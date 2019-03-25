More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Push for the Playoffs: Stars look to solidify playoff position

By Joey Alfieri Mar 25, 2019
As you can tell from the list below, the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars would meet in the first round if the playoffs started today. There’s still a long way to go before that happens though and they’ll have to start by going head-to-head tonight.

The Jets have already locked up a playoff spot, but they’ll want to make sure that they finish at the top of the division. For Dallas, this will be about solidifying the playoff spot they’re clinging to at this time. The Stars just finished up a five-game home stand that saw them collect just three of a possible 10 points. Yeah, that’s not good. And the schedule is about to become a lot more difficult.

The Stars will kick off a four-game Western Canadian road trip starting tonight. After their game against the Jets, they’ll take on Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the trip in Vancouver on Saturday night. Even though the Oilers and Canucks are out of the playoffs picture, playing four games in six games is less than ideal at this time of year.

“We could be sitting in a really comfortable position if we win three of five,” Stars coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh, per NHL.com. “But we haven’t done that, so we look ahead now. And we’ve got to go and earn it on the road. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

One of the big issues for them lately, is that their offense has dried up. In their last five contests, they found the back of the net just 10 times.

“It’s disappointing for sure, but I feel like we still have a lot of confidence in this team and in this room,” defenseman John Klingberg said on Saturday night.

Capitals accept differences of opinion on White House visit

Mar 25, 2019

By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news is constantly on television at the Washington Capitals’ practice facility, and like any workplace, there’s no shortage of opinions.

”We’re human beings, and people share different opinions and different political views,” veteran team leader Brooks Orpik said. ”It’s no different than anybody else. People that are friends vote for different people.”

Those differences were on public display the last week when two players said they would not join their teammates in visiting President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship. Canadians Braden Holtby and Brett Connolly said they’d respectfully decline the invitation.

Several other players, including Russian captain Alex Ovechkin, Americans T.J. Oshie and John Carlson and American coach Todd Reirden have said they’re going. A vast majority of the team that won the first NHL title in franchise history is expected to tour of the White House and meet Trump in the Oval Office in a private ceremony.

The Capitals are accepting of each other’s differences of opinion on going to the White House and say this isn’t a divisive issue and won’t be a distraction.

”You’re a team and you want to stick together no matter what,” Holtby said. ”For me, it’s just a personal thing. I believe in what I believe in, and in order to stick to those values, I think I have to do what I feel is right, but that doesn’t make a difference on everyone else’s decision. We stick by every single teammate we have and their decision.”

Playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly, who is black, told Canada’s Postmedia in June he would not go to the White House, citing Trump’s rhetoric. Smith-Pelly has been with the minor league Hershey Bears since late February.

Without specifically naming Smith-Pelly, Connolly said he’s ”in full support of an old teammate that I am really good friends with and I agreed with.” Beyond Holtby and Connolly, it is not clear how many players or team officials will not go to the White House.

Owner Ted Leonsis has said he’ll go if the team chose to. A spokeswoman said Wednesday that Leonsis did not have any comment about the Capitals’ decision to go.

Reirden, who was Barry Trotz’s top assistant when Washington won last season and has succeeded him as coach, said he has thought about visiting the White House while driving by it on Constitution Avenue, the same road the Capitals paraded down with hockey’s historic trophy.

”I was really excited about the invitation and will be going and be happy to be going,” Reirden said. ”I understand our players and their decisions, and I respect it. They’re allowed to make their own decisions. It’s important that we support them in whatever decision that they make.”

Holtby and his wife, Brandi, have marched in Washington’s pride parade and are advocates for LGBTQ rights. Holtby said that was a factor in his decision and that he and his family ”believe in a world where humans are treated with respect regardless of your stature.”

The Trump administration has taken steps to roll back protections for LGBTQ individuals, including rescinding guidance for schools on how to treat transgender students and attempting to bar transgender individuals from serving in the military.

”Sometimes you’re forced into situations where you have to stick by what you believe,” Holtby said. ”But in the end, I think there’s more important things I can do in the future. Trying to make a stand this way, I don’t think it does the most in terms of creating change. In the future, I just want to stick by what I believe in and trying to push towards a world where people are created equal.”

Orpik said the White House visit is not a point of contention among the defending champions like some on the outside are trying to make it. He’s quick to point out that even players who are going can agree with Holtby, but still want to experience one last Stanley Cup celebration.

”There’s a lot of guys that share a lot of the same values that Holts does, but they’re going to the White House and it’s not an endorsement of whoever’s in the office,” Orpik said. ”Whether you go to the White House to celebrate a championship, I don’t think says anything about your values or your character.”

In 2012, playoff MVP Tim Thomas decided not to join his Cup champion Boston Bruins teammates in seeing then-President Barack Obama at the White House, citing the ”out of control” growth of the federal government. Team president Cam Neely released a statement saying, ”We are disappointed that Tim chose not to join us, and his views certainly do not reflect those of the Jacobs family or the Bruins organization.”

The Bruins lost to the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs in 2012, which was Thomas’ last season with Boston because he was traded to Florida.

Thomas’ individual protest predated by many years the NBA’s Golden State Warriors’ team decision not to see Trump. Holtby said that as soon as the first championship team decided not to keep up the tradition of being honored by the sitting president at the White House, it became a topic for other professional athletes and he’s not surprised this has become such a hot-button issue.

Capitals players have been unflinchingly supportive of each other’s decisions in recent days and insist the White House is not a controversial topic internally.

”Guys are mature about it,” said Tom Wilson, who is Canadian. ”It’s like when we’re not playing well, guys aren’t yelling at each other and getting upset with each other. That’s something about our group that’s helped us with our success. We’re mature, and we deal with it as adults. This has been a similar outcome on discussions. I’m not going to lie to you: I’ve talked to Holts about it and I’ve talked to guys about it. You have that discussion, it’s cordial and you move on.”

The Capitals are in first place and figure to again be among the top contenders when the playoffs begin April 10. Despite their White House visit coming so late in the season, in the middle of a crucial stretch, they don’t believe it will negatively affect team chemistry or unity.

”We’re so respectful of each other and we’re so tight in this locker room that this won’t be a wedge or anything like that,” Oshie said. ”Guys get a chance to go to the White House. If that’s something they want to do, great. If it’s something they’re not comfortable with or something they don’t want to do, that’s fine, too. We’ll show up the next day ready to work and we’ll be just as close as we were the day before.”

NHL on NBCSN: Where will Predators finish in Central Division?

Getty
By Joey Alfieri Mar 25, 2019
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Predators are currently second in the Central Division, but they’re far from locked in to that spot. Of course, beating the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night would’ve cut the gap between themselves and the division crown to just two points, but that didn’t happen (they lost 5-0). So now, they’re four points back of the Jets but Winnipeg has a game in hand.

Unless Winnipeg falls apart down the stretch (unlikely), it appears as though the Preds will have to settle for having home-ice advantage in the first round. But that’s not a guarantee either. You see, Nashville is only two points up on the St. Louis Blues, who are third in the Central (the Blues have a game in hand, too). Unlike the Predators, who have dropped back-to-back games, the Blues have rattled off three wins in a row. St. Louis has also picked up at least one point in five consecutive games.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 PM. ET – NBCSN]

“It’s disappointing,” Predators defender Roman Josi said after Saturday’s loss to Winnipeg. “Biggest game of the year up to this point, and they were just better than us. It’s disappointing… That’s a really good team over there. They’re in our division, and it was a big game for first in the Central. We have to find a way to play better than what we did tonight.”

The Preds can’t allow this slump to continue too long. They also need to find a way to start putting the puck in the back of the net in a hurry, as they’ve scored just once in their last two contests.

After tonight’s game against the Wild, Nashville will enjoy three full days off until they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday night. Getting quality practice time at this time of year is rare, so they’ll take it, but this week still won’t be an easy one. All three teams they’ll face over the next week have something to play for. Minnesota if fighting for their playoff lives, the Penguins are battling for seeding and the Blue Jackets are scratching and clawing for every single point right now.

Once they get through this week, they’ll have the “benefit” of playing three teams that will all likely miss the playoffs this season (the Sabres, Canucks and Blackhawks).

Finishing the season strong will be incredibly important. It seems likely that the Predators and Blues will face off in the opening round of the playoffs, but getting home ice in that series will be critical. There’s no denying Nashville is one of the better teams in the NHL, but the Blues have been terrific over the last few months. The difference between going home after the first round and advancing to second might just be that extra game at home.

PHT Morning Skate: Frozen Four bracket; Vezina candidates

By Joey Alfieri Mar 25, 2019
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Devils defenseman Damon Severson lost a game of rock, paper, scissors to a fan and it cost him a stick. (NHL.com)

• The Calgary Inferno beat the Montreal Canadiennes in the Clarkson Cup final. (Sportsnet)

• Which goalies are in the mix for the Vezina Trophy this season? (The Hockey News)

• St. Cloud State, Massachusetts, Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth are the no. 1 seeds heading into the Frozen Four tournament. (The Score)

• The Ottawa Senators want to hire a president of hockey operations to help turn their team around. (CBC)

• Avalanche top prospect Cale Makar helped turn around the UMass hockey program. Here’s how he did it. (ESPN)

• Let’s imagine an NHL with environmentally friendly arenas. (Grand Stand Central)

Michael Grabner was able to overcome a nasty eye injury. He’s now helping the Coyotes make a push for a playoff spot. (AZ Central)

• A father who lost his son in the Humboldt bus crash admitted that he felt sorry for the man that caused the accident. “I feel horribly for Mr Sidhu, I really do. I feel horribly for everyone involved in this. So have I forgiven him? Yeah, what other option do I have? I don’t think I have another option in order to maintain my own sanity.” (BBC.com)

• It’s going to take quite some time for the Rangers to rebuild their struggling blue line. (Blue Seat Blogs)

The Buzzer: Hurricanes fish for another win celebration

By James O'Brien Mar 25, 2019
Three Stars

1. Robin Lehner

Both the Islanders and Coyotes had incentive to win on Sunday, but only the Isles could score any goals, as Lehner continues his fantastic season.

Lehner earned his fifth shutout of 2018-19 by stopping all 31 shots by Arizona. He’s pushed his excellent save percentage to .928 on the season, improving to a 22-12-5 record. On a day full of strong goalie performances – even by those who lost, such as Philipp Grubauer – Lehner stood out as the brightest of the bright.

It’s truly remarkable to see the goaltending the Isles have enjoyed from Lehner and Thomas Greiss.

2. Josh Anderson

It’s tempting to run with the goaltending theme, as Sergei Bobrovsky‘s up-and-down season persisted with another very “up” moment: a shutout, his seventh of 2018-19. Yet, Bob only needed to make 21 saves against the lowly Canucks to do so.

Of the Blue Jackets who contributed to an absolutely crucial win, Anderson had the best game, scoring two goals and one assist.

The first of Anderson’s two goals ended up being the game-winner, while he enjoyed a +4 rating, fired three SOG, and delivered one hit. He was also reasonably close to a hat trick, but just missed on that attempt.

It turns out the Blue Jackets can be pretty dangerous when they get at least a few bounces.

3. Braden Holtby

The Capitals maintained their lead on the Metro Division title despite Lehner pitching a shutout because Holtby was his steady self.

Holtby stopped 35 out of 36 shots in this win, only allowing a power-play goal on Sunday. After losing despite only allowing two goals in his last appearance against the Wild, Holtby improved to 28-19-5 record on the season. With two more victories, Holtby will generate his fifth consecutive 30+ win season.

How did the Hurricanes celebrate their latest win?

Carolina went fishing. Goofy-fun:

Highlights of the Night

Duncan Keith already impressed in containing Nathan MacKinnon during an overtime one-on-one chance, and that outdid himself with a tremendous game-winner:

[More on that game here.]

Lehner’s been a revelation for the Islanders this season, and he could do worse than showing this clip when it comes time for contract negotiations:

Factoids

Scores

WSH 3 – PHI 1
NYI 2 – ARI 0
CAR 2 – MTL 1 (OT)
CHI 2 – COL 1 (OT)
CBJ 5 – VAN 0

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.