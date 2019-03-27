More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Predators sign Dante Fabbro to three-year, entry-level deal

Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Fabbro collected 33 points and 28 assists as a junior at Boston University this season. The 20-year-old Fabbro was the only college player to have at least 30 points and 80 blocked shots this season.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Fabbro had a total of 22 goals and 58 assists in 111 career games with Boston University from 2016-19.

The Predators selected Fabbro in the first round with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Fabbro has represented Canada in multiple international events, most recently at the 2018 Spengler Cup.

Fabbro grew up a Predators fan and has two sisters who played college soccer at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, about 50 miles from Nashville.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

‘He’s speeding up:’ Ovechkin on verge of eighth 50-goal season

Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scores 50 goals a season so often the historical significance of it almost gets overlooked.

The Washington Capitals’ captain is one away from becoming just the third NHL player with eight 50-goal seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy. If and when it happens, it’ll be just the 21st time any player has reached 50 goals in a season since Ovechkin entered the league in 2005-06.

”When you have a chance to score 50, it’s always nice. Unfortunately I didn’t score (50) last year, but if I have a chance to score this year, why not?” said Ovechkin, who finished with 49 last season. ”Fifty, it’s a pretty big number.”

Fifty has become Ovechkin’s number to shoot for, even though it’s an almost-unreachable milestone for everyone else. The Russian superstar owns the past three 50-goal seasons and at 33 years old could become the oldest player to reach that mark since Phil Esposito in 1975.

Ovechkin has led the league in goals seven times, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and captured the Stanley Cup. He’s showing no signs of slowing down.

”I think he’s speeding up,” said Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine, who idolizes Ovechkin and finished second to him in goals last year. ”It’s been fun to watch.”

Current and former teammates and players and coaches around the league can only marvel at Ovechkin’s accomplishments. His 646 goals are tied for 13th all-time and are 212 more than the next-closest player – rival Sidney Crosby – during the past 14 years.

”It’s obviously not too difficult for him,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who owns two of the 50-goal seasons since 2005-06. ”He’s found a way to consistently produce in this league. He’s a horse out there. He’s a big, strong guy. His longevity has been amazing in terms of staying healthy and staying out on the ice and just producing.”

Ovechkin didn’t always produce quite like this. He had 32 goals and 65 points in 2011-12, the lowest outputs of his career in an 82-game season.

Then Ovechkin adjusted his game to how opponents were defending him, scoring 51 in 2013-14. Under coach Barry Trotz from 2014-15 on, he became more of a complete player – while continuing to score.

”His all-around game is night and day, as it is with most young players that come in,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. ”You’ve got a legend, right? You get to watch him still looking to be in his prime but with the seasoning and maturity of playing the team game now.”

Better team play also helped Ovechkin score more. He plays with skilled playmaking centers like Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, and then he adds a seemingly unstoppable one-timer from the left faceoff circle on the power play and a combination of power and strength rarely seen in this generation.

Bruce Boudreau, who coached Ovechkin from 2007-2011, said this goal-scoring pace is more likely to continue unlike others who rely on skating to produce offense.

”He’s going to do it forever,” said Boudreau, who now coaches the Minnesota Wild. ”He, from the blue line in, will be and always will be in my mind the greatest scorer in history.”

Capitals fans serenaded Ovechkin with chants of ”We want 50” after he scored his 49th on Tuesday against Carolina. He had a chance at No. 50 with the puck on his stick, but instead of shooting it into an empty net, he passed it to Backstrom and said afterward, ”Next game.”

The Capitals’ next three games are on the road, giving different crowds the chance to see Ovechkin’s latest piece of history.

”The fans (in Washington) are treated to every time the puck’s on his stick, it has a chance to go in the net,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”Some organizations are blessed that in an era you get to witness the same player every night and marvel at what they do.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Wednesday Night Hockey: Coyle looking to find offensive touch with Bruins

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Going home isn’t always easy.

Charlie Coyle has found that out over the last few weeks. The East Weymouth, Massachusetts native was acquired by the Boston Bruins from the Minnesota Wild last month, and even though being closer to family is nice, it hasn’t translated into a higher rate of production for the forward.

“It’s just as simple as being close to my family,” Coyle told NHL.com. “I can go home on off days and have a home-cooked meal with my mom and dad, two sisters. I’ve got an 80-year-old grandmother, a 90-year-old grandmother I don’t see very often. So just to see them — I think that’s what counts.

“[With Minnesota], I came home for Christmas, Thanksgiving, just those holidays. You don’t feel as [much a] part of the family. That’s better than nothing. But you can’t beat this.”

Unfortunately for Coyle, his offensive numbers are down since he came over to Boston. In 15 games with the Bruins, the 27-year-old has just two goals and two assists. But his latest goal came in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Heading into that game, he had just one goal in his previous 19 contests.

Coyle has bounced around between center and right wing for the Bruins. He’s spent most of his time on a line with David Krejci (the two have played 75 minutes together), but the chemistry with all his teammates is still a work in progress.

“If you present yourself, it’s usually going to be on your stick,” Coyle said of playing with Krejci, per the Boston Globe. “I just tried to find those open spots, open areas, and tried to release it as soon as I could. He and Jake [DeBrusk] found me numerous times and those opportunities are good. As long as you get those opportunities, it’s going to drop for you.”

The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL in the second half of the season and they’ve been able to do that because they’ve received contributions from more than just their top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. If they could add Coyle to the list of contributors, that would make them that much more dangerous heading into the playoffs.

Although the Bruins don’t really have anything to play for over the last few games of the season, a player like Coyle could use these remaining games to get himself on track offensively before the postseason. Even though he failed to produce a point in five playoff games with Minnesota last year, he’s shown that he’s capable of chipping in at the most critical time of the year.

Back in 2013-14, he picked up three goals and seven points in 13 playoff games. Can he get back to that level for his hometown team this spring?

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst), and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Avs collecting points without Landeskog, Rantanen

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche are in the middle of a street fight with the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference on the line. They currently own that last playoff spot, but the competition is fierce, and it includes the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild (for now).

As if a steamy playoff race wasn’t enough, the Avs have had to play without two of their top three forwards, as Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen have been missed time due to injury. Landeskog has been out since Mar. 9 because of an upper-body injury, while Rantanen has missed the last two games with an undisclosed ailment.

Neither player will be able to suit up tonight.

Without Rantanen, they’ve gone 1-0-1. Without Landeskog, they’ve found a way to go 6-1-1. That’s incredible when you consider both are point-per-game players for their team.

“Mikko’s one of the best wingers in the NHL and Gabe is one of the best two-way players in the NHL,” said Nathan MacKinnon. “So, you know, you lose two guys like, it’s going to hurt your team. We’ve weathered the storm since those guys have been hurt and we have a tough schedule coming up. It’s going to be tough.”

MacKinnon is right. The Avs’ upcoming schedule won’t be easy. They take on the Golden Knights tonight and the Coyotes on Friday night. They’ll have to also face St. Louis, Edmonton, Winnipeg and San Jose. The good news, is that four of those six games will be played on home ice. The bad news, is that four of those teams are in a playoff spot and one of the (Arizona) is right on their tail.

If they’re going to push through, they’ll need MacKinnon to keep producing and they’ll need goaltender Philipp Grubauer to continue being a steady presence between the pipes (PHT’s Adam Gretz wrote about that here).

“Everyone is happy for him,” forward Carl Soderberg said of Grubauer. I think our goaltending has been really good of late, (Semyon Varlamov) too. It’s nice to see because of the hard stretch we had there in January. We’ve seen him work hard in practice, battle back and now he’s getting the results.”

Grubauer has gone 4-0-1 in his last five starts and he’s held the opposition to two goals or fewer in each of his last 10 appearances.

The Avalanche still have their work cut out for them, but the odds are on their side. Heading into tonight’s action, they have a 61.8 percent chance of making it into the playoffs.

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Push for the Playoffs: Golden Knights still pushing for home-ice advantage

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ second season hasn’t been as good as their first, but they’re starting to take off at the right time. Heading into tonight’s action, the Golden Knights are sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re five points behind the San Jose Sharks, who are in second place, with six games to go. Can they make a run at the Sharks?

“I think that’s definitely on our mind,” forward Ryan Carpenter said of catching the Sharks. “I think as a group, this time of year we just want to be playing our best hockey and starting to peak. It’s been nice getting the wins, and just having this momentum and this confidence, and hopefully it will carry over…this time of year, these games seem to matter that much more and seem to be that much tighter.”

Some teams that made splashes at the trade deadline are having a hard time developing chemistry with some of their new players, but that hasn’t been an issue for Mark Stone. Since joining the Golden Knights, Stone has picked up four goals and four assists in 13 games. Those are modest numbers by his standards, but the chemistry between he, Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty is undeniable. The trio gives Vegas a formidable second line heading into the postseason. They won’t be easy to stop.

If the Golden Knights want to make a push up the standings, they’ll have little margin for error. They’re unlikely to catch San Jose, but a win tonight and a win in San Jose next Saturday would be huge for their chances of doing so.

“You keep winning. You keep playing. You don’t know who you’re going to meet in the playoffs. You don’t know who down the road. You get as many points as you can get,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “And if we get home ice some time in the series, that’s great. If we don’t and start on the road, it’s no big deal, either… you’ve got to fight for points every night. When you go into a game and it doesn’t mean nothing, it’s no fun playing those games and we don’t want to do that. We want to play every game for a reason.”

Gallant’s words are nice, but their home/road splits suggest otherwise. The Golden Knights have a 23-10-5 record at T-Mobile Arena, but they’re just 19-18-1 away from home.

Can they go on another long playoff run without home ice advantage?

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Maple Leafs vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN, stream)
Stars vs. Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, stream)

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS
The Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:
• If they earn one point against the Avalanche

The Blues will clinch a playoff berth:
• If the Avalanche lose to the Golden Knights in regulation

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — Clinched
Capitals — 100 percent
Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent
Penguins — 99.8 percent
Islanders — 99.6 percent
Hurricanes — 93 percent
Blue Jackets — 56.3 percent
Canadiens — 51.4 percent
Flyers — Out
Panthers — Out
Sabres — Eliminated
Rangers — Eliminated
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Jets — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Predators — Clinched
Blues — 100 percent
Golden Knights — 100 percent
Stars — 96.7 percent
Avalanche — 61.8 percent
Coyotes — 32.4 percent
Wild — 6.8 percent
Blackhawks — 1.4 percent
Oilers — 0.9 percent
Canucks — Out
Ducks — Eliminated
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Red Wings — 11.5 percent
Devils — 9.5 percent
Sabres — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Ducks — 6.5 percent
Canucks — 6 percent
Blackhawks– 5 percent
Oilers — 3.5 percent
Panthers — 3 percent
Wild — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 1 percent**
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)
(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 112 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 99 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 46 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.