PHT Morning Skate: Kings’ bizarre handling of Kovalchuk situation

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Despite a rash of injuries throughout the season the Arizona Coyotes have managed to stick around in the Western Conference playoff race longer than anyone expected them to at the start of the year.

Now that surprising run is in danger of falling apart at the end as they carry a five-game losing streak into Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, a game that begins a crucial three-game stretch against teams competing for the second Wild Card spot in the West.

The biggest issue for the Coyotes recently has been the fact that their offense has completely abandoned them at the worst possible time of the season. They have struggled to consistently score all year, but have managed just six goals during their current skid and are coming off of a 2-0 shutout loss against the New York Islanders over the weekend (which came after a shootout loss against a bad New Jersey Devils team). That drought has squandered what has been more sensational goaltending from Darcy Kuemper, who has been thrust into the starter’s role as he continues to fill in for the injured Antti Raanta. He has stopped 56 out of 59 shots over the past two games, a stretch where the Coyotes managed just one out of a possible four points.

Arizona enters the day two points back of the Colorado Avalanche for the second Wild Card spot and three points ahead of the Blackhawks.

A Coyotes win on Tuesday would at least tie them with Colorado and all but eliminate the Blackhawks, who are running out of time to make a move and barely hanging on to their postseason chances.

After hosting Chicago on Tuesday, the Coyotes’ next two games are against the Avalanche and Wild, the two biggest competitors they have for that playoff spot.

How they perform in those three games will pretty much dictate what happens to their season.

In the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets are both in action for what is another pivotal day in their race. The playoff race in that conference is pretty much just down to those two teams fighting for one spot. Depending on Tuesday’s results, the Blue Jackets could either find themselves tied with Montreal in the standings (a Montreal regulation loss to Florida and a Columbus win against the Islanders) or four points out (a Columbus regulation loss and a Montreal win).

That is a huge potential swing for one day, especially since Columbus only has six games remaining on its schedule after Tuesday.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Hurricanes vs. Capitals (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream)

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

Panthers vs. Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes (10 p.m. ET)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Capitals — 100 percent

Penguins — 100 percent

Islanders — 99.8 percent

Hurricanes — 98.7 percent

Blue Jackets — 51.1 percent

Canadiens — 50.8 percent

Flyers — Out

Panthers — Out

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Stars — 96.3 percent

Avalanche — 68.3 percent

Coyotes — 20.8 percent

Wild — 9 percent

Blackhawks — 4.3 percent

Oilers — 1.3 percent

Canucks — Out

Ducks — Out

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Rangers — 8.5 percent

Sabres — 7.5 percent

Ducks — 6.5 percent

Canucks — 6 percent

Oilers — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Panthers — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets — 1 percent**

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 121 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 108 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 95 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 94 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 94 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 45 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.