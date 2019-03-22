More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Frustrated Senators owner talks rebuild, arena future

By Joey AlfieriMar 22, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
2 Comments

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has picked an interesting time to go on a media tour. With just eight games remaining in the Sens’ season and the team sitting in the basement of the NHL standings, Melnyk decided it was a good idea to rip journalists and other teams over the last 24 hours.

“You don’t do a rebuild with a short-term view. You’ve got to have, and it’s tough in sports, a five-year outlook and if you don’t all you’re doing is patching up. I know a team that you know that’s done it for 53 years,” Melnyk said of the Toronto Maple Leafs on CFRA 580 radio in Ottawa. “They’ve been selling out, but all they do is they’ve been patching up. Finally, they collapsed the team, said ‘We’ve got to a rebuild,’ but mistakes were made and somebody forgot about defence.

“They’re going to have a tough time winning a Stanley Cup without defence. They’re hitting the cap. They can’t bring anybody new in, so they’re stuck. And that’s where you have to be extremely careful. [The Senators have] something like 17 draft picks in the next three years in the first three rounds and that’s a huge inventory of draft picks, plus everything we have in Belleville, plus, plus, plus.”

Last time we checked, only five teams in the league have more points than the Maple Leafs, while no team has fewer points than the Sens. Again, it’s an interesting time for him to be saying stuff like this.

During that same interview, Melnyk made sure to put his general manager, Pierre Dorion, on notice too.

“This next six months are going to be critical for [general manager] Pierre [Dorion] and his team, and the whole operations [staff] to get their act together in a big way to be able to use these assets – all the 17 picks we have in the first three rounds for three years, plus all of the other prospects. This core group, that’s sitting in Belleville and playing up already are going to stay. And yes, they’re all going to need those big contracts and I’m prepared to step up for that.”

Melnyk also took a shot at TSN 1200 radio host Ian Mendes.

At what point does the NHL have to get involved in this? Even if they don’t want to force him to sell the team, they have to find a way to keep him quiet. The situation in Ottawa has become embarrassing enough that they don’t need the owner to come out and say controversial things about reporters and other teams.

During an interview on the FAN 590 in Toronto, Melnyk also discussed the possibility of the team building that downtown arena everyone’s been talking about.

“It’s dead as far as the process is concerned. They’re now talking about all sorts of different machinations of things and they’re looking at dividing it up into six little projects. I think it’s very fluid right now especially in an election year.

“If there’s an opportunity there, we’ll listen to them. At this point, we’re not in any hurry. I’m still trying to pursue it, but if it doesn’t happen, I’m just as happy to stay in Kanata and do what we’re doing out there and actually expand upon what we’re doing and what we have.”

On the ice, the Sens have some solid youngsters like Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, Colin White, Erik Brannstrom and a few others, but it takes more than that to be a legitimate Stanley Cup threat. By their own admission, they’re in rebuild mode, but Melnyk is convinced that this team can turn things around fast. Really fast.

“The whole objective is that three years out we have a true Stanley Cup contender and that we don’t have the gaps that some teams have and that we stay within the cap,” he said. “We know what the cap is going to be but my worry is you’re going to be bumping into that if you have five or six real starts that you’re paying $10 million to.”

Good luck with that, Eugene.

And, oh yeah, the bots are back!

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Ron Burgundy keeps it classy during LA Kings broadcast

By Sean LeahyMar 22, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

In the grand tradition of having celebrities inside the television play-by-play booth, San Diego news icon Ron Burgundy joined Alex Faust and Jim Fox during the second period of Thursday’s Los Angeles Kings-San Jose Sharks game.

Burgundy offered his expert analysis during LA’s 4-2 win, revealing his fondness for Jeff Carter, letting the viewers know he was wearing his lucky underwear, and getting himself on the “Kiss Cam” with a burrito.

San Diego’s favorite son also made time to meet with Aiden Rose, a Make-a-Wish kid who was signed to a one-day contract by the Kings.

The Kings failed to score during the second period, but Burgundy did provide us with a glimpse into what one of his goal calls would look like:

And he didn’t even need a teleprompter!

Earlier this month “Mad Men” Jon Hamm was in the booth for his beloved St. Louis Blues and even got to call an Ivan Barbashev goal. At this point we’re probably going to see Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar calling a Chicago Blackhawks game. Party on.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Push for the Playoffs: Can Wild keep playoff hopes alive?

By Joey AlfieriMar 22, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Minnesota Wild have picked a poor time to go on a multi-game slide. They’ve won just one of their last six games, and that’s led to them falling out of a playoff spot.

The bad news, is that the schedule doesn’t get a whole lot easier from here. They’ll travel to play two tough road games in Washington (tonight) and in Carolina on Saturday, which is less than ideal for a club struggling to keep their head above water right now. If we take a deeper dive into their schedule, we’d see that they have matchups against Nashville, Vegas, Arizona, Winnipeg, Boston and Dallas. Of all the teams on that list, only the Coyotes aren’t in the playoffs (they’re tied for the last Wild Card spot but Colorado owns the tie-breaker).

“We can’t (get frustrated). If we do that, we might as well throw the season away,” forward Zach Parise said after Tuesday’s loss to Colorado, per NHL.com. “We don’t have a lot of time to do that and feel bad. Hopefully, we can scoreboard watch and get some help maybe. Let’s see if we can correct things offensively before the games on the weekend.”

As Parise mentioned, scoring goals has been a major issue for the Wild this month. Since Mar. 3, Minnesota has scored more than two goals in a game just three times in nine games.

The good news, is that a win tonight would vault them right back into the final Wild Card spot in the West.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Canadiens
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Avalanche
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Wild at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Sharks at Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning — Clinched
Bruins — 100 percent
Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent
Capitals — 99.8 percent
Penguins — 99.6 percent
Islanders — 99.3 percent
Hurricanes — 92.2 percent
Blue Jackets — 53.5 percent
Canadiens — 52.7 percent
Flyers — 2.9 percent
Panthers — 0.1 percent
Sabres — Out
Rangers — Out
Devils — Eliminated
Red Wings — Eliminated
Senators — Eliminated

WESTERN CONFERENCE (via Hockey Reference)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Flames — Clinched
Sharks — Clinched
Jets — 100 percent
Predators — 100 percent
Golden Knights — 100 percent
Blues — 99.7 percent
Stars — 92.2 percent
Avalanche — 42.3 percent
Coyotes — 37.8 percent
Wild — 16.9 percent
Blackhawks — 7.5 percent
Canucks — 2.3 percent
Oilers — 1.3 percent
Ducks — Out
Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators — 18.5 percent*
Kings — 13.5 percent
Red Wings — 11.5 percent
Devils — 9.5 percent
Ducks — 8.5 percent
Rangers — 7.5 percent
Sabres — 6.5 percent
Oilers — 6 percent
Canucks — 5 percent
Blackhawks — 3.5 percent
Wild — 3 percent
Panthers — 2.5 percent
Coyotes — 2 percent
Flyers — 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets — 1 percent**
(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)
(**OTT owns CBJ’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 120 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 107 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 101 points
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 94 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 41 goals
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 39 goals

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Oilers need wingers; Isles lack center depth

By Joey AlfieriMar 22, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
3 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Price comes up big, Barbashev too

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 22, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
2 Comments

Three stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Even before the Columbus Blue Jackets lost to the Edmonton Oilers, Price’s 27-save shutout of the New York Islanders was huge, helping them at least keep pace if Columbus was to win.

Instead, the Edmonton Oilers did the Canadiens a solid, beating Columbus to allow the Habs to leapfrog the Blue Jackets into the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference.

Price has been solid over his past five starts, allowing just six goals across that span.

2. Ivan Barnashev, St. Louis Blues 

Barbashev had exactly one goal in his previous 18 games heading into Thursday’s action against the Detroit Red Wings. He now has four in his past 19.

Barbashev recorded his first career hat trick in a 5-2 win as the Blues strengthened their hold on third place in the Central Division. With the Dallas Stars losing on Thursday, the Blues moved four points clear of Dallas.

Barbashev netted the game-winner in the second period.

3. Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights

Subban never had a shutout heading into a game against the Winnipeg Jets. It’s doubtful even he thought it might come against the Central Division leaders.

But after 60 minutes and 20 shots against, Subban drew his first donut on the scoresheet.

Subban was solid, if not spectacular in a game the Jets didn’t show up to. But when called upon, he was up to the test. The Golden Knights played a solid team game, allowing just one shot on goal during two Winnipeg power plays.

Subban has started three straight now with Marc-Andre Fleury out. He’s doing just fine.

Highlights of the night

Here’s a double tap from Ben Bishop:

Marchand –> Pastrnak

Flossin’:

The Price wasn’t wrong on this save:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 4, Coyotes 2
Bruins 5, Devils 1
Lightning 6, Hurricanes 3
Canadiens 4, Islanders 0
Blues 5, Red Wings 2
Penguins 2, Predators 1 (SO)
Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1
Avalanche 3, Stars 1
Flames 5, Senators 1
Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1
Golden Knights 5, Jets 0
Kings 4, Sharks 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck