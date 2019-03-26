More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Ovechkin scores 49th as Capitals extend Metropolitan lead

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals didn’t clinch a playoff berth with a big win on Tuesday, but they moved another step closer to claiming their fourth consecutive division title.

A 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes gave the Caps some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division as they moved three points ahead of the New York Islanders, who lost 4-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the idle Pittsburgh Penguins. All three teams have five games remaining now.

The Caps could have clinched a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs but needed the Florida Panthers and the Blue Jackets to lose in regulation.

That will have to wait, but the Caps are in prime position to officially defend the first championship in franchise history.

The big story coming into this one was, aside from the playoff implications, if Alex Ovechkin would end a four-game goalless drought. Not long ago, his 48 goals seemed like they would be enough to take the Rocket Richard title, but John Tavares‘ four-goal game on Monday put him within three of the misfiring Ovi.

Ovechkin got back on the train in this one, ripping a one-timer from the top of the slot to make it 2-1 in the third period. The goal would stand as the game-winner and put The Great 8 within one of his eighth 50-goal campaign.

When, not if, that happens, Ovechkin will join Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only three players in the NHL’s 101-year history accomplish the feat at least eight times. Both Gretzky and Bossy did it nine times.

Ovechkin got the goal, but it was Evgeni Kuznetsov who really shined in this one.

The younger Russian had a hat trick of assists, including an incredible primary apple that set up T.J. Oshie for the game’s opening marker.

Kuznetsov assisted on Ovechkin’s goal while also providing the screen on it as he dashed through the slot and jumped over Ovi’s shot. He’d assist on John Carlson‘s 3-1 goal, too — which was Carlsson’s 400th career point.

Nicklas Backstrom provided the other marker, an empty netter where he looked back to see where Ovechkin was before driving the final dagger in.

Carolina came into the game with four wins in their past five games while sitting in the first wildcard in the East. That won’t change tonight, but with the Montreal Canadiens thrashing the Florida Panthers 5-1, they’ll only have a one-point lead on the spot with a game in hand.

Both teams will return to the ice against one another on Thursday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins scores first-period hat trick vs. Kings

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
The second half of back to backs suck. Just ask the Los Angeles Kings.

They don’t suck for the team getting to play the tired team, however. And Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the rest of his Edmonton Oilers teammates feasted on a Kings team that was still coming down from an impressive (and unlikely) win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Yes, the one-night world-beating Kings returned to their familiar digs in the NHL’s basement as ‘The Nuge’ and Co. orchestrated a five-goal first period, including a hat trick from Nugent-Hopkins on three shots and a trio of assists from Oscar Klefbom.

Leon Draisaitl also continued his charge to catch Alex Ovechkin in the goal-scoring race, potting his 44th to sit one behind John Tavares and five back of Ovi, who ended a four-game drought with his 49th earlier in the night. (Update: Draisaitl has 45 46 now after recording the game’s second hat trick — his first as an NHLer).

Oh, and some guy named Connor McDavid set a new career high with his 109th point on an apple Nugent-Hopkins’ hat-trick marker. (Update: McDavid now has 112 points after a one-goal, three assist night).

The Oilers are still talking playoffs, and if they can hold on against the Kings, will move five points back of the Colorado Avalanche as the turtle derby/log jam in the Western Conference wildcard race roars on.

Their chances are low, but who knows. The West has been weird this season.

Edmonton won the game 8-4.

Panthers’ Weegar knocks out Habs’ Byron with nasty uppercut

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT
Knockout blows are a rarity in fighting in the NHL these days. But every so often, a left or a right lands flush and down goes one of the combatants.

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron could barely stand and needed to be held upright and helped off the ice after Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar clocked him with left-handed uppercut during a first-period fight on Tuesday night.

Here’s the fight:

There’s a backstory here.

Back January, Byron drilled Weegar in the head on a nasty charging call.

Byron was suspended three games while Weegar was concussed on the play.

So Tuesday’s fight was a little bit of retribution, followed by what appeared to be some instant regret from Weegar, who looked quite concerned for the state he left Byron in after the one-sided bout.

The Canadiens announced that Byron wouldn’t return following the game (not in the least bit surprising).

The debate will now rage whether or not Byron had to answer the bell. Weegar seemed to ask Byron if he wanted to go and Byron turned around, dropped his mitts and they were off to the races. While admirable that he owned his transgression, the Canadiens are in one hell of a fight for a playoff spot and they need Byron, who has 15 goals and 30 points this season.

Given the way Byron left the ice, he might have to miss some time down the stretch here, including an uber-important game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Perhaps sometimes you should just turn the other cheek.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first fight Weegar has featured in recent days.

On Saturday night, Weegar was on the receiving end of a pummeling at the hands of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari.

Things are rough for the Sharks right now

By James O'BrienMar 26, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
The sky isn’t falling for the San Jose Sharks, but you might say that they’re swimming through choppy waters.

After falling 3-2 to the already-eliminated Red Wings on Monday, the Sharks are now mired in a six-game losing streak in which they’ve only collected a single standings point (0-5-1). The Flames hold a six-point lead for the Pacific Division crown, and with a mere six games remaining for each team in the regular season, the Sharks can pretty much resign themselves to being the second seed in the division.

A second-third seed matchup could be quite treacherous, as the Sharks are set to take on a Vegas Golden Knights team that already was talented before the trade deadline, but sometimes looks downright scary now that they’ve added (and integrated) Mark Stone.

There’s also less-than-ideal news for Erik Karlsson. As you can see from NBC Sports California’s Marcus White, Karlsson has slowed his skating schedule from everyday to every other day as he tries to recover from a nagging groin injury. That’s not the end of the world, but it’s concerning, what with the regular season ending on April 6 and the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning on April 10.*

Lots of bad stuff, right? It’s fair to wonder just how worried the Sharks should be, so let’s ponder a few details.

* – Granted, the Sharks may get an extra day off or two if their actual series doesn’t begin on April 10. We will see.

Karlsson

There’s no sense going too deep into this situation, as we really have no idea how far off Karlsson might be. The good news is that he’s not being forced to risk aggravating that injury further in actual game action. Still, it would stink for the Sharks to not have him up-and-running once the games really start to matter. If he can’t get any games in before the regular season ends, rust could be a factor.

On the bright side, we’ve seen Karlsson play at a near-playoff-MVP level (albeit for three rounds, not four) during Ottawa’s big 2017 run despite playing hurt, so there’s a chance Karlsson could make a big impact even if he’s not at full-strength.

Still hogging the puck

The Sharks have been a pretty dominant possession team during their six-game losing streak. Via Natural Stat Trick, San Jose has been in the top five in various even-strength categories (including controlling high-danger chances) since this slump.

Wait for it: they’ve mainly been very unlucky.

Their 5.48 even-strength shooting percentage ranks fourth-worst and their 88.37 saving percentage comes in second-worst among NHL teams during this six-game losing streak.

To some extent, the luck should work itself out. That’s particularly true with shooting. However …

Big problems in net

Some great Sharks teams have been submarined by terrible goaltending, or even just middling goaltending, over the years. You can’t totally blame experienced Sharks fans if they’re thinking “Oh no, not again” as they watch Aaron Dell and particularly Martin Jones struggle.

And this isn’t just a six-game struggle.

[Sharks’ goaltending is historically bad for a Stanley Cup contender.]

As you can see from Sean Tierney’s viz using Evolving Hockey’s data, Jones falls in a negative Goals Saved Against Expectation range, surrounded by goalies who are either on failing teams or who’ve gone from starter/platoon-types to backups. If that’s too dense for you, merely realize that both Dell and Jones have save percentages below 90 this season, which is the sort of work that can derail an otherwise-dominant team.

Now, it’s true that Jones has enjoyed some great playoff success so far in his career, sporting a splendid .926 save percentage over 42 games (40 of which have come in San Jose). Perhaps he can “flip the switch,” or maybe a turnaround would provide the latest evidence that goalies are very, very difficult to predict.

Still, the Sharks’ goaltending situation doesn’t look very promising at the moment, and opponents like the Golden Knights could be especially punishing toward such weaknesses.

For all we know, the Sharks could heat up again – they were on fire mere weeks ago – but at the moment, there are some red flags for a team dreaming of a deep run.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals host Hurricanes on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 26, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With six games to play, Washington leads the Metro by just one point over the Islanders. Washington is vying for its fourth consecutive division title. They are coming off a big 3-1 win at home against Philadelphia on Sunday, and now face a tough three-game stretch against two of the league’s top teams.

Since winning seven straight games from Feb. 24 – March 10, the Caps are just 3-3-1 in their last seven, including losses to Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Tampa twice. Sunday’s win snapped a two-game skid which saw Washington lose twice at home – to Tampa in OT on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday.

Carolina has been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last two months. CAR is 18-6-1 since the All-Star Break and could potentially end the NHL’s longest active playoff drought this spring.

Sebastian Aho – in his third NHL season – is having a career-year with 30 goals, 50 assists and 80 points. The former 2015 second round pick leads Carolina in goals and points and has truly emerged as the team’s superstar this season (has most points. by Hurricanes player since Eric Staal’s 82 in 2007-08).

Carolina has won four of their last five games, including two straight. They last played on Sunday, defeating the Canadiens 2-1 in OT. Rookie Andrei Svechnikov (who turns 19 today) scored the OT winner – his 20th goal of the season. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick has five goals in the last seven games.

If the playoffs started today, Washington and Carolina would meet in the first round of the playoffs.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Tuesday, March 26, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Hurricanes-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINES

HURRICANES
Nino Niederreiter – Sebastian Aho – Justin Williams
Andrei Svechnikov – Jordan StaalTeuvo Teravainen
Micheal FerlandLucas WallmarkJordan Martinook
Brock McGinnGreg McKeggSaku Maenalanen

Jaccob SlavinDougie Hamilton
Brett PesceJustin Faulk
Calvin de HaanTrevor van Riemsdyk

Starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

CAPITALS
Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Carl HagelinEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Jakub VranaLars EllerBrett Connolly
Andre BurakovskyNic DowdTravis Boyd

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Christian DjoosJohn Carlson
Brooks OrpikNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

John Forslund (play-by-play) and AJ Mleczko (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.