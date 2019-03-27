More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights visit Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 10:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Though they missed a chance to lock up a playoff spot on Monday by losing 3-1 to St. Louis, Vegas is all but assured a place in the postseason, proving that last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final was no fluke. They enter Wednesday five points behind San Jose for second in the Pacific Division.

In all likelihood, the Golden Knights will finish third in the division. Thus, they’ve been conservative with their lineup to get some players healthy for another run to the Cup Final. Most notably, Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) did not travel with the team St. Louis and missed his fifth straight game. Fleury and his wife also recently celebrated the birth of their third child, James.

The Avs occupy the second wild card spot in the West, tied in points with the Coyotes, but with a game in hand over Arizona. All six of their final games are against Western Conference opponents, and five of those six opponents are in the thick of the playoff race, including their next game on Friday against Arizona.

Colorado has managed to stay afloat despite injuries to two of their best players in captain Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) and Mikko Rantanen (upper body). Landeskog was in a non-contact jersey at Tuesday’s practice, while Rantanen did not skate. Neither will play against Vegas.

Philipp Grubauer has started five straight games for Colorado, winning four of them and making 40 saves in an overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:15 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Pepsi Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith
Alex TuchPaul StastnyMark Stone
Tomas NosekCody EakinValentin Zykov
William CarrierRyan CarpenterRyan Reaves

Nate SchmidtDeryk Engelland
Brayden McNabbNick Holden
Jon MerrillColin Miller

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban

AVALANCHE
Alex KerfootNathan MacKinnonJ.T. Compher
Derick BrassardTyson JostMatt Calvert
Colin WilsonCarl SoderbergSven Andrighetto
Matt NietoAndrew AgozzinoGabriel Bourque

Sam GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeTyson Barrie
Nikita ZadorovPatrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Stars’ Bishop leaves game with lower-body injury

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 27, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things you see in your nightmares if you’re the Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop getting injured.

There’s no pinching your way out of this one at the moment after Bishop left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury while pitching a shutout in the second period against the Calgary Flames.

A likely Vezina candidate, Bishop was moving from left to right inside his crease to cover off a developing play in front of him. He stayed down in the butterfly before keeling over in obvious pain. From there, it was down the tunnel for and out of the game, with Anton Khudobin replacing him.

The Stars say he is questionable to return and Bishop didn’t emerge for the third period.

This is the second time this month the Stars have had to sweat a Bishop LBI. He left a game against the Minnesota Wild on March 14 and missed the next two games.

Bishop entered Wednesday first among starters with a .932 save percentage and fourth in shutouts with six. He was working on No. 7 after making 20 saves against the Western Conference-leading Flames prior to leaving.

Bishop’s numbers only get better when you dig a little deeper. He’s fourth in 5v5 save percentage at .935 and first among starters with a whopping 16.45 goals-saved above average. He’s second in high danger save percentage, too.

Khubobin has been solid with a .924 save percentage, but let’s not kid ourselves here: the Stars are likely going to face the high-powered Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Bishop was a stud earlier this week when the Stars beat the Jets 5-2.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Pastrnak’s five-point night helps Bruins tighten hold on second place

By Scott BilleckMar 27, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Give David Pastrnak the games back that he missed due to injury and it’s more than likely he’d be challenging the Alex Ovechkin and a couple others for the Rocket Richard.

Hell, he might be flirting with a 100-point season, too.

Alas, he’ll have to settle for a new career-high in goals after a magical night.

Gifted does not do Pastrnak justice and doesn’t begin to describe his goal-scoring abilities, and he put another show against the New York Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey, sniping his third hat trick of the season in a five-point effort that as the Boston Bruins doubled up the Rangers 6-3 on NBCSN.

Pastrnak scored a goal in each period, included two power-play markers and another on the second line after a little line juggling saw Pastrnak move down to play with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk while Bruce Cassidy experimented with new linemates for Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the latter who contributed three assists in the game.

Pastrnak’s goals were his 34, 35 and 36 of the season, surpassing the 35 total he scored last year.

For good measure, ‘Pasta’ added a pair of assists to give him 77 points in 61 games this season. His third hat trick of the current campaign was the first time a Bruins player had achieved the feat since Cam Neely did so 25 years ago during the 1993-94 season.

The win, coupled with the Toronto Maple Leafs only managing to get a point against the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-4 shootout loss, means the Bruins move six points clear of their Atlantic Division rivals, and will likely have home-ice advantage when the two teams inevitably meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a big deal given that Boston has now won 12 straight at TD Garden.

The Rangers brought the game to 3-2 in the third period before penalty trouble ultimately sealed their fate later in the frame.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, goals No. 29 and 30, for the lone silver lining for the Blue Shirts, who have won just twice in the month of March.

Henrik Lundqvist put himself in the save of the year conversation with his dandy in the first period.

Lundqvist made his 50th appearance for the Rangers this season, making him the seventh netminder in league history to have appeared in at least 50 games in at least 12 different seasons, joining a pretty elite crew of puck stoppers.

He is one win shy of 450 in his NHL career.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Bruins host Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins have clinched a playoff spot and will be in the postseason for the third straight year. Since Tampa Bay has already clinched the Presidents’ Trophy, Boston and Toronto are all but locked into the two and three seeds in the Atlantic and will likely play each other in the postseason for the second consecutive year. The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in seven games last season before falling to the Lightning in the Second Round.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Boston leads Toronto by five points for second place and what would be home ice advantage in that opening round series. Both teams have six games remaining in their season.

The Rangers are eliminated from postseason contention and will miss the playoffs for the second straight year. New York has fully embraced its rebuild after selling off assets like Mats Zuccarello (to Dallas), Kevin Hayes (to Winnipeg) and Adam McQuaid (to Columbus) at the deadline.

At age 37, Henrik Lundqvist has had his lightest workload in years thanks to 23-year-old backup Alexandar Georgiev. Lundqvist’s next win will be the 450th victory of his career.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS
Brendan LemieuxMika ZibanejadPavel Buchnevich
Vladislav NamestnikovFilip ChytilVinni Lettieri
Jimmy VeseyLias AnderssonRyan Strome
Brendan SmithBrett HowdenBoo Nieves

Brady SkjeiKevin Shattenkirk
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
John GilmourNeal Pionk

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciMarcus Johansson
Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Connor CliftonSteve Kampfer

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst), and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie.

Paul Byron shouldn’t have been expected to fight

YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 27, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
23 Comments

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron is not a player you expect to see in a fight.

Listed at only 5-foot-9, 163 pounds, the 29-year-old Byron entered Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers having been involved in only four NHL fights in more than 450 career games (including playoffs and preseason). It is not something he does, and on the rare occasion he has, it has happened against players that are comparable to him in stature.

But there he was, early in the first period, dropping the gloves and squaring off with the significantly larger and presumably stronger MacKenzie Weegar.

It went horribly for Byron, who stumbled off the ice, did not return to the game, and is not joining the Canadiens on its current road trip for Thursday’s massive game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a game that could very well decide which team gets the eighth and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

[Related: Panthers’ Weegar knocks out Byron with nasty uppercut]

He was no doubt only fighting Weegar because that is what was expected of Byron as part of the NHL’s “code.”

You see, earlier this season Byron concussed Weegar with an ugly hit to the head that resulted in Byron being suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

But because there is still a culture of on-ice retribution in today’s NHL game, it was expected that Byron was going to have to answer the call and drop the gloves with the player he had previously wronged, no matter how ridiculous it may have seemed physically.

Byron’s agent, J.P. Barry, was extremely critical of this whole mindset when he told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday, “This was not a hockey fight,” while pointing out the massive size difference between the two players.

Weegar said after the game, via The Athletic, that he simply asked Byron if he wanted to fight, and that if he had declined he would have been willing to let it go. Obviously Byron didn’t decline, likely because he felt he was doing the right thing and the thing he was supposed to do given the circumstances.

Unfortunately, he ended up suffering the consequences.

There are no doubt a lot of people in hockey that will salute Byron for doing this, even after seeing the ugly result.

This is wrong.

This is wrong because Byron was already given his punishment when he was handed one of the longest suspensions the league has issued this season for a player safety incident, also costing him more than $18,000 in salary.

But it is not just the suspension itself that matters here.

The hit itself was very bad and deserving of every game and penny it ended up costing Byron. Maybe even more, you could argue.

What matters here is that the Department of Player Safety worked exactly the way it was supposed to work and, ultimately, designed to work. You can quibble with the number of games they ended up giving him for the hit. Maybe you think it deserved more, especially since Weegar was injured as a result of the play.

But the purpose of the department isn’t to just hand out suspensions for an arbitrary number of games, randomly punishing players for their wrongdoings.

As I wrote earlier this season regarding the Department’s continued dealings with Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, it is not there for you or your team to get a pound of flesh and feel better about what happened to your player.

It is there to improve the safety of the game and the players by changing the way the play, and ultimately eliminating the types of play that result in suspensions.

The hope, in an ideal world, is that they have no suspensions to issue because players have learned how to play the game in a way that they are not deliberately out to hurt people. Obviously that will never happen because it’s a fast, chaotic game with a lot of collisions for 60 minutes a night, and there are some players that, unfortunately, do not have that mindset.

Sometimes the line will be crossed. Sometimes players will do bad things.

But you still want to make them more aware of how they are playing, where they are hitting people, and how they are hitting people, so the department has to exist and sometimes has to hand out punishments.

Byron understood that immediately.

On the day he was suspended he issued the following statement on Twitter.

In short: A normally clean player delivered a bad hit that had a bad result.

That player was punished by the league for delivering the bad hit, while that player also accepted responsibility for it, apologized for it, and tried to learn from it.

That should have been the end of it because the system worked.

Just because what unfolded on Tuesday night was an accepted practice 25 or 30 years ago, when there was no such department to police these things, no standard for what was illegal, and when the game was the wild west in terms of cheap shots and goonism, does not mean it should be accepted today.

That is the point Barry tried to make with LeBrun on Tuesday. An excerpt, via The Athletic (subscription required):

“I truly believe this exact situation is Exhibit A for re-examining our current rules for fighting,” continued Barry, one of the game’s most influential player agents. “If the fight is patently retribution for something that happened long before this game was ever played how is that allowed to occur without being addressed?”

Again, pretty strong points.

“I’m sure we will hear from many others tomorrow (Wednesday) who see things much differently than me and will say ‘look at Paul Byron, what a warrior, he answered the bell.’ These are the people that believe in the old `code.’ It’s time for Player Safety to be the new `code.’ What really matters is eliminating avoidable concussions wherever we can in our player safety rules going forward.”

Byron had no business fighting Weegar on Tuesday night, and there was no reason for him to feel pressured into doing it because everything about the incident was already handled and settled three months earlier.

Now Byron himself is out, dealing with the effects of an unnecessary blow to the head (which is the most important thing here), and also potentially impacting the Canadiens’ chances of making the playoffs.

The entire thing is extremely frustrating.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.