob Trouba – who seems to have mostly handled it well – but also pressed Sami Niku and Nathan Beaulieu into action.
You could argue that there could be a silver lining to this situation, in that Niku and Beaulieu might serve as upgrades to Ben Chiarot and Dmitry Kulikov once Byfuglien and Morrissey return, depending upon your taste. But either way, the absence of Byfuglien and Morrissey has been resounding.
Even with a relatively healthy defense, the Jets have already shown some warning signs of trouble when you look past simple goals scored and allowed, and peaked at underlying stats. If you look at Money Puck’s expected goals differential chart, though, you can see that things went from “shaky for a contender” to just-plain scary once February rolled around:
That, friends and foes, is a pretty disturbing chart.
Now, sure, the Jets have the sort of shooting talent that can make the difference many nights, even when they’re underwater from a puck possession standpoint. It’s telling, for instance, that the Jets scored one more goal (57) than allowed (56) during their latest, bumpy 18-game stretch where they’ve gone 9-8-1 while losing the total shots on goal battle by almost 100 (605-509).
What happens, however, when the Jets don’t get to feast on the Senators, Rangers, and Ducks of the NHL? Would they be able to skill-over-will opponents who boast similar firepower if they kept playing at this current rate?
Getting Byfuglien and Morrissey back sure seems crucial to that goal, and Winnipeg has to hope that they can shake off some rust while also entering the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs as healthy as possible. For all we know, they could make the difference between a big run or more postseason heartbreak for a prodigiously talented team.
Philipp Grubauer hasn’t exactly looked like the Colorado Avalanche’s goalie of the future (or present) very often this season, but that’s changed lately — and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
There were plenty of stretches lately where the Avalanche’s situation looked dire. With all apologies to sudden journeyman Derick Brassard, it’s not exactly as if the Avalanche approached the trade deadline like a team with high hopes.
Things looked dire at times, particularly when Nathan MacKinnon was getting so frustrated that he created this moment of unintentional comedy while getting heated with coach Jared Bednar in January:
MacKinnon seemed to yell “do your job” to Bednar, but perhaps the message was meant for a broader audience. Maybe MacKinnon was trying to say that, as great as his top line has been, he can’t do it alone.
So, with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen missing time, and the season on the line, it became that much clearer that MacKinnon really couldn’t carry the Avs on his back. Colorado could have faded from the playoff picture, but instead, Grubauer began a clutch hot streak.
Since February began, Grubauer’s gone 7-3-1 with a fantastic .949 save percentage. That save percentage only trails Ben Bishop‘s astounding work among goalies who’ve played in at least a few games during that span.
He’s been especially hot lately, going 5-0-1 in his last six starts, allowing just nine goals in those six appearances.
“He’s in a zone,” Barrie said. “He’s feeling it. He’s playing unbelievable, giving us a chance every night.”
The plan was almost certainly for Grubauer to transition into becoming the full-fledged starter for the Avalanche, what with Semyon Varlamov in a contract year. Sometimes Varlamov ended up playing superior hockey (he appeared in more games than Grubauer before this February tear), sometimes Varlamov has been injured, and sometimes both goalies have struggled.
It was fair to worry if there’d be a time when Grubauer would really show why the Avalanche made such an investment in acquiring and signing him during the summer, but all of a sudden, things look good both now and going forward.
Now, none of this is to say that Grubauer is guaranteed to carry this hot streak over to an unwavering run as the No. 1. Plenty of goalies enjoy hot and cold streaks — something Grubauer can attest to from his memories of gaining and then losing the starting gig for the Capitals last season.
Frankly, if we’ve learned anything from situations like Jake Allen not quite justifying being handed the baton in St. Louis – and then Jordan Binnington saving the Blues’ season – most teams are wise in having backup plans (and backup-to-the-backup plans) in net. All things considered, the Avalanche should still be heavily scouting goalie options, whether that means pending free agents, prospects, or even goalies overseas.
Still, it has to be comforting for the organization to see Grubauer possibly muscling the Avs into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and thus joining the Matt Duchene trade as a moment where Joe Sakic & Co. ended up looking pretty smart.
Of course, the situation could look very different if the goaltending pendulum swings the other way again.
***
Grubauer’s fantastic work showed that, yes, actually, the Avalanche can win games where they aren’t just relying on MacKinnon’s top line to drag them to victory.
Asking a goalie to steal too many games is a risky proposition in a more scoring-happy 2018-19 season, though, so the other bit of sunshine from Colorado comes in the news that Landeskog might be able to return for Friday’s crucial game against the Arizona Coyotes, another team in the running for one of the West’s wild-card spots. If Landeskog returns, he’d beat even the lower end of his original window of recovery, as he was expected to miss four-to-six weeks after being injured on March 7.
As stellar as Grubauer has been, the Coyotes haven’t allowed many goals lately, so Landeskog could very well tip the scales in Colorado’s favor.