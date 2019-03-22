The Buzzer: Price comes up big, Barbashev too

Three stars
1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
Even before the Columbus Blue Jackets lost to the Edmonton Oilers, Price’s 27-save shutout of the New York Islanders was huge, helping them at least keep pace if Columbus was to win.
Instead, the Edmonton Oilers did the Canadiens a solid, beating Columbus to allow the Habs to leapfrog the Blue Jackets into the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference.
Price has been solid over his past five starts, allowing just six goals across that span.
2. Ivan Barnashev, St. Louis Blues
Barbashev had exactly one goal in his previous 18 games heading into Thursday’s action against the Detroit Red Wings. He now has four in his past 19.
Barbashev recorded his first career hat trick in a 5-2 win as the Blues strengthened their hold on third place in the Central Division. With the Dallas Stars losing on Thursday, the Blues moved four points clear of Dallas.
Barbashev netted the game-winner in the second period.
3. Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights
Subban never had a shutout heading into a game against the Winnipeg Jets. It’s doubtful even he thought it might come against the Central Division leaders.
But after 60 minutes and 20 shots against, Subban drew his first donut on the scoresheet.
Subban was solid, if not spectacular in a game the Jets didn’t show up to. But when called upon, he was up to the test. The Golden Knights played a solid team game, allowing just one shot on goal during two Winnipeg power plays.
Subban has started three straight now with Marc-Andre Fleury out. He’s doing just fine.
Highlights of the night
Here’s a double tap from Ben Bishop:
Marchand –> Pastrnak
Flossin’:
The Price wasn’t wrong on this save:
Factoids
Scores
Panthers 4, Coyotes 2
Bruins 5, Devils 1
Lightning 6, Hurricanes 3
Canadiens 4, Islanders 0
Blues 5, Red Wings 2
Penguins 2, Predators 1 (SO)
Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1
Avalanche 3, Stars 1
Flames 5, Senators 1
Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1
Golden Knights 5, Jets 0
Kings 4, Sharks 2
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck