Blue Jackets-Canadiens is absolutely gigantic for both teams

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
The phrase “must-win game” gets thrown around a lot, even in the NHL, where teams play 82-game regular seasons. Most of the time, big games should get the clunkier (but more accurate) title of “would be really inconvenient to lose” games.

Yet, Thursday’s game between the Canadiens and Blue Jackets in Columbus is about as close as you can get to a literal must-win game, at least in March.

Just consider how each team’s odds would swing with a win or loss. According to Money Puck:

  • Montreal’s would climb to 80 percent if they win in regulation, while they’d drop to 32 percent if the Habs lost in regulation. The Canadiens’ odds are currently at 56.38 percent.
  • If Columbus wins in regulation, their chances would rise to 75 percent. A regulation loss, however, would make the Blue Jackets’ chances drup to 27 percent. They’re currently given a 51.65 percent chance.

Yeah, those are some “Jekyll & Hyde” swings. In case the stakes weren’t obvious, consider that The Athletic’s Marc Antoine-Godin wonders (sub required) if this is the Canadiens’ regular-season game of the decade. That’s especially true if this one is decided in regulation.

Naturally, things would get a little more complicated if the game went into overtime and/or a shootout, so it’s probably helpful too look at where the two teams rank in the standings, and consider if anyone else is in the neighborhood:

With the Atlantic Division teams at 97 points or higher and the Metro teams at 95+, Carolina is the only team that could realistically storm slip out of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs … but neither Montreal nor especially Columbus should count on that. The Hurricanes have been hot, and they have three points on Columbus, while Carolina holds a one-point edge and a game in hand on Montreal.

Speaking of games in hand, check out the remaining schedules for each team:

Columbus

Mar. 30: at Nashville
Mar. 31: at Buffalo
Apr. 2: home vs. Boston
Apr. 5: at Rangers
Apr. 6: at Senators

Schedule observations: There are definitely some tough elements here. With just five games remaining after Thursday’s clash with the Canadiens, it’s remarkable that they face two back-to-back sets on the road.

Maybe you can rationalize some of this as a lack of motivation. The Sabres, Rangers, and Senators all will have little to play for by then, and the Bruins might also find themselves so comfortably entrenched in the second seed as to maybe rest some players, too.

Of course … the Senators would certainly love to foil the Blue Jackets, wouldn’t they? And maybe some Rangers fans would love to see John Tortorella fail?

Montreal

Mar. 30: at Winnipeg
Apr. 2: home vs. Tampa Bay
Apr. 4: at Washington
Apr 6: home vs. Toronto

Schedule observations: Boy, April 6 could be such a day of spite, it might actually be a more appropriate April Fool’s Day than April 1 this year. While the Senators could try to end the season for Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel on the same day their season ends, the Maple Leafs could spoil things for their nigh-ancient rivals. Delicious, delicious trolling opportunities.

While the Blue Jackets face a road-heavy schedule with back-to-backs, the Canadiens get better rest opportunities … but face much tougher teams on paper.

The Jets and Capitals are likely to have plenty of motivation, while the Lightning seem compelled to battle history at this point.

Normally, that Toronto game would be kind of a write-off (the Maple Leafs haven’t batted an eye about saying they’re considering resting players, and they’ll likely will be locked into the third seed), but the rivalry factor could really get the blood pumping.

***

If Montreal wins in regulation, they’d open up a four-point lead on Columbus, mitigating much of the advantage that comes from the Blue Jackets’ game-in-hand. If the Blue Jackets won in regulation, the two teams would be tied at 90 standings points, and Columbus would have that extra game.

With so little time remaining in the regular season, this is huge. And the storylines are juicy.

Consider the coaching battle:

  • Torts, who is at risk of seeing a team go all-in only to fall out of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Versus Claude Julien, a coach who’s generally been instrumental in helping a team with low expectations overachieve … but is still at risk of following justshort of the postseason in a hockey-mad market.

The goalie battle is huge, too.

  • After seemingly seeing his career fall off the rails – to the point that his contract looked like a cautionary tale regarding investing in Bob – Carey Price has largely had a redemptive season. Even so, has Price ever really had that big, triumphant win? After all, it was Jaroslav Halak who powered that unlikely run many years ago, not Price.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky‘s season has swirled with drama and erratic play. Much like Price, Bobrovsky’s heating up. Also like Price, Bobrovsky hasn’t had those big team wins, mostly standing out with lofty individual stats. Far more so than Price, Bob has inspired rumblings (fair or not) about “choking.” Bobrovsky is also seeking the sort of franchise goalie deal Price already possesses … what better way to prove that Bob deserves one too, then to beat out Price — both on Thursday and during this stretch run?

Throw in the saga of Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene’s almost-cursed run of disappointments, and the pressure cooker environment in Montreal, and this is absolutely one of those “grab your popcorn” nights.

At least, it is if you’re a fan of the sport as a whole. If you’re rooting for the Canadiens or Blue Jackets, you’re crossing your fingers, not grabbing popcorn.

(Although we’d all understand nervous snacking at a time like this.)

Hurricanes’ ‘Storm Surge’ celebration is sadly coming to an end

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes are still fighting for their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes with six games remaining in the NHL regular season. Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals is another huge one as the Canes seek to end a postseason drought dating back to 2009.

Win or lose, what will happen following the game will be memorable. The ‘Storm Surge,’ which has infuriated out-of-touch dinosaurs around hockey all season long, will take place one final time for the year, according to captain Justin Williams.

They’ve played baseball, done the limbo, used Andrei Svechikov as a human bowling ball, brought back “Duck Hunt,” and watched as former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield “knocked out” Jordan Martinook, among a number of other post-win celebrations. They pissed off Brian Burke, and Don Cherry’s disapproval with the ‘Storm Surge’ inspired the “Bunch of Jerks” t-shirts.

It’s been glorious.

“We felt at the end of games a little stick wave was getting a little monotonous and getting a little tiresome and quite frankly, a little bit forced,” Williams explained to Sports Illustrated earlier this season. “So we wanted to do a little bit more. We started off with something small and slowly we’ve been having a lot more fun with it.”

The ‘Storm Surge’ has been a rousing success for a market that has seen a lot of bad hockey over the last decade. After falling short of expectations the past few seasons, Carolina is in the hunt for a playoff spot and the fan base is full of excitement.

If you weren’t a fan of the ‘Storm Surge,’ well, they weren’t meant for you, as the team put it succinctly last month:

It’s a post-win tradition that’s connected the players and the fan base during a season that has re-energized a market that needed a jolt.

We can’t wait to see what ‘Storm Surge’ ideas they come up with next season.

NHL embraces more betting with William Hill partnership

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The NHL entered its third partnership in six months with a gambling operator on Thursday, another step in its embrace of business opportunities that come with legal sports betting.

The league announced the deal with William Hill shortly before Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke at a sports gambling summit organized by the American Gaming Association, a casino-industry trade group. Last fall, the NHL announced partnerships with MGM and FanDuel.

Bettman had been a staunch defender of the federal law that limited single-game sports betting to Nevada, and he had also been skeptical about NHL fans’ level of interest in gambling. But since the Supreme Court struck down that law last May, allowing any state to authorize sports gambling, he has embraced the change enthusiastically, and he now speaks proudly about a 38 percent increase in bets on NHL games at William Hill’s Nevada sports books this season.

”Once the Supreme Court ruled, you’ve got to get with the program,” Bettman said. ”You have to evolve, you have to innovate and you have to be relevant.”

Sports betting is now legal in eight states, and William Hill runs sports books in Nevada, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The deal with the NHL will allow William Hill to advertise at arenas and on the league’s online and mobile platforms.

As of now, William Hill has not agreed to pay the NHL for access to its proprietary data. The NHL is developing a system to track player and puck movement through microchips worn by the players and embedded in the pucks. Bettman believes the new data will lend itself to in-game betting opportunities.

One data point valued by gamblers that the league has no plans to disclose is more detailed information on player injuries.

”Most of the injury data affects whether or not a player is going to play. Our guys probably play injured more than in any other sport, and we don’t see any reason to subject them to any further injury risk,” Bettman said. ”We’re transparent about not being transparent.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Push for the Playoffs: Metropolitan Division still up for grabs

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The top three teams in the Metropolitan Division have five games left to play, and it’s still anyone’s guess who’s going to come out of the fight to claim the title after April 6. As of Thursday, the Washington Capitals, who are aiming for a fourth straight division championship, hold a three point lead over both the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s who each team has left to play:

CAPITALS: @ Carolina / @ Tampa Bay / @ Florida / vs. Montreal / vs. Islanders
PENGUINS: vs. Nashville / vs. Carolina / @ Detroit / vs. Detroit / vs. New York Rangers
ISLANDERS: @ Winnipeg / vs. Buffalo / vs. Toronto / @ Florida / @ Washington

The Islanders are tied for third in the NHL for the most wins (23) since the start of 2019, but have faced a bumpy week getting shut out three times while also squeezing in a pair of wins against Philadelphia and Arizona. There’s no doubt that their final game of the regular season against the Capitals is going to have some meaning to it — whether the Metro title is on the line or the difference between a divisional seed and wild card spot is a stake or the carrot of home ice in Round 1 is available to them.

Not to be forgotten, however, are the Hurricanes, who have a game in-hand on the Metro’s top three and sit four points behind the Islanders and Penguins in the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. (They’re also second since Jan. 1, 2019 in the NHL with 26 wins.) Two of their next three games come against the Capitals and Penguins, so either we’ll get a bit of a clearer picture on their potential playoff place or things will get even muddier.

Even the tiebreaker is tight with the Capitals owning 41 regulation or overtime wins (ROW), while the Penguins, Islanders and Hurricanes have won 40.

We may not have any clarity in the Metro until the bitter end.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET
Islanders at Jets, 8 p.m. ET
Stars at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET
Blackhawks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIO
The Capitals will clinch a playoff berth tonight…

• If they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion
OR
• If they get one point against the Hurricanes AND the Canadiens/Blue Jackets game is decided in regulation no matter who wins.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Canadiens
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Penguins vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — 100 percent
Maple Leafs — 100 percent
Penguins — 99.8 percent
Islanders — 99.7 percent
Hurricanes — 93.2 percent
Blue Jackets — 56.3 percent
Canadiens — 54.6 percent
Flyers — Out
Panthers — Eliminated
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — 100 percent
Golden Knights — 100 percent
Stars — 98.9 percent
Avalanche — 72.4 percent
Coyotes — 22.5 percent
Wild — 5 percent
Oilers — 0.8 percent
Blackhawks — 0.4 percent
Canucks — Out
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Red Wings — 11.5 percent
Devils — 9.5 percent
Rangers — 8.5 percent
Sabres — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Canucks — 6 percent
Blackhawks– 5 percent
Oilers — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 1 percent**
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)
(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 112 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 99 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 97 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 49 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 46 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Q&A: Kendall Coyne Schofield on impact of NHL Skills participation, 2019 Women’s Worlds

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — It’s been a busy two months for U.S. national team forward Kendall Coyne Schofield. Since her participation in the Fastest Skater competition during the 2019 NHL Skills in San Jose she’s appeared on NBCSN, NHL Network and FOX Sports West as an analyst, spoke on a handful of panels, partnered with adidas and CCM Hockey, played in the Rivalry Series three-game set against Canada, and helped lead the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps to the Isobel Cup.

Now that life has settled down a bit, Coyne Schofield and her U.S. teammates are on Long Island for training camp ahead of the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Finland from April 4-14. The Americans have won seven of the last eight gold medals at the event, all against Canada, and are gunning for their fifth title in a row.

“It’s been busy but it’s been extremely exciting,” Coyne Schofield told Pro Hockey Talk on Wednesday. “We’re seeing the game grow before our eyes and I think that’s what’s so exciting about everything that has happened from All-Star Weekend.”

Days after clocking in a Fastest Skater time of 14.226 and beating out Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, Coyne Schofield was on-air during an NBCSN broadcast between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning. While she reached out to a few people for advice beforehand, veterans in the business like our own Kathryn Tappen and FOX’s Laura Okmin provided some support.

She’s since done the same role for a few other games and enjoyed the experience.

“It’s been awesome. I love it,” she said. “It’s so fun to talk about the game that I’m so passionate about, that I love. Just to be able to dissect a hockey game for an audience and for people who love hockey is so much fun.”

As for what’s next, well, that’s a question to be answered after the Worlds. Coyne Schofield said she’s keeping her focus at the moment on helping the U.S. capture gold once again.

We caught up with Coyne Schofield after the team’s opening practice to talk about the impact of her NHL Skills participation, the growth of women’s hockey internationally, and more.

Enjoy.

PHT: During your post-Skills press conference you talked about how your participation would break barriers and change perception about women in hockey. Since then, what’s been the reaction you’ve received in your travels and on social media from young girls and women who saw your Fastest Skater loop?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “The reaction has been extremely uplifting. Everyone’s seen it, whether it’s directed at me or directed at our game, it’s been extremely positive and eye-opening. I think some people never knew women’s hockey existed before they saw a woman skating a lap on the NHL platform. It’s been amazing but extremely awesome to see all these young girls aspiring to dream big and do something that they never thought could be done before. I think that’s what’s so special.”

PHT: Seeing you, Brianna Decker, Renata Fast, and Rebecca Johnston there taking part opened some eyes around the NHL, and brought up the idea that maybe in the future women could participate fully in All-Star Weekend.

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “Absolutely. I think that’s what was so special about that moment is it opened a lot of doors. In my opinion, the sky’s the limit to this point. I was the first one to compete in one event, but there’s multiple events, there’s a game. The sky’s the limit after the stance the NHL decided to take that night, which I’m so grateful for and I know our sport is grateful for as well. We worked so hard to be put in the conversation to have that moment, and it was just me skating, but it was everyone who allowed that moment to happen in our sport. I hope we see a 3-on-3 team one day and see women competing in every event because there’s so many spectacular players that belong.”

PHT: The Women’s Worlds added two more teams and is up to 10 for the tournament this year. How have you seen the competition improve outside of the U.S./Canada rivalry since your first year playing internationally?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s grown tremendously. [Going from 8 to 10 teams], that shows the growth, and it’s not just U.S. and Canada anymore. A lot of people have that perception, but if they turn on a game — and our games will be on NHL Network, so they can do that — they’ll notice that the game has grown throughout the entire world.”

PHT: The U.S. has won seven of the previous eight gold medals, all against Canada. You play them in the second game. How important is it to get that game in early in the tournament?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s important. It’s a game you look forward to but you have to take it one game at a time. You can’t look past Finland in their home country at the World Championship stage. We’re focused on Finland for Game 1 and then we’ll shift our focus to Canada. It’s a long tournament, and we get an extra game — more hockey, which is super exciting. We’re really looking forward to it because it’s year one of four, and whoever’s there in year four, we’re consistently building starting year one to peak in year four.”

PHT: What are the biggest strengths of this group?

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “It’s everyone’s compete level, everyone’s will to want to win, and everyone’s so proud to represent Team USA. It’s such a good, hard-working group, whether it’s your first World Championship or their 10th, everyone’s here for the same goal and everyone’s able to own their role. It’s just an awesome group to be a part of.”

PHT: Sometimes new blood is good for a team but this is a very veteran team. That has to be big for the group in order to keep the momentum of the last few years going.

COYNE SCHOFIELD: “Oh, definitely. For a while we felt like we were chasing and now we feel like we’re the ones being chased. As veteran players, we need to make sure the younger players don’t feel like younger players because they’re not. If you made it to this level you’re not a younger player, you’re an elite level player and you belong here. Everyone can bring their own special talent and we put it all together and that’s what makes us Team USA and the best team in the world.”

