Ron Burgundy keeps it classy during LA Kings broadcast

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Minnesota Wild have picked a poor time to go on a multi-game slide. They’ve won just one of their last six games, and that’s led to them falling out of a playoff spot.

The bad news, is that the schedule doesn’t get a whole lot easier from here. They’ll travel to play two tough road games in Washington (tonight) and in Carolina on Saturday, which is less than ideal for a club struggling to keep their head above water right now. If we take a deeper dive into their schedule, we’d see that they have matchups against Nashville, Vegas, Arizona, Winnipeg, Boston and Dallas. Of all the teams on that list, only the Coyotes aren’t in the playoffs (they’re tied for the last Wild Card spot but Colorado owns the tie-breaker).

“We can’t (get frustrated). If we do that, we might as well throw the season away,” forward Zach Parise said after Tuesday’s loss to Colorado, per NHL.com. “We don’t have a lot of time to do that and feel bad. Hopefully, we can scoreboard watch and get some help maybe. Let’s see if we can correct things offensively before the games on the weekend.”

As Parise mentioned, scoring goals has been a major issue for the Wild this month. Since Mar. 3, Minnesota has scored more than two goals in a game just three times in nine games.

The good news, is that a win tonight would vault them right back into the final Wild Card spot in the West.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Wild at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Sharks at Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — 100 percent

Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent

Capitals — 99.8 percent

Penguins — 99.6 percent

Islanders — 99.3 percent

Hurricanes — 92.2 percent

Blue Jackets — 53.5 percent

Canadiens — 52.7 percent

Flyers — 2.9 percent

Panthers — 0.1 percent

Sabres — Out

Rangers — Out

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

WESTERN CONFERENCE (via Hockey Reference)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Jets — 100 percent

Predators — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Blues — 99.7 percent

Stars — 92.2 percent

Avalanche — 42.3 percent

Coyotes — 37.8 percent

Wild — 16.9 percent

Blackhawks — 7.5 percent

Canucks — 2.3 percent

Oilers — 1.3 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Sabres — 6.5 percent

Oilers — 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Wild — 3 percent

Panthers — 2.5 percent

Coyotes — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets — 1 percent**

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 120 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 107 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 101 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 94 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 41 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 39 goals

—

