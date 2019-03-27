Push for the Playoffs: Golden Knights still pushing for home-ice advantage

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ second season hasn’t been as good as their first, but they’re starting to take off at the right time. Heading into tonight’s action, the Golden Knights are sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re five points behind the San Jose Sharks, who are in second place, with six games to go. Can they make a run at the Sharks?

“I think that’s definitely on our mind,” forward Ryan Carpenter said of catching the Sharks. “I think as a group, this time of year we just want to be playing our best hockey and starting to peak. It’s been nice getting the wins, and just having this momentum and this confidence, and hopefully it will carry over…this time of year, these games seem to matter that much more and seem to be that much tighter.”

Some teams that made splashes at the trade deadline are having a hard time developing chemistry with some of their new players, but that hasn’t been an issue for Mark Stone. Since joining the Golden Knights, Stone has picked up four goals and four assists in 13 games. Those are modest numbers by his standards, but the chemistry between he, Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty is undeniable. The trio gives Vegas a formidable second line heading into the postseason. They won’t be easy to stop.

If the Golden Knights want to make a push up the standings, they’ll have little margin for error. They’re unlikely to catch San Jose, but a win tonight and a win in San Jose next Saturday would be huge for their chances of doing so.

“You keep winning. You keep playing. You don’t know who you’re going to meet in the playoffs. You don’t know who down the road. You get as many points as you can get,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “And if we get home ice some time in the series, that’s great. If we don’t and start on the road, it’s no big deal, either… you’ve got to fight for points every night. When you go into a game and it doesn’t mean nothing, it’s no fun playing those games and we don’t want to do that. We want to play every game for a reason.”

Gallant’s words are nice, but their home/road splits suggest otherwise. The Golden Knights have a 23-10-5 record at T-Mobile Arena, but they’re just 19-18-1 away from home.

Can they go on another long playoff run without home ice advantage?

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Maple Leafs vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN, stream)

Stars vs. Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, stream)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — 100 percent

Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent

Penguins — 99.8 percent

Islanders — 99.6 percent

Hurricanes — 93 percent

Blue Jackets — 56.3 percent

Canadiens — 51.4 percent

Flyers — Out

Panthers — Out

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Stars — 96.7 percent

Avalanche — 61.8 percent

Coyotes — 32.4 percent

Wild — 6.8 percent

Blackhawks — 1.4 percent

Oilers — 0.9 percent

Canucks — Out

Ducks — Out

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Sabres — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Ducks — 6.5 percent

Canucks — 6 percent

Blackhawks– 5 percent

Oilers — 3.5 percent

Panthers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets — 1 percent**

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 112 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 99 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 46 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

