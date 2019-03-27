More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Wednesday Night Hockey: Coyle looking to find offensive touch with Bruins

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Going home isn’t always easy.

Charlie Coyle has found that out over the last few weeks. The East Weymouth, Massachusetts native was acquired by the Boston Bruins from the Minnesota Wild last month, and even though being closer to family is nice, it hasn’t translated into a higher rate of production for the forward.

“It’s just as simple as being close to my family,” Coyle told NHL.com. “I can go home on off days and have a home-cooked meal with my mom and dad, two sisters. I’ve got an 80-year-old grandmother, a 90-year-old grandmother I don’t see very often. So just to see them — I think that’s what counts.

“[With Minnesota], I came home for Christmas, Thanksgiving, just those holidays. You don’t feel as [much a] part of the family. That’s better than nothing. But you can’t beat this.”

Unfortunately for Coyle, his offensive numbers are down since he came over to Boston. In 15 games with the Bruins, the 27-year-old has just two goals and two assists. But his latest goal came in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Heading into that game, he had just one goal in his previous 19 contests.

Coyle has bounced around between center and right wing for the Bruins. He’s spent most of his time on a line with David Krejci (the two have played 75 minutes together), but the chemistry with all his teammates is still a work in progress.

“If you present yourself, it’s usually going to be on your stick,” Coyle said of playing with Krejci, per the Boston Globe. “I just tried to find those open spots, open areas, and tried to release it as soon as I could. He and Jake [DeBrusk] found me numerous times and those opportunities are good. As long as you get those opportunities, it’s going to drop for you.”

The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL in the second half of the season and they’ve been able to do that because they’ve received contributions from more than just their top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. If they could add Coyle to the list of contributors, that would make them that much more dangerous heading into the playoffs.

Although the Bruins don’t really have anything to play for over the last few games of the season, a player like Coyle could use these remaining games to get himself on track offensively before the postseason. Even though he failed to produce a point in five playoff games with Minnesota last year, he’s shown that he’s capable of chipping in at the most critical time of the year.

Back in 2013-14, he picked up three goals and seven points in 13 playoff games. Can he get back to that level for his hometown team this spring?

Push for the Playoffs: Golden Knights still pushing for home-ice advantage

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ second season hasn’t been as good as their first, but they’re starting to take off at the right time. Heading into tonight’s action, the Golden Knights are sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re five points behind the San Jose Sharks, who are in second place, with six games to go. Can they make a run at the Sharks?

“I think that’s definitely on our mind,” forward Ryan Carpenter said of catching the Sharks. “I think as a group, this time of year we just want to be playing our best hockey and starting to peak. It’s been nice getting the wins, and just having this momentum and this confidence, and hopefully it will carry over…this time of year, these games seem to matter that much more and seem to be that much tighter.”

Some teams that made splashes at the trade deadline are having a hard time developing chemistry with some of their new players, but that hasn’t been an issue for Mark Stone. Since joining the Golden Knights, Stone has picked up four goals and four assists in 13 games. Those are modest numbers by his standards, but the chemistry between he, Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty is undeniable. The trio gives Vegas a formidable second line heading into the postseason. They won’t be easy to stop.

If the Golden Knights want to make a push up the standings, they’ll have little margin for error. They’re unlikely to catch San Jose, but a win tonight and a win in San Jose next Saturday would be huge for their chances of doing so.

“You keep winning. You keep playing. You don’t know who you’re going to meet in the playoffs. You don’t know who down the road. You get as many points as you can get,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “And if we get home ice some time in the series, that’s great. If we don’t and start on the road, it’s no big deal, either… you’ve got to fight for points every night. When you go into a game and it doesn’t mean nothing, it’s no fun playing those games and we don’t want to do that. We want to play every game for a reason.”

Gallant’s words are nice, but their home/road splits suggest otherwise. The Golden Knights have a 23-10-5 record at T-Mobile Arena, but they’re just 19-18-1 away from home.

Can they go on another long playoff run without home ice advantage?

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Maple Leafs vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN, stream)
Stars vs. Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, stream)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — 100 percent
Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent
Penguins — 99.8 percent
Islanders — 99.6 percent
Hurricanes — 93 percent
Blue Jackets — 56.3 percent
Canadiens — 51.4 percent
Flyers — Out
Panthers — Out
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — 100 percent
Golden Knights — 100 percent
Stars — 96.7 percent
Avalanche — 61.8 percent
Coyotes — 32.4 percent
Wild — 6.8 percent
Blackhawks — 1.4 percent
Oilers — 0.9 percent
Canucks — Out
Ducks — Out
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Red Wings — 11.5 percent
Devils — 9.5 percent
Sabres — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Canucks — 6 percent
Blackhawks– 5 percent
Oilers — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 1 percent**
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)
(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 112 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 99 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 46 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

PHT Morning Skate: When will Karlsson return?; Coaches under microscope

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The San Jose Sharks are hopeful that Erik Karlsson can return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. (Mercury News)

Nick Foligno was away from the Blue Jackets because his one-year son suffered a collapsed lung. (Columbus Dispatch)

Evgeny Kuznetsov thinks Don Cherry should “shut his mouth” when it comes to calling out player celebrations. (RMNB)

• The Score’s John Matisz got to spend an evening in the NHL’s situation room. (The Score)

• Jason Botterill, Ron Francis and Ron Hextall will serve as the management team for Canada at the upcoming World Hockey Championship. (Hockey Canada)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs might consider resting some of their key veterans down the stretch. (TSN)

• Jon Cooper should be a leading candidate for the Jack Adams Award this season. (Raw Charge)

• Even though he isn’t playing much, Cam Talbot still thinks he could stick around in Philly. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Here’s a look at some of the coaches that may face scrutiny in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Featurd)

• Islanders draft pick Oliver Wahlstrom has decided to leave Boston College, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be landing in New York. (College Hockey News)

• The Philadelphia Flyers signed Michael Raffl to a two-year contract extension. (Broadstreet Hockey)

• Former Red Wing Darren McCarty is still angry about the brawl against the Colorado Avalanche in 1997. (Detroit Free Press)

• Should the Rangers consider trading Alexandar Georgiev at the draft? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• The Anaheim Ducks could be looking to make a splash in free agency this summer. (Pucks of a Feather)

The Buzzer: Bobrovsky does it again; Kuemper comes up huge

By Scott BilleckMar 27, 2019, 1:18 AM EDT
Three stars

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Who are you going to call on when you need a win in for the Blue Jackets? Well, it has to be a man called Bob.

Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 4-0 shutout — his eighth of the season and second in as many starts — as the Blue Jackets kept pace with the Montreal Canadiens, who also won on Tuesday. Bob has three shutouts in his past four starts as he tries to guide Columbus into the playoffs.

This is all set up for a Titanic matchup between the Canadiens and the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Columbus has a game in hand on the Canadiens and a win would see them leapfrog the Canadiens with five games remaining.

3. Tomas Tatar, Montreal Canadiens 

Speaking fo the Habs… Tatar set the pace in this one, scoring twice in the first period to help the Canadiens to a 3-0 lead.

Tatar would add an assist in a three-point night, which proved to be a huge win. The Habs moved to within one point of the Carolina Hurricanes, who own the first wildcard, and Montreal made sure the Blue Jackets didn’t gain any ground for the second spot.

Montreal has caught fire at precisely the right time with four wins and points in each of their past five games.

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes are level with the Colorado Avalanche for the second and final wildcard in the West thanks to Kuemper, who turned aside 31 shots for a massive shutout that makes Friday’s game against the Avalanche the biggest in Arizona for some time.

Colorado has a game in hand on the Coyotes, which they will use up on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Arizona had lost five straight prior to Tuesday as their surge hit quite the roadblock. Kuemper has been tremendous for Arizona in Antti Raanta‘s absence. It’s going to be quite the finish over the next week and a half.

Highlights of the night

Quite the pass here:

Draisaitl’s hatty:

These guys look like the Lightning out there:

Here’s Sam Steel’s hat trick goal — and the odd play that led to it:

Factoids

Scores

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 1
Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 0
Canadiens 6, Panthers 1
Senators 4, Sabres 0
Oilers 8, Kings 4
Ducks 5, Canucks 4
Coyotes 1, Blackhawks 0

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins scores first-period hat trick vs. Kings

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
The second half of back to backs suck. Just ask the Los Angeles Kings.

They don’t suck for the team getting to play the tired team, however. And Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the rest of his Edmonton Oilers teammates feasted on a Kings team that was still coming down from an impressive (and unlikely) win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Yes, the one-night world-beating Kings returned to their familiar digs in the NHL’s basement as ‘The Nuge’ and Co. orchestrated a five-goal first period, including a hat trick from Nugent-Hopkins on three shots and a trio of assists from Oscar Klefbom.

Leon Draisaitl also continued his charge to catch Alex Ovechkin in the goal-scoring race, potting his 44th to sit one behind John Tavares and five back of Ovi, who ended a four-game drought with his 49th earlier in the night. (Update: Draisaitl has 45 46 now after recording the game’s second hat trick — his first as an NHLer).

Oh, and some guy named Connor McDavid set a new career high with his 109th point on an apple Nugent-Hopkins’ hat-trick marker. (Update: McDavid now has 112 points after a one-goal, three assist night).

The Oilers are still talking playoffs, and if they can hold on against the Kings, will move five points back of the Colorado Avalanche as the turtle derby/log jam in the Western Conference wildcard race roars on.

Their chances are low, but who knows. The West has been weird this season.

Edmonton won the game 8-4.

