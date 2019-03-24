Push for the Playoffs: The time is now for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Columbus Blue Jackets aren’t playing like a team interested in making the Stanley Cup Playoffs next month.

In fact, they look like a rather sad bunch who’ve lost their way in a three-team battle for two spots in the postseason. A western road swing has been a disaster for the Blue Jackets, who dropped a 4-2 decision to the Calgary Flames before putting in a worse effort against the Edmonton Oilers, who beat them 4-1.

So Columbus, who spent big at the trade deadline, find themselves three points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference. Sure, they have a game in hand, but that, alone, won’t do it. If this team is going to avoid all the embarrassment that comes with being the biggest spenders at the end of February and having nothing to show for it, they need to essentially win out at this point.

That begins with a test against the Vancouver Canucks, a team that has nothing to play for other than pride and who were on a three-game heater before getting beat 3-1 by the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Despite the three-point gap, the game in hand on Montreal and an uber-important matchup between themselves and the Habs this coming Thursday means Columbus still holds their destiny in their own hands. Columbus will be hoping the Carolina Hurricanes do them a solid and beat the Canadiens in regulation on Sunday.

That all might be a small consolation given the week that lays ahead. After Sunday’s game in Vancouver, they’ll fly across the continent home for two games on Tuesday and then again Thursday against Montreal. From there, they’ll head to Nashville on Saturday night and play back to back 22 hours later on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

The fun times don’t end there, either.

They then head home for one game against Boston, get two days rest, and then finish the season with games against the New York Rangers on Friday and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Yes, a back-to-back to close out the regular season where they might need wins in both to make the playoffs.

It’s a brutal haul, and they have no choice but to find success or polish up the Taylor Mades.

The good news is Sergei Bobrovsky could play Sunday after a nagging injury has kept him out of action. They need his heroics, and they’ll need more from the rest of their lineup, too.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Flyers vs. Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBC)

Coyotes vs. Islanders (3 p.m. ET)

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET)

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBCSN)

Blue Jackets vs. Canucks (10 p.m. ET)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)



Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Capitals — 99.7 percent

Penguins — 99.8 percent

Islanders — 99.3 percent

Hurricanes — 96 percent

Canadiens — 62.1 percent

Blue Jackets — 42.8 percent

Flyers — 0.3 percent

Panthers — Out

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Predators — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Blues — 100 percent

Stars — 86 percent

Avalanche — 59.2 percent

Coyotes — 32.4 percent

Wild — 19.1 percent

Blackhawks — 1.8 percent

Oilers — 0.9 percent

Canucks — 0.6 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Sabres — 6.5 percent

Canucks — 6 percent

Oilers — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Wild — 3 percent

Panthers — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets — 1 percent**

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE



Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 120 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 108 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 102 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 95 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 40 goals

